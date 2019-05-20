Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and David Otunga. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. They move on to a discussion of Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans.

Next up are video packages for Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns vs. Elias, and The Miz vs. Shane McMahon. Beth Phoenix and Sonya Deville join the panel to discuss the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Zelina Vega interrupts the panels, and a shouting match between Deville and Vega ensues.



Kickoff Show Match

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos





Jimmy and Bryan start the match, and Jimmy quickly catches Bryan with a spinning kick. Jey gets the tag and covers Bryan for a two count. Bryan creates distance and tags Rowan. Rowan charges at Jey and absolutely levels him with a crossbody. Jey rolls to the outside, but Bryan slams his head into the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Rowan scoop slams Rowan and follows up with a running splash for a two count. Rowan tags Bryan, and Bryan slams Jey’s head into the top turnbuckle. Bryan chops the chest and kicks the ribs. Jey tries to fight out of the corner, but Bryan gets a single leg takedown and makes the tag back to Rowan. Rowan suplexes Jey and knocks Jimmy off the apron to prevent a tag. Bryan gets the tag and locks in a modified surfboard. Bryan traps Jey in the corner, chops the chest, and hits a pair of running corner drop kicks. Jey catches Bryan with a Samoan Drop, but Bryan still manages to tag Rowan. Jey FINALLY makes the hot tag to Jimmy, and Jimmy delivers a super kick to the chest. Jimmy heads up top and connects with a corkscrew senton. Rowan regains control with a power slam and gets a two count. Rowan takes Jimmy up top, but Jey makes the tag and climbs up to make the save. ROWAN HITS A DOUBLE SUPERPLEX FROM THE MIDDLE ROPE! Bryan gets the tag and goes to work with the Yes Kicks. Jey ducks the final kick and lands a super kick of his own. Jey heads up top and goes for a diving splash, but Bryan rolls out of the way and locks in the LeBell Lock. Jimmy breaks up the LeBell Lock, and the Usos then double team Rowan on the outside. Bryan goes for a suicide dive but eats a double super kick between the ropes. Jimmy gets the tag, and the Usos hit the Double Uce for the three count.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Daniel Bryan after the Double Uce.

Match Length: 11:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella vs. Nikki Cross





Chaos erupts in the ring as soon as the bell rings, but Moon wisely heads to the outside to grab a ladder. Cross grabs a ladder of her own and levels four of her competitors. Cross hits the Three Stooges spinning ladder spot, but Brooke levels Cross to halt her momentum. Brooke and Moon battle over the ladder, and Moon uses the ladder to trap Brooke in the corner. Cross leaps onto Moon’s back, but Moon drives her into the ladder in the corner. A second ladder ends up in the ring, and Natalya catapults Carmella into it. Natalya tries to catapult Naomi into the ladder, but Naomi catches herself on the ladder and dives back onto Natalya. Bayley tries to set up a third ladder in the middle of the ring, but Moon blocks. Moon and Cross fight over one ladder as Bayley and Brooke fights over another. The medical team is checking on Carmella on the outside, and it looks like she may have injured her right knee. Carmella limps to the back as Brooke slams Bayley’s head into the top turnbuckle in the ring. Brooke ties up Moon in the tree of woe using a ladder and then hit a handspring back elbow shot. Bayley and Brooke brawl in the middle of the ring, and Bayley hits a sunset flip that sends Brooke right into the ladder. Bayley tries to set up a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Rose blocks. Rose and Natalya sandwich Bayley in the ladder, and Naomi follows up with a split-legged moonsault onto Bayley on a ladder. Cross hits Moon with a rope-assisted spinning neck breaker, and then Brooke sets up a ladder under the briefcase. Brooke climb the ladder, but Rose climbs the other side of the ladder. Brooke dangles from the briefcase, but Rose pulls her back to the ladder. Bayley pulls down Rose as Naomi and Cross also climb the ladder. Natalya tips the ladder and dumps Brooke, Bayley, Naomi, and Cross to the outside. MOON CLIMBS A LADDER ON THE OUTSIDE AND DIVES INTO THE RING TO HIT NATALYA WITH THE ECLIPSE!!! Rose hits Moon with a facebuster onto a ladder and sets up a ladder under the briefcase, but Carmella limps back down to the ring. Carmella repeatedly slams Rose’ face into a ladder and then whips her into the barricade. Carmella climbs into the ring and climbs the ladder, but Sonya Deville charges into the ring and pulls her down. Deville spears Carmella and rolls Rose back into the ring. Deville lifts Rose onto her shoulders and climbs the ladder. Rose tries to climbs the briefcase, but Bayley climbs the other side of the ladder and knocks both Rose and Deville back down to the mat. Bayley retrieves the briefcase and wins the match.

