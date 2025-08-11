411’s WWE LFG Season Two Report: Episode Seven

-We had a week away thanks to SummerSlam, but LFG is back and the title this week is “Sink or Swim.” So far the main story has been Mr. and Mrs. Taker voting together and it has gotten kind of annoying. Let’s get to it!

-Team Taker: Shiloh Hill, Drake Morreaux, Bayley Humphrey, Dani Sekelsky

-Team Bubba: BJ Ray, Zena Sterling, Haze Jameson, Elijah Holyfield

-Team Michelle: Anthony Luke, P-Nasty, Summer Sorrell, Trill London

-Team Booker: Harlem Lewis, Chris Island, Tatyanna Dumas, Sirena Linton

-Standings: Team Booker 3, Team Taker 3, Team Bubba 2, Team McCool 2

-Men’s Scoreboard: Elijah 2, Harlem 1, Shiloh 1, Drake 1

-Women’s Scoreboard: Sirena 2, Penina 2, Dani 1

-Joe Tessitore is our narrator and runs down the matches for tonight in the cold opening: Harlem Lewis vs. Anthony Luke, Trill London vs. Shiloh Hill, Sirena Linton vs. Bayley Humphrey, and in our Main Event: P-Nasty vs. Zena Sterling.

-Shawn Michaels greets everyone and hopes tensions are better today. He tells the kids it is sink or swim time as The Legends are hands off this week. The kids have to get together and come up with their own match. Cool! He tells them it can be a selfish business, and it times it’s supposed to be. They have to learn how to get along and work with someone they may not like.

-Show opening!

-The Legends meet to make the matches, but Joe Tess told us them before the show even started. I think they should leave that out going forward. Taker notes Sirena and Bayley are best friends and he wants to see what they can do in a sink or swim scenario. One again, Michelle gets three of her kids in a match which gives her better odds of getting a point. That still annoys me! It should be 2 from each Legend every week. Bubba gets left with just Zena working this week for his team.

-Bubba brings up how P-Nasty admitted last season that Zena got her through the match they had. This time P-Nasty says it has been a little harder and is taking credit for getting the wheels in motion for the match.

-Harlem and Anthony discuss their match and they argue a lot. Booker thinks Anthony is jealous because Harlem is his guy. Harlem wants the fans to think that everything he does is real. Luke yells for Harlem to slow down and listen and that doesn’t go over well. They cuss at each other and Michelle has to get between them. Harlem doesn’t like when people who aren’t coaches, act like coaches.

-Harlem cuts a promo and says Anthony talks too much.

-Commercials!

Anthony Luke (Team Michelle) vs. Harlem Lewis (Team Booker)

-Bubba quickly makes a reference about Luke being a Rock clone. Booker says if Anthony doesn’t sell, Harlem will make his “punk ass” sell. Lockup to start and they spill to the floor and go back to the lockup. Bubba likes it! They lockup back in the ring again and nothing doing, so they talk shit to each other. They pull hair and get in each other’s face and The Legends are enjoying it. Dropkick from Lewis and it was a sweet one. Lewis misses a big boot and Luke hits a chop block. He works the leg and gets a submission. Lewis punches his way out, but his knee gives out trying a slam. Luke gets a powerslam for one. Dragon Screw Leg Whip gets a two count! Lewis talks more crap as he says “this is my show.” He goes for a knee breaker, but Lewis gets a sunset flip for two and then a back slide. Luke goes back to the knee. Lewis slides out of another powerslam but the knee gives out again. Bubba questions who Anthony Luke is. Stun-gun from Lewis followed by a clothesline and another. He sends Luke flying with a backdrop while continuing to sell the knee. Luke tries a powerbomb, but Lewis counters into a roll-up and uses the ropes for added leverage and that gets the pin at 5:16.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via pin at 5:16

-This was solid as I continue to enjoy what I am seeing from Lewis. It got a little sloppy during the finish, but they did well here.

-Luke bitches backstage about Lewis cheating to win, but it don’t matter as he out performed him and will get the point. I am not a fan of them blending shoot and show together.

Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Trill London (Team Michelle)

-Bubba: Tony Luke wants to be The Rock and Trill wants to be Jeff Hardy. I mean, you can certainly see the influence. Trill flips into the ring and Shiloh murders him with a clothesline as we head to a break.

-Commercials!

-Back with Shiloh beating on Trill before the bell and the ref backs him away to start the match proper. Trill fires up and goes through his Jeff Hardy offense. Hill clocks him and fires him into the corner. Trill takes some cool bumps into the corner and ends up in The Tree of Woe which impresses Bubba. Shiloh with a standing Senton and Taker is blown away. He thinks Shiloh was trying to give Trill a taste of his own medicine. Trill floats out of a suplex attempt and gets a roll-up for two. He hits a nice flying forearm and then a high knee. He is just rolling with offense as it flows from one move to another. Mr. and Mrs. Taker argue over who is the more impressive between the two. Trill flips in with a kick and hits a Swanton off the top for the pin at 3:59.

