411’s WWE NXT Report 10.24.18

Earlier today, William Regal informed security to make sure they get Aleister Black to him before he goes anywhere else.

The Undisputed Era come down to the ring. Commentary talks about them being at full strength for the first time thanks to the return of Bobby Fish. Adam Cole calls that a warning to the locker room and says to ask War Raiders if you need proof. He threatens anyone who tries to get in their way. He turns the attention to Ricochet for beating Pete Dunne in the triple threat match, not him. Cole says Ricochet can’t beat him. Surprisingly, EC3 interrupts. He calls the Undisputed Adam and his three “yes men.” EC3 says Cole doesn’t deserve a North American Title shot. He says the Undisputed can be 100% but it doesn’t matter because he’s the top 1%. Cole challenges him to a match right now and EC3 agrees.

Adam Cole w/ The Undisputed Era vs. EC3

EC3 lights him up with a barrage of loud chops. Body slam and jumping elbow connect. Bobby Fish hilariously yells, “MOVE COLE!” EC3 clotheslines Cole over and out. He warns off UE and catches Cole’s kick before slamming him face first into the apron. Inside, Cole superkicks EC3. Cole remains in control from there, wearing down EC3 with a front face lock. EC3 fights out and gets in some shots but Cole puts him in the corner. EC3 misses a corner splash and takes an USHIGIROSHI. Another front facelock. Using his strength, EC3 countered into a suplex. EC3 clobbers him with strikes, a clothesline, and flying forearm. German suplex connects. Cole fights out of a move but still takes a sitout powerbomb for two. The Undisputed Era hop on the apron to distract EC3. It’s brief, but allows for a Cole superkick. However, EC3 comes back with a clothesline. EC3 hits each UE member off the apron. Cole misses the Shining Wizard and EC3 rolls him up for three.

Winner: EC3 in 6:52 [**3/4]

Post-match, the Undisputed Era jump EC3. They bring him to the stage and hold him in place for a Shining Wizard to the back of the head. Not content, Bobby Fish grabs a chair and smashes it over EC3’s knee and into the stage steps.

A Mia Yim video package airs. She debuts on NXT next!

The security from earlier is bothered by Nikki Cross. She happily exclaims that “he’s coming” and runs off.

Aliyah vs. Mia Yim

“Mia’s gonna kill you” chants. Aliyah elbows out of a hammerlock and takes a pair of arm drags. Dropkick by Mia sends Aliyah outside. Aliyah takes over inside with some elbows and wears Mia down a bit. Mia fights out but takes a Thez press. After some punches, Aliyah covers for two. Running forearm in the corner. More shots from the aggressive Aliyah. Some chants for her as she gets two on a Northern lights suplex. Another modified choke. Mia gets free and hits a single leg dropkick. Big boot, clothesline, and front dropkick. She pulls Aliyah out and wins with Sole Food.

Winner: Mia Yim in 3:40 [**]

Backstage, Bianca Belair yells at William Regal for not being treated like a star. She’s undefeated and wants a title shot. When she walks away, Cathy Kelley asks Regal if he knows who Nikki Cross named. He doesn’t. The Undisputed Era interrupt to say that EC3 getting to do what he wants is ridiculous. They tell Regal to get his act together, so Regal tells them they need to do that. They ruined the Tag Title match and tonight’s show. Next week, the War Raiders will face Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

We get a recap of Roman Reigns’ emotional news from Monday. Get well soon, Big Dog.

A video package runs for Lacey Evans.

Tommaso Ciampa paces in what looks like a truck. We’re waiting on William Regal’s announcement for his opponent at War Games.

Time for another video package. This one is here to promote Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszlerfor this Sunday.

Justin Xavier vs. Kassius Ohno

They take a bit to lock up. Ohno seems to feel Xavier is beneath him. Ohno lifts him while in the headlock. Xavier tries a shoulder block that gets no sold. Ohno piefaces him. Xavier leap frogs over and hits a back elbow. Ohno ducks under him and nails a big boot. More shots in the corner. Jumping leg drop hits. Ohno says this isn’t what he asked Regal for. The time he wastes saying that allows Xavier to get in some shots. Another big boot and a pair of huge sentons stop Xavier’s momentum. Ohno ends him with the rolling elbow.

Winner: Kassius Ohno in 3:03

Nikki Cross comes out laughing at Ohno. She says, “He’s coming. I Know.” More laughing from Nikki as she leaves.

A Matt Riddle vignette airs. It ends with a “Bro.” Riddle debuts in NXT next week!

William Regal is in the ring to give us the TakeOver: War Games NXT Title match announcement. Before he can speak, Tommaso Ciampa makes his way down to the ring. Regal seems very annoyed that Ciampa did that. Ciampa says, “With all due respect sir, wipe that smug look off your face.” He also tells Regal not to look at his title. Before Regal can talk, Velveteen Dream steps out onto the stage. Dream says the fans don’t want complaining at War Games, they want an experience. Dream wants Regal to say his name. As soon as he hits the ring, out comes Lars Sullivan. Lars says there’s no debate because they’re all standing in Lars Sullivan territory. He calls himself NXT’s worst nightmare and says the title belongs to him. Dream tells Lars that he should wear pants when he speaks to the Dream. Lars is out in ring gear, by the way. He grabs Dream and chokes him. Nikki Cross shows up saying, “He’s coming.” Outside. Aleister Black destroys security guards. One dude eats a Black Mass. Black knocks over a cameraman as he enters the ring. Lars tries getting in and also takes a Black Mass. Black demands to know where “he” is from Regal. As soon as he does that, he turns around and eats a superkick from Johnny Gargano. Gargano stands over Black and says, “I’m right here,” then drops the microphone on him.