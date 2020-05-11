Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Orlando, Florida and Stamford, Connecticut. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg. The start by running down the entire card for tonight’s show before heading to a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt. Renee Young, Booker T, and JBL then remotely join the Kickoff Show to discuss the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Stanford and Rosenberg discuss Bayley vs. Tamina before we head to the first match of the evening.



Kickoff Show Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro



Hardy and Cesaro lock up to start. Hardy whips Cesaro to the ropes, but Cesaro levels him with a shoulder block on the rebound. Cesaro drags Hardy back to his feet and locks in a standing side head lock. Cesaro muscles Hardy down to one knee, but Hardy fights back to his feet. Hardy reverses into a standing side head lock of his own, but Cesaro breaks free. Hardy catches Cesaro with a hip toss and follows up with an atomic drop. The action spills to the outside, and Hardy leaps off the ring steps toward Cesaro, but Cesaro catches him in mid-air and dumps him onto the barricade. Cesaro and Hardy head back into the ring, with Cesaro firmly in control. Cesaro drapes Hardy across the second rope and then leaps onto him, driving him neck-first onto the rope. Cesaro heads up to the second rope and hits a springboard elbow drop. Cesaro locks in a modified straightjacket, but Hardy fights free and whips Cesaro to the corner. Hardy connects with a mule kick that sends Cesaro to the outside. Hardy drop kicks Cesaro off the apron and tries to whip Cesaro into the ring apron, but Cesaro put on the brakes and instead whips Hardy into the apron. Cesaro rolls Hardy back into the ring and follows up with a springboard leg drop from the second rope. Cesaro connects with a volley of European uppercuts and locks in an abdominal stretch. Cesaro pounds on Hardy’s ribs, but Hardy eventually counters into a hip toss. Cesaro hits a sliding forearm shot and makes the cover for a two count. Cesaro drags Hardy back to his feet and hits a suplex for another two count. Cesaro ties up Hardy with a modified chin lock, but Hardy again fights back to his feet. Hardy hits a sit-out jaw breaker and levels Cesaro with a running forearm shot. Hardy hits an atomic drop and his patented double leg drop for a two count. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Cesaro blocks. Hardy heads up top, but Cesaro follows him to the top and sets up for a gut-wrench superplex. Hardy hits a back elbow shot that knocks Cesaro back down to the mat. Hardy connects with Whisper in the Wind from the top for a two count. Hardy landed on Cesaro’s knee, and Cesaro’s knee may be injured. Hardy catches Cesaro with a backslide pin, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Hardy hits the Twist of Fate, but Cesaro again kicks out at two. Hardy scoop slams Cesaro and heads up top, but Cesaro catches Hardy with a European uppercut up top. Cesaro joins Hardy up top and hits a gut-wrench superplex. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but Hardy blocks. Hardy rolls out of the ring, but Cesaro follows him and connects with a European uppercut against the barricade. Hardy fights back and whips Cesaro knees-first into the ring steps. Hardy dives off the barricade and levels Cesaro. Hardy rolls Cesaro back into the ring, heads all the way up top, and hits the Swanton Bomb for the three count.

Match Result: Jeff Hardy defeats Cesaro with the Swanton Bomb.

Match Length: 13:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

Stanford and Rosenberg discuss AJ Style’s return before closing out the Kickoff Show with a discussion of Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.



Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (Champions) vs. The Lucha House Party vs. Miz & Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons w/ Jaxson Ryker





