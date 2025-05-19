411’s WWE LFG Season One Finale Report

-Before getting to the finale of LFG, today marks 5 years sine the passing of the great, Larry Csonka. The reason you are reading anything I have written for 411 in is large part to Larry. He is who I submitted my writing sample too and who I always went to when I had reviews and columns finished. He is the one that recommended I do all the Network shows and who put in a good word for me to handle live coverage of WWE Backstage. I was a fan of Larry long before getting to write for 411 and even five years later I still find myself wondering Larry’s thoughts on the shows that have passed. Besides wrestling, Larry and I shared the fact we are both from Western PA and that’s why he always watched out for me. You are sorely missed sir, and it has taken a village to try to cover everything you did. Rest easy Boss!

-Now, we have reached the finale of LFG and tonight we crown a male and female winner that will receive an NXT contract. We will also see what Legend wins the season. Thanks to everyone that has joined me through all 15 episodes. Let’s get to it!

-Our finalists: Jasper Troy (Team Booker), Shiloh Hill (Team Taker), Zena Sterling (Team Bubba), Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker).

-Scoreboard: Team Taker:

-Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-We have one last meeting with Shawn Michaels and he asks The Legends how they prepared their Future Greats to perform in front of a crowd like New York City. Bubba says they are all winners and should be proud. He says the winners will be the man and woman who steals the show. Shawn tells them to back their bags and get ready to see the lights of New York City.

-Show opening!

-We start with Tyra who is at home in her recovery sauna. She uses it to take care of her body as she loves stretching in a sauna. She notes the best ability is availability and I agree. Just go ask my Niners after their disaster of a season. Tyra talks about winning Olympic Gold and how nobody was there (pandemic Olympics in Tokyo). Now she gets a moment in front of thousands and apologizes to Zena, as she isn’t winning this one.

-Zena, at home, is packing and tells us she smashed her knee in the canvas against P-Nasty. It swelled and had an MRI. She has a contusion and sprain and will wear a brace during the last match. She says her mom does all her gear and while her mom doesn’t know much about WWE, she knows about the gear. We see her video her mom and subtitles as she speaks her mom’s native language. She talks about having a vision board and one of the goals was working MSG.

-Over to Jasper at home and he is a fan of big man wrestling. His pants came from Braun Strowman with a mix of Kevin Nash. His jacket is similar to Bray Wyatt and notes Bray is one of his favorites. Aww, we see him at home with his daughter, who is 16 months. She was 1 lb when she was born and oh man, the pictures are crazy. That little baby! I was a 7 weeks early but nothing like that. The first time he held her was Father’s Day!

-Shiloh is at home and is talking to The Beast, which is an AI from the Dark Web. He built a body for it and we see some of the social media videos he did with The Beast. He has a conversation with The Beast about The Undertaker. The Beast tells him to pack strength, courage, and the will to dominate. Shiloh says it is the craziest opportunity in the world and he can wrestle in front of his family for the first time.

-All four are packed and head to various airports to head to NYC. We see each say goodbye to family members, including Shiloh saying goodbye to The Beast, who hits is with a “Let’s Fucking Go.” Roll credits!

-Commercials!

-New York City: Zena is on Busted Open to talk LFG. She is 100% confident she will make people believe how much she believes. Bubba thinks she has a great future in the industry no matter if she wins or not. Zena says something clicked in her and she knows today is the day.

-They get on a bus to MSG and they see the fans already lined up outside. Jasper knows Shiloh is ready for the moment and he has a problem with that. Someone is trying to take what he wants. To him this is no different that wrestling in The PC.

-They see the set-up and Zena has shivers and notes like The Rock gets when he walks out. Yes, The Rock’s infamous goosebumps! Mickie hopes the 4 finalists show up and show-out. They are actually working The Theater at MSG, which I think used to host The NFL Draft.

-Shiloh’s mom is here and you can see how proud she is. Jasper’s wife and little girl are here as well. She knows if Jasper wants something he will work as hard as possible to get it.

-Zena talks about her knee injury and how bad it hurt when working out with Tyra anytime she would put her in a hold. We see the knee and it does look pretty gnarly. She says the knee is not there and we see where she decks Tyra clean with a right hand. Ouch! Tyra says it pissed her off and she tells Zena, “let’s see how far you can bend.” We see her work a submission and you can see the pain on Zena’s face.

-Commercials!