Winner: Trill London via pin at 3:59

-I don’t think Bubba is going to be happy with the Swanton finish. I like Trill and want to see more from him. He is an athletic freak and is a guy bigger dudes are going to love throwing around the ring.

Bayley Humphrey (Team Taker) vs. Sirena Linton (Team Booker)

-We are reminded they are best friends and have been in the PC for less than a year combined. Lockup and Bayley shoves Sirena across the ring. Bubba: “Nice bump.” The small crowd starts a “Bayley’s gonna kill you,” chant. Sirena gets sent to the floor and plays to the crowd. Bayley pulls her off the floor by her head and puts her on the apron. Something happens to Sirena and the match is stopped at 1:48. It looks like it was on a Gorilla Press where she slid off and perhaps she cracked heads with Bayley.

-Commercials!

-Back with the medics hitting the ring. The judges have no clue what happened. Bayley says she heard Sirena say something and knew something was wrong. It certainly looks like it was a head injury as she looks out of it. She is wobbly as they get her to her feet and Booker heads down to check on her. She gets helped to the back by the medics and Bayley.

-They meet backstage and Sirena says she blacked out and had no clue what the ref was saying when she came back.

Penina Tuilaepa (Team Michelle) vs. Zena Sterling (Team Booker)

-This is our Main Event so they get the full crowd, and arena treatment. Michelle and Bubba are watching from The Crow’s Nest. Zena cuts a promo backstage as she says she will let her game do the talking.

-Commercials!

-Nice to see Zena back on the show. Lockup to start and they jockey for position. Zena slips out of a slam and gets back control, but can’t do anything with it. P-Nasty runs her into the corner and throws a back elbow. Bubba calls it a live round. Back to the lockup and Zena ends up in the middle rope and Nasty slams her down. Zena fights back from the apron and lands a series of strikes. She goes for a slam, but can’t get her up, so she chops her at the knees. Spear from Nasty for two as she picks Zena up. That’s generally a mistake and I assume that since Zena watches and studies wrestling she knows that. Zena fires up with hammer fists and throws chops. They are fighting here and it’s kind of cool! The crowd is way into Zena as she knocks Nasty down. She gets the slam and a double stomp to the ribs for the pin at 3:25.

Winner: Zena Sterling via pin at 3:25

-Well, that was brisk, but they went hard for the 200 seconds they used. I still think Zena is a step above the rest of the women here as she just gets it. *1/2

-Commercials!

-We are told Sirena is seeking medical attention, so she is not here for the judging.

-We start with the men. Bubba tells Trill he has great athleticism. He notes Anthony and Harlem had a hard hitting match and liked it. His vote goes to Shiloh for leading Trill to his best match. Taker says that threw him for a loop and he gives his vote to Anthony Luke and notes his expectations for Shiloh are really high. Booker says Harlem/Anthony was a good match and gives his vote to Harlem. Michelle gets to decide the winner and geez, I wonder where this is going? She gives her point to Anthony because he made people forget he was trying to be The Rock. Michelle gets the point as The Takers vote together again.

-To the women as Taker just checks on Bayley to make sure she is okay. Obviously this is between Zena and P-Nasty. It should be Zena and I have a bad feeling. Taker wants to see more growth from her because of what she did in Season One. He gives his vote to Penina. Michelle does the same as Zena tells us it is a bit frustrating. I agree! Booker gives his vote to Penina and you can tell Bubba is annoyed. Team Michelle gets another point and takes the lead.

-Standings: Team McCool: 4, Team Booker 3, Team Undertaker 3, Team Bubba 2

-Bubba is asked his thoughts and he says it is obvious what’s happening. He says it is a conspiracy as Zena is the front runner and everyone knows it. He tells Zena the judges have it out for here and says it is the third time they (Taker and Michelle) have voted the same way and they leave. Taker says he would walk away too and Michelle says “it’s laughable.”

-The show ends there.

-Men’s Scoreboard: Elijah 2, Harlem 1, Shiloh 1, Drake 1, Anthony 1

-Women’s Scoreboard: Penina 3, Sirena 2, Dani 1

-How much of this is for the show vs. real will always be debated but Zena was kind of robbed there and I can see Bubba’s side. The judges keep saying how great she is but they expect more because of how great she was last season. It’s the old thing where NBA voters would look for reasons not to give Jordan or Lebron the league MVP. For the men, I also think Harley was robbed as he came off better than Anthony Luke, but the Takers had to stick together. Again, it may be part of the drama for the show this year, but I am not a fan of it. Thanks for reading!