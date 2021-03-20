411’s WWE Meeting Stone Cold Report: Ric Flair, The Rock and More Recall First Meeting Steve Austin

411’s WWE Meeting Stone Cold Report

-The Peacock Era is upon us as all WWE content has moved to NBC’s streaming service and I have migrated over since my WWE subscription has expired. First impressions are that the interface is going to take time to get used to. Outside of the WWE content there is quite a bit of stuff that I was excited to see, but that happens every time I get a new streaming service and then I barely use it. I am sure besides the WWE content I will mostly use Peacock to watch episodes of House even though I have the series on DVD. Anyway back to the WWE content as Peacock has this exclusive in celebration of Stone Cold Day as various Superstars talk about their meetings with The Texas Rattlesnake. Let’s get to it!

-Run Time:27:05

-Still the same WWE Documentary intro!

-Opening video package is great as we get lots of Stunning Steve Austin and then he morphs into the Ringmaster and finally, Stone Cold! Grocery Story Fight! Bed Pan!

-Jeff Jarrett: He had only been wrestling for a few years and met Austin in Dallas when he (Austin) was in Steve Adam’s wrestling school. Jeff says that Steve meant business from day one. As a rookie Steve, took the business seriously and wanted everyone else to take it seriously.

-Paul Heyman: He talks about The Dangerous Alliance and the centerpiece was Rick Rude and they needed the young guy who was going to be the next star and he pitched Steve Austin. Heyman talks about how much Steve learned from Rick Rude.

-Booker T: He talks about all the people Austin learned from as he was a student of the game and brings up the run he had with Steve Austin. “They were stars.” He doesn’t think WCW knew how big of stars they had with Austin and Pillman.

-Mark Henry: He remembers being entertained by Austin when he was in WCW and never heard anyone talk as much trash as Steve did back then. The Hollywood Blondes were great. Hot take I know!

-Ric Flair: He first met Steve in WCW and he wasn’t a shy timid kid. They got to work a few times and he still remembers the match Steve had with Steamboat at Clash of Champions and he had to follow them. That was the last thing he really remembers about Steve before he took off.

-Daniel Bryan: The first time Steve caught his eye was when he was The Ringmaster. Bryan loves technically wrestling so you can see why a character like that would appeal to him.

-Savio Vega: He met Austin just before the first time they ever had a match together. “Great, I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and we went to the ring.” They wrestled almost every night and had fun getting better. They did have a rather underrated series of matches including a good strap match. The first strap match was at Beware of Dog where the lights went out on the show and we see footage of them having the match basically in the dark. Two nights later they do the match again as the WWE does Beware of Dog 2. They beat the crap out of other.

-Oh, commercials. Yeah, I only opted for Peacock Plus. Only 15 seconds though.

-Vince McMahon: He says Steve came to him and told him he wasn’t The Ringmaster and was Stone Cold. Neither really knew what that meant as far as the character, but it was the start of a new character. They show some great footage of early Stone Cold promos with the crew marking out over what Austin is doing.

-Michael Hayes: As you would expect he talks about King of The Ring 1996. Austin busted his mouth and needed stitches so he went to the hospital. When he came back he asked Hayes what Jake had to say and Hayes said it was biblical and he mentioned John 3:16. Austin said ok and that leads to his famous Austin 3:16 promo the same night. Now this is where a bit of revisionist history comes as they would lead you to believe that Austin was a made man the next night, but that didn’t really happen until the Bret Hart feud. I mean, Austin was the dark match at SummerSlam 1996, didn’t have at match at Mind Games and was the opening match at Buried Alive. The ground swell was starting but it took a bit to get Austin to that next level.

-Jey Uso: He got the Austin 3:16 as soon as he could and is basically the fan all of us were in the Attitude Era as you knew the breaking glass meant your ass.