Kofi Kingston and Gran Metalik start the match. Kingston catches Metalik with an arm wringer, but Metalik reverses into an arm wringer of his own. Metalik hits a running head scissors takedown before Morrison tags into the match. Morrison works over Metalik before Cutler tags into the match. Cutler continues the assault on Metalik before Blake makes the tag. Blake makes the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two. Blake locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Metalik fights back to his feet. Cutler gets the tag as Metalik dumps Blake to the outside. Metalik FINALLY makes the hot tag to Dorado as Morrison tags in as well. Morrison takes control as Kingston tags himself into the match, but Morrison levels Kingston with a drop kick. Miz gets the tag and goes for the Figure Four, but Kingston kicks Miz out of the ring. Kingston tags Big E as Cutler tags himself into the match. Cutler works over Big E in the corner, but Kingston makes the tag and heads up top for a powerbomb / double stomp version of the Doomsday Device. Big E and Blake tag into the match and Blake works over Big E, but Miz tags himself into the match. Miz dumps Black to the outside and tags Morrison. Morrison covers Big E but only gets a two count. Dorado and Metalik work over Morrison before Metalik makes the legal tag. Dorado hits a diving splash onto Big E, who is the other legal man. Metalik hits a springboard elbow drop and goes for the cover on Big E, but Blake and Cutler make the save. Big E dumps Blake and Cutler to the outside and then launches Kingston on to them. Ryker low bridges the top rope, causing Big E to tumble to the outside. The referee ejects Ryker from the ringside area as Dorado and Metalik hit stereo dives onto Blake, Cutler, Miz, and Morrison. Metalik heads up top and dives at Big E, but Big E catches him in mid-air. Dorado tries to make the save, but Kingston cuts him off with Trouble in Paradise. Big E hits Metalik with the Big Ending and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Big E defeats Gran Metalik with the Big Ending.

Match Length: 12:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley



This match was scheduled to be R-Truth vs. MVP, but Truth and MVP get into a verbal altercation before the match, and Lashley comes out to take MVP’s place. MVP is more than happy to take the night off, and the match begins as Truth vs. Lashley. Lashley immediately takes control and overpowers Truth from the start. Lashley tosses Truth across the ring and goes for the stalling suplex, but Truth escapes. Truth goes for the scissors kick but eats a spinebuster. Lashley hits the spear and easily gets the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth with the spear.

Match Length: 1:43

Slimmer’s Rating: *



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (Champion) w/ Sasha Banks vs. Tamina





Bayley takes the fight to Tamina to start, but Tamina whips Bayley to the ropes and levels her with a clothesline to the back of the neck. Bayley gets back to her feet and locks in a sleeper hold on Tamina’s back, but Tamina slams Bayley into the turnbuckles to break the hold. Bayley charges at Tamina, but Tamina lifts Bayley onto her shoulder and lifts her up onto the top turnbuckle. Bayley calls for the referee to make Tamina back off so that she can climb back down to the mat. Tamina catches Bayley with a scoop slam, and Bayley rolls to the outside. Bayley grabs Tamina’s legs from the outside and slams her knee into the ring post. Bayley again slams Tamina’s knee into the ring post and follows up with a running drop kick to the injured knee. Bayley heads back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Tamina fights back to her feet and connects with a head butt. Tamina splashes Bayley in the corner and follows up with a hip attack. Tamina goes for a super kick, but Bayley catches the leg and locks in a knee bar. Tamina rolls to the ropes and forces the break. Bayley continues her assault with a volley of forearm shots and a running knee shot. Bayley lifts Tamina onto her shoulders and may be looking for a Samoan Drop, but she can’t support Tamina’s weight, and she falls forward with Tamina landing on her back. Bayley heads to the outside to regroup and then slams Tamina’s face into the ring apron. Banks grabs a bottle of water from Corey Graves, and Bayley pours it all over Tamina’s face. Tamina fights back, levels Bayley with a clothesline on the outside, and whips Bayley into the barricade. Tamina super kicks Bayley off the apron and then tosses her across the announce table. Tamina again whips Bayley into the barricade and then rolls her back into the ring. Tamina heads up top and goes for the diving splash, but Bayley gets her boots up, but Tamina lands on her feet and grabs Bayley’s legs. Tamina hits the Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Banks hops up onto the apron to distract Tamina. Tamina chases Banks around ringside before heading back into the ring. Tamina goes for another Samoan Drop, but Bayley counters into a crucifix pin for the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Tamina with a crucifix pin.

