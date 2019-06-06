411’s WWE NXT Report 6.5.19

We open with a video recap of TakeOver XXV.

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves

“Bask in his glory” chants. Lee uses his power to fight out of a wrist lock. He turns it into a knuckle lock. Reeves goes to the apron and Lee pulls him back in with just the one hand on the knuckle lock. Reeves tries to jump over to the outside to break it. Lee holds on and lifts him back inside. Reeves finally gets out and leaps over Lee, tweaking his knee. It was a ruse as Reeves gets in a cheap headbutt. Reeves takes control and talks trash. He gets a one count and goes to a chin lock. Reeves fires off shots and talks more trash. Lee begins to no sell and fires up. He levels Reeves a few times, leaps over and hits a cross body. Reeves comes back and hits a uranage for a near fall. That pisses Lee off. Lee stops Reeves with a huge Pounce and then hits Ground Zero to win.

Winner: Keith Lee in 6:05 [**]

A recap is shown of the NXT Women’s Title match from TakeOver. An interviewer tried to speak with Io about her post-match attack. She kept walking by and said she wasn’t done with Shayna.

NEXT WEEK ~ Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

TONIGHT ~ The rubber match between Bianca Belair and Mia Yim.

We are now taken to highlights of the NXT Tag Team Title Ladder match from TakeOver. Exclusive footage airs of the Street Profits celebrating backstage. They say their hard work and dedication got them here. They put over the guy behind the wwe.com exclusive interviews for being someone who has supported them since day one. They get him in front of the camera and take him over to celebrate.

Time for clips from the North American Title match. Tyler Breeze spoke after the match about coming up short. He says the match could’ve gone either way but Dream is champion for a reason. He thinks they both gained respect for each other. He’s back in NXT and the landscape has changed but he’s back.

A vignette runs to hype the debut of Damian Priest.

Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

They lock up and Bianca shoves her instead of giving a clean break in the corner. She slams mia to the mat and taunts. Mia pops up and slams her back. Bianca powers out of a front face lock and takes some arm drags. Mia trips her up due to more trash talk. She jumps over a sweep and hits a dropkick. Bianca kicks out and grabs the hair. Mia hits a flying head scissors. Bianca hits a slam by the hair and gets two on a clothesline. Bianca with an abdominal stretch while pounding away at the ribs. Bianca fights out but takes a tilt-a-whirl gutbuster for two. Bow and arrow submission by Bianca. Though Mia gets out, Bianca still drops her weight on her. My feed cuts out a bit and returns to see Mia trying to get an armbar applied. Bianca blocked it and kept working the ribs, pulling her across the ring post. However, Mia pulled her shoulder first into the ring post. They fight outside where Bianca wants a Glam Slam. Mia counters and sends her face first into the steel steps. Back inside, Mia fires off some kicks, capped by a dropkick. Bianca escapes the corner, misses a shoulder thrust and is put in the Tarantula. Mia lets go and turns it into Code Blue for two. Mia adds a few more kicks. but Bianca hits a release German suplex. Mia kicks out and Bianca wraps up her braid as she goes for the Alley Oop. It’s what Mia used to counter last time. Mia still counters, pulling her into a guillotine. Spin kick by Mia when Bianca gets free.Bianca hits a back elbow and leaps over Mia. She runs into a boot. Mia comes off the second rope with a modified version of Sole Food that ends it.

Winner: Mia Yim in 10:39 [***1/4]

LAST WEEK ~ KUSHIDA beat Drew Gulak with a flash pin. Gulak was interviewed by Cathy Kelley about the match not going his way. He says it was going his way. He heard that KUSHIDA was the best submission wrestler around, but he knows that he really is. He also said Biff is the true Back to the Future hero. Gulak challenged KUSHIDA to a Submissions match. KUSHIDA accepted on Twitter and it goes down next week.

NEXT WEEK ~ Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Undisputed Era.

A video package runs to recap the NXT Title match from TakeOver, where Adam Cole won the title.