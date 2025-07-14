411’s WWE LFG Season Two Report: Episode Four

-Tonight it’s Good vs. Evil and Charlotte Flair stops by. Let’s get to it!

-Our narrator is Joe Tessitore.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker 1, Team Booker 1, Team Bubba 0, Team Michelle 0

-Team Taker: Shiloh Hill, Drake Morreaux, Bayley Humphrey, Dani Zekelsky

-Team Bubba: BJ Ray, Zena Sterling, Haze Jameson, Elijah Holyfield

-Team Michelle: Anthony Luke, P-Nasty, Summer Sorrell, Trill London

-Team Booker: Harlem Lewis, Chris Island, Tatyanna Dumas, Sirena Linton

-Shawn lets the kids know they are going to find their inner heel or babyface today. He then brings out Charlotte Flair. She would like to tell them that they will make it, but they won’t. She talks about being the first class of NXT and how they wanted to make the people on RAW and SmackDown nervous about losing their spot. She talks about being good and being bad and finding what works for them and running with it. They have to be authentic to who they are and today, she wants them to show who they are without telling her, who they are. She hits the LFG and roll credits!

-Show opening!

-The Legends talk to their teams about character development. Bubba tells his kids they need to grab the crowd by the throat anyway they can.

-Charlotte wants them to cut a promo and Zena steps up first and makes Michelle chuckle with the following line: “everyone keeps saying they want to take me out, but won’t tell me where we are going.” That’s great as I love dad jokes like that. Bubba is smiling like a proud papa.

-Shiloh talks about taking blood and cleansing himself.

-Haze wants people to underestimate her because this party girl works hard, plays hard, and hits the hardest. The Legends are very happy with Haze and she is glowing.

-Charlotte wants Tatyanna to be a bad bitch!

-Sirena says she has inner demons and someone has to pay for hers.

-Harlem Lewis says this is business and his life. He won’t allow himself to be anything over than the Greatest of All Time.

-Trill came from the NFL and knows how to be the best. He tells Charlotte he isn’t keeping it real with her, “I’m keeping it Trill with you, sweetheart.” Shoot your shot man!

-Now BJ, who says he is the poster boy of the WWE. He wrote a song for Charlotte and sings it for her. I can’t stop laughing! Charlotte says he was entertaining but needs to see how that translates to the ring. Well, he got judges laughing.

-Match making: Taker wants Harlem vs. Shiloh and they agree. Charlotte calls BJ a politician, who can talk but she wants to see him in the ring. They decide to put Trill in the ring with him.

-For the women, Bubba wants to see Tatyanna vs. Zena. Booker wants to see more from Sirena and wants her in the Main Event. Bubba was impressed with Haze’s character and wants to see her in the ring. Booker agrees as he wants to see Sirena in a position where she has to be a general in th ering.

-Harlem cuts a promo and tells Shiloh he failed in Season 1 and will finish second again this year. He has been telling people to let the beast out and Shiloh is going to be locked in with him.

-Commercials!

-Taker knows both these guys are intense and wants to see the physicality.

Shiloh Hill (Team Undertaker) vs. Harlem Lewis (Team Booker)

-Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash are on commentary as always! I don’t know why I just connected the dots that Booker has a game named Harlem on his team. This is with a stripped down crowd and The Legends sitting in the stands, so no rating for the match. Taker doesn’t know if anyone can follow this tonight. Harlem fires off forearms in the corner and beats Shiloh down. Hill fires up and takes Lewis down and pounds away with right hands. Charlotte isn’t sure who is good or bad and Bubba agrees as they are both just intense guys. Belly-to-back suplex from Lewis gets two as Bubba realizes Lewis is the heel based off what’s happening. Double clothesline leaves both men down. They go face-to-face and Hill laughs, so Lewis slaps THE PISS out of his mouth. They start slugging it out and Shiloh wins that exchange. He gets neckbreaker and then a twisting slam for the pin at 3:37.

Winner: Shiloh Hill via pin at 3:37

-Lewis knows the next match between them will be better and he knows it will be the two of them in the finals. Shiloh calls himself a Hell Hound and he is the dog barking up everyone’s tree as he wants that contract.

-Commercials!

-Trill wants to show the coaches he belongs here. He is here to be a future Legend and BJ is going to find out who he is and what he does in that ring.

