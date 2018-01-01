411’s WWE RAW Report 1.1.18

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

Guys, guys, guys…it’s 2018!! For as much promise the year shows, there will always be one constant for you guys, and it’s the promise that I’ll be here to cover RAW and display photos of women. Let’s go!

RAW starts with Kurt Angle coming to the ring all smiles. He wishes us a Happy New Year, and welcomes us to RAW. If we thought 17 was great, he guarantees 2018 to be even greater! In 3 weeks, we will get the 25th Anniversary, and after that we get the Royal Rumble! He announces Cena’s entering of the Royal Rumble Match, then brings up the Women’s Match. Angle brings up Shane and Daniel and says that the women’s match WILL have 30 women, and it is an over the top rules. Angle expects RAW to win both Rumble matches. Angle is interrupted by…

THE BAR. Sheamus says to forget about the Rumble and brings up them being robbed of their titles. Sheamus doesn’t care about the crowd. Angle gave a one-time chance for a title match last week. Cesaro says they can see the facvoritism, and they can’t stand it. They bring up Jordan and Seth as well as what happened after the match, with Angle coming down to congratulate and hug Jordan. Sheamus says this footage makes him sick to his stomach. Favoritism is all that was. Jordan didn’t deserve a title shot. Cesaro wants their rematch. Angle says they’ll get the rematch when when Angle says so.

Jordan comes down and tells them to wait a second. If jordan didn’t deserve an opportunity, then what is he doing with the title. Ok? Angle doesn’t understand favoritism. Jordan’s opportunity was based on his track record, not his DNA. Seth and he earned the titles, and if Cesaro keeps talking, he’ll earn himself another trip to the dentist.

Angle says Cesaro and Jordan are going to fight…right now.

A ref comes out, and Jordan and Cesarso get ready. Seth Rollins then come out to tell Jordan he has a lot to learn as a tag team. Jordan needs to be smarter and stop being so self-absorbed. Jordan came out to brag in front of Jordan, forcing Seth to come out and protect his half of the titles. He will be in Jordan’s corner, but know that he’s only out here to watch Jordan lose. Jordan is shocked. Cesaro cheap shots him from behind.



Match 1: Jason Jordan vs Cesaro

Back to the match already in progress. Cesaro hops over Jordan and Jordan hits a standing dropkick. Cover for 1..No! Jordan gets Cesaro in the corner for some shoulders then sends him into the adjacent ocrner. Cesaro stops it with a boot then hits an uppercut, sending Jordan away. Cesaro with another uppercut. Cesaro with a snapmare into a cravat. Jordan turns into the hold, but Cesaro won’t release. Jordan hits a right. Cesaro with a whip, reverse, Cesaro with a springboard into a catch by Jordan!!! He sends Cesaro into the corner, then the opposite corner. He lifts Cesaro and goes running back to the corner again! One more time! Jordan goes for a shoulder, but Cesaro moves and clips the leg. Cesaro beats down Jordan then drags him into the corner. He slams Jordan’s leg into the post. Cesaro grabs the leg back in the ring and locks in a submission. Jordan screams in agony. Cesaro locks it up in the middle of the ring, driving his elbow into the side of the knee. Jordan fights back from behind. Cesaro breaks the hold. Jordan with a right. Cesaro gives him one. Kick to the leg. Jordan with a surprise clothesline. Jordan sends Cesaro over the top rope. Cesaro lands on the apron. Jordan hits a forerarm. He tries to step out of the ring, but Cesaro clips the leg and Jordan hits his knee on the apron! Cesaro lifts Jordan and drops him again on the apron, knee first.

We are back and Jordan is writhing on the floor outside. Cesaro stands tall in the ring, waiting for Jordan to stop being a little bitch. He then heads out of the ring to toss Jordan back in. Cesaro grabs the head. Uppercut to Jordan. He stomps the leg a bit more then locks in a half crab. Jordan turns out of the hold and clicks Cesaro in the face. Cesaro drops a few rights to the head but Jordan kicks him away. Cesaro with an uppercut. Another. Jordan lands on his feet. He kicks out of the corner. Cesaro misses a right. Hit from Jordan. Again. Belly to belly. Another! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jordan rushes the corner and hits a shoulder. Side suplex attempt but Cesaro stops him only to get hit with a Northern Lights into a second one, into a bridge! He uses one leg which causes an easy kick out. Cesaro kicks the leg, distracts the ref, and Sheamus hits a right hand. Rollup from Cesaro for 1..2..NO!!! And Cesaro goes straight into the half crab. He turns this into a full on Boston Crab. Jordan gets himself to the ropes and breaks the hold! Cesaro shoves Jordan’s head to hang over the apron. Sheamus looks to attack. Seth rushes him and attacks!

