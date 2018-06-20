411’s WWE NXT Report 6.20.18

We start with an “In memory of Vader” image.

A video package with highlights of TakeOver airs while tribute tweets in honor of Vader are shown at the bottom of the screen.

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

Bianca shoves Dakota at teh bell and is aggressive. akota ducks a shot and hits a dropkick. Bianca sends her in, Dakota hops over, avoids a charge and rolls her up for two. Bianca goes behind, but Dakota finds a way out and hits a running kick for two. Bianca launches Dakota into the turnbuckle and drives her shoulder into her midsection. Stalling slingshot suplex by Bianca, followed by a standing frog splash. Bianca takes time to taunt. Abdominal stretch by Bianca, with some added leverage on the ribs. Bianca turns it into a backbreaker and talks more trash. Impressively, Bianca does the stalling slingshot vertical again, but walks over and carries Dakota to three different sides of the ring. Dakota slips out and rolls her up twice for near falls. Bianca slams her down by her hair, but leaps into knees. Step up enziguri by Dakota. Bianca charges but eats a trifecta of unique kicks from Dakota. Running boot in the corner and facewash follow for two. Dakota goes up and Bianca steps in so she jumps over. Bianca misses with the hair whip but hits a forearm. Bianca Driver hits and that’s it.

Winner: Bianca Belair in 6:05 [**1/2]

Highlights are shown of the awesome Ricochet/Dream match from TakeOver. After the match, Cathy Kelley caught up with Ricochet to find out what’s next. He says that he showed everyone that he’s not just some animated gif or cool flips. He’s more. The spotlight now belongs to him. They also got a word with Dream about where he does next. He says, “Dream over in Chicago. What do you think?”

After commercial, focus shifted to the Nikki Cross/Shayna Baszler match. Cathy spoke with Shayna afterwards. Shayna was with the other horsewomen (minus Ronda). Shayna says she wasn’t worried about Nikki’s style. She defeated chaos by sucking the air out of it and putting it to sleep.

A video package airs to recap Lars/Aleister. Post-match, we heard from Aleister Black. Or, we thought we would. He says he can’t talk right now and walks off instead of talking.

Up next, we see clips of the awesome Tag Team Title match from TakeOver. Cathy interviewed Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, saying they should be proud of their effort. Danny says they gave their blood, sweet, and tears to get to their first TakeOver. They left it all out there and couldn’t ask for more, but they are disappointed in losing the biggest match of their careers.

Time for a video package on the incredible Chicago Street Fight from TakeOver. They hilariously kept in the audio of the fan who shouted, “YOU’RE THE DEVIL CIAMPA, YOU’RE THE DEVIL!”

Next week, Aleister Black will be live.

EC3 was interviewed at the Performance Center. He put over TakeOver as proving why NXT is the best. However, it was missing the top 1%. He promises that he will be on 100% of TakeOvers going forward. He’s demanding the top tier competition from William Regal. EC3 is calling his shot and when he does that, he doesn’t miss. When asked who he wants, he shouts, “EVERYBODY!”

The Mighty vs. War Raiders

Before the bell, the Mighty throw their jackets at War Raiders and jump them. Even so, Rowe demands they ring the bell. Once they do, he kicks the hell out of Thorne and suplexes Miller. Tag to Hanson, who he throws at Thorne. As the War Raiders set up Fallout, Hanson is knocked off the top. Thorne rolls up Rowe for two. He hits a big knee and tags out. Miller wears Rowe a bit and distracts the ref as Thorne gets in a cheap shot. They hit a weird tandem suplex of sorts for two. Rowe fights them off and rolls to avoid Thorne. Tag to Hanson who back drops the hell out of Thorne. Side slam on Miller followed by a cross body.Powerslam and a series of moves from Hanson, including a cartwheel and lariat. Assisted popup powerslam connects, but Miller breaks up the pin. Hanson wrecks him with a tope suicida. Big knee from Rowe that seems to knock out Thorne. Tag to Hanson for Fallout.

Winners: War Raiders in 4:29 [**1/4]