Trill London (Team McCool) vs. BJ Ray (Team Bubba)

-As mentioned, Trill has been on Evolve so he has that step above BJ. Bubba and Taker tell Charlotte if she plays her cards right she could be the next Mrs. BJ Ray. BJ takes a shot and ends up on the floor and then hits on Charlotte again. Trill follows out and tells him he talks to much. BJ sends him into the steps and keeps talking. Bubba thinks they are spending too much time on the outside. Back in the ring BJ goes to ground and pound as Taker says this is BJ’s best in ring performance. My screen went black for a second, but we are back (we had bad storms here, so I may have lost something). BJ with a sleeper, but Trill breaks with a jawbreaker. Flying forearm and another as he fires up. Leap Frog and he pulls BJ down as he passed under his legs in a cool spot. Man, you can really see a Jeff Hardy influence in him. He misses a move off the top and BJ gets a roll-up with the tights for the pin at 3:17.

Winner: BJ Ray via pin at 3:17

-The Legends agree it told a better story than the first match. BJ says everyone knows who should be getting the point tonight.

-Commercials!

-Zena says she is the only one that knows what is happening with the match and says it can be dangerous when the opponent doesn’t know what they are doing.

Tatyanna Dumas (Team Booker) vs. Zena Sterling (Team Bubba)

-Judging by the music and gear, I assume Dumas is the heel here. Remember, Charlotte wants her to be a bad bitch. Lockup and Dumas gets a side headlock and then runs Zena down with a shoulder. Bubba notes that Tatyanna’s laces are not tied and that is a tell that she is nervous. Tatyanna starts talking shit to Bubba about what happened in Season One and Bubba seems cool with that. Double clothesline after a delay and The Legends are confused by what is happening. Zena with a clothesline and then another. Back elbow and Tatyanna seems blown up which the Legends notice. Booker wants the match to be over. Booker: “I had nothing to do with this.” Tatyanna hits a forearm and gets the pin at 2:45. Ugh, that was rough!

Winner: Tatyanna Dumas via pin at 2:48

-Bubba says it was not executed the way it went over and thinks Tatyanna blacked out and forgot what they were supposed to do. Zena calls it frustrating and calls out Tatyanna for not putting in the effort she does. Tatyanna says she was injured by Zena and calls it deliberate and it sent her to the ER.

-Commercials!

Sirena Linton (Team Booker) vs. Haze Jameson (Team Bubba)

-Since this is the Main Event, it gets a full crowd and all the bells and whistles. Bubba and Booker watch from The Eagle’s Nest. I wonder if it’s coincidence the ladies get the Main Event spot here on the same day as Evolution. Sirena starts strong but Haze takes her down by the arm. This is Haze’s first time working in front of a live crowd. She gets a roll-up for two and an arm-drag. Kind of a weak charge in the corner and Bubba notes they told her not to run for that reason. He wants to see Haze kick out stronger. Sirena with a sweet looking leg submission. One of these two are getting the point because they have easily cleared the previous match. Haze sells the crap out of the leg as she collapses on a whip to the corner. She gets a fluke roll-up for two and starts to fire up while hobbling on one leg. Cross-body gets a two count. Haze hobbles over and Sirena catches her with the Rhea pin and uses the ropes for added leverage at 3:28.

Winner: Sirena Linton via pin at 3:28

-It was a 3 minute match but it easily cleared the previous match. Sirena continues to look much better than what we saw in Season One. *

-Commercials!

-Charlotte gets to award the points tonight. For the women she puts over Zena’s fiery comeback. She gives the point to Sirena though as she brought out her inner bad girl. That makes sense and Booker is pumped as that is the second week in a row she has scored for the team.

-Back to Charlotte and for the men she thought it was harder to pick a winner. She puts over Trill for being easy to like and athletic. She tells BJ he had the best promo and notes she even has his number now. She ends up giving the point to Shiloh for the wildness he brought and how the crowd bought into it.

-BJ calls it bullshit to confessional and says everyone knows he deserved that point.

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 3, Team Taker 2, Team Bubba 1, Team McCool 0

-Well, this year we have a scoreboard for individuals as well:

-Men: Harlem 1, Elijah 1, Shiloh 1

-Women: Sirena 2, Dani 1

-Next week it’s all about using your sizes to your advantage.

-I say it every week and I will keep saying it, this show works so much better in this hour long format. It’s just few minutes of what’s going happen for the week, Legends working with the kids, and then match, match, match, match and points awarded. It just flows better and they haven’t had to drum up as much fake drama. I think the scoring this week was okay, but I would have given the point for the men to either BJ or Trill, but Charlotte explained her reasoning well. I am curious what the new points total means for the individuals. I guess we will see. Thanks for reading!