Match Length: 10:39

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (Champion) vs. Bray Wyatt





It’s Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt in this match, not the Fiend. Wyatt goes for a hug at the start of the match, but Strowman levels him with a shoulder block. Wyatt gets back to his feet and lands a few punches, but Strowman whips Wyatt to the ropes and again levels him with a shoulder block. Wyatt rolls to the outside, and Strowman follows him. Strowman whips Wyatt face-first into the ring post and then rolls him back into the ring. Strowman splashes Wyatt in the corner, and Wyatt crumbles to the outside. Strowman heads to the outside and charges at Wyatt, but Wyatt side steps him, and Strowman crashes into the announce table. One of Wyatt’s puppets appears from behind the barricade and cheers for Wyatt. Wyatt rolls Strowman back into the ring and levels Strowman with a clothesline for a two count. Wyatt connects with a back senton, and this time it’s Strowman who rolls to the outside to regroup. Wyatt whips Strowman into the ring steps and seems almost conflicted about what he is doing to Strowman. Wyatt rolls Strowman back into the ring and hits a tornado DDT out of the corner. Wyatt delivers Sister Abigail, but Strowman kicks out at two. Wyatt’s facial expression changes, and it looks like the Fiend persona may have taken control. Wyatt goes for a second Sister Abigail, but Strowman counters into a choke slam. Strowman splashes Wyatt in the corner and tosses Wyatt to the outside. Strowman runs around the ring and drives Wyatt into the barricade. Strowman rolls Wyatt back into the ring, but Wyatt knocks Strowman off the apron to buy himself some time. Strowman rises from the ground wearing the Black Sheep mask. The Black Sheep climbs back into the ring, and Wyatt is elated to see him. The Black Sheep drops to his knees in front of Wyatt and then stands and hugs him. All of the Firefly Funhouse puppets cheer from ringside, but suddenly Strowman takes off the mask and drops it to the mat. Strowman stomps on the mask and hits Wyatt with the running power slam for the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt with the running power slam.

Match Length: 10:43

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. Seth Rollins





Rollins circles McIntyre and catches him with a rear waist lock. McIntyre breaks the hold, shoves Rollins to the ropes, and levels him with a shoulder block on the rebound. Rollins heads to the outside to regroup before heading back into the ring. McIntyre catches Rollins with an arm wringer, levels him with a shoulder block, and then clotheslines him to the outside. Rollins climbs back into the ring, but McIntyre muscles him to the corner. Rollins reverses positions and briefly works over McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre regains control and whips Rollins hard to the opposite corner. McIntyre goes to work with chops in the corner, but Rollins halts McIntyre’s momentum with a drop kick to the knee. Rollins posts McIntyre in the corner and connects with a suicide dive to the outside. Rollins rolls McIntyre back into the ring and hits the Sling Blade for a one count. Rollins locks in a single leg crab and then transitions to an STF. McIntyre escapes to the outside, but Rollins again catches him with a suicide dive. Rollins hits a leaping knee shot from the apron and follows up with a leaping knee shot from the barricade. Rollins preps the announce table for carnage and hits a leaping knee shot from the table. Rollins goes for another suicide diver, but McIntyre catches Rollins and counters into a belly-to-belly suplex onto the announce table (which doesn’t break). McIntyre drags Rollins back into the ring and hits another belly-to-belly suplex. McIntyre heads up top and connects with a diving forearm shot from the top. McIntyre goes for the Claymore Kick, but Rollins rolls to the apron. McIntyre hits a spinebuster and goes for the jackknife pin for a two count. Rollins fights back with a super kick but only gets a one count. Rollins heads up top and hits a frog splash for a two count. Rollins heads out of the ring and grabs a steel chair. He starts to bring it into the ring eventually thinks better of it. McIntyre hits the Glasgow Kiss and heads up top, but Rollins leaps up top and hits a superplex. Rollins follows up with the Falcon Arrow but only gets a two count. McIntyre takes Rollins back up top and chops the chest, but Rollins ties up McIntyre in the tree of woe. Rollins turns to stand on McIntyre’s leg, but McIntyre pulls himself up and belly-to-back superpelexes Rollins across the ring. McIntyre goes for the Claymore Kick, but Rollins counters with a super kick. Rollins hits the stomp, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Rollins goes for another stomp, but McIntyre counters with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre hits the Claymore Kick and finally gets the three count. After the match, McIntyre offers to shake Rollins’ hand, and Rollins accepts.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins with the Claymore Kick.

