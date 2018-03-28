411’s WWE NXT Report 3.28.17

Earlier today, Tommaso Ciampa arrived at Full Sail to a chorus of boos. An interviewer asked about his knee, but he ignored it. Ciampa caught up with William Regal and complained about Johnny Gargano getting to show up at his work, physical therapy session, and his home. Regal agreed. Ciampa asked what he had to do to get rid of Johnny. Regal booked them in an Unsanctioned Match at TakeOver. If Johnny wins, he gets his job back. Ciampa seems pleased with the match because he will hurt Johnny.

William Regal opened the actual show by coming to the ring. He put over the NXT roster and how they continue to grow and expand. To go along with this, a new title will be introduced at TakeOver. The NXT North American Championship. He suggested it would be like the UK Title. This brought out EC3 to a song that sounds like his TNA theme. He said he would bask in the moment because he deserved it. He speaks about Regal giving him a lucrative contract and that banger of a theme song. EC3 believes the new title was going to be awarded to him. Regal informs him that nobody gets handed anything in NXT. At TakeOver, EC3 will compete for the title. It will be him against five other competitors in a Ladder Match. EC3 says it doesn’t matter who gets lined up against him, because he’ll show the world why he’s the top 1% of the industry.

Charly Caurso takes us to a recap of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

At the Performance Center, TM61 gets interviewed about losing in the Dusty Tag Team Classic. They say the mighty don’t kneel and that they’ll be back. They get cut off by a confrontation behind them. Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler began brawling, with Serena Deeb trying to break things up. It only gets broken up when other wrestlers pull them apart.

Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega arrive.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering vs. The Street Profits

Montez Ford opens by yelling at Rezar. He gets shoved and Rezar responds with his own yelling. Ford tags out. Dawkins takes knees into the corner and Rezar pounds on him. Tag to Akam, who continues the abuse. Dawkins comes back with a dropkick and spinning European. He also hits Rezar with a big right hand. Spinebuster connects and the Profits are pumped. DFord goes nuts outside until he comes face to face with Ellering. Ford offers him the drink from the Solo cup, but Ellering slaps it away. Ford backs him up the ramp, allowing AOP to hit Dawkins from behind. They use the Last Chapter to advance.

Winners: The Authors of Pain in 2:31

After more about the Dusty Classic from Charly, Cathy Kelley catches up with William Regal. She wants to know who else is joining EC3 at TakeOver in the title match. Regal admits that Adam Cole is the second participant. The Velveteen Dream interrupts to say that the new title is groundbreaking. However, it’s not an experience fans can get behind unless the Dream is in the match. Regal says Dream has been very impressive and adds him to the match.

Lars Sullivan vs. John Silver

Silver is tiny. Lars shoves him down and wails on him with strikes. He throws him into the corners and squashes him with an avalanche. Military press into a powerslam followed by a diving headbutt off the top. Lars ends it with the Freak Accident.

Winner: Lars Sullivan in 1:35

Backstage, Cathy Kelley hypes the North American Title before coming up to William Regal again. Regal stops Lars Sullivan and welcomes him back to NXT. He offers him a spot in the, who accepts and promises to bring destruction with his hands and a ladder. Lars adds that he wants Killian Dain, so Regal points out that Dain is also in the match. However, next week, Lars goes one on one with Dain.

As we get set for the next match, involving Dakota Kait, we cut to the parking lot. Almas is attacking Aleister Black. Vega cheers him on and talks smack as Almas continues the assault. Black’s shirt is ripped up. Almas dunks his head in ice water and throws him into a door. Almas takes him to the ring and hits him with a chair. He continually shouts that he’s the champion and to respect him. Almas leaves Black out cold as officials check on him.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY

Strong and Wolfe start. Their first exchange sees Strong kick Wolfe, but take a body slam shortly after. Dunne and EY enter the ring, but nothing comes of it. They go out and get legal tags. Young gets sent to the corner and Dunne rolls him up for two. He kicks at EY’s arm, causing Wolfe and Roddy to come in, but the referee keeps it from breaking down. Dunne takes down EY with a clothesline for one. EY elbows him down, Wolfe blind tags in and they work an abdominal stretch/bicycle kick combo. Commercials. Returning, another tandem offensive move gets SAnitY a near fall. Dunne gets free with a shot to EY’s back and tags Strong. He and Dunne take turns lighting up Young with chops. Dunne an dRoddy use a backbreaker/stomp combo for two. Dunne works over Young in the corner, who takes a big bump over and onto the apron. Dunne cuts off the tag with a shot to the arm, before applying a modified Kimura. Wolfe and Strong get tags and trade hockey fight style blows. Wolfe nails a European but eats a knee to the gut. German suplex and DVD from Wolfe for two. Wheelbarrow combo move hits but Dunne breaks up the pin. It breaks down, but Young and Strong are the legal men now. Strong has a superplex blocked and EY hits a release front superplex. He adds the diving elbow for two. Strong kicks him back and catches him with a half nelson backbreaker, only for Wolfe to break the pin. Dunne counters a German by landing on his feet and kicks Wolfe. Strong nails End of Heartache on Wolfe. Tag to Dunne and they use an assisted Bitter End to win.

Winners: Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong in 8:28

For one final segment, Cathy Kelley stands outside of William Regal’s office. She knocks to find out the sixth and final entrant in the Ladder Match. Regal says he just finalized the last competitor and brings them out of his office. It’s Ricochet! He winks at Cathy and says he’ll see us at TakeOver.