Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 10.16.19  

LAST WEEK ~ A video package airs with highlights from last week’s episode.

Angel Garza vs. Tommaso Ciampa

It is Ciampa’s big return. He was supposed to be out for a year but is back in 7 months. It starts as a battle with both guys showing speed, though Ciampa has more power. Garza fails on a baseball slide and Ciampa throws him around all over the place. He sits on the apron and pats himself on the back. Classic Ciampa. Garza fights back and takes his pants off. We all win when he does that. Except Ciampa, who responds with boots and a facewash. Ciampa throws the pants at him and uses a hanging DDT to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa in 3:19

Just what it needed to be. Entertaining and Ciampa gets a win. [**]

Ciampa’s celebration is cut short by the arrival of the Undisputed Era. Ciampa gets a chair and his trusty crutch as they surround the ring. Kyle O’Reilly goes to the commentary table and gives them a USB, telling Mauro that he might want to look at it. Undisputed walk out without doing anything.

TONIGHT ~ A message from Finn Balor! Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic’s rubber match!

We see the contents of the video. It shows the Undisputed Era walking around backstage. Adam Cole says he’s tired of them not being taken seriously. They need to make an example out of someone. Pan to see Velveteen Dream laid out. Roderick Strong says it was because he embarrased him. Cole threatens Ciampa and Balor, saying that will happen to them if they get in their way. Kyle ends it with “dream over.”

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel w/ Alexander Wolfe

These teams had a fun five minute sprint earlier this year (***1/4). Both teams exchange quick tags and having control early. Barthel leaps off the top into a Burch headbutt, which he follows with a missile dropkick. Commercial break. Returning, Oney gets the hot tag and runs wild. Pescado onto Barthel, he knocks Imperium into each other and then dives onto them. They keep up the flurry with a German suplex and assisted powerbomb for two. Things break down and now Imperium work quick double teams on Oney. Barthel takes out Burch with a tope suicida. Double springboard moonsault from Aichner gets two. Oney fires up but eats a PK. Imperium hit the powerbomb/diving European Uppercut for the win.

WInners: Imperium in 8:37

I love when these teams get together. It is non-stop action and hard hitting. It got bogged down by a too long commercial break in the middle, so we missed the heat segment. Still had a blast with it. [***1/2]

A Johnny Gargano video package is shown. It chronicles a lot of his NXT career. Earlier today, Cathy Kelley interviewed Gargano and asked about his history with Tommaso Ciampa. Johnny knows they have a complicated past but he won’t know how he really feels until he sees him face to face.

A piece of the incredible “Scary Mask” Io Shirai video runs. She is in action next!

Io Shirai vs. Kayden Carter

Don’t sleep on Kayden Carter. She was very good in the Mae Young Classic. They open with lots of fast paced stuff and some impressive athleticism. Carter gets two on a rollup and nails a springboard dropkick that sends Io outside. Io catches an apron kick and slams Carter down. Inside, Carter busts out a sweet springboard victory roll into a superkick. They have an awkward moment before Io hits a gorgeous German suplex. She walks on Carter to climb up and hit the moonsault.

Winner: Io Shirai in 2:38

A good squash. Io dominates but Carter got in some impressive moves. [NR]

Io gets on the microphone to say that it isn’t going to be Bianca or Rhea, it’ll be her. Rhea Ripley interrupts and comes straight to the ring. She says that she’ll put Bianca in her place next week but if Io ever mentions her name again, she’ll shut her up. Io shouts stuff in Japanese as she leaves.

LAST WEEK ~ Killian Dain beat up Boa after his loss to Cameron Grimes.

Backstage, Boa shadow boxes and cuts a promo in Chinese.

Cathy Kelley interviews William Regal, who says that Velveteen Dream won’t be able to compete next week against Roderick Strong. But Strong isn’t out of the water. He’ll defend the North American Title next week against the winner of Lee vs. Dijakovic!

Number One Contender’s Match: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee

In NXT, their matches have gotten ***1/4, ***1/2, and ***1/2 from me. I loved their 2017 matches at EVOLVE 81 (****1/4), EVOLVE 84 (***3/4), and PWG BOLA (****1/4). Lee has an early advantage on power. He also shows the athleticism with a leap frog. Dijakovic has an injured arm but uses the other one to hit a clothesline heading into break. We still have it on split-screen. Dijakovic remains in control though nothing of real note happens during the break. Returning, they start trading shots in the middle of the ring. Lee wrecks him with a huge Pounce for two. Dijakovic comes back with a sitout chokeslam. Lee knocks Dijakovic off the top and hits a frog splash onto the injured arm. Unbelievable Spirit Bomb but Dijakovic rolls outside before he could get covered. Inside, Dijakovic comes close to winning with a Cyclone Kick. They battle of control of a suplex with Lee showing incredible strength to get him up for it. Lee gets caught in the Electric Chair but turns it into a goddamn posion rana! Somehow that only gets two. Back to the top they go, where Dijakovic tries to block a Super Bomb. Roderick Strong runs out and hits both men for a no contest.

