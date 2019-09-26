411’s WWE NXT Report 9.25.19

We open on a recap of last week’s highlights.

The Undisputed Era come out standing on a platform above the crowd and over the new commentator’s section. They pose with the titles.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee

An early stand off that sees Lee miss a jumping kick gets an ovation. Lee wins the next battle with a sweet leap frog and cross body before a POUNCE takes Dijakovic to the apron. Dijakovic comes back with a chokeslam on the apron and we head to a commercial break. We return to see the two big men slugging it out. Lee drops him with a chokeslam. He adds a corkscrew pescado when things go outside to a huge ovation. Dijakovic survives and tries a small package but they’re so big they hit the ropes. Lee wins a strike battle via headbutt and goes up for a second rope moonsault that gets two. Lee sets Dijakovic up top and ends up getting hit with an avalanche Canadian Destroyer! That’s only a near fall! Dijakovic with a moonsault. Lee kicks out by sitting up with Dijakovic in his arms. He rolls to his feet and hoists Dijakovic onto his shoulders. Lee nails Ground Zero to win.

Winner: Keith Lee in 12:32 [***1/2]

A recap of the Shayna Baszler/Candice LeRae faceoff airs. We get a tale of the tape showing how Baszler is the favorite. They meet next week.

Time to recap the chaos that ensued during the Killian Dain/Matt Riddle Street Fight. WALTER and others got involved in a brawl to close the show. Tonight, Dain and Riddle go at it again and the winner gets a shot at Adam Cole.

We hear from the Street Profits about whether or not they can win a second title. Next week, they say they become two time NXT Tag Team Champions. They want the smoke.

Dakota Kai vs. Taynara

Big reaction for an emotional Dakota in her return. Taynara apparently lost her last name. She piefaces Dakota. She responds with a boot and goes up top but Conti crotches her and hits a kick to the face. She kicks Kai’s hands away from the ropes for a one count. Judo tosses from Taynara. She talks trash until Kai comes back with kicks her of her own. A boot on a draped Taynara turns the tide. Running facewash boot and the GTK end it.

Winner: Dakota Kai in 2:43 [NR]

Cathy Kelley brings us breaking news. On the WWE Network portion of the show, the three non-WALTER members of Imperium will face KUSHIDA and two mystery partners.

NEXT WEEK ~ Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship! Street Profits vs. Undisputed Era for the Tag Team Titles! With limited commercials!

Number One Contender’s Street Fight: Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle

Big slugfest to start. Riddle goes to holds and gets two on a suplex. The fight moves outside where Riddle hits a leaping forearm. Commercial time. Returning, they’re back in the ring and Riddle hits an Exploder and some Brotons. A PK gets him a near fall. Dain retaliates with a powerbomb and elbow drop for two. Riddle counters his next move with an Alabama Slam and hits the Floating Bro for another near fall. Tope from Dain and they brawl through the crowd and towards the back. Riddle fires off kicks and slams a chair on him. They go back to trading shots and Dain charges at Riddle, hitting a cross body through the wall setup. Commercial. We’re back in time to see Riddle hit a Broton off the stands and through a table. Riddle kicks Dain all the way back to the ring. He slingshots in with an elbow. Riddle picks up a chair only for Dain to splash it into him. Vader Bomb hat trick from Dain isn’t enough. Kendo stick shots. Dain wants a Vader Bobm onto a chair but Riddle is up. He hits him with the chair, powerbombs him, and hits a flash knee into the chair for two. Kendo stick shots by Riddle this time. Mounted punches but Dain fights out. THey have an awkward chair spot that sees Matt send it into Dain. Riddle makes Dain tap with a Fujiwara Armbar.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 20:00 [***1/4]

Adam Cole shows up to talk trash to Riddle, who grabs his arm and pulls him into an armbar. Cole taps until the rest of the Undisputed run out. Riddle heads to safety to close the USA Network portion.

Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle for the NXT Title next week!

We begin with the Undisputed Era still in the ring. Replays air of the Dain/Riddle match.

They recap the Imperium/KUSHIDA altercation last week setting up tonight’s six man tag.

Kayden Carter vs. Rhea Ripley

Kayden is Lacey Lane. She opens with an explosive dropkick. However, Rhea turns it around and hits one of her own. Stalling vertical from Rhea gets two so she pounds on Carter. Carter fights back with her quickness and snaps off a double jump rana before using a springboard to set up a back kick. Rhea gets on offense and wraps it up with Riptide.

Winner: Rhea Ripley in 2:35 [NR]

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ever-Rise

I don’t know which member of Ever-Rise is which. They are formerly known as 3.0. Oney opens against one and both men tag out after an exchange to set up Burch against Parker. Hey, I figured one out. Eventually, Oney is placed as the babyface in peril for a while. Oney gets free and tags Burch, who cleans house with strieks and uppercuts. Burch fires up Oney and they hit the elevated DDT to win.

WInners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in 6:24 [**]

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are shown in the front row together.

Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza

Grimes goes for the quick win again but Mendoza avoids it. Some quick exchanges lead to a Raul rana. He springboards into a great headlock. Mendoza backflips over Grimes only to get caught into a backflip powerslam for two. Mendoza comes close with some flash pins. Grimes moves to an armbar with a chinbar included. Mendoza is free and hits a running enziguri. Raul with shots and another running enziguri. He hits a double springboard dropkick but runs into an elbow. Cartwheel enziguri from Mendoza. He goes up with Grimes and springboards into a snap rana for two. Grimes gets two on a rollup and hits the leaping stomp to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes in 7:25 [**3/4]

Imperium vs. KUSHIDA and Mystery Partners

KUSHIDA touches his watch and the lights go out. Sirens on and his partners are Breezango. KUSHIDA starts and ends up in trouble as Imperium work serious trios offense. Wolfe gets two on a deadlift German. Fandango does better but Breeze quickly gets in trouble after eating a rough running uppercut. Breeze gets worn down by the opposition. Big boos when Breeze gets hit in the face. Breeze gets free with a back body drop to the outside. Barthel cuts off the tag with a rollup. Breeze ducks a clothesline and has the tag but Imperium pulls Fandango and KUSHIDA off the apron. Triple team battering in the corner. Breeze finds a way to get the hot tag to Fandango who lights up Imperium with chops. Falcon Arrow connects. DDT and dropkick combo. Tope con hilo by Fandnago as KUSHIDA tags himself in. He springboard dropkicks Barthel and adds a DDT, floating over into an armbar but it is broken up. Things break down into a brawl. KUSHIDA rolls Barthel up with an O’Connor roll to stela this.

Winners: Breezango and KUSHDA in 11:09 [**3/4]

KUSHIDA has his celebration cut off by the arrival of WALTER. He boots KUSHIDA down and stands over him.