Match Result: Bayley retrieves the briefcase and wins the match.

Match Length: 13:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe (Champion) vs. Rey Mysterio





Joe takes the fight right to Mysterio to start and immediately kicks him down to the mat. Mysterio fights back to his feet and hits a head scissors takedown. Joe back body drops Mysterio to the apron, but Mysterio lands on his feet and connect with a kick over the top rope. Mysterio hits a springboard seated senton that busts open Joe’s eye and nose. Joe goes for a powerbomb, but Mysterio counters into a hurricanrana for the three count. The match is over, but the replay clearly shows that Joe’s left shoulder was off the mat. Dominic comes down to celebrate with Mysterio, but Joes levels Mysterio on the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Joe hits Mysterio with a uranage and then a second uranage as he stares straight at Dominic.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats Samoa Joe with a hurricanrana.

Match Length: 1:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ½*



Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon





McMahon immediately tries to climb out of the cage, but Miz pulls him back down to the mat. Miz goes to work with corner kicks and It Kicks. McMahon catches the final It Kick, lifts Miz, and powerbombs him into the cage. McMahon traps Miz between the ropes and the cage, and peppers him with jabs. McMahon rolls up Miz but only gets a two count. McMahon whips Miz face-first into the cage two times and follows up with a neck breaker for a two count. McMahon kicks Miz to the corner and stomps a mudhole in him. McMahon goes for the Coast to Coast, but Miz catches McMahon’s legs and counters into the Figure Four. McMahon crawls to the door and tries to escape, but Miz pulls him back to the middle of the ring. McMahon grabbed a steel chair from the outside while the door was open, so now the chair is in the ring with Miz and McMahon. Miz grabs the chair and connects with a chair shot to the back. Miz hits another chair shot to the back and then slams the door into McMahon’s face. Miz continues to assault McMahon with chair shots to the back and then hits a Skull Crushing Finale on the chair. Miz covers McMahon, but McMahon gets his foot on the ropes to stop the count. The announcers say there are no rope breaks in a cage match, but the referee seems to disagree. McMahon once again climbs the cage, but Miz connects with a chair shot to McMahon’s leg. Miz joins McMahon on top of the cage, and Miz tosses McMahon back into the ring from the top of the cage. Miz hits a springboard frog splash from the top rope, but McMahon kicks out at two. McMahon locks in a triangle, but Miz bridges into a pin for a two count. McMahon tries to climbs out the door, but Miz retrieves him. Miz tries to catapult McMahon into the cage, but McMahon catches himself on the side and climbs to the top. Miz heads up top and tries to superplex McMahon back into the cage, but McMahon slides out of his shirt and tumbles to the floor to win the match.

Match Result: Shane McMahon escapes the cage to win the match.

Match Length: 13:04

Slimmer’s Rating: *½

In the back, Triple H finds Sami Zayn beaten and hung by his feet. Could Braun Strowman be to blame?



