411’s WWE Mae Young Classic Report 10.10.18

The Four Horsewomen not named Ronda Rousey are in the front row. Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Mae Young Classic Second Round: Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis

They lock up and we get a clean break. They run an exchange that sees Io hit a single leg dropkick. It sends Zeuxis to the outside. My feed messes up and I miss something that puts Zeuxis in control. She kicks at Io’s arm inside and works it into a submission. Zeuxis with a kick to the shoulder and running double knees in the corner for two. Io tries some shots but gets kicked in the shoulder again. Io finally gets something going by sliding past Zeuxis and tripping her. Double knees in the corner following a handstand and a running corner Meteora. Zeuxis rolls outside for a breather. Scary looking tope suicida from Io. Zeuxis hits a variation of the Michinoku Driver for two. She misses a moonsault and Io dropkicks her in the head. Io gets knocked off the top and Zeuxis wants the Spanish Fly. Io strikes her and hits a super rana. She follows with double knees to the back of the neck and finishes with the moonsault.

Winner: Io Shirai in 6:06 [**1/2]

Ricochet is in the crowd.

Mae Young Classic Second Round: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li

We get some wristlock exchanges. Deonna escapes a headscissors with a handstand and takes a bow. Drop toe hold and one count on a pinning combination from Deonna. Xia kicks her leg and hits a combination of strikes. Running kick, leg drop, and elbow drop for two. Xia gets two again on a kick to the throat off the middle rope. Deonna slips free for a dropkick that gets two. She wraps up Li’s arm in an enteresting way and kicks at it. It looked gross. She continues to work on the arm. Kick and Russian leg sweep by Deonna. Fujiawara armbar applied but Xia counters into a crucifix pin for two. Deonna with a single arm DDT for two. Key lock on Li. She arm drags free and hits a dropkick. They trade chops and strikes. Xia lights her up, has a kick caught, backflips free, and gets two on an enziguri. Xia misses a charge but leaps off the middle rope right into the Fujiwara armbar. To avoid a counter, Deonna grabs the other arm and pulls it into a double armbar to win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo in 5:44 [***]

Io Shirai meets Deonna Purrazzo in the quarterfinals.

Mae Young Classic Second Round: Nicole Matthews vs. Tegan Nox

Matthews goes after the leg. She avoids a dive outside and fires off kicks to Nox’s chest. Nicole sends her into the corner and hits a dropkick for two. Kicks to the back but Tegan fires up and comes back with one of her own. Snapemare by Nicole and another kick. Nicole works a straightjacket submission to wearTegan down. Clothesline and Northern lights suplex for two.Nox kicks her away and nails a combo of uppercuts and forearms. However, she gets caught for a Liontamer. Tegan blocks and uses a small package for two. Headbutt by Tegan and cannonball ass attack. Shining Wizard and that’s all.

Winner: Tegan Nox in 3:45 [**3/4]

Tegan Nox takes on Rhea Ripley in the quarterfinals.

Mae Young Classic Second Round: Kaitlyn vs. Mia Yim

Mia’s hand is taped up after slapping the ring post in round one. No handshake because of it. She uses it for a chop and immediately feels the pain. Kaltny dropkicks her knee out and adds a sliding clothesline. Leg drop series gets a near fall. Corner cannonball by Kaitlyn gets one. Body scissors time to kill time. She almost gets three when she rolls it over for a pin. Kaitlyn kicks Mia to the outside and follows with a baseball slide. Mia avoids it and slams her leg on the apron. Inside, Mia gets one on a DDT to the leg. Standing figure four by Mia before she turns around into mounted punches. Kaitlyn shouts for her to hit harder. When Mia tries, Kaitlyn moves and she punches the mat with her bad hand. Kaitlyn unloads on Mia and wrenches on the hand. Mia counters a body slam into a pin for two. Kick to the head gets two. Kaitlyn’s leg is red from the kicks. She pops up with a shoulder tackle that knocks Mia down. Right hands from Kaitlyn and a series of body slams. Mia begs off but tries a cheap shot.Tilt-a-whirl slam by Kaitlyn for a near fall. Kaitlyn misses a corner Spear and hits turnbuckle. Sole Food gets Mia a near fall. Kaitlyn blocks a German and delivers the Spear for a huge near fall. The fans totally bought that as the finish. Kneebar from Mia and Kaitlyn has nowhere to go. She taps.

Winner: Mia Yim in 7:08 [***1/4]

Mia and Kaitlyn hug after the match.

Mia Yim vs. Toni Storm in the quarterfinals.