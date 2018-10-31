411’s WWE NXT Report 10.31.18

We open to a recap of the Aleister Black mystery and how Nikki Cross knew the whole time. Last week, Johnny Gargano came out and was apparently the attacker.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Nikki Cross

Big pop for Mercedes. They lock up and Nikki spins out of a hammerlock. Fireman’s carry, a head smash, and an arm wringer by Cross. Martinez fights out with an EXploder before working a front face lock. Martinez runs into a boot but pulls NIkki off the middle rope onto her back. She applies a version of the guillotine where she also holds the leg. She goes in for a forearm but Nikki blocks and hits three of her own. She gets in some clotheslines and a corner avalanche. Bulldog connects and NIkki goes up. Cross body connects for two. Martinez comes back with a spinebuster and both women are down. Backdrop Driver from Martinez and she adds a second. Release German hits. Running knee and Martinez goes for a Fisherman Buster. Nikki manages to counter into a swinging neckbreaker. She hits the Purge to win.

Winner: Nikki Cross in 6:19 [**1/2]

Post-match, Nikki gets down on her knees and comes face to face with Martinez. She smiles and says, “That was fun.” Martinez nods and exits.

Candice LeRae, with seemingly darker makeup, comes out and questions Nikki, seemingly for revealing the Johnny Gargano attack. Nikki laughs in her face. Candice wants to know why she’s messing with people’s lives. Nikki leaves and continues to smile. As Nikki reaches the top of the stage, Aleister Black walks out, backing her away. She goes the other way and Black heads towards Candice. “Get her” chants. He seems to ask where Johnny is and Candice says he’s not here. He comes back to say that Johnny’s future in NXT is gone.

LAST MONTH ~ The Street Profits/The Mighty rivalry is shown.

The Mighty vs. The Street Profits

The Profits are more serious than usual. Dawkins lights up Thorne with shots in the corner. He adds shoulder blocks to both members. Tag to Ford who comes with a dropkick and hits both opponents. He flips over them and takes them out with a double dropkick. Dawkins joins in as they send the Mighty packing and Ford takes them out with a tope con hilo. The Mighty turn the tide inside and take control with a spinebuster. Miller and Thorn use quick tags and tenadem offense, like a double Russian leg sweep, to stay in the driver’s seat. Miller wears Ford down but sends him into Thorne, who gets knocked off the apron. Miller cuts off the tag and gets two on a figure four jackknife pin. He knocks Dawkins off the apron and talks smack. Ford escapes a back suplex, dives over Miller, and makes the tag. Double clothesline from Dawkins. He adds a bulldog and tilt-a-whirl slam. A huge right hand takes out Thorne but Miller breaks up the pin. Spinning Stinger splash and tag to Ford. Thorn takes out Dawkins and they trip up Ford. That sets up a sitout powerbomb/superplex combo on Ford but Dawkins breaks up the pin. Dawkins hits Sky High on Miller, but Thorne clocks him. Ford ends up on the apron and fights off a suplex. She leaps to the top and delivers a frog splash for the win.

Winners: The Street Profits in 7:06 [**1/2]

The Profits get their Solo cup back.

Backstage, William Regal is interviewed by Cathy Kelley. He announces that Tommaso Ciampa will defend his title against Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: War Games. Aleister Black comes up to him to to find out where Johnny Gargano is. Regal says he gave Johnny the night off but Black will face him at TakeOver. Aleister says Johnny’s future in this company will fade to black.

Matt Riddle debuts next!

Outside, Lars Sullivan destroys property. An interviewer asks what’s wrong and he’s pissed that the NXT Title shot should be his. He’ll rip Dream in half before the match and take his spot.

Luke Menzies vs. Matt Riddle

Riddle wears flip flops to the ring and kicks them off as he enters. he looks to take down Menzies at the bell, but he scurries to the ropes. They jockey for position in a test of strength. Menzies flips him over but Riddle finds a way to turn it into a quick armbar. Menzies quickly blocks and goes to a pin for one. They shake hands but Menzies tries a cheap shot. Riddle sends him in, leaps over, and lights him up with kicks to the chest. Jumping corner forearm. He misses a second and gets caught with a front tiger suplex. Menzies wears him down with a chinlock and clubs. Riddle gets free, hits a creative kick, and nips up. he misses a PK, lands on his feet on a missed moonsault and goes right into a senton. PK connects. Knockout knee in, followed by MMA elbows and the Bromission to end it.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 3:19 [*1/2]

EVOLUTION ~ Clips of Shayna Baszler winning the NXT Women’s Title with the help of her fellow Horsewomen are shown. Cathy Kelley caught up with them after the match. Shayna again says she lost in Brooklyn, not that she got beat. Kairi Sane tries to come over and fight but is damaged and held back by someone.

NEXT WEEK ~ Lars Sullivan takes on the Velveteen Dream! Also, Lacey Evans will be in action.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza

Quick exchange between Mendoza and Burch to start. Mendoza wins out with a snap rana. Tag to Carillo but Burch lights him up with uppercuts. Tag to Oney for a double chop. They ocntinue with quick tags and arm work. Carillo sends Burch outside, then uses his athleticism to throw Oney out He and Mendoza hit stereo tope suicidas. Carillo tries a moonsault but Oney gets his boots up to block. Running elbow from Oney. Tag and Carillo escapes a tandem suplex. He tags Mendzoa, who is quick enough to hit both opponents with a barrage of kicks, capped by a double missile dropkick. Enziguri in the corner on Burch but his second attempt leads to a hip toss into the corner. Tag to Oney who wrecks Carillo with a running uppercut. Elevated DDT finishes it.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in 3:16 [**]

Backstage, the Undisputed Era talk smack about being on top of the world and having Bobby Fish back. As Adam Cole starts to talk, he gets pulled through the curtain and attacked. It’s the War Raiders! They throw all four members of the Undisputed Era around. Adam Cole is thrown into a structure. The fight moves outside where some people are eating. The War Raiders lawn dart Cole into a trailer like his name is Rey Mysterio. They launch Fish over a table and slam Kyle onto one. STrong arrives with at rash can and they use that to turn the tide. Ricochet runs into the scene and leaps off a table to wipe out everyone. He and Cole reignite their rivalry. Ricochet is thrown into a guardail, while Fish whacks Hanson with a trash can lid. He’s then slammed into a garage gate. Kyle is thrown into it as well. Rowe beats on Roddy and the battle comes to the arena. Rowe launches Strong over the guardrail and to ringside with a hip toss. Ricochet and Cole have made it to the ring area as well. Fish uses a chair to neutralize Hanson. Undisputed are back in control, beating on their three opponents. Pete Dunne’s music hits as the UK Champion comes out with a chair and hits Cole. He slams it on Cole’s hand before throwing it at Kyle. Ricochet sends Strong packing and Rowe slams Roddy. William Regal comes out to tell them that this fight won’t happen this way. They can finish it inside War Games!