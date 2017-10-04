411’s WWE NXT Report 10.4.17

This episode opens with a short video package to hype Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Title, which is our main event!

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot

Nikki is scheduled to be Ruby’s partner, but she doesn’t come out. Ruby and Billie start, with Billie going to an arm wringer. Ruby takes her over and nails a single leg dropkick. Billie scurries to the corner to tag out. Ruby rolls Peyton up for two, before body slamming her. She knocks Billie off the apron and gets two on a senton. Billie comes back in and counters Deadly Nightshade and drops Ruby on her face. The Iconic Duo tag again, taking time to talk smack. Ruby takes a hard whip to the corner. Tag to Billie and they hit a double front suplex for two. Billie clubs Ruby, as Nikki strolls in through the crowd. Peyton sees this and takes it to Ruby, keeping her away from Nikki. Ruby gets an opening and Nikki gets on the apron. Nikki offers her hand and Ruby reluctantly tags her. Nikki comes in hot, hitting everything moving. She hits a cross body on Billie , followed by a reverse DDT. Peyton breaks up the pin and sends Ruby outside. Billie tags out and Peyton drives Nikki’s face into Billie’s knee for a close near fall. “Nikki” chants. Ruby trips up Peyton to break another tandem move and NIkki rolls Billie up for two. Nikki counters a slam and gets on Billie’s back with a sleeper style move. Ruby tags herself in and comes off the top with a double missile dropkick. Ruby picks up the win with a Pele kick.

Winners: Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in 6:53 [**3/4]

Lars Sullivan’s win over Oney Lorcan and attempted post-match attack last week was shown. Danny Burch made the save for Lorcan. Earlier today, Lars was interviewed at the PC. Burch has challenged him to a match. Lars says he’s always in control of his actions, but his opponents are afraid of a supposed uncontrollable rage. He warns Burch to be in control of his fear next week.

Roderick Strong is shown warming up backstage.

Earlier today, interviewers tried getting a word from Zelena Vega about Johnny Gargano getting a rematch at Andrade Almas. She says Gargano is still heartbroken about Tommaso Ciampa. She knew how to play his strings, but she never touched him and Almas won fair and square. They have no problem with Almas beating NXT’s golden boy each week. She’s asked about her feelings if Almas loses. She calls Gargano “Johnny irrelevant” but didn’t seem to really answer.

Adam Cole’s lackluster match with Eric Young last week is highlighted next. In two weeks, SAnitY meets the Undisputed Era in a six man tag.

Aleister Black vs. Lio Rush

It’s the debut of Lio Rush! During Black’s entrance, The Velveteen Dream jumps Lio Rush. He delivers the spinning elbow drop, complete with gyrations, before calling Black into the ring. He leaves when Black enters. He asks, “What’s my name?” and wants to be acknowledged, but Black just sits cross legged in the ring.

Aliyah vs. Kairi Sane

Kairi wins an early exchange and goes for a headlock. Aliyahf fights out but eats a running forearm. Kairi sends Aliyah to the corner, but Aliyah turns it around to pick up a one count. Snapmare and kicks to the back by Aliyah, who is working heel. She hits a rolling neck snap for two. Backbreaker into a bow and arrow by Aliyah. Aliyah fires off big strikes but wastes time taunting. Kairi catches her with a spear for two. Chops by Kairi and running shoulder blocks, before a sliding forearm. Kairi motions for the elbow and nails it.

Winner: Kairi Sane in 3:09

Next week, Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan for a spot in the Women’s Title match at TakeOver.

NXT Championship: Drew McIntyre [c] vs. Roderick Strong

Strong does his best to avoid Drew’s power early. Headlock by the challenger and Drew struggles to break it. He finally does and shoulder blocks Roderick down. Commercial. Drew gets thrown to the corner and Strong hits shoulder thrusts. Drew kicks him in the gut to stop a leap frog. Drew hits a ridiculous overhead belly to belly and Strong rolls outside to regroup. Outside, Drew drops Strong on his elbow and fires off chops. Strong fights back and comes off the apron with a jumping knee. As they fight on the stairs, Strong hits a backbreaker on them. Back inside, Strong hits another backbreaker. Strong stomps away on Drew in the corner. Drew gets an opening after a hard whip to the corner. Strong stops his momentum with a big dropkick. Strong starts in with big stomps. Drew fights him off but eats elbows and a forearm. Drew hits a suplex heading into another break. Returning, Strong hits another chop and forearm. Drew kips up and nails a big boot. They trade boots in the corner, before Drew hits the reverse Alabama Slam for two. Strong gets in some shots before hitting an Angle Slam for two. Strong kicks Drew in the knee but runs into a popup spinebuster for two. They end up fighting up top and Strong delivers a superplex for a near fall. Drew calls Roddy to bring it and they trade chops. That turns into a hockey fight, before Strong nails the Gibson Driver for two. Drew hits a short headbutt and both men are down. Drew picks him up onto his shoulders and climbs to the middle rope. He hits an avalanche Air Raid Crash, but that’s still not enough. Drew wants the Claymore, but Strong hits a high knee. He follows with two more and a running face slam. Strong calls for the Sick Kick and hits it, only for Drew to kick out. Outside, Drew catches Strong and powerbombs him into the ring post. He rolls Strong inside and hits Future Shock. Drew looks at Strong with respect before hitting the Claymore to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre in 16:18 [***1/2]

After the match, they shake hands. As Strong watches Drew celebrate from the stage, the Undisputed Era joins him and seem to try to convince him to join them. They walk away, leaving him to think about it.