411’s WWE LFG Season Two Report: Episode Six

-The episode this week is titled, “Out of Your Comfort Zone.” Let’s get to it!

-Our narrator is Joe Tessitore.

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 3, Team Taker 2, Team Bubba 2, Team McCool 1

-Men’s Scoreboard: Elijah 2, Harlem 1, Shiloh 1

-Women’s Scoreboard: Sirena 2, Dani 1, Penina 1

-Team Taker: Shiloh Hill, Drake Morreaux, Bayley Humphrey, Dani Sekelsky

-Team Bubba: BJ Ray, Zena Sterling, Haze Jameson, Elijah Holyfield

-Team Michelle: Anthony Luke, P-Nasty, Summer Sorrell, Trill London

-Team Booker: Harlem Lewis, Chris Island, Tatyanna Dumas, Sirena Linton

-We start with a preview of what’s to come and they tell us the four matches we are getting tonight. Well, that takes any suspense out of the Legend’s match making this week.

-Show opening!

-It’s morning and Shawn Michaels tells the Future Greats it is a bad thing to be comfortable. They have to be ready for change and that’s what they are going to see today.

-Our Legends meet alone and Bubba wants to see if BJ Ray can be an old school, fiery baby face and Booker wants to see Chris Ivory be a mean, and nasty character.

-Michelle wants to see if P-Nasty can become P-Nice-ty. Bubba offers up Haze Jameson and wants her to be Haze-Nasty.

-Taker wants to put a Lucha Mask on Dani and see her work with her cheerleader face covered. Michelle wants Summer to get out of her comfort zone and cut a promo tonight before the match.

-The final match is Elijah vs. Drake and Bubba thinks Elijah can get nasty and bring out what Taker wants to see from Drake.

-Michelle meets with P-Nasty and goes over the challenge for tonight. She can’t cheat tonight and she mentions she has never worked anything other than heel.

-Booker and Bubba meet with Chris and BJ to discuss the switch. Chris knows he has to bring new mannerisms and moves he has never used.

-We see Dani showing Taker her new mask. She feels good with it on and will be working as a heel tonight as well. Taker goes over how you have to use your body more when your face is covered.

-Bubba says Haze needed to do something different and asks her how she feels about dying her hair. She seems to be all about it and goes off to get it changed.

-Bubba moves over to Elijah and wants everyone to know how Elijah Holyfield is after tonight. He wants tonight to be the night that everyone is forced to notice him.

-Summer tells Taker she has an issue speaking in public. She has an issue being vulnerable and it’s why she has tried to always work as a heel and they want her to be vulnerable and real tonight.

Summer Sorrell (Team McCool) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Taker)

-Summer’s mom is one of the people in the small crowd that is gathered. Summer gets the mic before the match and cuts a promo about sitting in the crowd and dreaming of being in the WWE, but she felt she wasn’t good enough because she was afraid to talk. She credits something she was told by Michelle and then talks about her mom being a motivator. She breaks down a little as she mentions her mom battling cancer. She is doing this for her mom and for that girl that sat in the crowd thinking she would never be good enough. Dani cuts a promo backstage and is full heel mode as she is going to give Summer a reason to cry.

-Commercials!

-Dani is known as The Shooting Star in this one with the mask. This is a rematch from week two. Star hits a chop block and goes to work on the knee. Star yells, “hi mom,” in a cool little touch. They head to the floor as Star rams the knee against the post. She then snatches a water bottle out of mom’s hands and takes a drink. Drew McIntyre would be proud! The Legends pop as Star throws water at mom. Summer is pissed and fires up like a good baby face and then small crowd on hand is buying into this one. Star loads up her mask like Americano and after ducking a clothesline, hits a head-butt for the pin at 2:54.

Winner: The Shooting Star via pin at 2:54

-We weren’t shown much as far as wrestling, but they both did what was asked of them. Dani went full heel and Summer showed some vulnerability and some fire. I enjoyed what we saw here.

-Chris Island cuts a promo backstage and tells Booker to get ready for that point.

-Commercials!

Chris Island (Team Booker) vs. BJ Ray (Team Bubba)

-BJ is out smiling and shaking hands while Taker and Bubba are laughing. Island with a sweet clothesline before the bell rings and then he yells for the ref to ring the bell. BJ blocks a suplex and gets a delayed suplex. He fires up with shots to the ribs and the Legends are happy. BJ charges and gets caught with a stungun. Ray back with a double leg and throws some weak punches that Taker and Bubba call out. BJ then goes to his version of a Rock Bottom and it looks awful. It mean that looked like kids playing in their back yard. The look on Taker’s face is priceless. Ha! Booker says he didn’t do what they told him, but Bubba says that is what Booker told him to do. Booker says he wasn’t supposed to do it twice. Island gets a roll-up and forgets to hold the tights for the pin at 2:40.