Jordan in the ring with a press into a neckbreaker and a pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Jason Jordan

Well, they’re signing on all the way with Jordan it looks like. I enjoy how he woos.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Did Jordan’s music always have lyrics?

Seth holds his hand in the air, waiting for Jordan to do the same alongside him, but Jordan completely ignores him.

Backstage, Renee Young is asking Roman about Joe. Reigns says Joe has ruined title matches and he hurt Dean Ambrose. Before, Reigns would have given Joe props, but he’s a punk. That’s why Reigns punked him out last week. This week will be no different. It’s gonna get ugly. Reigns will stay within the rules…he hopes.

The fireflies are lit, and the innovator of blowing out electronic lights is here to haunt us.

Sasha stumbles through a promo about the Rumble.

Apollo is Bray Wyatt’s opponent, so this should last roughly 2 minutes.



Match 2: Bray Wyatt vs Apollo Crews (w/ Titus O’Neil and Dana Brook)

Lockup and corners Apollo. Apollo escapes and looks to rush the corner, but Wyatt does his whole hanging upside down thing that freaks out Apollo, because he’s 9 and that stuff scares him. Lockup in the middle of the ring. Wyatt with a right hand. He hits another then sends Apollo to the outside. Apollo on the apron, launches a kick then flips over the top rope onto Wyatt. Elbow drop to the chest and a cover for 1. NO! Wyatt kicks out. Apollo with a headlock. Apollo hits the ropes. Wyatt with a headbutt off the ropes! He drops a right to the left pectoral. Bray chokes up Apollo on the second rope then sends him into the corner. Whip from Wyatt, and Apollo hops over Bray. He lands on his feet after a flip, leap frogs, then hits a dropkick. Cover from Apollo. 1…NO! Apollo works the left arm, goes for a DDT, flips over the top rope instead. Apollo goes to the top rope. Bray with an uppercut. He grabs Bray off the top rope and drops the jaw onto his shoulder! Bray stomps the left hand, and this match hits lengths I didn’t expect.

We are back from a break, and Wyatt sends Apollo into the ropes. He hits a crossbody onto Apollo then covers for 1..2…NO! Booker claims Wyatt looks like he sees Matt Hardy in Apollo, and that makes zero sense. Apollo hits the ropes, and clips Wyatt on the chin! Apollo ducks a right, hits a clothesline, kip up! Apollo with a standing shooting star press. Cover for 1..2..NO! Wyatt is outside. Apollo on the apron. Kick to the face of Wyatt! Moonsault to Wyatt! Titus is here to tell Apollo to get Wyatt into the ring. Wyatt does so then slides in. He grabs, but Wyatt with a huge clothesline to Apollo! Apollo in the corner. He hangs upside down. Dana on the apron. She is shouting to Apollo. Bray locks eyes with her. Dana realizes and is scared stiff. Wyatt scares Dana down onto Titus. Wyatt smiles. He turns. Apollo with a standing enziguri!

Apollo looks to powerbomb, but Wyatt turns this into a Sister Abigail quickly! Pin for 1…2….3!!

Winner:



Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Matt Hardy pops up on the screen. He tells Bray that he transformed Wyatt’s wicked fireflies into his wicked warriors. He will devour the darkness Wyatt regurgitates and convert it into light. Wyatt cannot escape Matt’s woken wisdom for muchl onger. He is the omniscient ghost that haunts Wyatt’s dream, and once Abigail’s powers are no more, he will delete Wyatt! The screen splits again and again, until there are a hundred Matt’s on the screen making noises. It flashes back to a single frame and Matt is staring awkwardly at the screen.

Nia Jax is backstage with a box of to-go Mac n Cheese. Alexa tells Nia that she has a match with Asuka and needs Nia’s help. Nia says that Enzo is sick in the ER with the flu. Nia says Enzo needs her. Alexa can’t believe this. She tells Nia it’s either Enzo or Alexa. Nia says her chicken soup is getting cold, and bounces.

Alexa, I’ll choose you.



