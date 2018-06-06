411’s WWE NXT Report 6.6.18

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler opens the show. She explains that her match with Dakota Kai showed everyone what the reality of facing her is. She’s always going to be tougher, stronger, and better. The strong always defeats the weak. Nikki Cross is someone who thinks those things don’t apply to her. Shayna threatens Nikki, saying if she ever gets in her face again, it’ll be the last thing she does. Nikki’s music hits and she comes out. Nikki’s basically shaking as she prepares to get in the ring. “Nikki’s gonna kill you” chants. They stand across from each other and Shayna threatens her again, calling her stunt last week a joke. Shayna reminds her that she’s champion and the only place where Nikki is better than her is in Nikki’s own whacked out head. When Shayna asks if Nikki is crazy, Nikki nods and the fans chant “Yes.” Shayna throws the microphone at Nikki after saying she could put her to sleep in a heartbeat. Nikki picks it up and begins shouting for Shayna to do it. A shoving match ensues and Nikki tackles her down. Nikki wails on Shayna, sending her down in the corner and stomping away. When Nikki goes to pick up the title, Shayna levels her with a right hand and throws her outside. Nikki comes back with a forearm and then a cross body off the top. Shayna backs up the ramp while Nikki sits by the title. Shayna’s mouth is busted open.

Shayna vs. Nikki is officialy for TakeOver: Chicago.

TM61 vs. Jobbers

Nick Miller starts by beating on one scrub. He tags Thorne who hits a forearm. He talks smack and eats a jawbreaker. Dropkick from Thorne and he beats on jobber #2. Miller tags back in and gouges his face. Jobber #2 fights back with shots until he takes a knee to the back. Jobber #1 is thrown out, while 2 is left alone to eat a shot to the back from Thorne

Winners: TM61 in 2:16

Miller gets the microphone and says they’ve proven they’re the best team in NXT. They beat Street Profits, Heavy Machinery and they’re winners. They will beat the War Raiders, Oney and Danny, or Undisputed Era if they were man enough to face them. Each them should kneel down and call them the mighty.

A recap is shown of Lars Sullivan’s confrontation with Aleister Black last week. Then, we see Lars destroy a bunch of trainees at the Performance Center this week.

Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

They lock up and go to the mat for some grappling. It’s pretty even, but Burch uses a hammerlock to get control. Strong gets out, but is taken out again. He scrambles to the ropes and complains. Burch takes him down again and kicks at the arm. Hammerlock city again. Strong sends him to the apron. Strong takes over with some chops. He gets two on a knee lift. He nails a dropkick for another near fall. Abdominal stretch from Roddy. Burch sends him packing but once back in, he hits a headbutt. My feed skips out and Burch hits a European uppercut. Release German follows and a lariat hits. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly come out to the apron. They’re interrupted by Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Dunne and Cole go at it. Kyle comes off the apron with a knee. Meanwhile, Burch slaps a crossface on Strong. Before he can tap, Cole gets on the apron. Burch knocks him outside and turns around into a backbreaker that ends it.

Winner: Roderick Strong in 5:42 [**1/2]

Pete Dunne sneaks in behind Strong and finally gets his hands on him. He kicks his ass until the rest of the Undisputed Era hits the scene and attacks him. He gets left lying.

Backstage, Kassius Ohno is in the midst of a photoshoot. EC3 interrupts and says Ohno is a tremendous wrestler, but he’s not in the top 1%. Ohno interrupts to say that he’s a narcissistic blowhard. He’s 1% away from being 99% knocked out. A fight nearly breaks out, but EC3 decides against it because he’s all booked up. Ohno gives him a week to prepare and the challenge is accepted.

A video package airs of Black’s response to Lars’ stuff last week. Lars will fade to black

A Ricochet/Velveteen Dream video package airs. A lot of clips of Ricochet on WWN shows are seen. Dream says he’s blessed, so he didn’t struggle the way Ricochet did. He has “it.” Dream says Ricochet is good athletically but can he make people feel it? .Dream finds it funny that Ricochet thinks he’s a king. Dream could’ve fit the crown, but chose to be the prince. The King was good, but the Prince’s time is still coming.

Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

They lock up and Lacey gets a handful of hair. She tries for the big right hand but Sane ducks and hits a double chop. She nails a running Destino and stomps on her hand. Lacey comes back with a slingshot elbow. She talks trash as she works her over into a cobra clutch. When Kairi starts fighting out, Lacey swings her around a lot. She sends her into the corner and hits a bronco buster. Sane blocks the pimp smack and flips her over. She runs into a big knee. Body slam by Lacey. She covers with a pushup. Lacey tries a springboard moonsault but misses. Interceptor by Kairi. A second and third hits. Sliding D connects She hits a forearm off the top and applies an armbar. Alabama Slam hits and Kairi adds the Insane Elbow to win.

Winner: Kairi Sane in 6:29 [**1/4]

Next week, EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno. Plus, Aleister Black.

Tommaso Ciampa comes down to the ring. The fans boo him, but he reminds them that they gave up on him way before he gave up on them. He sits on the top turnbuckle and says the fans disgust him. He runs down the few fans for chanting “Psycho Killer.” Ciamps runs down Gargano for coming out uninvited last week and making everything about himself. Apparently, Johnny Wrestling has become Johnny Badass. He mentions Candice getting hurt, calling it all Johnny’s fault and saying he’s doing these things now to cover up for almost crippling her. He was minding his own business, but Johnny called him out and he just defended himself. Ciampa warns Gargano not to show up at TakeOver. Johnny attempts to come out but is held back by security. He fights them off and hits the ring. He pulls Ciampa out and they brawl until security returns. Gargano escapes them again and sends Ciampa packing. Gargano wipes him out with a tope suicida. They fight in the crowd, where CIampa low blows him. More security is out. Johnny dives from the stands onto Ciampa and security. When it looks like Johnny is taken away by security, he rushes back. They fight to the ring and Ciampa gets control. He stomps on Johnny’s head and puts him in the Gargano Escape to boos. Ciampa lets go and Johnny’s hand is twitching from pain. The copyright logo comes up, but Johnny gets up and attacks Ciampa on the stage. Ciampa is busted open badly to the point where the blood is on Gargano. Johnny throws him into the LED board and applies the Gargano Escape. Ciampa taps again as officials try prying Gargano off to close the show.