411’s WWE NXT Report 12.26.18

On tap for tonight is a Tag Team Title match and a Number One Contender’s Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Heavy Machinery are shown warming up backstage.

Number One Contender’s Match: Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mia Yim

Technically, Bianca should just have a shot considering her UN-DUH-FEE-TED record. Evans stepped outside to start while Bianca and Mia argued. Io rolled Bianca up for two. She and Mia teamed up on Bianca with chops an da double back elbow. Mia then hit Bianca with a tope suicida. Evans snuck in to hit Io and sent her to the ropes. Io goes straight through into a tope suicida. Looks like she landed on her face but seems fine. She and Mia work together on Evans with a tandem dropkick. Corner boot by Mia, running elbow by Io, cannonball by Mia, and double knees from Io. Evans finds a way to take out Io and sweeps Mia before hitting a slingshot elbow for two. Drop toe hold sends Io into Mia. With both seated in the corner, a hanging Bronco Buster by Evans gets two on Io. Bianca comes back to try and slam Io. They knock Evans over instead. Io sends Bianca outside but is slammed into the corner by Evans. Evans slams her down and gets another near fall. Mia breaks the pin and is dumped outside. Io rolls Evans up for two. Sweep by Evans gets two. Bianca breaks up the next pin and puts Io in a torture rack. Evans breaks up it and they argue. They both run over Mia and have a short alliance. Double suplex is stopped by Io who tries a cross body on both. They catch her but Mia dropkicks her for the force to knock them down. Evans knocks down Mia and then takes a springboard dropkick from Io. Spear by Bianca knocks her out and everyone is down. My feed makes me miss a bit but when it comes back, Io hits a 619 on Bianca. She comes off the top with a missile dropkick but Evans breaks the pin. She throws Io outside and Mia hits her with a series of kicks. Evans ducks a kick and hits a lame looking Women’s Right. Io breaks the pin in the nick of time. Right hand and body slam by Io. She climbs and delivers the moonsault but Bianca uses her hair to whip Io and interrupt the pin. Alley Oop Bomb drops Io onto Mia outside. Bianca hoists Evans and hits the KOD to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair in 9:13 [***]

Jackson Ryker w/ The Forgotten Sons vs. Mitch Taverna

Ryker is his usual serious self. he wails on Mitch in the corner. He uses a chin lock of sorts after some shots in the corner. Commentary is awkwardly silent during this. Ryker with a hot shot on the top rope and an axe handle. Rebound powerbomb ends this.

Winner: Jackson Ryker in 2:03

A Velveteen Dream vignette runs. He has all this talent and is this good at just 23. The video focused on how he’s constantly stealing the show and included the praise he’s gotten from legends in the industry.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black is hyped for TakeOver. That leads to a recap of the Steel Cage match ending from last week.

Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa says he always delivers on a promise. Last week proved that Johnny Gargano has been listening to his gospel each week and followed his lead. It led to Gargano pinning Aleister Black. In Ciampa’s mind, Johnny should get an opportunity. Maybe an opportunity at the North American Title since the NXT Title match at TakeOver is already busy. TakeOver could end with Ciampa as NXT Champion and Gargano as North American Champion. The possibilities are endless.

Next week, we’ll have the nominees for the NXT Year-End Awards. Plus, Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno!

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era [c] vs. Heavy Machinery

The champs use wise tactics to take control early. Quick tags and attacking the leg of Tucker Knight. A double clothesline gives him the upper hand and he tags to Otis. Strong fights him off but gets squashed in the corner. Otis launches him across the ring. Spinning body slam follows. Tag to Knight and Heavy Machinery slam the champs into each other before tossing them with stereo belly to belly suplexes. They squash Strong. Kyle attempts to bait Knight into a chase outside for a cheap shot, but he just runs over Roddy. Inside, Kyle catches Knight’s leg and holds until the count of four. A distraction allows Strong to hit a back suplex off the apron. It looks like he meant to drop him on the apron but missed and went straight to the ground. With that, Knight is in trouble. Quick tags and a focus on a legs put the champs in the driver’s seat. THe champs use a running kick and forearm before Roddy gets two on an Olympic Slam. Roddy works a kneebar of sorts and Knight is so strong, he drags Roddy to his corner. Great spot. Kyle enters and pulls Roddy back to safety but Knight still fights out. Clothesline by Knight and he gets the tag to Otis. He runs both guys voer and hits a corner avalanche on Roddy. he adds a second and throws Kyle over with a head and leg suplex. Avalanche to both. Caterpillar elbow by Otis. Kyle enters with a boot but is caught by Otis. Tag to Knight who hits Roddy. That spot looked weird. Otis catapults Kyle into a belly to belly. Hoss Toss gets two because Strong breaks it up. Knight sends Strong outside and Otis gets two on a clothesline. Otis goes up and Kyle interrupts him. Though he’s knocked down, it’s enough for Strong to crotch Otis and climb up. Kyle powerbombs Roddy who superplexes Otis for two. Otis fails at fighting off the champs, who sandwich him with a high kick and forearm. That only gets two. Roddy keeps Knight at bay with a dropkick. Total Elimination gets Undisputed the win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era in 11:30 [***]

The rest of Undisputed Era show up to celebrate with the champs on stage.