-Zena is getting her knee wrapped and having a brace applied. “I have a spaceship growing out of my knee.” She laughs as she says she can hurt Tyra with this cinder block on her knee. She is definitely gimpy with the tape and brace.

-To the men who work on their match. Taker says they bought into everything they were covering with them and it shows their mindset. Jasper says it is easy when you work with someone like Shiloh. There is no ego in it for either of them.

-The doors have opened and the fans pile into The Theater at MSG. It is a sold out show with 5 thousand fans in attendance. Zena has some time with Bubba and they bond over the idea she needs to pop some ibuprofen. Taker is with Tyra and she tells him that she is nervous and he says that means she cares. He tells her to be aggressive and let it go. She says she knows she is a lot and Taker has had a lot of patience with her.

-Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash are on commentary once again!

-Booker T gets an entrance to pop the crowd. It looks like this was taped before NXT Roadblock. Bubba is out next, followed by Mickie James and finally The Undertaker.

-Commercials!

Zena Sterling (Team Bubba) vs. Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker)

-Bubba and Taker are in the corners of their Future Greats. They each give some final words of advice. Like a boxing corner man, which is kind of cool. This set-up is sweet and no wonder they want to do shows there. Lockup and Tyra gets an early take down. The story of the match is simple as Tyra is going for the knee. Tyra mocks the knee injury. Zena goes for the arm and seems to be moving okay. Shoulder tackle from Zena and she gets a unique pin attempt and then a roll-up for two. Slam fron Zena! She goes back to the arm and then hits a splash in the corner. Zena with another counter and gets a two count. Zena floats over in the corner and comes down on the knee to make sure we really know the story of the match.

-Commercials!

-Back with Tyra going after the bad knee. Bubba wants her to sell as he watches from the back. Tyra drops a series of elbows on the knee. Spinning toehold from Tyra! Zena kicks off to send her to the floor, but Tyra grabs the leg and rams it off the apron a few times. Tyra clips the knee as Taker is pleased! Tyra stands on the knee and then hooks a single leg Boston Crab. The crowd gets behind Zena and she fights to get to the bottom rope. Zena kicks off and gets a monkey flip to create space. Tyra shoots in, but gets caught with a roll-up for two. Taker and Bubba want to see some fire and want Tyra to feed her. Zena fires up but still sells the knee and slaps it a bit to get some feeling in it. Tyra slips out of a suplex and gets an ankle lock. Tyra pulls her back to the ring, but Zena counters into a roll-up for two. Tilt-a-whirl slam doesn’t work as the knee gives out and Tyra hooks her modified STF and Zena taps at 7:54.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via pin at 7:54

-This was solid and they had an easy story to tell with the knee injury. Both women looked good enough out there to have a chance in NXT. **

-They thank each other backstage and Zena is emotional as she just made her Garden debut at 21. Tyra is full of energy as she says she is about to erupt. Zena is off to the trainer to get her knee checked.

Jasper Troy (Team Booker) vs. Shiloh Hill (Team Taker)

-Something I just noticed is Jasper is billed as being from Huffman, TX. Huffman is the real last name of Booker T. Nice little touch there! Or just a crazy coincidence! Lockup to start and nothing doing. Another go and Shiloh slips out of being trapped in the corner. He rushes though and gets slammed. Jasper misses an elbow and Shiloh gets an early two count. Side headlock from Shiloh as Taker notes it looks like both guys are fighting for something. They collide in the middle of the ring and neither gets knocked down. Hill charges and hits a clothesline that sends both men over the top and to the floor.

-Commercials!

-Back as Hill runs Troy back first into the apron. Back in the ring Troy knocks Hill down after missing a clothesline. Splash to the back and another and another. Troy plays to the crowd as Booker notes, “I like this guy.” Taker says he knew that already. Powerslam from Troy and he talks trash to Shiloh. He lands some clubbing blows and rips at the face. Abdominal stretch! Hill escapes but gets caught with a cross-body for two. Jasper misses a punch and Hill hits a belly to back suplex. Hill starts his comeback and gets a shoulder tackle. Jasper is still on his feet but stumbles to the corner. Shoulder from Hill and then he hits a slam for a two count. They both seem a little gassed or they are just selling it well. Taker and Booker agree they are starting to move too quick. Top Rope Bulldog that looked rough from Hill gets a two count. Ew, that could have went bad and Booker notes he was afraid of that. Troy hits The Boss Man Slam for the pin at 7:12.

