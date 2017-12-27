411’s WWE NXT Report 12.27.17

The Street Profits vs. Chris Starr and Riley Apex

Ford begins and flexes on the jobber. I’m not sure who is who on that team. Ford flips over him, leaps over him twice and hits a shoulder block. Body slam by Ford and hard tag to Dawkins. He back suplexes Ford onto the scrub. They celebrate, allowing the tag. Dawkins cut the new guy off with a clothesline. Spinning stinger splash hits, followed by the Sky High. Tag to Ford for the frog splash finish.

Winners: The Street Profits in 1:49

The Street Profits celebrate in the crowd and get a microphone. Ford says they came and saw in 2017, while Dawkins claims they’ll conquer in 2018. They mention the Authors of Pain having cool vests, SAnitY looking like a good party and the Undisputed Era having the Tag Titles, but they’re coming for them in 2018.

NXT Women’s Championship: Ember Moon [c] vs. Sonya Deville

No fancy in-ring introductions for this. Sonya goes behind and takes Ember down. She goes for a submission but Moon quickly gets to the ropes. Ember comes back with a wristlock takeover and taunts. They spend the next exchange avoiding kicks from one another. Sonya wants a test of strength but hits a cheap boot. Ember nails a single leg dropkick to send Sonya outside to regroup. Ember catches her with a somersault off the apron heading into commercial. Returning, Sonya hits a knee for two. Sonya overpowers her for another near fall. She delivers some strikes and has the champ reeling. She heads to a grounded waistlock, which gets broken when she’s sent into the turnbuckle. Ember strikes next, hitting a modified suplex and several kicks, before a forearm gets two. Ember catches a kick, but Sonya hops over with a variation of a Fameasser for two. Ember avoids a sliding knee and hits a springboard dropkick. Running corner forearm hits. Ember goes up for the Eclipse and retains.

Winner and Still NXT Women’s Champion: Ember Moon in 6:21 [**1/4]

Ember has her celebration cut short by the arrival of Kairi Sane. She walks onto the stage, prompting a smile from Ember. Kairi uses her pirate scope thing (I can’t remember what it’s called) to get a closer look at Ember and then motions for the title. Ember nods in agreement. Shayna Baszler appears behind Kairi and traps her in a chokehold. Kairi is out cold by the time officials pry Baszler off. She stares down Ember from the stage.

Paul Ellering cut a promo backstage, putting over the Authors of Pain. He addresses the Undisputed Era and says they don’t write the next chapter. AOP are the judge, jury and executioner around here. Fish and O’Reilly are on borrowed time.

Christy St. Cloud catches up with Ember Moon to ask about Kairi and Shayna. She says she expected to have a target on her back, but tells them to do it in the ring next time.

A recap of the qualifying matches for tonight’s main event is shown.

Next week is a two hour 2017 in review episode of NXT

In two weeks, SAnitY gets their rematch at Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Titles..

Number One Contender’s Match: Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan

They all stand in their corners, tentative to start. Lars throws Johnny across the ring, while Black and Dain go at it. Black sends Lars out and kicks Dain in the head. He goes to dive on Lars but springboards onto his feet and sits down. Bkacj gets sent to the apron. he tries a moonsault on Lars, but is caught and slammed. Gargano wants a dive on Lars but is also slammed. Dain finally takes him down with a tope suicida. After a break, Dain gets two on a corner avalanche on Gargano. Lars pulls him outside and drives him into the apron. Lars crashes Johnny with his own avalanche for two. Dain pulls him back out but is thrown into the steps. Black catches Lars with kicks that send him back up the ramp. Lars throws Black off the stage and into the guardrail. Johnny goes after rLars but is press slammed onto Black. He clears off the announce table, looking to powerbomb Gargano through it. Johnny grabs a structure to slip out. Black and Johnny take turns kicking Lars. Dain then leaps off the stage with a huge splash to put Lars through the table. Black and Johnny make it back to the ring with the big men incapacitated. The fans pop for this showdown. They go at it, with Johnny trying the slignshot spear. Black cuts it off with a huge knee to the jaw. They trade shots and Black leaps over Johnny. Johnny leaps over a sweet and nails a superkick. Johnny spins into the Gargano Escape but Dain shows up with a BIG BOY SENTON to break it up. He drops Black with Wasteland and another senton but Johnny interrupts. Black cuts off a pin on Dain’s elbow. Dain climbs up and Black wants to powerbomb him down. He can’t, so Johnny helps and they complete it. Lars is up and slowly returning to the ring. Once there, he shoves everyone away and knocks guys over. Double clothesline on Johnny and Black. He throws Black outside and hits Gargano with a powerslam. Dain breaks it up and they face off. They begin trading big blows. Lars clotheslines him down, but Dain explodes with his own. Black returns with a kicking spree. He takes Dain out. He sweeps Lars and hits a quebrada on him. Dain gets on the apron but eats another kick. Running knee on Lars and Black signals for the finish. He delivers Black Mass, but the Undisputed Era run in to pull him off the pin. He ducks a shot from Fish but knocks he and Kyle over. Adam Cole also intervenes. He avoids a knee and drops Black, though I missed the move. Gargano takes out Cole with a tope suicida. Lars runs into the steps. Dain keeps Johnny from covering Black. He tries powerbombing him outside, but Johnny counters with a rana that sends Dain into Lars. Johnny enters with a slingshot DDT on Black for the win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 12:44 [***1/2]