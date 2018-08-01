411’s WWE NXT Report 8.1.18

We open to a recap of Tommaso Ciampa winning the NXT Title last week.

Heavy Machinery vs. The Mighty

The Mighty had new gear and entrance coats. They throw the coats at Heavy Machinery to kick off a pre-match brawl. The big boys get the upper hand and the match starts. Otis hits a long spinning body slam on Miller but eats a pair of dropkicks from Thorne. They use some quick tags to keep the pressure on Otis with a bunch of strikes and kicks. Miller wears down Otis with a chinlock in the middle of the ring. Otis breaks free with a back suplex and has an opening to make the tag. Tucker Knight gets the tag and runs over the Mighty. He hits a double sidewalk slam and dropkicks Thorne outside. He catches Miller with a double arm belly to belly suplex. The Mighty avoid a corner avalanche, but Knight hits a rolling senton off the apron. As the Mighty take out Knight’s knee, the Street Profits’ theme hits and they appear in the crowd dancing and throwing gear to the fans. The distraction allow an Otis tag. He uses Miller to knock over Thorne and then they hit the Compacter to win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery in 5:15 [**]

TONIGHT ~ Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler! Tommaso Ciampa will also be live!

Mustache Mountain vs. Scrubs

We don’t get much info on the jobbers. Matt Knotts(?) starts against Bate. He mocks Bate a lot. Bate outwrestles and confounds the hell out of him before hitting BOP and BANG. Tag to Seven for the top rope combo where Bate leaps off Seven’s shoulders. Not sure what they call it. It gets two. Knotts(?) hits Seven’s bag leg and tags out. Seven catches the new guy with a knee. He chops him up and levels Knotts on the apron. Snap dragon suplex and a corner clothesline. Bate gets tagged and kicks Knotts. He suplexes the dude in the ring and kicks up. Tag to Seven. Bate with a standing SSP and then the Burning Hammer/Knee Drop combo to end it.

Winners: Mustache Mountain in 2:30

Post-match, Trent Seven says they’re back at Full Sail and apologizes to the fans for what happened when they lost the Tag Team Titles. They spoke with General Manage William Regal and have a plan. Bate says the Undisputed Boys tried to take the titles back and take out Seven. He threw the towel in because Seven’s well being means the world to him. They’re on a mission to get the titles back and they’re using their rematch at TakeOver: Brooklyn!

EC3 vs. Kona Reeves

EC3 seems unimpressed with Kona. Kona works a headlock, but EC3 turns it around on him. Hip toss counter into one of his own. Kona turns things around and wails on EC3 in the corner. Kona hit a ripcord back elbow and works a modified cobra clutch. EC3 throws him outside but Kona runs back in. EC3 fires off a series of shots and adds a somersault neckbreaker. Before he can hit his finish, the music of Velveteen Dream hits. He walks out and says that someone in the building still can’t get over the Royal Albert Hall. They can talk about it, but he has to come to the Dream’s world. If Ec3 is lucky, he can bask in the experience. Kona hit the Hawaiian Drop for a near fall as Dream leaves. Kona wastes time talking smack, allowing EC3 to hit the One Percenter for the win.

Winner: EC3 in 5:51 [**]

Backstage, EC3 is interviewed about the Dream. EC3 says he’ll join him for a conversation but he knows that will turn into a fight because he’s the best here, there, and anywhere.

Non-Title Match: Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Shayna laughs at Candice’s attempts to lockup. She offers Candice the chance to walk away without a fight. Candice responds by dropkicking Shayna to the outside and following with a baseball slide. Inside, Candice adds a jawbreaker, some arm drags, and a dropkick. Candice tries a rope walk spot, but Shayna yanks her down onto the top rope. She falls outside and Shayna throws her into the steel steps. Candice beats a countout and gets stretched inside by the champ. Candice refuses to quit and gets kicked around by Shayna. Shayna works a vicious looking hammerlock. Candice gets free by sending Shayna shoulder first into the corner. She adds an enziguri and uses one arm to fire off strikes in the corner. Candice gets a near fall and keeps the pressure up with a tope suicida. She hits a diving DDT for another near fall. They fight up top and Candice wants the diving swinging neckbreaker. Like in the Mae Young Classic, Shayna counters into the Kirifuda Clutch. However, Candice is close enough to the ropes to get a break. Candice uses a small package for two. Candice slips out of another Kirifuda Clutch attempt and nails a diving double stomp. Unprettier connects and Candice tries the springboard moonsault. She misses, Shayna hits a PK, and locks in the Clutch. Candice has to tap.

Winner: Shayna Baszler in 7:58 [***1/4]

Post-match, Shayna puts the Clutch back on until Kairi Sane rushes out and makes the save. Officials keep Shayna and Kairi apart. When Kairia turns her back. Shayna kicks her. Shayna leaves before anything more can happen.

Outside, Mustache Mountain are interviewed to see if they have tricks to beat Undisputed Era. Bate says they’re “big strong bois” and they don’t need tricks. The Royal Albert Hall will repeat itself in Brooklyn. War Raiders come up to them and shout about saying they’ll destroy whoever the champions are after Brooklyn.

Backstage, William Regal announces that EC3 will face Velveteen Dream in Brooklyn. Also, Adam Cole will defend the North American Championship against Ricochet on that night.

NEXT WEEK ~ Ricochet will be in action.

NEXT WEEK ~ Keith Lee makes his NXT debut!

New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa comes out. Tommaso ignores the fans and talks to the title, saying they make a beautiful couple. This is now his NXT. He’s a man of his word because he said he needed one moment and he succeeded when he got it. He says he deserves the title and this is what happens when the most dangerous man in NXT takes his rightful place at the top. Ciampa goes outside and brags about being NXT Champion to an old lady in the front row. “You’re an asshole” chants. Ciampa says the icing on the cake was how Johnny Gargano proved to be a failure again. He ended the Gargano fairytale and is the only man to pin Aleister Black in a singles match and ended his mystique. He says they can fight over being number 2, but there’s never been a gap this big between #1 and #2. He calls himself the greatest sports entertainer of all time. As he sits cross legged in the ring, Aleister Black comes out. Gargano runs past him and tackles Ciampa. Ciampa manages to bail out through the crowd. Gargano says it’s not his NXT as long as he’s breathing. The only reason Tommaso is NXT Champion is because of him. That causes Black to lay out Johnny. That got a “you deserve it” chant. HE sits next to Johnny and agrees that the only reason Ciampa is champion is because of him.