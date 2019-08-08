411’s WWE NXT Report 8.7.19

William Regal opens the show in the ring to oversee the contract signing for the Street Profits against the Undisputed Era at TakeOver. Montez Ford does a mock New Age Outlaws intro for Undisputed, saying “NXT proudly brings to you, the next tag team to get their ass whipped by the Street Profits.” He also introduces them as O’Reilly auto parts and Laurence Fishburne Jr. Once in the ring, Fish and O’Reilly dissed how unfunny the Profits were. Fish wants to sign the contracts quickly because they’re going to win the titles on Saturday. They’re better in the and funnier. Kyle tells a joke where he simply says, “The Street Profits are the NXT Tag Team Champions.” The Profits mock laugh but then get serious. They put over Undisputed as arguably the best team in NXT history. Ford says that means there’s no other option. They have to win on Saturday. He passionately shouts win over and over. Dawkins says they’re going to beat that ass at TakeOver and that is undisputed. They sign the contract.

A video package runs to hype Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne at TakeOver.

TONIGHT ~ Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle.

A video package now runs to promote Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler.

Joaquin Wilde vs. Shane Thorne

Wilde wins their first exchange with a rollup near fall. He also gets the upper hand on the second and taunts. Thorne struggles in a wrist lock, Wilde takes him down, and aunts again. Thorne sends him to the corner but Wilde with a back elbow. He runs up the ropes with a springboard arm drag. Front roll into a dropkick gets two. Wilde spins into a guillotine but Thorne counters into a Brainbuster. Thorne kicks away at Wilde and takes out his frustrations on him. He goes to working the wrist on the mat. Wilde gets free with a jawbreaker. Second rope back elbow. Loud chop in the corner but he eats an elbow. Wilde pulls Thorne from the top with a powerbomb that gets two. Thorne blocks another guillotine and they trade slaps. Stiff European uppercut from Thorne but Wilde sends him outside. He hits a rope suicida and tone con hilo. Thorne barely beats the countout but heads right back out for a breather. It is done to goad Wilde outside where he throws him into the steel steps and onto the ramp. Inside, Thorne wins with a pump knee.

Winner: Shane Thorne in 7:24 [**3/4]

Time to hype Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae with a vignette.

A tribute video for the late Harley Race airs.

We’re scheduled to have Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain now. Instead, Dain jumps Riddle during his entrance. Riddle fights back but is thrown into the steel steps. Dain hits a cannonball attack into the steps, crushing Riddle.

That leads us to a video package recapping the NXT BReakout Tournament.

Last week, Fandango returned from injury to help Tyler Breeze against the Forgotten Sons. Cathy Kelley caught up with them afterward. Fandango explains to Breeze that he was in too deep. He was too busy policing others’ fashion instead of themselves. Their fashion sense is wack. It’s what the kids are saying. Breezango needs a makeover. “Breezango: Reimagined.” Fandango takes the microphone from Cathy and leaves.

Next week, Breezango takes on the Forgotten Sons.

Time to throw in a video package that previews Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano III. It does a great job showing off how different the guys are in and out of the ring. It also features guest appearances from Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Xia Li, and others.