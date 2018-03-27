411’s WWE Photo Shoot Report: Kofi Kingston

-Welcome back to another new episode of WWE Photo Shoot. It has been mentioned to me by a few that these reports are silly as I am just recapping what wrestlers are saying when they see pictures of themselves. To that I say, that’s kind of the point. This show is basically a fluff piece that WWE can produce cheaply to give them more content for the Network. Hopefully this will help anyone who reads it decide if they want to spend the 20 minutes watching the show. I’m sure if/when the WWE does a show where their wrestlers sit down and watch videos of their career, I will be covering that one as well.

-Kofi Kingston gets to reflect on his career this time and I think he is a good choice as he has had a long run in the WWE. He has been up and down the card for a decade now and his journey is one that hasn’t been touched on much. You know how this goes by now as they show Kofi a photo and he talks about it for a few moments.

-Kofi holding a giant Booty-O: Kofi says that one night they came out and saw a fan holding a Wheaties box with their picture on it. Woods wasn’t with them, but they were thinking of a new shirt, and Big E said they should copy the Wheaties Box and have their own cereal. Big E is the one who came up with the name, Booty-Os. They told Woods about it and he blew them away by calling the cereal Booty-Os before they could even tell him that was the name they were thinking. They show behind the scenes footage from Mania of Vince laughing at the ingredients list on the giant box of Booty-Os from Mania 32.

-ECW Kofi Kingston: A picture of early days Kofi in his Jamaican Adidas track suit. Kofi flawlessly goes back into the accent and talks about needing dreadlocks since he was being billed as being from Jamaica. He also mentions that Adidas just came out with the track suit and it had Kingston on the back so it fit perfectly.

-Debut Match: A photo pops up of his debut match and Kofi mentions it took place Jan 22, 2008, The match was against local jobber David Owen on the revamped ECW and Kofi does remember the jobber’s name. Watching the match makes him cringe as a lot of things didn’t go as planned. He is amazed he is still here after that match as it was not a great start.

-Dive on Jericho at Night of Champions: This was an IC Title Match and he calls the situation crazy. The IC Title is the one that he loved all the guys who held it: Steamboat, Jericho, and Michaels. He loved that Shawn was involved in the match to continue his feud with Jericho. It was surreal for that to be the first title he won and it showed he could go toe to toe with someone like Jericho.

-Tag Champions with Evan Bourne: Air Boom! They were just grouped together because they were two guys that could just do athletic things. The idea was to put them together as a team to show off their athleticism. They came up with a list of awesome names and were disappointed they picked “Air Boom.” Kofi talks about how unoriginal the name was and that nobody called him Mr. Boom or anything like that.

-Killer Kowalski: Walter, as Kofi calls him, trained him and talks about Killer coming in and stretching everyone during training to show them new holds. He mentions that Killer trained HHH and Ciampa. He talks about how he and Ciampa and a few other guys were the last of the group to be trained by Kowalski and they are proud to carry on that lineage.

-Dropkick to a ladder at WrestleMania 25: Hey, I was at this show as it was the first Mania I ever attended. Kofi still calls it The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania instead of just WrestleMania 25. He calls the whole ordeal incredible as it was his first Mania match. He talks about The Hardys, Edge and Christian, and The Dudleys reinventing the ladder match and trying to do things to top what they did. It was a childhood dream to be there and a check off the bucket list. He says that the shoes he is wearing are Nike woman’s shoes and he cut the bottoms out and put in lights to make them glow (long before Naomi had the gimmick), but it only showed when Kane made his entrance as the lights were out. They do have footage from a different angle to verify the shoes did glow. He puts over Naomi for doing it the right way.

-Kofi and CM Punk: WOO! I was curious if they were going to touch on their run/friendship. Kofi gets goosebumps looking at the picture and says Punk took him under his wing. Punk is one of his best friends in the business and learned so much from him on the road. Punk always wanted to be better and wanted to top being The Best in the World. He is thankful he got to ride with Punk and learn from him during his run at the top of the business. Good stuff!