Match 3: Alexa Bliss vs Asuka

Asuka is all smiles while Alexa is very serious. Asuka ducks a right, goes for a kick, and Alexa goes to the ropes to prevent an attack. Asuka looks to shoot the legs, but fakes out. Alexa shoots forward, and Asuka grabs the arm. Alexa escapes. Spinning back fist from Asuka misses, another miss, and Alexa backs up. Lockup from behind by Alexa. Asuka works the left arm into a twist. Alexa reverses and gets a dfull nelson, only for Asuka to reverse that and get a front faced headlock. Asuka works the arm, Alexa twists into it and falls right into a knee bar!!! Alexa escapes luckily, and both girls are up! Asuka works a side headlock in. Alexa drops her and walks away, but Asuka is right back to her feet. Alexa gets into the ropes again to back Asuka away. Asuka grabs the leg, reversed, Asuka with a shoulder tackle. She rolls over Alexa, and shakes her ass some to prove sh’es just fine. Alexa turns. Asuka hits her with an ass to the face! Alexa heads to the outside of the ring, pissed and kinda overwhelmed. Alexa tries to get back in the ring, but Asuka looks to stop her. Alexa backs up and points to back Asuka up. Alexa fakes getting in, and heads back out. Boos from the crowd. Asuka is getting bothered too. Ref starts the count. Alexa heads in, gets a snapmare and a kick. Asuka shoves her ace in the face of Alexa. Another. Alexa rolls back to the outside.

We return and Alexa has a body scissors on Asuka from behind. Asuka escapes like nothing into an ankle lock!!! Alexa sends Asuka into the ropes. Alexa is on the outside. She grabs the hair of Asuka then pulls her back against the ringpost. Alexa goes back in the ring and beats down Asuka with rights and lefts! Pin for 1..2…NO! Asuka with right hands to the gut. Pin for `1..Asuka goes for a kick, but Alexa dodges and rolls through then pulls Asuka’s hair down into a backbreaker! Alexa beats down Asuka a bit, with a right to the face. Cover for 1..2…NO! Body Scissors from Alexa. Alexa turns into the hold, but Alexa with a headlock and stil lhas the body scissors. Asuka grabs the arm. She’s got another arm lock, but Alexa gets to the ropes. Kicks from Alexa. Another to the neck of Asuka, then she hits some hard kicks to the mid section in the corner. Alexa rushes the corner, stops, then just slaps Asuka in the face. Asuka with a return slap! Alexa slaps Asuka around until Asuka goes wild. Dropkick to Alexa. Another. She grabs the head. Whip to th e corner is reversed, but Asuka crawls up the corner and kicks off. She hits a booty bump in the corner then tosses Alexa into the middle of the ring. Asuka hits the ropes and another ass to the face for Alexa. Asuka locks up from behind, she lifts, Alexa breaks it with an elbow. She goes to kick but Asuka blocks. Alexa rises for a move, but Asuka hits a huge knee, and Alexa teeters towards the corner. Asuka runs. Victory roll attempt, but Asuka drops and we get a pin for 1..2….NO!!! Asuka heads to the outside. Alexa looks to reach for her and Asuka pulls the arm.

Asuka in the ring. She kicks. ARM BAR out of nowhere!!! Alexa taps!

Winner:

Props to Alexa for doing really well here in this match. I was thoroughly impressed, even if the crowd wasn’t.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/4

After a recap of Joe demolishing Dean, Renee Young is here to interrupt Joe. Joe says he has exposed Roman Reigns. All three of the Shield were going to be great champs, but because of Joe, The Shield will never be champions together. Because of Joe, Dean Ambrose is now a stay at home husband living off of his wife’s paycheck….damn.

Thanks to Joe, Reigns has run out of options and time. Joe will become the new champ, and it may be Reigns yard, but he lives in Joe’s world.

Renee looks hot when she’s mad.

BRAUN!!!!!!!



Match 1=4: Rhyno vs Braun Strowman

Braun tosses Rhyno in the corner then screams at him. Rhyno stares Braun down. Rhyno with the go behind. Brun shoves him, hits a shoulder tackle, then a big boot, sending Rhyno down to the mat. Strowman heads out of the ring. he asks for a mic. He tells Heath Slater that he has two options; stand on the floor and shut his mouth or get in the ring and get these hands like his partner.

DAMN

Heath enters the ring while Rhyno distracts, and they beat Braun down with a double team. Braun shoves Heath away then shoves Rhyno in the corner.

Braun squashes Rhyno! Then Heath. Running Powerslam to Rhyno! Pin for 1…2…3!!

Winner:

Welp…when in Strowm(an)…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Strowman goes after Rhyno for some more fun. Slater is ther eto stop it! He looks for a flying heel kick, but Braun just blocks the leg and lifts Heath. Powerslam to Heath. The crowd wants one more. Rhyno tries to stand. Braun lifts Rhyno. Powerslam to Rhyno! His music hits, but Heath is standing, so Braun hits him with a Powerslam too! Crowd is lovin it.

