411’s WWE NXT Report 5.22.19

We open with a recap of the NXT Tag Team Title situation last week.

William Regal informs us that the Viking Raiders did relinquish the titles. To figure our new champions, the Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will go down at TakeOver in a Ladder Match.

The Undisputed Era comes out to start the show, fresh off fixing things a bit last week. Adam Cole tells everyone that the Undisputed Era isn’t breaking up. They’re on the same page. It’s a message to the locker room. The contract says NXT, but make no mistake, they own everyone back there. They will be draped in championship gold starting at TakeOver. Johnny Gargano interrupts. He just wants Cole to tell the truth. He knows he got the band back together because he can’t beat him on his own. He reminds Johnny that he won the first fall alone. Johnny tells him he doesn’t know how math work and slowly explains the rules of a 2 Out of 3 Falls match. Cole says they’re celebrating tonight regardless of what he says. He gets cut off by Matt Riddle coming in from behind. Gargano joins in and they clean house of the Undisputed Era. Officials show up to break things up.

Mansoor vs. Sean Maluta

Mansoor struggles to escape a wristlock. He gets free and snaps off a rana before hitting a dropkick. Spin kick by Maluta, followed by a boot to the head and Samoan Drop. He adds a running boot and leaping Codebreaker off the middle rope for two. Neck wrench time. Mansoor fights out and hits some forearms. Boot and snap German follow. He adds a sweet slingshot neckbreaker and twisting reverse suplex.

Winner: Mansoor in 2:50 [**]

Cathy Kelley is outside William Regal’s office. The Undisputed Era barge out. She then speaks to Regal about the stuff that went down to start the show. At TakeOver, Matt Riddle will face Roderick Strong. Tonight, Riddle and Gargano will take on O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Out comes Velveteen Dream looks smooth as hell. He talks about people mentioning the Dream’s name only to get interrupted by the NXT return of Tyler Breeze. He says that he’s back home. Like Dream, when he was in NXT, everyone talked about him. Since he left NXT, things felt dull. There are wannabes and cheap knockoffs. He finds it flattering, but there can be only one Prince Pretty. Dream says the NXT Universe wants a real man around, not a boy who plays cops and robbers. Just because Breeze couldn’t cut it on Mondays and Tuesdays, he can’t come to NXT demanding a spotlight. Breeze says he wasn’t inspired on Mondays and Tuesdays, but is inspired by Dream and the North American Title. An inspired Breeze is too much and too big for him to handle. Dream says he forgot how things worked since he’s been sitting in catering on Raw and Smackdown. The line for the title starts in the back. Dream offers a selfie together to keep things light. Breeze agrees but before snapping the picture, tells Dream that when he put his phone number on his trunks and nobody called him up, it was because they weren’t interested. He then clocks Dream and leaves.

Outside, Cathy Kelley catches up with Tyler Breeze. He calls himself an NXT OG and says he was just introducing Dream to an inspired Prince Pretty.

Candice LeRae vs. Reina Gonzalez

The size difference is crazy. Reina overpowers her and blocks a rollup. Candice ducks a shot but eats a clothesline. Clubs and stomps in the corner. Spinning powerslam gets two. High wrist lock time. Candice fights out and hits a single arm DDT. She gets caught in a Bosslam Slam style move but counters and sends Reina outside with a modified school boy. Baseball slide connects. Reina catches her springboard cross body but LeRae sends her into the ring steps. Candice climbs up inside and hits a leaping rana. Forearms and chops as she doesn’t back down. Candice adds a back elbow and missile dropkick. Springboard moonsault ends it.

Winner: Candice LeRae in 3:14 [**]

After the match, Shayna Baszler and her friends come out and surround the ring with Candice inside. She attacks Marina Shafir but gets beaten down. Io Shirai rushes out for the save with a kendo stick. She hits all three and wails on Shafir a ton. Standing across from Shayna, she wails on her before she can get pulled to safety by Jessamyn Duke.

Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze has been added to TakeOver XXV.

NEXT WEEK ~ Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair II. Also, Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA.

Johnny Gargano and Matt Riddle vs. The Undisputed Era

Gargano starts with Kyle. They lock up and trade wristlocks. Kyle takes him down, they roll around the mat for grip and come to a standstill. Their next grapple led to Gargano finding a way out of a triangle choke and Kyle getting free of the Gargano Escape. Johnny arm drags until Kyle stop him with a kick. Tag to Fish who grounds Gargano. Riddle is taken off the apron but I missed how. Johnny kicks Fish from the apron and sends him back inside. Tag to Riddle who lights Fish up with strikes while Johnny holds him in place. Kicks in the corner from Riddle. He knocks Kyle off the apron with a forearm and adds some for ish. Exploder connects. Kyle runs in, gets a kick caught and Riddle hits an overhead kick. Fish fights back, chops him down with a kick, but then gets hit with the trio of gutwrench suplexes. However, Kyle runs in before the third and takes it instead. Riddle holds on for another but his taped ribs cause him to let go. Fish takes advantage and UE work Riddle over in their corner. Their focus is on Riddle’s bad ribs. They talk trash and keep him isolated with quick tags. Riddle fights back with strikes but gets caught in a guillotine. He slips out and knees Kyle before making the hot tag. Gargano in with a slingshot kick. Series of clotheslines and a belly to belly. He adds corner chops and a clothesline/bulldog combo. Enziguri/tornado DDT combo follows for two. Kyle comes back in and they hit Chasing the Dragon, only for Gargano to kick out. Riddle enters and gets into a fierce exchange with Kyle that ends when he delivers a PK. All four men are down. Fish avoids the rolling kick by Gargano. Riddle gets tagged and he avoids his shot but eats a Johnny superkick. Riddle adds a kick of his own and a senton. The Rolling Bro connects but Kyle breaks up the pin. Johnny kicks Kyle. Riddle does too. The Lawn Dart into a Riddle Knee wrecks Kyle. Gargano is knocked outside by Fish. Fish and Riddle exchange shots. Riddle catches a kick and rolls it into a powerbomb. Flash knee strike but Kyle pulls Fish to safety. Riddle hits him with an apron PK. Out comes Adam Cole but he walks into a Gargano tope suicida. Johnny beats on him while Roderick Strong runs out and hits Riddle with a knee. He adds a release suplex onto the apron. Inside, UE hits Total Elimination to win.

Winners: Undisputed Era in 13:25 [***1/2]

The Undisputed Era jump Johny and Riddle after the match. Johnny is held in place so Cole can hit the Last Shot. They pose over a fallen Johnny to close the show.