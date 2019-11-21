Kevins’s WWE NXT Review 11.20.19  

We start with William Regal standing at the doorway. Becky Lynch steps in, arriving at Full Sail. She walks down the hall and out to the arena to a huge pop. Loud “NXT” chants as she’s in the ring. Becky says it has been a while and mentions when the crowd sang her theme at TakeOver: Unstoppable. She hasn’t kicked ass at Full Sail in a long time and that’s about to change. Becky says she was coming even without Triple H’s invitation. She says Bayley is crying like a teen with an old lady haircut and calls Sasha the blue-haired Bayley Buddy who is holding her back. As for Shayna Baszler, (“Shayna’s gonna kill you” chants) Becky is here to remind her who she is. Becky calls her out. Instead, Rhea Ripley responds. Now there are “Rhea’s gonna kill you” chants. Rhea wants to see if “The Man” has a set of balls. They come face to face and a referee hits the ring.

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea gets sent outside early and catches a sliding Becky with a modified Alabama Slam into the apron. Commercial break. During this time, Rhea remains in control and wears Becky down. Returning, Rhea slams Becky down from the top rope. Both ladies end up out for a few. They trade shots as they get up and Rhea drops her with a flapjack. Becky comes back with a leg drop for two and Rhea comes close with a school girl. Becky takes the kick out righ tinto the Dis-arm-Her but Rhea rolls out. She then deadlifts her up with an impressive powerbomb attempt. Becky rolls through and sends her into the corner. They fight up top where Rhea hits a superplex. As expected, Shayna and her cronies hit the ring and attack both for a double DQ.

Double DQ in 9:25 [***1/4]

Becky and Rhea fight back, sending Shayna outside. They take out Duke and Shafir before staring down Baszler.

The Revival arrive at the arena.

A vignette runs to hype Kay Lee Ray, showing her arrival in NXT last week and how she joined Team Shayna.

we’re supposed to get Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves but Reevss is taken out by a dropkick from Ricochet! Riddle comes out and this is happening.

Matt Riddle vs. Ricochet

A wild start with Ricochet flying all over the place and Riddle catching him with strikes and submissions. Riddle hits some running forearms and an exploder. They begin countering almost everything the other ones does. Ricochet does the Northern light suplex bridged into a neck breaker and gets two on a standing Shooting Star Press. Ricochet goes up but misses a Phoenix Splash. They trade strikes and kicks until both are down. Smackdown’s Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura hop the guardrail and get on the apron. They both get knocked off and Riddle catches Ricochet with a flash pin to steal this.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 3:46 [***]

Nakamura and Cesaro enter the ring and attack both men. Cesaro is knocked outside and into the crowd. Ricochet springboards out and over the guardrail to deliver a cross body. Nakamura has Riddle positioned for the Kinshasa inside but Roderick Strong runs in and lays him out with a pump knee. Riddle knocks down Strong but here’s Finn Balor. They start brawling and Balor double stomps on him. Riddle fights back and sends Balor packing.

They hype Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne at TakeOver, with the winner facing Adam Cole for the NXT Title at Survivor Series. Then a video package runs to hype the match.

The Revival vs. The Undisputed Era

Kyle starts against Dawson. Dawson wins the first exchange with a chop. Fish gets tagged, Dawson escapes outside to avoid a 2-on-1 situation and runs around until he’s with his partner. Smart wrestling. Wilder lays into both members of UE until he takes a shot to the ribs. They try a double suplex but Dawson saves his buddy and the teams have a standoff. But then they just start wailing on each other. Wilder and O’Reilly go over with a suplex as we head into commercial. Returning, Wilder has been isolated by the champions. Kyle uses some Sakuraba offense to keep Wilder grounded. Wilder finally kicks Fish away but is out of it and crawls to the wrong corner. O’Reilly charges at him but is sent to the apron, only to dropkick Dawson off the apron. Wilder lights up Fish with strikes but runs into popup kicks. Chasing the Dragon connects for two. Time for another break. Returning again and Wilder is still in peril. he sends Fish outside, Dawson avoids a shot from O’Reilly, and Wilder hits him with a rana. The hot tag is made. O’Reilly misses a Pescado and Dawson lights up Fish. Dawson gets two on a diving headbuttFish eats a European uppercut and Brainbuster for a near fall. Things break down and O’Reilly takes a spill outside. He gets back and trades kicks with Wilder on the apron before taking a vicious DDT. Dawson hits Fish with a superplex and Wilder comes off the top with a splash for another near fall. Doomsday Device is cut off and Fish kicks a leaping Dawson in the leg. Wilder cuts off some tandem UE offense and they hit Shatter Machien from out of nowhere. O’Reilly pulls Dawson out on his pin attempt to save the match. He sends both Revival members into the post and guardrail before taking out Wilder with a running knee off the apron. Diving knee to the back from Kyle gets two. Ax and Smash also get two. Dawson blocks Chasing the Dragon and hits a DDT on Kyle. He counters Fish and gets two on a small package. Fish hits a series of strikes and tags Kyle. Wilder comes close but can’t stop Fish as UE hit a high/low kick combo to win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era in 24:49 [****1/4]

Outside, the Viking Raiders and Forgotten Sons are held back by security.

