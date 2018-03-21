411’s WWE NXT Report 3.21.18

TONIGHT ~ Adam Cole faces Kassius Ohno!

we’re back at Full Sail. Tommaso Ciampa comes out to start to the show to a chorus of boos. Lots of “We want Johnny” chants. Like their time in Atlanta, Ciampa is unable to get a word out. Tons of Johnny emoji signs. He finally gets a word out, saying Johnny is gone. That’s all he really says before he slouches out the ring and stares down several fans. He even gets in the face of an old woman, who hits him with a thumbs down. Suddenly, Johnny Gargano shows up and attacks Ciampa. Security rushes out to pull Gargano away. “Let them fight” chants. Johnny is relentless and is trying his hardest to break free. He gets escorted out.

Charly Caruso goes over the happenings of the Dusty Tag Team Classic so far. She notes that Tyler Bate got some bad news recently. They go to Cathy Kelley talking with him after he spoke to the WWE medical staff. They advised him to stay off his leg for two weeks and since Mustache Mountain’s tournament match is tonight ,they have to back out. After Bate went down, Roderick Strong took to Twitter to throw his name in the hat for the Dusty Classic. Regal agreed as long as he finds a partner.

Twitter barbs exchanged by Ohno and Cole are shown. Earlier today, Cole got interviewed. The Undisputed Era run down Strong for not being a tag team guy and saying that nobody would want to tag with him.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong

Strong and Oney begin. They have an aggressive lockup before Lorcan goes to a head scissors. Strong escapes into a modified chin lock. They continue to jockey for position. Tag to Burnch and Strong gets on a wrist lock. Tag to Dunne, who wrenches on Burch’s fingers and hand. Burch gets out. My feed cut out and returned to a 205 Live commercial, so I missed a few seconds. Returning, Dunne works on Burnch’s hand and fingers again. Dunne slaps Burch, sends him to the corner and tags Strong. Roddy with a backbreaker for two. Tag back to Dunne, for a tandem front suplex. They then sandwich Burch with a pair of chops. Burch comes back with a flying front dropkick. Dual tags. Oney and Roddy trade stiff shots. Oney gets boots up and nails a single leg dropkick, followed by a European for one. Running clothesline for two. Running blockbuster for two again. Burnch gets tagged again and in comes Dunne. He stomps on Burch’s arm and hits the Explex, but Oney breaks up the pin. Strong sends him outside and follows, but eats a European. Dunne and Burch trade aggressive slaps. Burch wins out with a headbutt. German from Burnch. Oney half nelson suplexes Strong onto Dunne for a near fall. Burnch puts Dunne in a crossface. Strong tries for the save, but gets placed in a single leg Boston crab. Strong kicks his way free, which sends Oney into breaking up the crossface. Uppercut by Burch, enziguri by Dunne, exploder by Bunrch. Blind tag by Strong brings him in for an assisted backbreaker. End of Heartache connects and that’s it.

Winners: Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong in 7:17

A Ricochet vignette airs. He’s called the “Future of Flight.” and clips from NXT live events and such are shown. He’s coming soon.

Non-Title Match: Aliyah vs. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon

Quick hand shake to start. They lock up and Ember takes her over. Aliyah returns the favor. Short standoff. Ember takes her over, Aliyah escapes, and Ember goes to a headlock. Aliyah avoids a corner kick and slams Ember to the mat for one. Shayna Baszler comes out and joins commentary. Aliyah with a running elbow for one. Shayna says she’s there to remind people that she runs the division. Chinlock city from Aliyah. Ember rolls up Aliyah for two. She runs in with a modified facebuster. Aliyah catches her with boots but tries a cross body. Ember catches her, calls out Shayna, and hits a Samoan drop. Front flip forearm in the corner connects and the Eclipse ends it.

Winner: Ember Moon in 2:57

Ember stands on the corner and Shayna stands on the announce table as they exchange words. Shayna ends up laughing at her.

Next week, the Street Profits meet the Authors of Pain in the Semi-Finals of the Dusty Classic. Also next week, Strong and Dunne face SAnitY in the other semi-final match.

Raul Mendoza comes out for a singles match. Andrade Almas jumps him and throws him off the side of the stage. He and Zelina Vega storm to the ring. Almas is not happy with Aleister for what he pulled on Zelina last week. Since Black didn’t respect him or Zelina, he calls him out. Almas also calls him a piece of “beep.” He dares Aleister to face him next week to pay for his disrespect.

A Lars Sullivan vignette runs.

Next week, Aleister Black will be at NXT.

Backstage, William Regal plugs the main event. He says he’s finalizing details, but he will make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of NXT forever.

Adam Cole vs. Kassius Ohno

Commentary mentions how Ohno can’t seem to win the big matches (Gargano, Lars, Dream). They tie up and Ohno works the wrist. He uses his size to life Cole by the wrist. Cole with a knee to the stomach and a surprising shoulder block. ADAM COLE BAYBAY. Ohno leap frogs over him and when Cole tries the same, Ohno kicks him down. BIG BOY SENTON. Cole gets sent to the apron, but seems to tweak his knee. He is clearly frustrated. The referee checks on him for a moment, but Cole was faking and catches Ohno with a jumping enziguri. Back inside, he wails on him with mounted punches. Returning, Cole hits a bicycle kick for two. Cole wears Ohno down with kicks and a chinlock. Cole calls Ohno a loser and says he could never beat a guy like him. Ohno escapes a suplex and hits a massive right hand. Ohno fires up with a running elbow and body slam. He adds a big running leg drop for two. Cole runs into a big boot, followed by the cyclone kick for two. Forearm from Cole, who fires up and asks if that’s all Ohno has. He hits his own flurry of shots. Ohno comes back with one, but then Cole hits the Last Shot for a great near fall. They’re both slow to get up. Ohno counters the Shining Wizard and turns it into a powerbomb/gun stun type move. He adds a forearm and hits a running elbow that sends Cole to the outside. Inside, Cole gets a crucifix for two and delivers two superkicks. He adds a weak third and another Last Shot. Shining Wizard to the back of the head connects to give him the win.

Winner: Adam Cole in 9:30