411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Twelve

-To quote Jim Mora: “Playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?” Yes, it is playoff time for LFG as competitors are going to be eliminated to get us down to 1 male and 1 female Champion. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, BJ Ray

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 7, Team Booker 6, Team Bubba 4, Team Mickie 3

-Morning at The PC and Shawn is speaking to the Future Greats. He tells them today begins the First Round of the LFG Playoffs and the Legend will determine who stays and who goes as they will face their own teammate.

-Bubba can tell by the looks that for the first time this became very real for them. Shawn tells them the women will go first and the men will be next week. He hits the LFG so roll credits.

-Show opening!

-The Legends and Future Greats all come together for a group photo. The Future Greats are starting to realize things are coming to an end and some are getting emotional.

-The night before the playoffs, each Legend sits down with their two female competitors. Taker first as he talks to Tyra and Bayley. He asks Bayley why he should pick her and she says she has the ability to change the wrestling world for the women. Tyra says she is a hard worker and she has shown that on the Olympic level. She wants to make every little girl and boy proud. He tells them to tear it down and don’t leave anything in the tank. “Take what its yours.”

-Team Booker: He sits down with Penina and Leigh. He credits them for riding for Team 5 Time since day one. The choice is up to him and Penina notes she has been put under the pressure and hasn’t cracked yet. Leigh says the show awakened something in her and “I am that girl.”

-Team Mickie: Mickie says she is emotional as it’s weird thinking about cutting one of her Future Greats. She tells Dani and Sirena that she is proud of both of them. Dani mentions she feels like she has been giving her all for other people. Sirena thinks she is just now getting started after waiting. Mickie asks greatest strength and weakness of the other. Sirena says Dani picks things up in the ring easily, but her weakness is her character. Dani notes that Sirena’s story (her dad being deported) and how she has responded to it. Her greatness weakness is a fine line between cockiness and confidence. “I don’t like people who are cocky.”

-Team Bubba: Zena notes Bubba is not a traditional coach. He has Zena and Tatyanna stand up and throws their chairs out of the ring. He asks them why they should stay even if they suck in the match. Zena brinsg up how she is always thinking and working on wrestling and getting better. Tatyanna gets emotional and tells confession that she just let it all go. Bubba asks if they are tears of disappointment. She says it is a mix of passion and disappointment. She says she has fallen in love with this in a short time. Bubba: “great answer.” He walks away as Zena hugs Tatyanna.

-Commercials!

Tatyanna Dumas (Team Bubba) vs. Zena Sterling (Team Bubba)

-Booker when Zena makes her way in: “Here comes your meal ticket.” Tatyanna is toast unless Bubba wants to swerve us again. Zena spends to much time on the buckle posing as the bells sounds and Tatyanna pulls her down. Sbe lays the boots in and shows some aggression that Taker notes. She hits a slam and then another as Bubba thinks she has already forgotten everything. Taker is happy to see the emotion and fire from her. Zena gets sent tin the corner and Tatyanna buries some shoulders to the ribs. She hooks a reverse chinlock as Booker tells Taker he sees what Bubba is doing as he wants to see Zena fight from underneath. Taker: “that’s the important thing for a babyface, the sell and the comeback.” Just go watch Hogan matches at his peak. Zena starts her comeback, gets a splash in the corner and then suplex that almost went wrong for the pin at 3:43.

Winner: Zena Sterling via pin at 3:43

-I should mention Alicia Taylor has been the ring announcer this season and takes over hosting duties for Shawn when The Legends talk to the Future Greats after their matches.

-Bubba says it has become a very tough decision today.

-Zena and Tatyanna hug backstage and both are cool with whatever happens. Zena can tell that Bubba was disappointed and she starts to cry.

-Leigh and Penina prepare backstage and they are ready to have a hell of a match. Penina says she already apologized and is going to whip Leigh’s ass.

-Commercials!

