411’s WWE NXT Report 8.21.19

TONIGHT ~ Matt Riddle takes on Killian Dain!

The Undisputed Era make their way to the ring to start the show. Adam Cole speaks first, saying he did everything he said he would by beating Johnny Gargano in Toronto. He is the greatest NXT Champion in history. He says the NXT Mount Rushmore wouldn’t have Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Shinsuke Nakamura or Finn Balor. Instead, it would have his face four times. Roderick Strong says the rest of UE got screwed at TakeOver. Velveteen Dream didn’t pin him. Meanwhile, Bobby Fish shows footage that he was the legal man at TakeOver and it was Kyle O’Reilly who got pinned, so the Street Profits shouldn’t have won. Bobby calls out William Regal to make things right. Cole claims they’re two steps away from completing their prophecy of holding all the titles and making NXT truly undisputed.

As the Undisputed Era head up the ramp, Jordan Myles’ music hits and he comes to the stage. Fresh off of winning the NXT Breakout Tournament, he’s holding the contract for his guaranteed title match. Cole calls it a mistake to use the opportunity on him because he’ll break his smile. Cole suggests he challenge Shayna Baszler or go to NXT UK or 205 Live. Myles has a straight face through all of this. Cole says facing him would be a waste. Myles hands over the contract. Cole reaches and Myles drops it at his feet before walking off with a smile.

Earlier this week, Bronson Reed was interviewed at the Performance Center about his future. He put over the Breakout Tournament and said he’d ask William Regal for more. He’s the leader of Australian strong style and NXT’s resident THICC BOI. Shane Thorne interrupts, saying he pulled strings to get Reed in NXT and he wasted it. Reed challenges him and Thorne accepts. They’ll meet tonight.

Damian Priest vs. Mansoor

Priest bullies Mansoor in the corner and trips him up top, causing him to hit the turnbuckle hard. Priest wails on him and hits a series of knees. Mansoor skins the cat to stay on the apron when dumped outside. He levels Priest to no effect and Priest wrecks him with a shot of his own. Mansoor pulls him into a small package for two. He follows with a dropkick and bicycle kick. Priest wants a chokeslam but Mansoor flips free and nails a step-up enziguri. He low bridges Priest, sending him outside, and follows with a tope con hilo. Inside he nails a slingshot neckbreaker. Priest blocks a tornado DDT and hits a discus lariat. Release Razor’s Edge connects and he wins with the Reckoning.

Winner: Damian Priest in 3:15 [**]

NXT’s move to the USA Network on 9/18 is discussed.

Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne w/ Aliyah

Borne stomps on Mia’s hand and works a headlock. Mia gets out and hits a shot to the throat after they run the ropes a bit. Aliyah trips Mia and Borne gets two on a Samoan drop. Borne ties her up in the ropes and slaps a LOWER sticker on her ass. Borne slaps her so Mia retaliates with strikes and kicks. She adds chops in the corner and a cannonball. Protect Ya Neck finishes.

Winner: Mia Yim in 2:49 [*1/4]

Mia can’t celebrate because Shayna Baszler comes to the stage. Shayna puts over Mia as a badass who took her to places that nobody else has. She was so impressed that she offers Mia a spot by her side with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who surround the ring. Mia responds by attacking Duke. Shayna and Marina enter and put the boots to Mia until officials break it up.

Next week, Keith Lee faces Dominik Dijakovic. We get a video package recapping their match a few months ago that ended in a double countout and how neither man has gained momentum since.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

Thorne kicks at the leg of his larger opponent a few times. Reed gets him to the corner and Thorne backs outside. Once inside, Reed takes control and sits on him before working the arm. Thorne uses a chop block to swing the momentum and hits some shots in the corner. He also stops some Reed chops with a dropkick. A leg lariat hits in the corner as does a running senton which gets a near fall. Reed fights back and hits a senton of his own. His corner avalanche sees Thorne slip outside to avoid further damage. Reed sends him back in but Thorne finds a way to connect on a huge running kick that gives him the win.

Winner: Shane Thorne in 5:10 [**1/4]

Velveteen Dream is brought out by two women on the sofa he loves to sprawl out on. He shows off his shirt and says it’s $30. His shades? $10. Retaining the North American Championship by pinning Pete Dunne? Priceless. No matter how many men are there, Dream ends up on top because that’s where he likes it most. The spotlight is always on him on top. If Roderick Strong wants a one on one with him, he’ll have to give him an experience he’s yet to have. If he doesn’t do it soon, it’ll be dream over.

IN TWO WEEKS ~ Adam Cole defends the NXT Title against Jordan Myles.

NEXT WEEK ~ The Undisputed Era get another crack at the Street Profits and the Tag Team Titles.

Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle ambushes Dain from behind before the match, getting some revenge on him. Dain gets up, the bell rings, and they trade shots in the corner. Dain sends Riddle outside but he is back in with strikes. A kick knocks Dain to the outside. Back in, Dain gets some shots in and follows a ripcord shoulder block with a running cross body. Dain works an abdominal stretch to wear down Riddle. Dain then moves to beat on Riddle in the corner. He stands on the injured ribs. Riddle knees his way out of a suplex and gets Dain over with a fisherman buster. They trade strikes. Riddle wins out and hits an overhead kick. Forearms and an Exploder. Broton Bomb and a PK. Dain boots him away but takes an impressive German suplex. Riddle gets going but eats a shotgun dropkick. Dain adds a corner cannonball for two. Riddle locks in a version of the Bromission. Dain fights out but gets caught with the Bro to Sleep. Powerbomb and a flash knee only gets two. Dain gets his knees up on a somersault senton and tosses Riddle shoulder first into the ring post. Riddle avoids a charging Dain who crashes into the steel steps. Riddle wants to powerbomb him onto the steps but Dain counters with a back body drop. He then drops a senton bomb on Matt on the steps. Inside, Dain hits a trio of Vader Bombs for the win.

Winner: Kililan Dain in 11:18 [***1/4]

Matt Riddle runs up the ramp and attacks Dain as the show goes off the air before we see exactly what happens.