BRAUN ISNT DONE!!! Another one to Rhyno! Braun lifts Heath with one hand. ANOTHER RUNNING POWERSLAM to HEATH!

Backstage, Seth goes to Reigns and tells him that he heard Joe. Reigns calls Joe a fool. Joe is a joke to Reigns, and he hopes Dean is watching tonight. One thing you don’t do is mess with their brother. Seth says not to get DQd. They are both champs, and they want to stay that way.

In comes Jordan. he says they all have their problems with Joe, and if The Bar tries to interfere in the match tonight, he and Seth will take them out. Beleeee dat.

Reigns looks confused.

Braun is walking backstage and meets Kane. Kane seemingly wants to team up but Braun says he’s going to beat Brock on his own terms.

Finn walks into Angle’s office and says he wants to enter the rumble. Angle thought Finn would want to talk about something else. Oh? The six man tag?

Yes, Finn is going to face Axel and Bo and Elias, but needs tag team partners. Finn says he found some. In comes Gallows and Anderson. Angle is impressed and happy. They say NERDS and it’s still not over with me.



Match 5: Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns (If Reigns is DQ’d, he loses the title)

Joe with rights! He sends Reigns into the ropes and then into the corner. Ref holds him back and Joe follows through with some elbows. Knee to the gut. Right hand to the mid section in the corner. Reigns with a right out of the corner. Again. Stomps to the corner. Reigns tries to corner Joe but the ref stops him. Joe runs and hits aback suplex while Reigns was talking to the ref! Cover by Joe for 1..2…NO!! Joe with a right. Snap suplex from Joe. Reigns steps to the outside for a little breathe.

Back from a break, and Joe knocks Reigns on his ass off the ropes. Cover for 1..2..NO! Joe locks up in the miuddle of the ring for a suplex, but Reigns counters and hits one of his own! Reigns goes for a shoulder in the corner, but joe moves! He covers for 1..2..NO!!! Joe works the left arm from behind, working on the elbow and tricep. Reigns escapes .Hits a clothesline. Goes to the corner. Joe folows. He hits a high kick to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Joe chokes Reigns up on the ropes. Ref stops him at 4. I run into some issues, and come back to Reigns hits a hard clothesline out of the corner. Joe up in the corner. Reigns is up next. He hits a few of the hard clotheslines in the corner he loves to do. Joe tries to block them. Joe stumbles forward. Big Boot from Reigns! Joe falls to the outside of the ring! Reigns exits the ring. He rushes and hits a drive by to Joe. Cover back in the ring by 1..2…NO!!! Joe is standing in the corner. Reigns with right hands to the corner. Joe lifts Reigns and tosses him over the top ropes. He sends Reigns into the barricade. Hard forearm out of the ring into Reigns on the outside! The ref starts the count. He gets to 8, and both guys roll into the ring!

Back after some more bullshit from my feed, and Joe is pounding down on Reigns. Reigns hits a samoan drop out of nowhere. Covers for 1..2…NO!!! Reigns is shocked. Shocked, I say. Reigns’ shock turns into fury. He cocks it. Joe rolls to the outside, though! Reigns is pissed. He thinks better of heading to the outside, though, so as to prevent disqualification. Reigns leaves the ring, jumps off the steps, and goes for a clothesline, but Joe knew it and hit a right hand. He slams Reigns head onto the steps over and over. The ref is counting. He gets to 10. Joe rolls in at 9, then rolls back out! Nice. He grabs Reigns by the hair and whips him into the barrica—no, it’s reversed, and Joe eats steps! Reigns grabs the steps and begins to arrange the in a disqualificationary manner. The ref rushes out of th ering to stop Reigns. He yells at him to stop.

And for the third time tonight, this feed is horrible and I miss the entire ending of this match. I’ll fill it in later.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Unable to give this a fair rating, but I would have liked Joe to have continued his winning streak against Reigns.

Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

Long story short, my DirecTV went out tonight for no good reason, and I didn’t realize it until I got home to do the report about 20 mins before the show started. Of course, calling them did not help and they are sending me a new box, but that does not help today, and I find myself back to my old ways of watching an unreliable live feed online and dealing with continuous blackouts.

ugh.

Now then…..

