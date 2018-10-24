411’s WWE Mae Young Classic Report 10.24.18

The Semi-Finals are today!

Mae Young Classic Semi-Finals: Meiko Satomura vs. Toni Storm

Wrist lock from Toni. Meiko rolls out into one of her own. Toni counters into a hammerlock. Headlock takeover for Meiko and they jockey for position on the mat. Toni escapes a head scissors and goes to a side headlock. Once they break fro the grappling, Meiko kicks Toni in the chest. Shoulder block by Toni goes nowhere. Meiko hits her with an uppercut but eats a boot to the chest for a near fall. Kicks and headbutts from Toni. Floatover snap suplex gets two. Meiko stops her momentum with kicks to the thigh. Meiko wraps that leg up with a modified figure four. Toni makes it to the rope, but Meiko continues to light her up with kicks. Spinning heel kick by Meiko. Toni catches her with a backslide for two, before quickly going into a modified Indian death lock. Meiko struggles in this hold for a long time before finally reaching the ropes. It was over a minute. Toni with a fisherman suplex for two. She goes right to kicking Meiko, knocking her outside. Toni follows suit with a tope suicida through the middle and bottom ropes. Dropkick inside gets two for Toni. Huge kick to the face by Toni. Meiko fires up as she just takes several more kicks. Toni runs off the ropes with one and Meiko pops up. They begin trading stiff kicks. Knee to the ribs and DDT by Meiko. Cartwheel knee drop connects. Death Valley Driver connects but Toni manages to get a shoulder up. Toni manages to avoid a knee and hits a German suplex. Storm Zero connects for a tremendous near fall. Meiko blocks Storm Zeor and hits a Pele of sorts. Kick to the chest gets a close two. Meiko delivers an insane looking Scorpion Kick and that’s still somehow not enough. Toni blocks a second DVD and nails a second Storm Zero to win.

Winner: Toni Storm in 13:06 [****]

“Thank you Meiko” chants as the two women bow and embrace in the ring. Both are crying.

Kairi Sane enters the ring and presents Toni Storm with flowers for making the finals. They hug. Triple H comes out and shakes hands with Meiko. He bows to her and raises her hand for the crowd.

Toni Storm is interviewed in the ring about being a finalist. She takes the microphone and puts over how big it was to beat a legend like Meiko. She’s living her dream and thanks the fans, as well as the women working their butts off backstage.

As Toni goes to leave to the back, Triple H comes out and hugs/congratulates her.

Mae Young Classic Semi-Finals: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Another major size advantage for Rhea. She gives a hand slap rather than a shake. Rhea tosses Io to the corner with ease more than once. Io uses her speed to avoid Rhea and then dropkicks her. She gets caught in a high arching flapjack for two. Rhea stomps away on Io. She wrenches on a modified abdominal stretch. Io fights out but just takes shots to the ribs. She stands with one foot on Io’s back, flexes, and stomps. More wear down stuff from Rhea. Again, she unloads with a forearm. She adds more vicious ones on the mat before working a body scissors. Rhea remains in control and gets two on a stalling vertical suplex. Another body scissors from Rhea. Io slips into a new position and throws forearms to break free. Still, she’s in rough shape and can’t capitalize much. Kick to the and club from Rhea. Io snaps off a rana from out of nowhere for two. Dropkick connects and Rhea rolls outside. Tope suicida by Io. Rhea nearly wins by countout after taking out Io, but Io gets in at the count of nine. Rhea wails on her and talks trash. Io hits her, Rhea responds, and Io is out on her knees. Io escapes a suplex and hits an uppercut. Rhea screams but takes a bunch of slaps. 619. Io goes up top and hits a missile dropkick for two. Io wants the moonsault, but Rhea knocks her down. She lands abdomen first on the top. Rhea climbs up with her and delivers a huge superplex. That only gets two. Io slips free of Snake Eyes and sends Rhea into the corner. With Rhea down in the corner, Io hits Meteora. The moonsault is successful and that’s all.

Winner: Io Shirai in 12:53 [***1/2]

Triple H congratulates Rhea and raises her hand before they both head to the back. Kairi Sane returns to give flowers to her best friend. Io is interviewed and says she will win the Mae Young Classic. She thanks the fans.

Beth Phoenix picks Toni Storm to win the whole thing, while Renee goes with Io Shirai. Michael Cole goes with Toni to break the prediction tie.

HHH, Io, Kairi, and Sara Amato are on the ramp in celebration. HHH brings out Toni who embraces Io ahead of their historic match.