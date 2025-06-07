411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Preview

Hello all! For those of you who don’t know me, I am The Saintess here in the comments section. I have been coming here since this site was 411wrestling, back when The Monday Night Wars were winding down, and people were worried about Y2K. I have been a fan of wrestling for close to 40 years now, and I love all wrestling, whether it’s stuff from before I was born (I devoured AWA on ESPN Classic!), the stuff I grew up on, indies, Japan, Mexico, Canada, England, if it’s wrestling, I will watch it. I got to live out my dreams and trained for a short period with Supreme Pro Wrestling out of Sacramento, CA. Shout out to Timothy Thatcher who helped train me! And now I want to do my part to help out 411 and contribute to this art we all love.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkryia vs. Becky Lynch

This feud started the Raw after WrestleMania when Lynch turned on Valkryia after they lost the tag titles back to Liv and Raquel. Valkryia beat Lynch at Backlash and the two have been trading words and beat downs since, with Valkryia also costing Lynch a spot in the Money in the Bank match. I am thinking that Lynch wins here, cheating in some way, with the rubber match happening at SummerSlam in some sort of gimmick match. I’ve been enjoying this feud so far, the promos have felt gritty and it was something Valkryia really needed, a strong feud to both cement her run as champion and allow her a place to grow. She has definitely grown a lot in a short few months, and while I think she loses here, she is going to win the war at SummerSlam and beat down Lynch after raising her hand.

WINNER: Becky Lynch (NEW Women’s Intercontinental Champions)

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs John Cena & Logan Paul

I understand a lot of the hate for the Cena heel turn and what’s happened since. I don’t necessarily agree with it, but I get it. I do think these shorter matches and tags are probably for the best, allowing Cena to not have to do as much. He can do a big match at SummerSlam and then another one for his final match, and hopefully that will give him time to prepare for them. With that said, I do like how this match came up, the idea that Cena retires with the belt and Logan Paul is the World Champion? That is worst timeline stuff for a lot of fans. The winners here are a bit of a toss-up, I do think we are getting Rhodes vs Cena II at SummerSlam, where Cody will win the belt back, I don’t think we are getting Paul vs Uso again, and this is more of way for Uso to get more beat up prior to his match with Gunther. I am thinking that Uso takes a big bump during the match, leaving it 2-on-1. The question then is, does Rhodes make the Super Cena comeback? Or does he lose here after doing his best to fight the odds? I am feeling Rhodes wins to put a chink in the armor of Cena (pinning Paul), and we start the build to SummerSlam.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Women’s Money in the Bank Match

Alexa Bliss vs Roxanne Perez vs Rhea Ripley vs Giulia vs Naomi vs Stephanie Vaquer

This is honestly the hardest match for me to predict, we have three recent call ups in this match, all of whom could use the win to elevate themselves further and would be believable winners. Jade Cargill is going to take out Naomi to continue that feud. Ripley has unfinished business with IYO, but she doesn’t need the case for that match, the story of her finally beating IYO writes itself. Roxanne is busy with the Judgment Day civil war, I don’t think Vaquer needs the case, as I see her being the challenger to Ripley once she beats IYO, which would mean she is involved with Ripley in a big bump during the match. That leaves Giulia and Bliss, and if I had to guess I am going with Bliss due to Wyatt Sicks interference. But I could see it going to Giulia here as well.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss

Men’s Money in the Bank

Solo Sikoa vs LA Knight vs Penta vs Seth Rollins vs Andrade vs El Grande Americano

This one is a bit easier to predict for me. Penta and El Grande Americano are going to take each other out, they’ve been building this since Penta’s debut, and I am thinking mask vs mask at SummerSlam to finally end this feud. Andrade might factor in here as well, helping Penta take out Americano. I think this is also where we see Fatu turn on Sikoa, we will have a spot where Solo is telling JC Mateo and Fatu to help him, and Fatu hesitates, and then when Sikoa and Mateo yell at him, he snaps and takes them both out. Which brings us to Rollins and Knight, my heart wants to say CM Punk screws over Rollins giving Knight the win. But then what? If Rhodes is beating Cena at SummerSlam, and really it would be anticlimactic if Rhodes wasn’t the one to beat Cena, then Knight is going to have to turn heel or wait for someone to beat Jey Uso and then cash in on them. While I would love to see Knight win this, the current landscape just doesn’t work and also faces don’t work as well with the case. So, Rollins wins here, then after Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed take out Jey Uso and Gunther, Rollins cashes in to become the new World Champion. Gunther, Uso, Punk, and Sami Zayn are all set up as challengers. It just makes the most sense booking wise. Also, as a future prediction, Zayn is going to beat Rollins for the title down the road, maybe at the Royal Rumble. And War Games will be Rollins group+1 more addition vs Zayn, Punk, Uso, and Gunther.

WINNER: Seth Rollins