Cruiserweight Championship Match

Tony Nese (Champion) vs. Ariya Daivari





Daivari muscles Nese to the corner to the corner and works him over with a volley of punches. Nese sweeps the leg and hits a leg drop to the back of the neck for a two count. Daivari fights back with a jaw breaker, but Nese drops Daivari neck-first onto the top rope. Daivari grinds Nese’ eyes across the top rope and then levels him with a stiff punch. Daivari whips Nese to the corner, and Nese crumbles to the mat on the rebound. Daivari hits a modified back body drop and follows up with a modified Boston Crab. Nese kicks out and sends Daivari face-first into the second turnbuckle. Nese hits a running knee shot and a spinning heel kick. Nese lands a kick over the top rope and connects with a springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese goes for the pump-handle driver, but Daivari counters into an inverted neck breaker. Nese lands a forearm to the jaw and again goes for the pump-handle driver, but once again Daivari blocks. Daivari ties up Nese in the tree of woe and then kicks him to the outside. Daivari heads to the outside but eats a punch from Nese. Nese rolls Daivari into the ring and heads up top, but Daivari grabs the arms and hits a sit-out straightjacket powerbomb for a two count. Nese regains control with a dive to the outside and follows up with a 450 splash for a looong two count. Nese goes for the Running Nese, but Daivari counters with a super kick. Daivari heads up top and hits the Persian Lion splash followed by the Hammerlock Lariat for a looong two count of his own. Nese drops Daivari and successfully hits the Running Nese for the three count.

Match Result: Tony Nese defeats Ariya Daivari with the Running Nese.

Match Length: 9:20

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

In the back, Triple H confronts Braun Strowman. Triple H says that Strowman isn’t getting Zayn’s place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but Strowman says he didn’t do anything to Zayn. Triple H asks Strowman to leave, and Strowman seems to oblige.



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Lacey Evans





Lynch lands a drop kick to start and works over Evans in the corner. Lynch slams Evans to the mat and chases her to the outside. Lynch whips Evans into the barricade and slams her head into the apron. Lynch rolls Evans back into the ring, but Evans slams Lynch into the corner. Evans hits an arm wringer takedown and stomps on Lynch’s forearm and elbow. Evans hits a facelock facebuster and gator rolls her to the corner. Lynch back body drops Evans to the apron, but Evans lands on her feet. Evans heads back into the ring and locks in a modified arm bar, but Lynch counters into an arm bar takedown to break the hold. Evans wipes her brow with a handkerchief and shoves it into Lynch’s mouth. Lynch levels Evans with a clothesline and lands a kick to the gut. Lynch hits the Bex-plex and heads up top for a diving drop kick. Evans rolls out of the ring, but Lynch follows and quickly retrieves her. Lynch covers Evans but only gets a two count. Lynch heads up top and dives toward Evans, but Evans rolls out of the way. Evans levels Lynch with a modified stunner and a roundhouse kick, but Lynch kicks out at two. Lynch goes for the Dis-arm-her, but Evans grabs the bottom rope. Evans takes out the knee and rolls up Lynch, but Lynch reverses into the Dis-arm-her for the submission.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans with the Dis-Arm-Her.

Match Length: 8:36

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair





Charlotte Flair makes her way down to the ring immediately after Lynch defeats Evans even though her match with Lynch was not scheduled until later in the night. Flair challenges Lynch to defend her titles back-to-back, and Lynch takes the bait. Lynch takes the fight to Flair but is clearly fatigued. Flair and Lynch slug it out in the middle of the ring before Flair kicks Lynch over the top rope. Flair heads up top, but Lynch flips her back down to the mat. Lynch rolls up Flair but only gets a two count. Flair goes to work with chops to the chest and counters a drop kick into a Boston Crab. Lynch claws her way to the ropes and grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Flair and Lynch trade forearm shots, but Flair kicks the knee to drop Lynch. Flair goes for a Big Boot, but Lynch ducks and counters with a running forearm shot. Lynch delivers a volley of short forearm shots, but Flair drops Lynch and grinds her head into the mat. Flair goes for Natural Selection on the apron, but Lynch grabs the ropes to block, and Flair tumbles to the floor. The referee starts his count on Flair, but Evans rushes back down to the ring and hits Lynch with the Women’s Right behind the referee’s back. Flair heads back into the ring and levels Lynch with a Big Boot for the three count.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Becky Lynch with a Big Boot.

Match Length: 6:13

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾

After the match, Lynch goes after Evans on the outside, but Flair comes to Evans’ aid. Flair and Evans roll Lynch back into the ring and work her over in the corner. Evans holds Lynch as Flair chops her, but HERE COMES BAYLEY!!! Bayley levels Flair and launches Evans out of the ring. Flair drops Bayley and returns to her assault on Lynch. Flair charges toward Bayley, but Bayley side steps her and posts her in the corner. Bayley grabs the MitB briefcase… BAYLEY CASHES IN MITB ON FLAIR!!!



