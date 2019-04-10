411’s WWE NXT Report 4.10.19

We start with a video recap of TakeOver: New York. Once again, NXT has a new weekly intro video and song. We’re still in Brooklyn as these matches taped before TakeOver.

Aliyah w/ Vanessa Borne vs. Candice LeRae

They lock up and Aliyah goes to a headlock. After a takedown, she just wails on Candice and talks trash. Arm drag from Candice but Aliyah heads to the apron for a breather. Shoulder thrust and a taunt to boos on the top. As she flips back in, Candice dropkicks her. Candice misses a baseball slide but hits a rebound kick when going back in. She gets in Borne’s face and Aliyah uses that distraction to pull her into the ropes. Face smash and she adds a leaping knee drop to no reaction. She gets two and moves to a straightjacket lock. Candice fights out but eats a boot for two. Candice catches the next boot and hits one of her own. Shoulder blocks connect and a running corner back elbow. Snapmare and step up senton. Candice adds a neckbreaker and the springboard moonsault for the win.

Winner: Candice LeRae in 4:08 [*3/4]

We take you back to TakeOver: New York where Velveteen Dream retained his North American Title against Matt Riddle. At WrestleMania, Dream cut a promo from his phone. Buddy Murphy walks by after his loss and Dream calls him someone who couldn’t handle the Mania bright lights. Murphy gets annoyed but says he stole the show. Dream tells him to watch his match against Riddle for a real show stealer and wonders where Murphy’s belt is.

Time to look back at the incredible War Raiders vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet match from TakeOver.

Another treat from TakeOver was the arrival of KUSHIDA! Footage airs from his official contract signing with Triple H and William Regal.

Danny Burch w/ Oney Lorcan vs. Jaxson Ryker w/ The Forgotten Sons

Burch explodes with a dropkick as soon as the bell rings. He keeps up the pressure with clubs and strikes. He has a kick blocked in the corner but comes back with an elbow. He goes up and Ryker swats him down. Ryker drops clubs on him and hits an elbow for two. The same goes for a diving headbutt. He drops a knee but Burch breaks a sleeper with a jawbreaker. he chops Ryker but can’t drop him with two clotheslines. Wesley Blake gets involved, so Lorcan takes both men out with a cross body. Burch picks up a near fall but then takes the Widowmaker and that’s it.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker in 3:10 [**]

Oney goes after Ryker but the numbers game is too much. Ryker turns him inside out with a shot.

We get a look at the Women’s Title match from TakeOver. Shayna’s post match comments were that she is never losing the title, no matter what the odds against her are.

They recap WALTER beating Pete Dunne for the UK Title. When asked about the loss, Dunne said there would be a rematch.

The NXT Championship match where Johnny Gargano finally captured the title is highlighted next. In a post-match exclusive, Adam Cole seemed to blame Roderick Strong for losing the title.

NEXT WEEK ~ Velveteen Dream defends the North American Title against Buddy Murphy!

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. The Street Profits

Aichner opens against Ford. Aichner takes him to the corner and tags Barthel. They team up for offense, but Ford leaps over them twice and hits a dropkick. He kips up and mocks their pose. Barthel avoids a leap frog by kicking Ford in the ribs and hitting a gutbuster of sorts. He fires off punches. The European Union tag in and out, keeping the pressure on Ford. Aicnher misses a lariat but hits a spinebuster slam, followed by a Barthel running knee. Barthel stands on Ford’s hand to prevent him from tagging. Aichner with a body scissors chin lock but Ford pops out. He finally makes the tag adn Dawkins throws Barthel into Aichner. He runs over Barthel with a series of strikes and shoulder blocks. Belly to belly on Aichner. Spinning avalanche in the corner. Tag back to Ford but Barthel interrupts their electric chair combo attempt. Dawkins is dumped outside. Aichner gets tagged and they hit their stereo basement dropkicks. Brainbuster by Aichner as Barthel takes out Dawkins with a tope suicida. Double jump moonsault by Aichner gets two. Dawkins returns with a huge spear on Aichner. Ford is thrown to the apron but Dawkins blind tags in. They get Barthel up for the electric chair blockbuster that gets the 1-2-3.

Winners: The Street Profits in 6:00 [***]