No Contest in 15:20

That was a hell of a big lads fight again. About on par with what they’ve done before in NXT. It starts a bit slow but gets going once they throw bombs. [***1/2]

William Regal arrives to tell Strong that he made a mistake because now he’ll defend the title in a triple threat match next week against both Lee and Djiakovic.

Matt Riddle in action next!

During the break, the Undisputed Era complained loudly to William Regal who walked off and ignored them.

Bronson Reed vs. Matt Riddle

Reed is lit up buy kicks and strikes instantly. Exploder and PK keep the pressure on him. Riddle lays in more strikes and hits the Bro to Sleep. Impressive powerbomb and flash knee for two. Reed gets going and gets his own near fall. Riddle hits Bro Derek and wins.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 3:04

Mostly a squash. Reed got to hit some nice offense but this was all about Riddle. [NR]

A Bianca Belair vignette airs. She says she’ll be the one to dethrone Shayna. Anyone who wants to get in her way will find themselves in a nightmare.

Tegan Nox returns next!

Last week, KUSHIDA got a hairline fracture during his match against WALTER. He will be out for a month.

Taynara Conti vs. Tegan Nox

it is great to see Tegan back. I know she has done some NXT UK but she’s back at Full Sail where the injury occurred. Conti surprises by sending Tegan packing in the early stages. She uses some judo style offense to remain in control and running corner knees gets her two. Tegan uses a headbutt to turn the tide. She does the LADY KANE chokeslam! Diving cross body and the Shiniest Wizard end this.

Winner: Tegan Nox in 2:53

That was more competitive than I expected. Still more of an enhancement match than anything else. Exactly what it should have been. Nox is awesome and when Conti gets a chance to get pushed, she’ll shine. [NR]

At ringside, Tegan gets interviewed by Tegan Nox. Dakota Kai runs out and hugs Tegan. They’re in tears. Shayna Baszler interrupts the promo with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. They come face to face with Dakota and Tegan. Shayna knows Tegan wants to throw her name into the title picture. Shayna thinks that’s a bad idea and says to ask Dakota what it’s like to wrestle against her. Shayna says Tegan is running out of limbs to rehab. Tegan shouts to give her a title shot but Shayna says she hasn’t earned one. They leave.

Finn Balor speaks in a video package. He talks about the path that he’s taken throughout his career. Did his missteps leave his past in a dark place? He is retracing his steps. Next week, his future will be his past.

Boa vs. Killian Dain

This stems from Dain’s attack last week. Boa opens with strikes and kicks. As things move outside, Dain runs him over with a cross body. Inside, Dain keeps it up by wearing Boa down. Dain hits a huge lariat and a trio of Vader Bombs. A modified camel clutch finishes things.

Winner: Killian Dain in 3:39

Total squash. [NR]

A video package airs to hype Lio Rush as the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

NEXT WEEK ~ Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley! Strong vs. Dijakovic vs. Lee!

Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne

As Dunne makes his entrance, he comes face to face with Killian Dain. Dunne snaps his fingers and officials hold Dain back from retaliating. Dunne targets the digits right from the start and stomps on Priest’s arm. They go to break as Priest turns the tide but keep to the split screen. As usual, nothing of note happens there. Returning, Dunne hits a superplex. Dunne does his step up enziguri and a rebound German to remain in control. He adds a moonsault to the outside. A sitout powerbomb gets two. As Dunne tries stomping on Priest’s face, the big man answers with boots of his own. Priest survives a triangle choke and busts out a nice springboard somersault senton. Dunne lands on his feet on a German and kicks Priest in the face. Near the end, they just start trading blows. They counter each other’s finishers. Dunne turns a chokeslam into an enziguri. He catches a leaping Priest with a forearm and both men are down. Dunne goes to the hand again to counter Priest. Priest distracts the referee and kicks Dunne low. He hits the Reckoning for the upset.

Winner: Damian Priest in 14:13

This started slow but picked up in a big way late. Interesting result. [***1/4]