Winner: Jasper Troy via pin at 7:12

-I think I actually liked the women’s match better as it had an easier story and they stayed in that lane. This one looked a little choppier and was a bit plodding. It’s fine though as they are still working to get better. *3/4

-Jasper says he loved looking over his shoulder to see his wife and daughter and this is all he wants, but he knows no matter what, he has already won . We see him catch up with his wife and daughter in the back and they way he looks at his daughter and the look on her face shows why he has already won. That’s cool!

-Hill is beaming as he says he felt his dad today. It was a special day as he says his dad’s favorite number was 11 and today is March 11, his hotel room number had an 11 and so did his mom’s. Shiloh meets up with his family and they look so proud. These are the moments I appreciate with a show like this.

-Commercials!

-Shawn meets with The Legends to discuss who deserves the NXT contracts. Shawn gets to decide, but he wants the opinions of The Legends. He starts with Zena and Mickie says she has surprised them all, but worked her tail off. Taker says the same and Bubba says she will be somebody in this company. Booker puts over her ability to work injured tonight and that alone told him everything he needed to know.

-Tyra: She is legitimate and it is hard to look past The Olympic Gold Medal. Bubba thinks the personality needs to be harnessed. He hates to harp on it, but she is an Olympic Gold Medalist. Booker thinks she has all the tools but hasn’t grown as much as he would like.

-Shiloh: Mickie loves his range as he can be put in different positions. Taker says he is unique and makes you think outside the box. Bubba calls him a raw piece of clay with a legit genius in him. “This guy is bat shit crazy.” Booker obviously has issues as he says Shiloh rushed tonight and Bubba knows Booker is already start to politic.

-Jasper: Mickie says Jasper won her over and his drive is different because of being a family man. Taker brings up Oba and how Jasper can stand up to him physically. Bubba notes Jasper is one negative incident away from crumbling as he goes back to how GUNTHER set him off. He notes Jasper has to mature. Booker loves Jasper and says you only have to take the good and forget the bad. Taker notes this is where it is trickling down from.

-Commercials!

-They bring the four kids in and before Shawn makes his decision, Taker gets awarded the first LFG Championship as his team won the overall contest. Taker: “I don’t even have a wrestling school.” SHOTS FIRED! Bubba nearly falls out of his seat at that line and Booker looks pissed. Booker tells confessional he was really upset. Taker leaves it at, “When the coaches need coaching, they know where to go.”

-We start with the women and Shawn offers praise and some things to work on for both women. Shawn says he has to do what is best for NXT and NXT television and gives the win to Tyra Mae Steele. Hey, I picked her before the season started. So point for me? I actually just picked her because she was on Level Up and showed me something.

-Zena says for a few moments she was disappointed, but she can’t dwell on that as it won’t get her anywhere.

-To the men as Shawn brings up the plus and negatives for each man. Shawn says he has to pick who is ready to go right now and it’s Jasper Troy. He tells Shiloh this is a long way from being over for him.

-Shiloh says he has been planning on winning this and has to get back to the drawing board. He will find a way to get there. Jasper tells Shiloh he could not have done it without him. Jasper was another one who had a few matches on Level Up so not shocking he ended up winning as well.

-Zena and Shiloh will be back for Season 2 of LFG.

-The winners were not shocking and I was happy for both. I would have been okay with any of the four winning so no issues with what went down here. I do think for the most part the women out performed the men for a lot of the season. Overall I enjoyed this show as it was a nice mix of Tough Enough with Breaking Ground. Nothing will ever be as good as those first three seasons of Tough Enough for me, but this was something different and it worked well enough. The Legends were fun as they had no problem sniping at each other. There will always be a question of who much if this show is legit vs. scripted reality TV and that’s even more of a question when you know WWE has always only allowed us to see what they want us to see. It was a weird mix of us trying to buy the matches as something real but knowing that winning and losing didn’t mean anything. Once you were okay with that, it all worked as well as it could. Some may not like how much they peeled back the curtain but that ship sailed with that first season of Tough Enough. We will see what happens with the kids who didn’t win and we are already getting some of them showing up in Evolve. I am curious how many show up for Season 2 of LFG and would they dare bring BJ back and pair him with Bubba. Gues we will find out.

Thank you to everyone that followed along and I will be back with Season Two whenever that debuts. Thanks for reading!