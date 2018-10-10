411’s WWE NXT Report 10.10.18

To start NXT, Tommaso CIampa comes out. He says he has the greatest entrance music of all time. Mostly since it silenced the sheep. However, one sheep always wants to try to be different and that one is Velveteen Dream. He has the champ’s attention but went about it the wrong way. Ciampa says he stuck his nose where it didn’t belong with his accusations. That brings out Dream to the stage. Dream finds Ciampa’s words amusing, especially about being the greatest sports entertainer of all time. Dream doesn’t appreciate his little threats and believes the NXT Title deserves an experience rather than a guilty trip from an insecure, angry bald man. Ciampa admits he’s an angry bald man, but he’s one with a title. Ciampa knows that Dream wants what he has which is the main event, title, and spotlight. Ciampa says Dream only accused him because he wanted attention. Ciampa wants him to admit it. According to Ciampa, the title says maybe Dream isn’t TOUGH ENOUGH! Oh snap! Dream says he’s tough enough, man enough, and more man than Ciampa can handle. Dream wants a moment with the title. Surprisingly, Nikki Cross comes out to interrupt. She runs into the ring and stands between them before slamming her jacket around. The fans chant “triple threat.” She touches Dream’s jacket and Ciampa pulls the title from her. “Nikki knows a secret” chants. She bops Dream on the nose and says she knows what he did. She then listens to the NXT Title, saying she knows what it knows. Then, Nikki slaps the microphone out of Ciampa’s hand and smiles in his face. With the mic on the mat, she lays down and says she knows what Ciampa did too. Dream leaves and Nikki kicks the microphone away from Ciampa when he reaches for it. She leaves saying “I know” and the fans chant “she knows.”

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves

Reeves talk smack and says the people don’t care what Lee is. He calls himself the finest and Lee laughs. Kona gets a cheap shot after a corner break. Lee lays into him and wrecks his chest with a double chop. Leap frog and drop down by Lee before a dropkick. Belly to belly that sends Kona to the outside. Kona uses the ring apron to temporarily blind Lee and then hits a big boot. He fires off mounted punches and remains in control while talking trash. Lee fires up and runs through him with a shoulder block. Super Nova hits and that’s it.

Winner: Keith Lee in 3:58 [*1/2]

We get a look at Shayna Baszler ahead of her Evolution match. She says this was her year. She became NXT Women’s Champion faster than anyone else and she had a slip up in Brooklyn. She made a mistake and beat herself, rather than anything Kairi was successful about. It angers her that people think Sane won that.

Earlier today, Kairi was interviewed about competing at Evolution. She’s very excited and called it a great opportunity. When asked about Shayna, she says Shayna can train all she wants, but she knows she’ll lose again.

William Regal is asked about the Aleister Black investigation. He won’t reveal much, but needs answers and NIkki Cross seems to have them. Kassius Ohno meets up with him about their last meeting. Regal says he was cleared of wrongdoing. That annoys Ohno because he meant when he wanted to hear about Regal’s shiny new toy. Ohno calls him blind, saying he knows nothing. William Regal = Jon Snow. Regal enters his office adn Nikki comes up to Ohno, saying she knows what he did.

Next week, Undisputed Era defends the Tag Team Titles against War Raiders. That sets up a video package to hype the match.

Also next week, Bianca Belair faces Nikki Cross.

NXT North American Championship: Ricochet [c] vs. Adam Cole vs. WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne

Dunne and Ricochet stop before hitting each other to beat on Cole for his attack a few weeks ago. Dunne shoves Ricoceht away, so Ricochet does it back. That leads to an argument and Cole shoves Ricochet into Dunne. They trade shots, Ricochet goes up and over him, does some athletic flippy shit and dropkicks him. Dunne tries to get in and Ricochet does his handspring superhero pose thing. Cole dumps him out, leaving Dunne alone with him. Big clothesline from Dunne. Ricochet is in and is taken down while Dunne works joint manipulation. He turns it around, Dunne rolls through and takes an armdrag. They work a quick exchange into a standoff. Cole charges in only to take a drop toe hold. Dunne wants a surfboard and Ricochet sits back to watch before adding a basement dropkick. Dunne stomps on Cole’s calves. Ricochet wants a handshake but Dunne rocks him with a forearm. Joint manipulation time for Dunne. Ricochet finds a creative way to get into a cloverleaf/tequila sunrise combo. Cole breaks it up and stomps on both. Cole kicks Ricochet out and drops elbows on Dunne. Ricochet tries to springboard in but Cole hits the ropes and he crashes to the outside. Dunne lights up Cole’s leg with kicks until eating a pump kick for two. Ricochet returns and hits Cole with an enziguri before moonsaulting onto Dunne outside and hitting a diving back elbow on Cole for two. Great sequence. Dunne enters with a right hand. he flips over Ricochet and nails an enziguri. Cole with a German but Dunne lands on his feet. He kicks Cole and trips Ricochet before turning them over into dual single leg crabs. Ricochet slips free so he adds torque to Cole. Ricochet breaks it up by slapping an octopus hold on Dunne. Cole breaks that with a Backstabber for two. All three men trade shots from their knees. They get to their feet and keep it going. Jumping kick from Cole to Dunne and a running knee on Ricochet for two. Ricochet blocks a suplex and hits a forearm. Cole avoids him and wants a superkick but Ricochet fakes him out. Dunne returns and they start kicking each other until Ricochet hits a running SSP on Dunne. His quebrada attempt is cut off by superkicks from both opponents. All three men are down. Dunne and Cole come forehead to forehead and wail on each other. Dunne grabs his hands and stands on them, adding a jumping stomp. He kicks Cole in the head. Cole rolls to the apron and catches Dunne with a DDT on the apron. Dunne leans against the stairs and Cole misses a superkick, hitting the steps. Dunne grabs his hand, places it on the steps and stomps on the elbow. Ricochet hits Dunne with a 619 style kick. He misses a moonsault and Cole superkicks him before Dunne hits Cole with a moonsault off the top. Inside, Dunne hits the explex into a powerbomb but Cole breaks up the pin. All three men fight up top and Ricochet delivers a double super rana. Ricochet hits another rana on the mat and a Flatliner on Dunne for two. Cole crotches Ricochet up top. He drops the knee pad but Dunne grabs his hand and twists. Cole rolls him up with his feet on the ropes for two. Dunne grabs his hand and hits the Bitter End. Ricochet breaks up the pin with a shooting star press, but Dunne catches him into a triangle choke! Ricochet tries to powerbomb free but Dunne wrenches at his fingers and snaps them. Cole superkicks Dunne and hits Ricochet with the Last Shot! He then hits the knee brainbuster on Dunne for a fantastic near fall. Dunne clotheslines Cole and hits another Bitter End. This time, Ricochet breaks it up with a springboard 450 splash. That’s enough to pin Dunne.

Winner and Still NXT North American Champion: Ricochet in 18:29 [****1/2]