Penina Tuilaepa (Team Booker) vs. Leigh Laurel (Team Booker)

-I assume P-Nasty has this one, but Leigh comes out with some new gear and she looks good. Lockup and Nasty backs Leigh against the ropes. They break and then lockup again with more intensity. Leigh gets a standing side headlock as Booker wants some action. Nasty is able to escape and gets to her owner side headlock. Leigh is able to get it to the mat and hooks another headlock. Booker is in love with Leigh’s confidence tonight. Belly to back by P-Nasty, but Leigh no sells which has Taker saying he knows who her coach is. Booker just laughs. Nasty is able to escape ad hooks a nerve hold. Taker mentions Nasty has good instincts but needs to work on her mechanics. Leigh tries a roll-up but Nasty holds the ropes to counter. She lays in some stiff boots as the ref checks on Leigh. She misses a splash in the corner and Leigh starts firing back. She hits a boot to the face and a dropkick. Cross-body gets the pin at 4:30.

Winner: Leigh Laurel via pin at 4:30

-Bubba says it was 50/50 to him while Taker sees something in P-Nasty. Bubba says all he could think was smoke and mirrors. Mickie loved the gear on both women but also doesn’t want them cos-playing as Leigh’s gear was inspired by Sailor Moon. Booker says the match was what it was and just because this ends doesn’t mean the journey is over.

-They hug backstage and P-Nasty thanks Leigh for letting her lay in the kicks.

-Commercials!

Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker) vs. Bayley Humphrey (Team Taker)

-Bubba notes that it looks impressive already. They shake hands before the match as Mickie notes they both look like they should be on TV already. Well, Tyra has if you count Level Up! Bayley changes the mood and Tyra just smiles at her. Lockup and Bayley gets a slam. She misses an elbow and Tyra shoots for back control. Bayley runs her into the corner and throws her back by the throat. Tyra starts firing off forearms, but Bayley lands one shot to cut the comeback off. Clothesline gets a two count. Tyra rolls to the floor, but Bayley pulls her up by the hair. Tyra drops down to catch Bayley on the top rope. Tyra goes to work on the knee and shows some good aggression. Taker notes that both women are heels in this match. Tyra lays the bad mouth as she tells Bayley she is going home. Bayley kicks her over the top rope. Tyra rushes in and eats a clothesline which Taker wanted to see laid in a bit more. Tyra back to the knee and gets another two count. She shoots back to the leg and hooks an ankle-lock. Bayley is able to roll and kicks Tyra off. Bayley looks for the chokeslam, but Steele breaks. She then runs into a sidewalk slam. Third time is the charm as Bayley hits The Chokeslam, but no cover. Instead she goes for her finish, but the knee gives out and Steele hooks a submission and gets the tap at 6:25.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele vis submission at 6:25

-Tyra offers a handshake after the match, but Bayley slaps her away and hits her powerbomb into a powerslam finisher.

-Commercials!

-Mickie repeats to them that they both looked like they belonged on TV. Booker says they both were awesome. Taker is happy with the story they told and made his decision extremely difficult.

-Bayley and Tyra get congratulated in the back by the other Future Greats. They are both so proud of what they did and Bayley says it was the best match she has ever had.

Sirena Linton (Team Mickie) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Mickie)

-The fans having pom-poms for Dani. Sirena hits her split on the corner ropes for her entrance and Bubba and Mickie notes she is coming out of her shell. Lockup and they work off a wristlock. Bubba loves the look of the gear. We get some more chain wrestling as Dani ends up with a short arm scissors. Sirena is able to counter and gets a stand side headlock. Shove off and Dani gets a shoulder tackle. Cross-body gets a two count. She sets too early on a backdrop and Sirena slams her down by the hair. Cool! Sirena gets a one count. She grabs Dani by the hair and bounces her head off the mat. Dani gets a roll-up for two, but eats a knee in the corner. Sirena chokes with her boot in the corner as we head to a break.

-Commercials!

-Back with Sirena hitting her version of the Bronco Buster. Mickie puts over Sirena’s natural instincts. Bubba notes Sirens has showed out the last few weeks and wonders if it has been too late. Mickie notes she is very charismatic, but green. Bubba: “We were all green.” Dani starts her comeback and hits a series of clotheslines. Sirena misses a splash in the corner and Dani hits a bulldog. She heads up top but misses a splash. Sirena gets a trip and uses the ropes to get the pin at 5:08.