Gulak and Daivari are in the middle of the ring. Gulak introduces himself and says he has been sent to deliver an important message from Enzo. Gulak says, ‘My Name is Enzo Amore, and I am a certified G and a bonafide stud, and you can’t teach that! Badaboom, realest guy in the room! How are you doing? I’m not doing so great because muscles Marinara has been flattened by the flu, therefore I wil lnot be defending my CW Championship tonight on RAW! Well what do we have over here? A couple of haters? A couple of haters? had I been there tonight, I would have wiped the floor with Cedric Alexander. In fact, I wish I was there to tell Cedric exactly what I think of him.”

Cedric is seemingly curious, because he heads out. He wants to know which of these two guys will be taking Enzo’s place. Gulak and Daivari talk it over. They say that they’re down, but they want a tag team match. So Gulak and Daivari against Cedric and anyone that heads down.

Of all people, it’s…Goldust.

Ok….

Goldust says he’s got some friends in low places, but none are lower than Gulak and Daivari. He offers friendship to Cedric.

I thought Goldust was a heel?



Match 6: Goldust and Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari

Cedric and Ariya to start. Cedric flips out an arm drag and gets one of his own. uppercut to Daivari. Whip is reversed and Daivari misses a right hand. Head scissors from Alexander. He teases a right to Gulak and Daivari sends Cedric into the 2nd turnbuckle hard face first. Daivari with a snapmare into a head crushing rest hold. Cedric tries to tag but Ariya knocks him down hard. He goes for a kick, Cedric with a back elbow! Both men down. Cedric is pretty close to his parnter. Tag to Gulak. Tag to Goldy. Righ thand. Another. Whip to the ropes reversed and GOldust goes for a delayed bulldog, no instead he hits some rights then hits the bulldog. He knocks Ariya off the apron then hits some rights ing the corner. Right hand and a whip. Reversed. POWERSLAM to Gulak! Pin for 1…2.NO! Daivari is in. Inverted Atomic Drop! Gulak grabs Daivari. Goldust on the top rope. Crossbody onto the heels. Tag to Cedric, who sprinbgboards a clothesline to both men! Gulak whips GOldust.

Guldust with an uppercut. Lumbar check. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Goldust and Cedric Alexander



Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *1/2

Elias is here to sing after a Royal Rumble breakdown. bo and Axel join him with a cowbell and….something else.



Match 7: Elias, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas vs Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

We come to the match in progress. Eli is beating down Finn. He whips and eats a kick. He pulls Finn’s arm down then attacks in the corner. Stomps from Eli over and over till that buff ref stops him. Eli with another stomp. Elias gets sent into the corner but lets out a hard kick. He works the arm of Finn from behind in the center of the ring. Finn reaches for a tag but Eli breaks him down and cinches the shoulder. Finn with a double stomp out of the move. He reaches for a tag. Gets one from Gallows, who trucks in the fresh Bo. Splash in the corner. Big Boot to the face. ANother splash to the mat. Cover for 1..2..NO! Eli in to stop the pin. Anderson sends him to the outside. Bo hits the ropes. Big Boot to bo. Uppercut to Axel. Tag to Anderson. Tag to Finn.

Magic Killer and Finn hits the Coup De Grace! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

Well that was nice, even if ultimately pointless.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Brock is next.

Heyman and Brock are here and Heyman brings up the past, with Brock having just one challenger. At the Rumble, it’s The Beast vs The Monster vs The Machine. Brock vs Kane and Braun Strowman. We all know this trick. Braun beats Kane. Brock loses the title. IF Kane beats Braun, Brock loses the title. Notice there was never a mention of someone beating Brock, because we all know that ain’t happening. Spoiler: Brock Lesnar will successfully defend the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. He knows what the announcers say, but the odds will not change. It doesn’t matter how you stack the deck; you can line up Braun, Brock will defeat him. Line up Kane, and he’ll beat them. Line up all 30 superstars that enter the rumble and have them fight Brock collectively or individually, and Brock would eat through each and every one of them as well. Brock is the most dominant champion ever and it goes like this: Brock Fears no challenge. Fears no challenger. Fears no challengers. Brock Lesnar does not believe in monsters, and he highly doubts that Kane is the devil’s favorite, because Heyman has spoken to the guy down below, and his favorite is Brock Lesnar. Heyman speaks some Latin. Something to do with Fire.

Speaking of fire, here comes Kane. Kane enters the ring, stares Brock down. He goes straight for a chokeslam. He hits it! Brock sits up from the chokeslam!!!! He’s LAUGHING!!!! Brock clotheslines Kane, and miracle of all miracles, a large group of the roster come down to the ring to hold Kane back in one of the most lackluster pull aparts ever.

Brock holds his title high with a smile.

End Show.