411’s WWE LFG Season Two Report: Episode Five

-The episode this week is titled, “Size Matters.” Prepare to hear a lot about that David fellow and his enemy, Goliath. Let’s get to it!

-Our narrator is Joe Tessitore.

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 3, Team Taker 2, Team Bubba 1, Team McCool 0

-Men’s Scoreboard: Harlem 1, Elijah 1, Shiloh 1

-Women’s Scoreboard: Sirena 2, Dani 1

-Team Taker: Shiloh Hill, Drake Morreaux, Bayley Humphrey, Dani Sekelsky

-Team Bubba: BJ Ray, Zena Sterling, Haze Jameson, Elijah Holyfield

-Team Michelle: Anthony Luke, P-Nasty, Summer Sorrell, Trill London

-Team Booker: Harlem Lewis, Chris Island, Tatyanna Dumas, Sirena Linton

-Shawn Michaels meets with the kids and lets them know that for the record, size matters. Taker comes in and stands next to Shawn to drive home the point of big vs. small. They need to take advantage of their size to tell a story. Shawn says the story doesn’t get told right and says the way he and Taker worked in 1996 (he means 97) is different than how they worked in 2009 and 2010.

-We go back to WrestleMania XXV in Houston, and hey, I was there! Greatest Match I have ever seen in person. As a note, I was also there for Mania XXVI in Arizona for the rematch. They show the skin the cat into The Tombstone kick-out that nearly brought the roof down. If you want another example of Big vs. Little and story it can tell, go watch Sting vs. Vader.

-Then we have BJ Ray so say she doesn’t watch their stuff because every knows the story. It’s not that complicated to understand. He doesn’t know why it took Shawn so long to explain it. Everyone else got the idea that it is about putting the story over more than themselves.

-The Legends meet to decide who is working this week. Elijah feels he is a hybrid that can play big or little. Bubba tells him team that you can see the passion in Shawn’s face when he talks about this. He them starts rapping and breaks about Wu-Tang “C.R.E.A.M.” Sweet! It actually had BJ Ray jamming as well.

-Back to the matches as Taker wants Bayley to work and they decide to pair her with Summer. Booker wants to see Chris Island out there and he gets paired Drake. P-Nasty gets paired with Dani. Bubba has an idea and wants to see Elijah in a match with Anthony Luke. He wants to see if Elijah can work fighting from underneath. Still weird, that the spots for these matches aren’t divided evenly among the teams. Taker and Michelle each have 3 going tonight while Bubba and Booker have one. Booker and Bubba have no chance to get a point on the women’s side. It’s reality TV, so I understand, but just a small nitpick that bothers me.

Anthony Luke (Team McCool) vs. Elijah Holyfield (Team Bubba)

-Reminder that these matches are called by Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash. Luke mocks Elijah to start, but misses a clothesline and Elijah pokes him on the head. They head to the floor and Elijah leaps off the apron, but Luke catches him and runs him into the apron and then the post. Back in the ring Luke hits a lariat for a two count. Slam from Luke and he mocks Elijah by shadow boxing. Another slam and Luke plays to the camera and crowd some more. Booker wants Anthony to show more. Vertical suplex gets a two count. Luke works a chinlock and then yanks Elijah down as he gets to his feet. Next is a nerve hold and I hate them! Holyfield blocks a suplex, but Luke lands a kick. Holyfield avoids another suplex and then avoids a charge in the corner. Booker seems pissed at Luke for selling when nothing has happened to him. “He’s been kicking his ass the entire match and he’s selling.” Holyfield starts his comeback and Bubba wants to see some fire. A charge in the corner, but Luke lands an elbow. Holyfield slides out of a slam and lands a body punch. Half Nelson Slam gets the pin at 4:59.

Winner: Elijah Holyfield via pin at 4:59

-This was fine, but you could tell The Legends wanted more. Not sure if they really did much with the idea of using your size to sell the story.

-P-Nasty cuts a promo as she is not hear to play. She calls herself a shooter and tells Dani she is coming to get her issue.

P-Nasty (Team McCool) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Taker)

-Booker thinks this will be match of the night. Nasty throws Dani around the ring to start. She pulls her up by the hair and tries a powerbomb, but Dani punches her way out. She can’t get off the shoulders through and Nasty gets a Samoan Drop for two. Abdominal Stretch and she pulls on the leg as well. Gorilla Monsoon would be happy! Nasty pulls Dani by the ear, but misses a charge in the corner. Dani fires up but one shot knocks her down again. She bends Dani around the ring post and then hits a spear. She gets too cocky though and gets caught with Hell’s Gate. Nasty lifts her off the mat but can’t break and Dani gets the tap at 2:57.

