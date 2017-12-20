411’s WWE NXT Report 12.20.17

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

* NXT Title Contender’s Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong

* WWE UK Title Match: Champion Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions Sanity vs. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Tag Team Championship: SAnitY [c] vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly

Eric Young and Killian Dain represent SAnitY. Dain and Fish start. Fish gets in a shot but backs to his corner when Dain tries retaliating. He tags out and back in, as they continue to avoid Dain. He gets in strikes but Dain no sells and sends him to the corner. Fish climbs on Dain’s back. Dain knocks Kyle down and throws Fish off, before running him over with a clothesline. The challenger regroup outside. Kyle tags in and goes to hit EY, but misses and gets avalanched. Tag to EY, who does a forearm off the top after a Dain stomach breaker. Kyle takes EY to the mat, but runs away outside once that goes south. Fish tries a cheap shot but Ey ducks and levels him. He runs over Kyle inside and wears him down with shots in the corner. EY gets sent to the corner, flips onto the apron, but get cut down by Fish. After a commercial, EY is isolated in the corner. FIsh gets two on a suplex and senton atomico. The challengers use quick tags to keep EY down. Kyle uses a hammerlock trip and goes to a wrist lock. EY kicks Kyle away but jump off the top right into a knee. He pops out with a desperation neckbreaker and both men were down. Fish gets the tag and hits Dain. While the referee stops Dain from entering, Fish and Kyle stomp away on Young. EY launches Kyle outside and then ducks Fish, who was taken over the top by his momentum. Kyle returns to cut off the hot tag, but he gets kicked away. Dain enters hot and hits a bunch of avalanches. He dropkicks Fish and lands with a BIG BOY SENTON on Kyle. He hits Fish with a Michinoku Driver onto Kyle. Dain surprisingly tags Young back in. They work a tandem move and EY climbs to the top. Adam Cole runs in and crotches EY on the top. Kyle hits Ax and Smash for a near fall. Nikki Cros now runs in and hits Cole with a cross body off the apron and fires off right hands. Referees pull Nikki away and to the back. Young hits a leaping neckbreaker for his own near fall. Dain tries taking Cole out but is sent into the ring post. EY hits a tope suicida on Cole, but walks right into Total Elimination to give us new champions.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly [***1/4]

A video package runs to hype Roderick Strong. He faces Lars Sullivan in the final Fatal Four Way Qualifying Match tonight.

A Shayna Baszler vignette airs.

A self shot video by Heavy Machinery is shown. They spot a nice car and attempt to lift out. Turns out the car belongs to Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss. Moss tells Heavy Machinery that if they keep working hard, they can get a car almost as nice. They call their saying “pork and weights” leading to them getting yelled at because it’s “steaks and weights.” Heavy Machinery want a fight but Tino and Riddick leave.

We see Ruby Riott’s loss to Sonya Deville from two weeks ago. Raw Superstar Sonya was interviewed earlier this week at the Performance Center. She says that though she’s dominating on Raw, she will beat Ember Moon on NXT next week. She was never pinned by Ember in their Triple Threat match, so they have unfinished business. Next week, it’s Ember vs. Sonya in a title match.

We get a Lars Sullivan video package.

Clips run of Aleister Black beating Adam Cole last week are shown.

Number One Contender’s Fatal Four Way Qualifying Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong

Strong come right at Lars with shots. He gets shoved down but returns with chops and strikes. He avoids a lam and corner charge, getting in shot at each opening. He makes a mistake by trying to lift Lars and then runs into a clothesline that turns him inside out. Lars clobbers Strong in the back and then hits a huge shot to the face. Lars launches Strong across the ring for a near fall. Strong fights back with kicks, but is caught in a bear hug. Strong fights his way free and nails a dropkick. Lars won’t go down. Another kick by Strong and a chop. Lars throws him to the ropes but he holds on. Lars misses a kick and gets caught on the ropes. Strong hits a series of forearms to the back and front of the head. He runs into Lars’ grip and get clubbed. Lars goes up top, where Roddy greets him with a superplex. Strong puts his knee pad down, opening the door for Lars to hit him. He till manages an Olympic Slam or two. Running corner knee by Strong, but Lars blocks the next move. He catches Strong with a popup powerslam and the Freak Accident ends it.