-WrestleMania 32 Dance Off with WWE Legends: New Day is having a dance off with Shawn, Foley, and Austin at Mania 32 and it ends badly for Xavier, who probably enjoyed every second of eating a Stunner. Kofi is pumped by this picture and talks about always wanting a Mania match with Shawn Michaels. Granted it wasn’t a match, but he lived a dream by getting to interact with Shawn at a Mania. They show footage of Kofi twerking with Shawn and you can hear him marking out by screaming over and over “I twerked with Shawn Michaels.” Moments like that are awesome as you get to see the little kid come out in these guys. He still marks out to the moment and while it is not what he thought of as a kid, this moment was probably even better.

-Money in the Bank promo poster: This is the promo pic of Kofi climbing the ladder and reaching for the briefcase as money falls. This was the first poster he was ever on by himself and it was the one sent to all the companies to help sell the show. They show a picture of him jumping off the ladder and onto McIntyre through a table and Kofi says that it had to suck for poor Drew McIntyre as he got to break his fall.

-New Day picture from the original gimmick: Kofi laughs at Woods with only a goatee. Kofi felt his career needed a change and this was also a chance to give Woods a start and Big E a push. This wasn’t the idea they had, but it was the idea that Vince wanted. They figured their chemistry would outshine any gimmick they were given, and Kofi says they were clearly tested. It was WWE’s way of telling them to prove they belonged together and to show what they have.

-Walking on his hands at The Royal Rumble: This was the first of his crazy ways to avoid eliminations. He talks about Morrison doing his crazy way to avoid being eliminated the previous year and thought it was the coolest thing ever. When Morrison left the company it left a void for someone to do those spots and he felt this was an opportunity for him. They show all the various ways he has saved himself over the years and he says it gets harder and harder every year.

-Destroying Orton’s custom painted race car: They told him the glass could not break. He destroys the car with a crowbar and shockingly the glass breaks. He dumps paint all over the hood and as he is walking down, he nearly slips and falls through the glass windshield. He somehow stays upright and wonders how badly things would have turned out had he fallen as it was booked as a serious moment for him, and falling would have killed that for him. He compares falling to being the same as ShockMaster falling through the wall. Fantastic reference there and yes, they do show The ShockMaster’s famous fall. This is the greatest episode of Photo Shoot just for that alone!

-Roddy Piper and Randy Orton Face-Off at MSG: Kofi was blown away when he was told he was going to come out and save Piper. He marked out because he couldn’t believe someone like him was going to go out and save a legend like Piper. The crowd booed him at first, but after he put Orton through a table with the Boom Drop they went crazy for him and he calls it one of the greatest moments of his career.

-Big E looking scared on a roller coaster: This was one of the appearances they had to do for Mania. They had to go to Universal Studios and ride roller coasters all day for work. Kofi says he doesn’t get queasy often, and tells us not to be fooled by his face as he was working hard and not having fun.

-Kofi as Brother Love: He laughs like crazy at the picture and says they do so much dumb stuff. The previous Halloween they each did a character from Charles Wright’s career and Kofi got to be The Godfather. They wanted to top it and decided to be famous managers. Big E had to Wrestle so he went as Akeem The African Dream and he was managed by Woods as Jimmy Hart and Kofi as Brother Love. Woods hair is spectacular as he is dressed lke Jimmy Hart. Kofi says he had to put on over 6 layers of red paint for it to show up as it was originally just blending in with his normal skin color.

-1st WWE Madden Tournament vs Corbin: Kofi gets all excited by this as you would expect from someone who is a big gamer. Kofi uses the Patriots and says he turns into a different person when he is playing video games. They show him and Rollins playing on UpUpDownDown and I watched this episode and it was fantastic for the way they all go out of their minds when Kofi picks off a Hail Mary and returns it before the halftime whistle.

-New Day Photo: Kofi says this photo is the epitome of them as a group. They come out to have fun and he calls it the wildest ride ever. He can’t believe work involves him going out with his best friends and doing crazy things. They show various New Day shenanigans and you can tell they are all having a blast with each other and that is a key to what connected the group with the crowd.

-That wraps things up for this episode and like all the previous ones it was a fun way to spend 20 minutes. I will say I enjoyed this one the most as Kofi was having a blast with this just like he does with everything else. I was happy to see they touched on the CM Punk relationship and you can see more of that on Punk’s BluRay release as he and Kofi play Street Fighter against each other and it is fun to watch Kofi get so pissed over losing. As for this show, if you have watched all the previous episodes, then I assume you will watch this one. If you haven’t seen any yet, this is a good place to start.

