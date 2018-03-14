411’s WWE NXT Report 3.14.18

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

TONIGHT: Andrade Almas and Aleister Black sign the contract for TakeOver: New Orleans.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: SAnitY w/ Killian Dain and Nikki Cross vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

I love when all of SAnitY is together. Wolfe starts with Moss and sends him to the corner. He knocks Tino off the apron with a kick and gets hung up by Moss with a stun gun. Tag to Tino who wails on Wolfe. “Tino sucks” chants. He taunts and they work a double team where both charge into Wolfe in the corner. Moss remains in control until a miscue leads him to knock Tino off the apron. They argue and Young gets the tag. He comes in hot. EY slides under Tino and hits a slam. He hits the flying elbow but Moss pulls him out of the ring to break up the pin. Nikki Cross takes him out with a cross body behind the referee’s back. Tag to Wolfe and they hit their back suplex/neckbreaker combo to advance.

Winners: SAnitY in 3:43

Tommaso Ciampa comes out with no music, to a chorus of boos. Tons of Johnny Gargano signs in the crowd. Loud “Johnny” chants. Again, he can’t get a word out because the crowd boos too much. Tommaso drops the microphone and leaves without a word. He slowly walks around and looks at all the signs. Just before he leaves, the fans serenade him with “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.”

Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans

These two traded barbs all day on Twitter. Dakota wears tape on the shoulder from the Baszler attack. They lock up, Kai gets Lacey down, but misses a kick. Lacey wrenches away at the arm and drives her knees onto it. She works a submission but Dakota fights out and beats her with a rollup.

Winner: Dakota Kai in 0:53

Dakota’s celebration is cut short by the arrival of Shayna Baszler. Dakota backs into the corner with fear in her eyes as Shayna closes in. Ember Moon’s music hits and the NXT Women’s Champion, also with shoulder tape, makes her way to the ring. Ember has a mic and says she’ll face her with one arm if she has to. She’ll end this in New Orleans. Ember attacks and they brawl to the mat. Ember is the aggressor and has the advantage until officials show up to break it up. Shayna delivers a huge punch, but Ember fights back. She sets up for the Eclipse, but Shayna grabs her arm. Dakota hops on the apron and hits a running boot to Shayna. That opens the door for Ember to hit the Eclipse and stand tall.

William Regal makes Shayna/Ember III official for New Orleans.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Heavy Machinery vs. Street Profits

Ford puts Otis in a headlock and gets shoulder blocked down. Otis oddly yells at him. Ford backs to the corner and takes a sip from his Solo cup. Otis wants a sip, so Ford slowly slides to him. The fans chant “drink,” which Otis does. Ford likes it and Otis fires up. He starts running Ford over with clotheslines and a body slam. Tag to Tucker, who dropkicks Dawkins. Ford gets awkwardly sent over, but skins the cat. They set Dawkins up for Shattered Dreams and carry Ford over as a battering ram for a near fall. Bearhug time for Tucker. Ford gets free and tags Dawkins, who comes in hot. However, Tucker is too big and takes over. Corner avalanche connects and Heavy Machinery look for their finisher. Ford pulls the rope down on Tucker. Otis eats a DDT and the tag comes to Ford. He hits the frog splash to win.

Winners: The Street Profits in 3:37

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne [c] vs. Adam Cole w/ The Undisputed Era

They lock up and Cole gives a clean break in the corner. Dunne is concerned with the guys outside. He goes after them but nothing comes of it. As soon as he gets back in the ring, Cole puts the boots to him. Dunne cuts that short with a bruising forearm. He stomps on Cole and wrenches on his fingers and arms. As he does this, he looks at Fish and O’Reilly. Cole rolls to the apron and blocks a German. Dunne comes off the second rope with a stomp to the arm. A distraction from the Tag Champions allows Cole to shove Dunne off the top. He gets stuck in the ropes, causing damage to the knee. Returning, they trade blows in the ring. Dunne hops over Cole and nails an enziguri. He goes to the middle rope and stomps on the arm again. Cole escapes the Bitter End and hits a Backstabber. Cole hits a neckbreaker for a near fall. Cole calls Dunne a chump as he slaps him around. Dunne rocks him with a shot and Cole talks strategy with the Undisputed Era. Dunne blocks a superkick but takes an enziguri. He hits a forarm, eats a kick, and hits an enziguri. Dunne goes to back flip over Cole like earlier, but Cole catches him with a superkick in midair for two. Release German by Dunne, but the champs distract him before he can hit the Bitter End. He takes them out and gets back in right into a superkick. Cole gets a great near fall with the Last Shot. Dunne snaps on Cole’s fingers. When he goes for the Bitter End, Fish and Kyle jump in for the DQ.

Winner via disqualification: Pete Dunne in 8:57

205 Live star Roderick Strong rushes out to try and make the save for Dunne. The numbers are too much and he gets taken down. However, Dunne starts laying in the forearms and they send the Undisputed Era packing.

William Regal introduces Aleister Black for the contract signing. Zelina Vega comes out for the signing with no Almas. She says Almsa isn’t here, but if he was, he’d destroy Black. Aleister walks around and avoids her gaze, ignoring her. She gets upset, but he simply puts a hand up to shut her up. Black moves the table over to the side, walks right up to Vega, and sits down, despite being in a suit. He says they’re now on the same level. She promises that Almas will make him reap what he’s sown and will humiliate him. Black says maybe Almas is not there because, like Vega, he may come up short at New Orleans. In comparison to Black, he doesn’t measure up. Vega slaps him and demands he signs it. Black smiles and signs. He gets up with a smirk and leaves. He says he’s happy she came out alone, because he didn’t. Candice LeRae comes out and beats up Vega to the outside. She pounds on her on the table and gets thrown back in the ring. She hits a corner bulldog and stands tall.