Match Length: 19:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Otis vs. King Corbin



Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella





The Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will be held simultaneously, so I’m going to cover them simultaneously. The men’s match begins in the gym, and the women’s match begins in the lobby. The men all brawl to start. Asuka dives off a second floor balcony and takes out all five other women. Asuka runs into the elevator and begins to head for the roof before any o the other women can get to their feet. The rest of the women head for the stairs as Asuka rides the elevator to the top. The men continue to brawl in the gym, and Corbin shatters a mirror when he launches a weight at Bryan. Otis pins Styles under a barbell that he can’t lift. Mysterio runs past the men’s room and sees Brother Love coming out of a stall. Bryan, Corbin, Otis, and Black brawl in a hallway, and then all four of them get into an elevator. Mysterio misses the elevator and runs down the hall. Baszler, Evans, and Carmella wait for an elevator, but when the doors open, Bryan, Corbin, Otis, and Black spill out. Bryan and Otis turn their attention to Corbin, so Black flees down a hallway. Bryan follows Black, and suddenly Doink the Clown appears from behind a chair to menace Otis and Corbin. Baszler, Jax, and Brooke brawl in a conference room. Brooke sees a MitB briefcase hanging from the ceiling and grabs it, but Stephanie McMahon comes in to tell here this is just the MitB conference room. The real MitB briefcase is up on the roof. Carmella smashes a poster over Brooke’s head, but then Evans catches her with the Woman’s Right. Styles looks for Mysterio, but he keeps having flashbacks of being buried alive by the Undertaker. Most of the competitors stumble upon Paul Heyman having an epic feast, and a food fight breaks out. BTW, Asuka should have totally made it to the roof and retrieved the briefcase about seven minutes ago. Jax powerbombs Carmella through a table and then squares off with Otis. The begrudgingly acknowledge each other and head down different hallways. Otis ends up in the cafeteria and meets Johnny Ace. Otis throws a pie in Ace’s face and resumes his journey. The rest of the women catch up with Asuka, which is a bit hard to believe, even by WWE standards. Bryan and Black brawl in a hallway and run into Styles. Bryan and Styles brawl into Mr. McMahon’s office, and there really does appear to be a t-rex skull hanging on the wall. Mr. McMahon orders Bryan and Styles to get out of his office, and they sheepishly straighten his chairs before scurrying back into the hall. Corbin beats Bryan and Styles into a conference room and then heads for the roof. Asuka finally makes it to the roof with Jax right behind her. Jax grabs a ladder and sets it up in the middle of the ring, but Asuka pulls her back down to the mat. Jax slams Asuka’s head into the ladder, but Evans shows up and levels Jax with the Woman’s Right. Evans begins to climb, but Asuka pulls her back down to the mat. Asuka tips the ladder onto Jax and then sets it up again. Evans repeatedly slams Asuka’s head into the ladder and then begins to climb. Asuka pulls Evans off the ladder and then begins to climb. Evans climbs behind Asuka, but Asuka connects with a back elbow shot that sends Evans tumbling down onto Jax. Corbin shows up and climbs the other side of the ladder, but Asuka knocks him back down to the mat. Asuka retrieves the women’s MitB briefcase and wins the women’s match. Otis shows up and tries to climb a ladder, but it has trouble supporting his weight. Corbin whips Otis to the corner and slams the ladder into him. Otis fights back with the Caterpillar, but Black catches him with a kick to the face. Black and Mysterio both climb a ladder, but Styles tips it. KING CORBIN THROWS REY MYSTERIO AND ALEISTER BLACK OFF THE SIDE OF THE BUILDING. Double homicide was just committed in the middle of a match. Styles and Corbin climb a ladder and both pull down the briefcase. Elias shows up out of nowhere and breaks a guitar over Corbin’s back. Corbin and Styles both drop the briefcase, and Otis catches it to win the match.

Women’s Match Result: Asuka retrieves the MitB briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 21:47

Slimmer’s Rating: World’s slowest elevator

Men’s Match Result: Otis catches the MitB briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 26:56

Slimmer’s Rating: In a stall with Brother Love