-Kofi Kingston: His first memories were of being in high school and everyone going around hitting stunners on their friends. For some reason in my school it was The Diamond Cutter and probably because it is quicker to hit. Kofi says he still has an original Austin 3:16 shirt and I did as well, though I sold my last year for $40 to a vintage clothing store. Kofi says that he was even wearing the shirt the first time he met Steve Austin and Austin complimented him on it which made him feel like an idiot. The first time he saw him was when Mania was in Boston and they did some promo stuff at Boston Harbor and Austin threw Vince in the water while wearing a 3:16 Patriots jersey. He was also in the crowd at Mania XIV.

-Mike Tyson: He says is a fan and groupie for all these guys. We see the Tyson/Austin near brawl that was one of the major turning points in The Monday Night War. Tyson isn’t sure what happened that night as he calls Austin a psychopath. He was so happy to be part of Mania XIV and he calls Austin, “Cold Stone” again. Awesome!

-Vince McMahon: He calls Austin a natural with his promo skills and they knew they were on to something with their feud. He calls Austin the genuine article and people can get behind someone like that. We see all the various ways he has tormented Vince: Bang 3:16, Cement Corvette, Bed Pan, Beer Bath. So much fun!

-20 second commercial break though at least the second half was for Fastlane.

-The Rock: He calls his chemistry with Steve natural and special. They knew immediately they could do great things together. Rock checking his beeper for the 3-1-6 is still one of my favorite things in wrestling ever. Mania X-7 build: “I need to beat you Rock. I need it more than anything you can imagine.” I still get chills with that line. Rock loves every moment working with Steve and they caption the words Rock said to Austin in their final match at Mania XIX.

-The Undertaker: He discusses their Highway to Hell build to SummerSlam 1998 and how they were plastered all over buses in NYC. In the match Taker did the leg drop from the top rope to the floor and through a table for the first time and he fractured his tailbone. It was a special night that he will always remember.

-Booker T: Grocery Store Brawl! He says that you have to be able to laugh at yourself. For two proud guys like them to go out and do something like that in a grocery store was awesome. Booker says that people who may have never seen him wrestle, know him from that fight in the grocery store and it’s pretty awesome.

-Kurt Angle: He says the most nervous he ever was in the ring was when he started his program with Steve Austin. He knew how intense he could be and he knew he had to step up his game. He took pride in that he never blew up in the ring and yet, Austin got him one time and still doesn’t let him forget it. YES! They show the greatness of the Austin/Angle 2001 comedy promos that kept them on the show while being out injured. Angle loves that stuff at times more than what they did in the ring. Go find all that stuff on YouTube as it is amazing!

-The New Day: Woods discusses Mania 32 as he was in the ring and when Austin made his entrance and it fulfilled all his childhood dreams. He was in awe taking everything in and Big E just remembers Austin pretending to dance with Woods before hitting a Stunner. Kofi says 11 year old him would never believe he would in a ring sharing a beer with Stone Cold. Woods says the Stunner hurt like hell but it was awesome and E says he was able to sneak in a drink of a Stone Cold beer.

-Daniel Bryan: He has a personal story about his neck injury and how Austin called to check on him and also tell him to change his ring style. Austin told him to watch Jerry Lawler to learn a way to tell a story with just kicks and punches.

-Shane McMahon: He discusses RAW 25 and how the feud with Vince still continues and at the show Austin hit both of them with a Stunner. Vince slyly pouring beer on Shane was pretty funny. Backstage video of Shane thanking Vince for the moment and telling him it was awesome.

-Ric Flair: He loves Steve as a performer, and a great talent. “God bless him…he is the man.” They sneak in Flair for the Gold with Austin telling Flair he likes his statue in the corner and Pillman has to tell him “that’s Double A.” Awesome!

-Austin gets in a final few words about his career and “That’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

-This was a fun fluff piece and trip down memory lane. Most of these stories have been told, but they are entertaining to hear again. The highlights are the backstage moments sprinkled in along with all the nostalgia this has to offer. It’s a fun and easy watch at only 27 minutes.