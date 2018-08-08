411’s WWE NXT Report 8.8.18

We open to clips of Tommaso Ciampa winning the NXT Title two weeks ago.

Amber Nova vs. Nikki Cross

They lock up and Nikki has fun with her. She hits an armdrag. Nikki adds a back suplex for two. Nova catches her with a modified rana that pulls NIkki into the turnbuckle. She adds mounted punches for two. Nova works a straightjacket submission for a few. Nikki backs her into the corner to break it. She fires off shots and knocks her down. Nikki throws in a flying cross body and the twisting fisherman neckbreaker.

Winner: Nikki Cross in 3:24

Tonight, Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano. Plus, we will “experience the dream.”

A vignette runs to hype “Limitless” Keith Lee. He debuts tonight!

We’re supposed to get Ricochet for the next match, but while the lights are off for his entrance, the Undisputed Era appear. The lights come on and they stand over a fallen Ricochet. Adam Cole tells him to lie like a loser while he’s the “one and only” North American Champion, which he’ll still be after Brooklyn.

Backstage, Vanessa Borne is interviewed about facing Taynara Conti in a Mae Young Classic Qualifier. She says the tournament is about having the most immaculate women in the world and that can’t happen if she’s not in it.

Adrian Jaoude vs. Kassius Ohno

Jaoude does a lot of Eddy Gordo from Tekken 3 movements. It confuses Ohno. Jaoude takes him over a few times. Ohno kicks the shit out of him. BIG BOI SENTON by Ohno. Big boot in the corner and then Ohno mocks Jaode’s little dance. He comes back with a back suplex. Adrian runs in but eats a forearm. Another one ends it.

Winner: Kassius Ohno in 2:53

It’s time to experience the Dream. He’s at a pool and his promo music is playing. EC3 walks up to him and takes a seat next to him. Deam then asks him to talk a walk and EC3 says he’d be charmed. EC3 thinks Dream will throw him in the pool, but Dream says he’s in the top 1% and deserves better treatment. EC3 came to fight, but this is bigger than both of them. In Brooklyn, it’s the Purple Rainmaker against the Golden God. Dream is offended that he invited him here, only to get disrespected. Dream’s glasses fall. EC3 bends to get them for him and then he throws Dream into the pool. Dream yells, “IT’S 3 FEET DEEP.”

Keith Lee vs. Marcel Barthel

Marcel (the former Axel Dieter Jr.) comes out to the Ringkampf theme. Sick. Lee gets a huge pop. Marcel slaps him and shouts, “NINE!” Lee lays him out with a forearm. Another forearm and Marcel throws in an uppercut. Lee leap frogs over him and nails a dropkick. Marcel tries using his feet to break free in the corner and struggles, but does it. He catches Lee’s kick and yells “NINE,” before getting him on the ropes. Lee’s stuck there and Marcel dropkicks him. Marcel fires off kicks in the corner but Lee responds with a crazy loud chop. Barthel with a running uppercut and Lee front suplexes him. Marcel ducks a clothesline, Lee hops over him and hits the POUNCE. PERIOD. Lee finishes with Ground Zero.

Winner: Keith Lee in 4:24

Taynara Conti walks towards the ring backstage.

The Street Profits bring us a new episode of Street Talk outside of an ATM. Ford calls them TM61 and they mock The Mighty name. The teams meet next week. I couldn’t hear a lot of this promo.

Mae Young Classic Qualifying Match: Taynara Coni vs. Vanessa Borne

They lock up and Borne gets on top of her. They roll around on the floor and go into some flash pin attempts. Shoulder block by Borne. Conti goes behind and Borne turnbuckle smashes her. Borne wears her down on the mat. Conti fights out and avoids the elbow. Conti fires off shots in the corner She kicks away at her arm and hits a sweet overhead belly to belly suplex. Borne slaps her away when she tries a submission. Conti fires up and yells something, before hitting an ugly swinging slam.

Winner: Taynara Conti in 4:04

Last week, we get clips of Shayna attacking Candice and Kairi last week. Next week, Kairi faces Aliyah.

Also next week, Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Bate.

Cain Velazquez is in the crowd.

Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano

They come right at each other, but both miss. Black hits a big kick and they begin trading shots in the middle of the ring. Black catches one and hits a bunch of knees and kicks. Gargano with the rolling kick and tope suicida. Back inside, Gargano hits shots in the corner. He slingshots in right into a pump knee. Black with a series of strikes in the corner. Gargano hops over a kick, Black ducks one, and they collide on some clothesline attempts. Black kicks away one and they double clothesline one another. Tommaso Ciampa runs in and throws Gargano outside before beating up on Black in the corner.

No Contest in 2:29

Gargano gets back in and delivers a bunch of punches. Black takes them out with a kick. he stomps away on Ciampa in the corner. Gargano pulls Ciampa outside and they brawl. Black pulls Johnny to the apron, but he fights off and hits a somersault onto Tommaso. Johnny beats on Ciampa more outside. Black throws him back inside and attacks with mounted punches. Officials rush out and separate them. General Manager William Regal walks out to the stage and says that he’s not going to try to control or prevent this war. He will let it happen. At TakeOver: Brooklyn, the NXT Title match will now be a Triple Threat match!