411’s WWE LFG Season Two Report: Episode One

-LFG is back for the summer with their second season. I believe we have some changes this time around, including a new coach. This season also has 60 minute episodes instead of 90 minutes. Let’s get to it!

-Shawn Michaels is back and meets up with our Legends and we see that Michelle McCool has taken over for Mickie James. That kind of sucks, but I get it. It’s a TV show and they want husband vs. wife. Shawn goes over the rules and it is the same as last year with one male and one woman winner and then a Legend will win the overall title. Taker is the reigning Legends Champion.

-Shawn says Michelle gets the first pick in the Draft since she is new and Taker and Booker aren’t happy. Bubba immediately sells her on the idea of taking BJ Ray. Heh! Booker is really bothered by Michelle getting the first pick. Bubba thinks Booker’s reaction is funny.

-As with last season, Joe Tessitore is our narrator.

-Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash are at the announce table inside the CWC with a packed crowd. It seems we are getting a match to start with last season’s Champion, Tyra Mae Steele. It’s highlights of a match between Tyra and Nikkita Lyons. Steele gets the win with a roll-up.

-Zena Sterling says that should have been her spot and she is going to show a side that will win the competition.

-Jasper Troy won it last season for the men and we see his NXT debut against Dante Chen! Hey, that’s my Level Up Gatekeeper! I miss you Dante! We see highlights of Troy destroying Dante and then Oba Femi tells him his five seconds of fame are over.

-Anthony Luke says it is his time to shine and he is the only one that can get it his way.

-Shawn brings in all the kids and they are told to get in the ring to show The Legends what they have and then they will have the first LFG Draft! Hey, Harlem Lewis is one the newbies on this show. He had some matches on Level Up and has been a big part of Evolve.

-Drake Morreaux is back and shows off his alligator boots that were made from a gator he jumped on.

-Summer Sorrell is another newbie and says she is not like the other blondes you’ll see.

-Trill London, who has been on Evolve, is also here this season and is a former NFL defensive back.

-Haze Jameson is a newcomer as well and says she has a wild side.

-Dani Sekelsky is back and says she won’t let people walk all over her this season and she won’t be complacent. She wants to be on Team Taker and thinks he is the best coach for her.

-Johnny Moss, WWE PC Coach, works the kids out in the ring as part of the LFG Combine. Booker T says he wants Anthony Luke back. Luke is dressed like The Rock with the turtleneck, chain, and fanny pack. He says it is time to get serious though. Booker also wants P-Nasty!

-Bubba is just sitting back to see who is taking the drills seriously. Taker, who has the last pick, wants Shiloh Hill to dog it out there as he wants him still on the board. Bubba falls for it and says Shiloh had a bad day and didn’t have his head in the game. Taker blames dumb with the producer when he asks about a plan he has with Shiloh.

-Booker is annoyed by the chatter and how happy everyone is acting in the ring. He bitches them out and tells them to practice like they play. He tells them to wake up and take this seriously.

-Elijah Holyfield is back and he is here to win it all this season. Taker calls him a prodigy that has explosive ability.

-We see someone nearly get dropped on her head during a hip-toss drill. Ouch! It was Haze Jameson and she knew it seemed off as soon as she went in the air. Tatyanna Dumas, is back, and takes the blame for nearly dropping Haze on her head. It almost happens a second time and Taker nearly runs away.

-They let Michelle make matches for tonight and it will be Dani vs. P-Nasty and Chris Island vs. Harlem Lewis.

-Penina Tuilaepa is in the ring cutting a promo. She is P-Nasty because she has been getting dirty and throwing girls around. Nobody is as tough or nasty and she tells anyone to come get their issue. Dani Sekelsky is out and puts on P-Nasty, but she is winning the competition.

-To the coaches where Taker tells Dani he doesn’t want any flips or flopping. He tells stories! TAKER SHOOTING ON AEW or something!

Penina Tuilaepa vs. Dani Sekelsky

-Dani rolls to avoid and gets a standing side headlock. Nasty throws her across the ring, but she lands on her feet and throws some body blows. Nasty catches her with one show and hits a backbreaker. She hooks a reverse chinlock and takes it to the mat. Nasty pounds Dani to the mat and then slams her face first. Another backbreaker, but Dani flips out (Taker won’t be happy) and lands some strikes. Hell’s Gate, which she asked Taker to use in Season One, but Nasty picks her up and slams her down to break. Samoan Drop gets the pin at 2:50.

Winner: Penian Tuilaepa via pin at 2:50

-Really short, even for this show, so hard to rate. We will be generous as they did what was asked. *

-Dani wants to be like Rey and be the face who takes a beating, but keeps getting back up.

-Harlem says people want to be here just to be on a TV show, but he wants to be hear to beat people’s ass. He never wants to work a 9-5 desk job and has always wanted to do something physical.

-Chris Island is back and feels honored to have Harlem’s first match on LFG. They stare each other down before the match, and Chris says he had to see where Harlem is at and says he has the killer in him.

Chris Island vs. Harlem Lewis

-Lockup and Lewis powers Island back into the corner. He clowns him, so Island shoots in and gets a leg. Lewis to the ropes to break and lands a slap to the face. We take a break!

-Back with Lewis controlling with a side headlock. Lewis counters into one of his own. Belly-to-back suplex from Lewis breaks. Clothesline to the back of the head and the judges seem to be falling for Lewis. He hooks a chinlock, but Island breaks free. Lewis back with a slam for a two count. Island breaks out of a bear-hug and fires off body shots. Clothesline from Island! Spinning slam as he goes to the amateur background. He goes for a monkey flip out of the corner, but Lewis throws him into a stun-gun, hits a lariat and finishes with his version of The Jackhammer (Boom Slang) at 3:55.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via pin at 3:55

-Better than the opener, but still less than four minutes. *1/2

-It’s time for the LFG Draft:

-Round 1: Pick 1: Michelle McCool: Penina Tuilaepa

-Michelle apologizes to Booker and Bubba is sitting there with a smile on his face waiting for Booker to explode. Here we go as Booker calls it ridiculous as he put all the work in with P-Nasty in Season One. He understands it as he has the deck stacked against him. He knows this didn’t happen by accident and he wishes Nasty the best of her future endeavors. Funny!

-Round 1: Pick 2: Michelle McCool: Anthony Luke

-Booker is hot and starts cursing up a storm. He calls Luke a sell-out and Taker is egging him on as he tells Booker he wouldn’t stand for it. Booker calls out why she didn’t pick any of Taker’s kids from last season. He yells that he should have won Season One and yells “this is bullshit,” over and over again before walking off.

-I guess that’s how we are ending the first episode.

-We see a preview of what’s to come in the season and they smartly cut anything with Booker out to at least give the idea that he may have walked out on the show.

-This was fine for the first episode and I think I like the hour format better. I was kind of hoping we would get all teams filled out, but they opted to end on a cliffhanger. The fun with this episode was seeing everyone back together and then seeing the newbies break in with the familiar faces. The matches where what you would expect from this show. For an hour long reality competition this was solid and seeing Booker melt down is fun. Bubba didn’t have much to do this episode, but I am sure he will have his moments in due time. Thanks for reading!