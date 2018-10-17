411’s WWE Mae Young Classic Report 10.17.18

Quarterfinal match time limits are up to 25.

Mae Young Classic Quarterfinals: Lacey Lane vs. Meiko Satomura

This is the biggest experience difference I can recall in a tournament. It would be like Satoshi Kojima working a Young Lion in the G1. Clean break on the ropes almost. Meiko has a kick caught and Lane backs away. They run an exchange where they trade cartwheels. Lane chops Meiko, avoids kicks, and Meiko catches one of Lane’s. Meiko offers a handshake and Lane pushes it away, not wanting to give in. Meiko responds with a kick to the chest and one to the ear. Lane slips away from her grasp, finds an opening and kicks her in the face. Lane escapes a waistlock, cartwheels over and hits a kick to the face for two. Meiko comes back with strikes and applies an armbar, but Lacey locks her hands to block it. Meiko gets the hands free but still can’t fully apply it. Lane makes the ropes. Kick to the chest and suplex. Lane avoids stikres and hits her own, using speed to her advantage. Pump knee in the corner and double jump cross body for two. Tired of this, Meiko hits a kick to the head and drops Lane with the Death Valley Driver to advance.

Winner: Meiko Satomura in 4:33 [***]

Post-match, the two embrace and Lacey bows to Meiko. Lane is allowed to stay in the ring and bask in the respect of the crowd.

Io Shirai gets ready backstage, as does Deonna Purrazzo.

Mae Young Classic Quarterfinals: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Io Shirai

Test of strength to start. Deonna to a wrist lock, Io to a headlock. It leads to an exchange where Io lands on her feet on a head scissors. Io with a cartwheel into a dropkick that sends Deonna outside. Tope suicida by Io. Inside, Io remains in control. She drives her boots into Deonna, who avoids the dropkick. They trade rollups for near falls. Io wins out by turning one into a double stomp. In the corner, Io adds slaps and Deonna comes back with a chop and forearm. Hip toss, back flip, and basement dropkick from Deonna. Knee and Russian leg sweep by Deonna. She rolls into the armbar and Io is in trouble. Io finds a way to slip free and turn it into a crossface. Deonna counters to a pin for two. Palm strike by Io. 619 and springboard missile dropkick for Io that gets a near fall. Deonna blocks a moonsault attempt and goes for a German. Io holds the ropes to block, so Deonna kicks her arms away. She follows with a trio of Germans but screams after, so her pin gets two. She takes the kick out and turns it into the armbar. Deonna takes the free arm and places it under her chin for added leverage. Io comes scarily close to tapping. She turns it into a pin for two, then takes that kick out into a crossface. Deonna is trapped and nearly taps, but escapes. She eats a knee and Io charges in with the corner Meteora. Io hits the moonsault and wins.

Winner: Io Shirai in 8:43 [***1/2]

Io and Deonna hug.

Mae Young Classic Quarterfinals: Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox

Oh, man. If you read the reports for the MYC before watching, you know what’s coming here. No handhsake from Rhea. Tegan starts with a dropkick that sends Rhea outside. She flies out with a tope suicida and seems to have landed badly on her foot. The crowd groans as she struggles to get back in. She’s screaming. Inside, she can barely put pressure. Flapjack by Rhea for two. The referee throws up the dreaded “X” as Rhea clubs on her. Tegan tells the doctor that she’s good. She gets kicked and falls instantly. Rhea wears her down but is careful not to attack the leg. Series of chops from Rhea. It’s Tegan’s good leg that is hurt, not the one with the brace. She fires up and chops on Rhea until eating a dropkick. As soon as she hits the mat, she immediately grabs the leg and tells teh ref she’s done.

Winner: Rhea Ripley in 3:16 [NR]

Tegan cries on the mat and the fans are silent. It’s heartbreaking to hear Tegan cry so hard. Some fans are crying.

Rhea faces Shirai in the semi-finals.

Mae Young Classic Quarterfinals: Mia Yim vs. Toni Storm

They adhere to the handshake. Mia wins the tieup and sends Toni to the mat, firing off some kicks. She hits a loud chop, Toni ducks a clothesline and boots Mia. Running knees in the corner for one. Kicks to the head by Toni. Series of strikes and kicks before a suplex for a near fall. Toni stomps on Mia’s bad hand and kicks at it. Uppercuts from Toni. Mia blocks the finish and kicks her in the elbow. Mia gets two on a rollup and moves to a chinlock. Toni fights out but is thrown to the mat. Bow and arrow stretch from Mia, but Toni turns it into a pin for two. Dropkick from Mia for a near fall. Toni breaks a guillotine choke with a spinebuster only for Mia to use a drop toe hold to put her back in a sleeper. She lets go and fires off kicks to the chest and adds one to the back for two. Palm strikes and a Pele from Mia for two. Toni finally kicks the bad hand and uses a headbutt to get an opening. Both women are down. They trade strikes on their knees, with each getting harder. Knee from Mia. Toni catches the next and nails a German suplex. Running hip attack in the corner Mia slips out of the Tiger Driver and hits a backdrop driver for two. Toni hops over a charging Mia, has a kick caught and then gets powerbombed down for a close call. Toni blocks Sole Food and wrenches on the bad hand. Snap German and Tiger Driver connect to wrap this up.

Winner: Toni Storm in 8:25 [***3/4]

Toni Storm meets Satomura in the semi-finals.