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (Champion) vs. Bayley



Bayley heads up top and hits Flair with a diving elbow drop for the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair with a diving elbow drop.

Match Length: 0:10

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Roman Reigns vs. Elias





Elias takes out Reigns with a guitar shot in the backstage area before the match. Elias makes his way to the ring and sings for the crowd. Elias concludes his concert and heads toward the back, but HERE COMES ROMAN REIGNS! Reigns levels Elias with a Superman Punch on the ramp and then rolls him into the ring so their match can officially begin. Reigns connects with a spear, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Elias with a spear.

Match Length: 0:07

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. AJ Styles





Styles backs Rollins into the corner but gives him a clean break. Styles and Rollins lock up in the middle of the ring, and this time it’s Rollins who backs Styles into the corner. Styles grabs a rear waist lock, but Rollins squirms free. Rollins goes for an arm wringer, but Styles counters into a deep arm drag takedown. Rollins catches Styles in a standing side head lock, but Styles breaks free. Rollins charges at Styles, but Styles leapfrogs him, but Rollins puts on the brakes and levels Styles with a clothesline. Rollins delivers a snapmare takedown and follows up with a running knee drop. Rollins drags Styles back to his feet and chops the chest, but Styles regains control with a standing drop kick. Styles drags Rollins back to his feet, but Rollins whips Styles to the ropes and catches him with a hip toss. Rollins dumps Styles face-first onto the second turnbuckle and follows him to the apron. Styles goes for the Styles Clash off the apron, but Rollins escapes and tumbles to the floor. Styles hits a running knee shot from the apron, but Rollins heads back into the ring and levels Styles with a suicide dive. Rollins and Styles both beat the count back into the ring, but Rollins immediately dumps Styles back to the outside and follows up with a second suicide dive. Rollins rolls Styles back into the ring and hits a Sling Blade. Rollins connects with a volley of kicks to the head, but Styles regains control with the Ushigoroshi. Rollins fights back with a Buckle Bomb and head up top for a Frog Splash for a looong two count. Rollins takes Styles up top, but Styles slides between the legs and dumps Rollins face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Styles lifts Rollins into a torture rack and hits a Rack Bomb for a two count of his own. Styles hits a forearm shot over the apron and goes for a the Phenomenal Forearm, but Rollins knocks Styles onto the top turnbuckle. Rollins heads up top with Styles and hits an inverted superplex into a modified Falcon Arrow for another two count. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Styles counters into the Calf Crusher. Rollins rolls out of the Calf Crusher and kicks Styles in the face in the process. Styles springs up to the second rope and hits a moonsault into an inverted DDT for yet another two count. Styles charges toward Rollins but eats a super kick. Rollins and Styles get to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rollins hits an enzuigiri and ducks a Pelé kick. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Styles beautifully counters into the Styles Clash for another looong two count. Styles goes for the Styles Clash, but Rollins counters into the Ripcord Knee. Rollins hits a super kick and follows up with the Stomp to finally get the three count. After the match, Styles leaves the ring but then returns to shake Rollins’ hand.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats AJ Styles with the Stomp.

Match Length: 19:50

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾

The Lucha House Party make their way to the ring for a six-man tag team match, but Lars Sullivan comes out and destroys them all.



WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (Champion) vs. Kevin Owens





Kingston and Owens start pounding on each other as soon as the bell rings. Kingston levels Owens with a clothesline, and Owens rolls out of the ring. Kingston follows Owens to the outside and levels him with a leaping clothesline of the ring steps. Owens slams Kingston’s lower back into the apron, but Kingston whips Owens into the barricade. Kingston rolls Owens back into the ring and works him over in the corner. Owens whips Kingston to the opposite corner, but Kingston climbs the ropes and springboards over Owens. Owens turns and levels Kingston with a super kick to take control. Owens whips Kingston to the corner and follows up with a back senton. Kingston rolls to the apron, but Owens whips him shoulder-first into the ring post. Kingston tumbles of the apron and inadvertently lands on a cameraman. Owens heads to the apron and hits a frog splash from the apron to the floor. Owens rolls Kingston back into the ring and drives a knee into the back. Owens tries to catapult Kingston to the corner, but Kingston catches himself on the turnbuckles. Kingston charges at Owens in the corner, but Owens gets a boot up. Kingston hits a drop kick and follows up with a clothesline and the Boom Drop, but Owens counters into a Boston Crab. Kingston claws his way across the ring and grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Kingston rolls the apron, and Owens follows him. Owens charges toward Kingston, but Kingston catches him with a double stomp on the apron. Owens tumbles to the floor and Kingston heads up top. Kingston dives at Owens, but Owens counters with a super kick. Owens rolls Kingston back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Owens goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb, but Kingston floats over. Kingston hits the S.O.S., but Owens kicks out at two. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Owens counters into a Boston Crab. Kingston again makes it to the ropes, but he’s definitely feeling the effects of two Boston Crabs. Owens goes for a super kick, but Kingston counters into ground and pound offense. Owens hits the Pop-Up Powerbomb, but Kingston kicks out at two. Owens goes for a stunner, but Kingston counters into Trouble in Paradise, but the impact causes Owens to fall out of the ring. Kingston drags Owens back into the ring, but Owens catches Kingston with a stunner. Owens makes the cover, but Kingston grabs the bottom rope. Kingston again hits Trouble in Paradise, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Kofi Kingston defeats Kevin Owens with Trouble in Paradise.

Match Length: 15:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Finn Bálor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton





Sami Zayn is unable to compete due to being attacked earlier in the evening, and it looks like he won’t be replaced. The action spills to the outside as soon as the bell rings. Orton dumps both Balor and Ricochet onto an announce table before bringing a ladder into the ring. Orton sets up the ladder and begins, but Andrade springboards from the apron and kicks the ladder. Corbin and McIntyre bring two more ladders into the ring and level Orton and Andrade. Ali catches Corbin with a sit-out facebuster before following up with a suicide dive onto McIntyre on the outside. Andrade goes for a hammerlock DDT on Ricochet, but Ricochet counters into a back body drop to the outside. Ricochet tries to climb, but Ali pulls him down. Ali goes for a back suplex, but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet and Ali both climb, but Corbin and McIntyre pull them down. Corbin launches Ali onto ladder in the corner, and McIntyre does the same to Ricochet. Orton hits Corbin with his patented rope-assisted DDT, but Corbin blocks an RKO and shoves Orton into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Balor hits Corbin with the Sling Blade and climbs the ladder, but Andrade uses another ladder to knock him back down to the mat. Andrade bridges a ladder between the ladder in the middle of the ring and the second rope. Andrade and Balor climb the ladder, but ANDRADE HITS A SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB OFF THE LADDER ONTO THE BRIDGING LADDER!!! Ali climbs, but Andrade ties him up in the tree of woe in the ladder. Andrade sets up a second ladder next to Ali’s ladder. Andrade climbs the second ladder, but Ali pulls himself up on the first ladder. SPANISH FLY TO ANDRADE OFF THE LADDERS!!! McIntyre bridges a ladder between the apron and an announce table. McIntyre tries to slam Ali through the bridging table, but Ali floats over. Corbin choke slams Ali through an announce table and then finally turns on McIntyre. Corbin heads into the ring and choke slams Balor onto the edge of a ladder. Corbin heads to the outside and Ricochet goes for a suicide dive, but Corbin catches him and counters into Deep Six. McIntyre levels Corbin with a Claymore Kick and heads into the ring to stop Balor from climbing. McIntyre sets up a ladder, but Ricochet springboards onto him to halt his process. Ricochet climbs, but McIntyre pulls him down. McIntyre launches Ricochet over the top rope and onto the bridging ladder, which snaps in half. McIntyre climbs, but Orton pulls him into an RKO. Corbin posts Orton and climbs the ladder, but Ali climbs over Corbin. Corbin tries to powerbomb Ali to the outside, but Ali counters into a hurricanrana that sends Corbin to the outside. Ali climbs, but HERE COMES BROCK LESNAR!!! LESNAR TIPS THE LADDER!!! Lesnar sets up the ladder, climbs, and retrieves the briefcase to win the match. It looks like Lesnar was the eighth man in the match, and I think it’s safe to say it was actually Lesnar who attacked Sami Zayn earlier in the evening.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar retrieves the briefcase and wins the match.

Match Length: 19:39

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