Winner: Chris Island via pin at 2:40

-Well, it started strong and then kind of went off a cliff. No clue what that elbow was and then Island forgot to hook the tights. Not good!

-Commercials!

Haze Jameson (Team Bubba) vs. Penina Tuilaepa (Team McCool)

-Haze has pink hair now and The Legends are impressed. Bubba says he didn’t think she was going to do it. Haze yells at the crowd and tells them they smell bad. It’s a wrestling show, so not shocking. P has pig tails and is wearing makeup and has a smile on her face. Haze tells Penina she looks so cute and pie-faces her. She then bails to the floor like a great chicken shit heel. Tremendous! Haze yells at the crowd some more as Bubba says this would be like Taker wearing white. Haze stalls as much as possible until Penina grabs her by the hair and pulls her back into the ring. Slam from Penina and she plays to the crowd and calls for a moonsault. Haze hits her with a low blow and Bubba says he isn’t sure if that’s called a “tube shot.” Amazing! Michelle: “that hurts us too.” Haze makes fun of Penina’s bows and that is apparently like tugging on superman’s cape. Haze jumps on her back with a sleeper, but Penina runs her into the corner. She charges and Haze bails to the floor again. Back in the ring Haze runs into a spear for the pin at 3:37.

Winner: Penina Tuilaepa via pin at 3:37

-I mean, there wasn’t much actual wrestling shown but the character work was great. I think the four women killed it tonight as far as doing what they were asked.

-Haze sits up and yells that Penina cheated and that has Bubba and Taker yelling for her to lay back down and sell. Taker wants Penina to kick her in the head.

-Commercials!

Drake Morreaux (Team Taker) vs. Elijah Holyfield (Team Bubba)

-This is our Main Event as usual, we have a full crowd with all the bells and whistles. Taker and Bubba are in the crow’s nest to watch this one. Taker wants to see that aggression from Drake and thinks someone like Elijah can bring it out in him. Taker is already drooling over seeing Elijah vs. Bron Breakker three years down the line. Hammerlock from Elijah, but Drake shoves and hits a shoulder tackle that pops Bubba and Taker. Elijah lands a punch to the ribs as he doesn’t offer a clean break in the corner. Elijah goes crazy with right hands as he beats Drake down in the corner and then he stares down the ref. Drake gets a roll-up after that for the pin at 1:40. Okay then.

Winner: Drake Morreaux via pin at 1:40

-I mean, there’s not really anything to rate here. Elijah beat Drake down and slipped up and got caught with a pin. I assume the point is what happens after the match. 1/2*

-They continue to brawl after the match and Drake comes off the top with a dive to the floor on security that was holding Elijah back. They continue to go after each other as the crowd chants “let them fight.” They head backstage and are still trying to get at each other as officials and the other male future greats try to separate them.

-Commercials! Looks like no episode next week due to SummerSlam, but Aug 10 we get a new episode plus the return of Greatest Moments.

-Bubba checks on Elijah and says he has never seen him that angry. Drake tells Taker he was matching his intensity and things got out of hand. Taker says he will take what he can get, but you have to be professional and still be able to have that intensity.

-We start with the women and Bubba says it comes down to Penina and Haze for him. He gives the vote to Haze for being a chicken shit heel. Taker gives his vote to Penina though he jokes he never wants to see her smile and in ribbons again. Michelle gives her vote to Penina as well. Booker gives Penina the vote as well. Blah, I think it should have been either Haze or Dani.

-To the men and Booker gives his vote to Chris Island. Michelle thinks Drake stepped out of his comfort zone more and gives it to him. Taker: “happy wife, happy life,” and gives the vote for Drake. Booker isn’t happy and I have to say the Taker family voting together could be an issue. Bubba is pissed and votes for Elijah as he says Elijah is the one that brought the fire out of Drake. I agree!

-Standings: Team Booker 3, Team Taker 3, Team Bubba 2, Team McCool 2

-Men’s Scoreboard: Elijah 2, Harlem 1, Shiloh 1, Drake 1

-Women’s Scoreboard: Sirena 2, Penina 2, Dani 1

-This was one of my favorite episodes due to the kids trying something new. I thought the women did better than the men this week. I disagree with the two people that received points, but I don’t decide. Good stuff this week. I will say that while 60 minutes and focused 4 match formula is better for this show, it makes people who aren’t being showcased disappear. It’s been weeks since we’ve hear from some people. I guess there will always be a trade off. Thanks for reading!