Winner: Sirena Linton via pin at 5:08

-Booker says they both worked hard and told Dani she looked to be a lock but Sirena has made it hard the last few weeks. Taker doesn’t envy Mickie and says it is a close call. He tells them it was fun to watch. Bubba notes they just had Taker tell them he had fun watching their match. Mickie loved that it was a fun, easy story and likes they made it girlie. She is proud of both of them.

-The Legends pick the best match which is how they decide who gets the point. Bubba and Mickie pick Tyra vs. Bayley. Taker says he can’t argue with these legends and picks his girls. Booker also picks Tyra and Bayley but will put an asterisk by it, but won’t say what it means. We know he wanted to vote for his girls.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 7, Team Booker 6, Team Bubba 4, Team Mickie 3

-Commercials!

-The men watch backstage from the gym as the Legends make their decisions.

-Team Bubba: He keeps it simple as from day one he told everyone it was a business. It has never been personal and he wants them all to know they need thick skin. He thinks they both succeeded today, but Tatyanna succeeded to late. He tells her that she moved him today and gives her a fist bump, handshake, and then a hug.

Taytyanna Dumas is eliminated. Zena Sterling moves to the next round

-Tatyanna is sad and says she agrees with Bubba. This is just the beginning and she got to showcase her passion.

-Team Booker: Booker says it was a tough choice and he hates they are here. He says they both won tonight and he is looking for the best professional wrestler. Penina put for the most effort tonight, so Leigh has to head home. Booker gives her a hug and she thanks her coach.

Leigh Laurel is eliminated. Penina Tuilaepa moves to the next round

-Leigh thanks all of The Legends and says they will be seeing a lot of her later. She says she feels okay and was enjoying every bit of the match. “I am so obsessed with this now and I will be a great pro-wrestler one day.”

-Team Taker: This is a tough one as both these women can be seen as favorites to win the whole thing. Taker tells both he is incredibly proud of the work and neither should hand their heads. You can see the jaws drop of the men watching in the back as Taker tells Tyra she is advancing. Taker gives Bayley her a hug and tells her he will always be in this corner and he knows she will revolutionize the business.

Bayley Humphrey is eliminated. Tyra Mae Steele advances to the next round

-Tyra is in tears as she gives Taker a massive hug. Bayley says she is upset and told herself she would not cry, but when Taker told her she would change the face of women’s wrestling it got her. She has a fire and is ready to keep going and we will see her soon.

-Team Mickie: She says she has not been looking forward to this moment. She has come to love them both so much and she will follow their careers forever. She doesn’t want to say goodbye to either. She needs to do the right thing and seems unsure of herself. Taker: “I don’t think Mickie has decided yet.”

-Commercials!

-Back with Mickie and she tells Sirena she has a world of potential and will run this show, but doesn’t want to put her on TV right now as she thinks that will be a disservice to her. She has to send her home and she is sorry and tells Sirena to please call her.

Sirena Linton is eliminated. Dani Sekelsky advances to the next round

-Mickie is crying and tells Sirena she wishes she could keep her forever and take her home to train her. That’s sweet! Sirena says she is proud of herself and calls the entire season a blessing. She knows there is a lot in store for her.

-We are down to four as the semi-finals are set. One of the four will get The NXT Contract.

-Mickie meets both women backstage and you can tell she is crushed having to eliminate someone. She thinks Sirena needs to be tucked away so she can keep training and working.

-Taker pulled Tatyanna aside and told her she will be fine, which made her cry. Booker gives more supportive words to Leigh. Interesting they didn’t show anything else with Bayley.

-The final four get a few more words in to hype the semi-finals.

-Oh wait, here’s Bayley is she is shown working in the gym. She says her future potential is endless and she knows people will be chanting her name. Yeah, they have high hopes for her.

-Amazing what drama can pop up when eliminations happen. I enjoyed the episode because we got raw emotion from the Legends and The Future Greats. Shows like this are fun to watch but when it gets to elimination day or cut day (Tough Enough) that’s when things get intense and the drama flies off the screen. I wasn’t shocked by any of the eliminations though some may say Bayley. I had Tasha pegged as the winner before the season just because they had already put her on Level Up. I think Zena is the current favorite, but I can see any of the four winning though I would have Dani in 4th. I will have the men’s playoff episode posted tomorrow. Thanks for reading!