A video package airs to hype War Games, set to Poppy.

Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Dakota comes out attacking and hits a headbutt. KLR catches the running big boot and wants the Gory Bomb but Dakota counters into Code Red for two. She trips up KLR and boots her on the apron. KLR avoids the GTK and superkicks her in the back. KLr takes control and targets Dakota’s bad knee. Dakota finally gets an opening and double stomps KLR into the mat. She reels off a series of rapid kicks to the head. Outside, she sends KLR into the steps as revenge for last week and adds a big boot. It gets two inside. KLR fights back and hits the Gory Bomb to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray in 5:37 [***]

Kay Lee Ray can’t celebrate because Carmella appears on the apron moonwalking. The distraction brings in Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose to attack. Bianca Belair, Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae all run out to even the score. Sarah Logan and some Raw girls hit the ring as well, including Kairi Sane. She hits the Insane Elbow on Tegan. Io faces off with her best friend and the crowd love it. Sarah Logan interrupts it. Nikki Cross arrives with a trash can lid and wails on everyone. She cleans house and is left alone in the ring.

The Forgotten Sons vs. The Viking Raiders

Erik opens things with a massive dropkick. He runs over Cutler and slams Ivar onto him. Blake runs in and eats a powerbomb, followed by a splash. Cutler breaks up the pin to save the match. The Forgotten Sons get a small opening and hit a missile dropkick/Flatliner combo on Erik. He gets isolated but uses his agility to get free and tag Ivar. He kicks ass until Jaxson Ryker pulls him off the apron and Blake levels him with a knee. Commercial. Returning, the Viking Raiders are dominating. Cutler uses his brains to take care of Erik and they hit the powerbomb into the knees on Ivar for two. Ryker levels Erikto stop his momentum and Cutler hits him with a DVD off the apron. Ryker gets ejected by the referee and Ivar takes him out with a tope suicida. Cutler rolls up Erik for two but gets wrecked with a knee strike. Blake gets in and takes out everyone, leaving all four men down. They get up and go into a series where Ivar cartwheels away from several shots. Handspring double back elbow and tag to Erik. The popup powerslam wraps this up.

Winners: The Viking Raiders in 12:13 [***]

A video package runs with Adam Cole talking about his title defense at Survivor Series. he says his current run just can’t be stopped.

Time for another video package, this time focusing on the War Games matches on Saturday.

Advantage Ladder Match: Adam Cole vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Cole comes out firing but Dijakovic easily overpowers him. As he gets a ladder, Cole baseball slides it into him. Cole gets slammed on the ladder inside and Dijakovic climbs. Cole knocks him down with a superkick to the knee. We head to commercial. Coming back, a ladder is set up in the middle of the ring and another is draped as a bridge between it and the turnbuckle. Cole counters a suplex onto a ladder with the brainbuster on the knee. Dijakovic retaliates by pulling Cole off the ladder with a chokeslam onto another ladder. It’s Cole’s turn for a big spot with Panama Sunrise as Dijakovic tries stopping him from climbing. Dijakovic stops him again but uses his bad knee to do so and struggles to move. As Dijakovic reached the briefcase, Cole catches up and hits him with it. Dijakovic falls off and onto the ladder bridge. Cole retrieves the briefcase.

Winner: Adam Cole in 10:28 [***1/4]

The Undisputed Era come out to celebrate but Smackdown guys step in their way. Behind them, Raw guys show up. They’re surrounded. The Smackdown guys beat up Undisputed and then go after Raw. Other NT guys show up and it’s a huge brawl. In the ring, Drew McIntyre takes out Dijakovic with the Claymore. Behind him, Keith Lee enters and hits him with the Spirit Bomb. Impressive as hell. Ivar is in next and they ace off before looking outside. They hit the ropes and both do huge dives onto everyone else. Adam Cole is left in the ring alone and he poses. Behind him, it’s Seth Rollins! He takes him out with a superkick. He calls for another but Tommaso Ciampa’s music hits. He slowly walks out towards Rollins but stops at the steps to run and take out Cole with a running knee. He turns back to Seth and faces off with him inside. They start trading blows as the show goes off the air.