Winner: Lars Sullivan in 5:41 [***]

In a wwe.com exclusive (though it’s really not if we see it here) the Street Profits talk to fans. Montez Ford asks for a moment of silence for everyone not as fly as them. Their theme plays over it. The segment is short and is called “Street Talk.”

The Fatal Four Way #1 Contender’s Match takes place next week.

Christy St. Cloud interviews Tyler Bate about his UK Title shot. Bate says it goes back almost a year now. He won in the UK, but Dunne won in Chicago. Tonight is his night again.

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne [c] vs. Tyler Bate

I have their first two matches this year at ****1/2 and ****3/4. A third awesome match here would put them with New Day/Usos, Ishii/Naito, Tanahashi/Naito and Omega/Ishii for the best trilogies in 2017. They lock up and Dunne goes straight into an armbar. He manipulates the joints and slams his hand down. More manipulation, until Bate gets up,spins and flips out into his own wrist lock. Dunne moves to a headscissors and they go into a fun exchange that sees Bate escape. It’s hard to describe in this little post. Dunne goes back to wrist work and moves to a surfboard like move. Bate escapes that as well and gives a clean break in the corner. Dunne takes him to the mat again and fish hooks Bate in between more joint manipulation. Dunne moves to another surfboard type move and Bate escapes, getting aggressive at Dunne’s antics. He’s held back by the official when Dunne scatters to the ropes. Dunne spins out of a toe hold, but Dunne lands on his feet. Bate kips up and catches him with BOP and BANG for two. Dunne uses the ropes for another break and delivers a vicious forearm. Bate uses his feet to slip away from Dunne and hits a middle rope European uppercut. Outside, Dunne hits another forearm. He places Bate’s hand on the steel steps and tries stomping on it. He misses and Bate does it to him instead. They fight on the steps, where Dunne hits a suplex off of. Inside, another big shot from Dunne. He kicks Bate in the back and applies a chinlock. Bate fights out and hits some chops, but Dunne comes back with another forearm. Dunne puts Bate’s arm on the mat, with his pinky sticking out and stomps on it. It looked gross. Bate has to pop his fingers back into place. Hammerlock and more finger manipulation. He puts Bate’s arm over and again stomps on it in awful fashion. Bate hits some kicks and chops to fight back. Bate catches him with an exploder. He charges Dunne in the corner with two running European uppercuts. He lands on his feet on an Explex attempt and hits a standing SSP. Bate deadlifts Dunne into a belly to back suplex for two. Dunne hits another forearm, but Bate rebounds with a rolling kick. Tyler Driver ’97 is countered into a triangle choke. Dunne fires off punches while holding Bate. Bate tries powering out but the grip is too tight. He powers up again and places Dunne on the middle rope, before doing a modified slingshot to send him into the top rope. Airplane spin time. Bate spins Dunne a bunch, slows down and then picks the pace back up. Not content, Bate does it again, this time faster than ever. Both men collapse but Bate covers for two. Dunne goes to the apron. Bate stands on the middle rope and deadlifts him in with an exploder for two. Dunne grabs Bate by the hand and fires off vicious boots. Bate hits a roundhouse and fires off his own kicks. Dunne ducks a kick and hits the Bitter End for a great near fall. Dunne runs the corner, flips over Bate and hits an enziguri. Bate does his rebound off the top rope spot and clotheslines Dunne, who responds with his own and both men are down. They get to their knees and trade slaps and strikes. They make it to their feet while throwing bombs. Bate absolutely rocks him with a huge right hand. He’s down because of the hand damage so far. Onto the apron they go. Dunne gets caught with another right hand. He hits his own and Bate nails the rolling kick on the apron. Dunne crawls back in the ring. Bate goes up top but leaps into a forearm. Explex into a powerbomb for two. They head outside and Bate does his rebound spot again and hits another big clothesline. Noticing he might win via countout and not the title, Bate hits a no hands tope onto Dunne. He sends the champ in and hit the Tiger Driver ’97 for another near fall. Up top goes Bate and he hits a spiral tap headbutt for two. Bate takes Dunne to the top for a super German. Dunne lands on his feet and immediately goes for the Bitter End. It connects and Dunne retains.

Winner and Still WWE UK Champion: Pete Dunne in 22:48 [****1/2]