Winner: Dani Sekelsky via submission at 2:57

-This was a story and match structure WWE likes to tell. Goliath beating the tar out of David before making one mistake and getting caught. I was waiting for P-Nasty to go for a pin and pull Dani up at two. As far as the goal set for tonight’s show, they did better than the previous match.

Drake Morreaux (Team Taker) vs. Chris Island (Team Booker)

-Taker is wanting to see Drake wrestle like someone six foot six. Island has a new look as he is sporting what looks like white boxing trunks. Drake swings for the fences with his weapon at the bell, but Island ducks. Well, we obviously know who the heel is here. Island escapes a choke slam, but can’t get a take down and Drake drops him. Island hits an elbow out of the corner and then they mess something up and it nearly goes wrong, but they seem okay. The Legends nearly fell out of their seats. Taker credits them for getting thing back on track. Drake hits a splash and Booker notes, “that was heavy.” Taker laughs as there was no vertical on that. Island tries a sunset flip, but Drake lifts him up by the throat and hits a clothesline for two. Drake hooks a reverse chinlock. Island elbows his way out and fires away with right hands. He ducks two clotheslines and hits a shoulder tackle for two. Angle Slam gets two! Island heads up, buts gets goozled on the way down and a chokeslam finishes at 4:15. The Legends weren’t happy with how weak Island was at getting off the mat for the chokeslam. Taker: “nobody winning vertical contest tonight.”

Winner: Drake Morreaux via pin at 4:15

-Drake as a heel worked as he showed some solid aggression and a mean streak. I keep wanting to see this break out performance from Chris, but just hasn’t happened yet. They sold the big vs. little story though.

Bayley Humphrey (Team Taker) vs. Summer Sorrell (Team McCool)

-This is our Main Event and gets the full crowd experience with Taker and Michelle watching from the Eagle’s Nest. We see that Summer’s mother is in attendance. This is Summer’s first match in front of a real audience. Lockup and Bayley plants her on the mat. Crowd: “Bayley’s gonna kill you,” Summer with a side headlock, but Bayley shoves off with ease and gets a shoulder tackle. She misses a charge in the corner. Summer goes after the arm, but Bayley counters. Summer uses her acrobatic background to reverse the hold. Bayley sells the arm as she runs Summer into the corner. She delivers shoulders to the gut and then a whip to the opposite corner. Another missed charge, but Bayley stays on top as she rakes Summer’s back. Slam from Bayley gets a two count. Over the Shoulder Backbreaker goes on for a bit. Summer floats over on a slam, but has nothing and gets knocked down. Elbow misses as it looked like Summer moved way too early. Bayley hadn’t even left her feet and Summer was already out of there. Summer with a crucifix for a two count. She dives at Bayley and that goes badly as she catches her and hits a backbreaker. Bayley hits her unique powerbomb into a powerslam finisher for the pin at 4:50.

Winner: Bayley Humphrey via pin at 4:50

-It was fine for this show and for the fact these two are still in their first year in the business. That finisher does look pretty cool. *1/4

-Michelle gives her vote to P-Nasty. Bubba says it was a rough decision and credits Dani for the way she worked it, but P-Nasty was there to make it work for her and thus, gives his vote to P-Nasty. Taker tells Bayley he screwed this up for her and while the match was good, he didn’t put her in a position to succeed tonight and he apologizes to her. He calls Dani unselfish and gives his vote to P-Nasty. Booker goes P-Nasty as well.

-Michelle says Elijah looked like a big star, but gives her vote to Anthony Luke. Taker gives his vote to Elijah. Booker says he is a straight shooter and notes Chris has work to do. Chris says he believes he has the it factor even if they don’t see it. Booker thinks this season is Anthony’s to win, but he gives his vote to Elijah. Bubba does the same as he credits Elijah with making himself look small today.

-Men: Elijah 2, Harlem 1, Shiloh 1

-Women: Sirena 2, Dani 1, Penina 1

-Team Scoreboard: Team Booker 3, Team Taker 2, Team Bubba 2, Team McCool 1

-Drake says he feels the light bulk flickering and he knows it is about to go off. Bayley plans on changing the face of women’s wrestling.

-Next time they want the kids to work outside of their comfort zone and it looks like we get a “real” brawl between contestants in the gym. We will see about that next week I guess.

-Another solid show as again, I can’t stress enough how beneficial it has been for this show to be 60 minutes. The 4 match format works well and I like that the Main Event gets run in front of an actual crowd with all the bells and whistles. I think the women out shined the men this week as far as getting the idea of the story Shawn wanted told. I was wondering if we would get more about BJ ragging on Shawn, but not here and who knows if that goes anywhere. I guess they need some drama stirred up each week. A fight between contestants should fill the drama quota next week. Thanks for reading!