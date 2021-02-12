Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 02.11.21  

-Sorry for this being a little late as I had an issue with the Hulu account thanks to my wife having her bank card stolen a few weeks back and when it was time to renew this month the wrong card was on file. Once that was resolved I had to wait until my two boys were in bed to get a chance to watch the show. So let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

-In Memory of “The Natural” Butch Reed (1954-2021) graphic.

Dana Brooke (w/ Mandy Rose) vs. Peyton Royce

-Lockup to start and they jockey for position before Royce gets a side headlock into a take down. Back to their feet and Brooke is able to escape and get a side headlock of her own. Royce breaks, but gets caught with a roll-up for two after a charge in the corner misses. Brooke gets a leapfrog and tries another roll-up, but Royce rolls through for a near fall, but Brooke rolls her into a crucifix for two. They continue to counter roll-ups as we get several more near falls. Brooke tries to float over for a second time in the corner, but Royce is ready this time and just kicks her to stop that noise. Effective! Royce attacks the arm with some knees and then uses chokes with her boot in the corner. Royce comes off the middle rope with a stomp to Brooke’s arm as it was on the middle rope in a nice spot. Royce goes right to the arm and Brooke is able to fight back. Royce misses a high kick and Brooke gets a few shoulder tackles. She hits a cartwheel splash for a two count. Royce eats a boot in the corner and Brooke hits a suplex. She follows with a handspring elbow in the corner. Royce hits a unique looking heel kick showing off her flexibility. She heads up top, but misses her dive and Brooke plants her face first into the mat. A spinning neckbreaker finishes for Brooke at 5:36.

Winner: Dana Brooke via pin at 5:36

-This was really solid and much better than I anticipated. They hit each other hard and had some unique counters and it went as long as it needed. This was enjoyable. **1/2

-Flashback to The Royal Rumble as Bianca and Edge punch their tickets to WrestleMania.

-Back to SmackDown as Roman Reigns is annoyed that Edge is making him wait. He wants Paul to get Edge’s ass out here, but Edge continues to play mind games. Edge makes his return to SmackDown to close the show and he isn’t ready to name what Champion he wants to face right now. This angers our Tribal Chief and before he can get an answer from Edge, Kevin Owens returns and hits Reigns with a Stunner. It’s starting to run a bit long, but Owens still has a gripe with how he lost at The Rumble. Plus it’s still Reigns vs Owens and they deliver the goods.

-Back on RAW as the Charlotte/Ric Flair/Lacey Evans continued with a match between the women. Lacey gets the win by DQ as Charlotte kicked too much ass. Asuka vs Lacey is set for Elimination Chamber and I have a sinking feeling Lacey is getting the Title to pay off the Flair angle and lead to a match with Charlotte at Mania. Also announced for the show is Lashley defending the US Title against Lee and Riddle which could be a fun match.

-Hype video for Seth Rollins as he returns to SmackDown this Friday.

Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo

-We’ve seen these two square off on this show before and I am all for seeing them go at it again. God Bless Phillips for saying that wins are crucial this time of year as you never know what WWE officials will be watching this match. Ricochet dancing to Carrillo’s entrance theme is fun. Not Brock Lesnar dancing to MVP’s fun, but still fun. They start quick with some chain wrestling and Ricochet gets the first pin off a shoulder block. He goes to a side headlock and is able to maintain the hold as Carrillo tried to shove off. Carrillo is able to escape and gets a shoulder bock of his own, but gets caught again with a side headlock, but Carrillo escapes with a leg scissors headlock. Ricochet is out and they start flying around the ring again as they counter each other. We get a stalemate as they flip out of everything and then square off with superhero poses as we take a break. I’m a sucker for a sequence like that when it’s done right.

-Back with Ricochet flipping around some more as you would expect. They start trading chops and then we slow things down again with Ricochet getting a roll-up for two. He hits a slam and drops an elbow for a two count. Carrillo flips out of a suplex attempts and gets a springboard crossbody for two. To the corner for some chops and then a running clothesline in the corner. Ricochet ducks a clothesline and then both men collide in midair in the middle of the ring. The ref starts the 10 count, but both men are up with relative ease. Carrillo gets a backslide for two and they clothesline each other. Carrillo misses two kicks, but they end up each hitting a head kick to leave them both down again. Cool! Ricochet charges into a boot, and then eats a springboard kick. Carrillo gets two of his modified facebuster as Phillips mentions that move has racked up some recent wins. Carrillo sells his shock well and panics as he looks for a moonsault that misses. Ricochet gets an axe kick and then a spinning brainbuster for two. Now Ricochet is at a loss. He looks for the Recoil, but Carrillo ducks and gets a roll-up for two. Ricochet is to his feet first and this time the Recoil connects to end this one at 10:58.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 10:58

-They were given some solid time here though the commercial ate up a little of it. I like the story of them being so evenly matched they kept escaping or hitting the same moves. The final few minutes got pretty great and the ending was good with Ricochet avoiding the flash pin and hitting his move to finish. This was fun and I could watch these two wrestle ever week. ***1/4

-Hype Video to put over how dangerous it can be to fight inside The Elimination Chamber.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton meet again to renew their rivalry. We have seen these two wrestle a lot over the last year and this was a solid match between two pros. They include the last 7 minutes or so of the match here. No winner though as Sheamus interferes and mistakenly hits Orton and then gets dropped with a Claymore. Drew stands tall to end the show.

