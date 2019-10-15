411’s WWE Raw Report 10.14.19

Welcome to Monday Night RAW! If you’re reading, you’ve been drafted to the Red Brand, and will be blocked from all future Smackdown Reports by Larry Csonka!

Firefly Funhouse starts the show with a recap of his previous episode. This is interspliced with a recap of Hell in a Cell, including the seven hundred stomps and ridiculous hammer, as well as the Smackdown moment where Bray sucked Seth down into the ground for all of five seconds.

Becky starts the show proper, and says that as the overall first draft pick, she showed up expecting to kick Sasha Bank’s ass all over Colorado, but she cn’t make it due to the last beating Becky gave her. While Sasha is always trying to run, the woman she is fighting tonight, she can’t seem to get rid of. She’s ready for a war, though.

Charlotte’s music hits and King cries. She is out to say maybe they’ll fight forever. She doesn’t want this any more than Becky does. She doesn’t want us thinking she is selfish. She isn’t. She misses Becky. She just wants to be her friend…

Then Charlotte attacks Becky. A bunch of rights in the corner. Becky fights back. Charlotte shoots the legs and attacks Becky. Refs come down to break the brawl up. Charlotte slides under the ropes. Becky follows and Charlotte sends her into the apron back first. Charlotte shoves some refs then attacks Becky again.



Match 1: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

The bell rings and Charlotte on the attack, again. She throws shoulders in the corner. Becky clotheslines out of the corner. She sends Charlotte into the corner head first, again with the adjacent corner. Stomps into the corner by Becky. Charlotte reverses. Kick in the corner. She pulls Becky up against the ropes then kicks her in the corner again. Becky floats over and hits an uppercut. Chop from Flair. Uppercut from Lynch. Chop again. Backslide from Charlotte for 1..2..NO!!! Charlotte misses a right. Becky trips Charlotte up then rushes the corner with a clothesline. Kick but Charlotte blocks and sends Becky down. Charlotte locks the head with her legs and slams Becky down hard. She turns and cinches the head scissors. Charlotte with more head to mat slams. Chalrotte sends Becky into the corner then kips up. She blocks a kick out of the corner and hits a right to the jaw. Charlotte drops a knee, Becky moves, Charlotte drops the knee on the mat. She sends Becky down. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Becky limbos out of it and hits a dropkick. Charlotte sends her into the corner again. Chop. Again. Whip to Becky is reversed. Charlotte floats over the ropes, lands on the apron, big boot to Becky. She blocks a head slam into the corner and gets one. Kick from Becky sends Charlotte to the outside. Becky hits the ropes. Baseball slide is missed, she lands on her feet, ducks a right, forearm , Charlotte grabs her with a knee to the back, then she sends Becky into the post face first as we go to commercial.

We are back, and Charlotte is chopping Becky down hard. Kick to the face. She shoves Charlotte then reveses a whip and hits a hard clothesline. Another. A leg lariat to Charlotte. Spinning heel kick and a battering ram sends Charlotte down. Becky rushes the corner, gets lifted up and over, kicks the chest of Charlotte, then the head. Top rope. Becky flies with a dropkick. Cover for 1…2…NO! Charlotte with aback elbow. Big Boot misses and Becky hit an uppercut. She hits the ropes. Dropkick but Charlotte grabs the legs and drops Becky. Boston Crab to Becky! Becky nearly reaches the ropes. She escapes! Baseball slide to the outside Charlotte. Becky flies off the apron with a right hand to the chest of Charlotte. Becky sends Charlotte into the ring and follows. She heads to the top rope again. Becky flies, eats mat, Natural Selection. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Charlotte drags Becky towars the corner. She goes to the top rope. Becky up. Pulls the leg. Becky looks for the Disarmer, but Charlotte sends her into the buckle. Big Boot. Pin for 1…2..NO!!! Charlotte drops a knee to the inside then goes for the Figure Four. Becky shoves Charlotte into the post, roll up for 1..2..NO!!! Becky slams her back down then hits a leg drop off the 2nd rope. Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Becky waits. She grabs the arm! Charlotte escapes. SPEAR!!! SPEAR FROM CHARLOTTE!!! Pin for 1…2..NO!!!!

Charlotte is pissed. She’s chuckling like a mad man. Becky rolls her up outta nowhere. Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Becky Lynch

The first half did nothing for me, but that second half was pretty damned stellar.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/2

Backstage, Charley is with Seth Rollins. She brings up Wyatt. How does he remain focused knowing that he could be drafted to Smackdown too. Seth says today is a good day. She’s right, Bray doesn’t care where Seth ends up. This isn’t good for anyone. He thought he ended this at HIAC because the things he did, he wasn’t proud of, but he also isn’t ashamed. He thought he ended this. He doesn’t know if he’s human. Something clicked in him on Friday. Maybe he’s going about this wrong. He’s trying to move forward, but The Fiend has just been picking his spots. That ends tonight, because tonight he is going Fiend Hunting. He’ll find him and end this and burn it down.

We see the War Room, where everyone is wearing the same outfits they wore on Friday. Did they just sleep there?

Back to RAW and Stephanie is at the podium. She welcomes us to Night 2.

RAW gets Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Andrade (w/ Zelina)

Smackdown gets Brock Lesnar and The New Day

We go to the panel where the only interesting person there is Samoa Joe.

Zelina is on the mic, and she wants to get one thing straight. THEY were not drafted into the same round as the Universal champ or WWE champ or even the RAW Women’s Champion, or even one of the four horsefaces. Eeek. Damn. THEY were drafted into the first round as Andrade. Things are about to change. A message to the rest of the RAW Superstars.



Match 2: Andrade vs Ali

We are back to a match already going on. Ali with a head scissors. Dropkick to Andrade. He rolls to the outside. Zelina gets on the apron to distract Ali while Andrade heads in the ring on the side. Ali with a whip, slides under Andrade, drops down for a leap, but Andrade hits a dropkick to the ribs. Whip, and Ali gets a kick. Andrade eats a back elbow. Ali hops onto the corner, and Andrade shoves Ali off, sending him to the outside. Andrade rolls to the outside. Andrade with a kick to Ali. Andrade twists the arm then sends Ali into the post shoulder first, hard. Andrade breaks the count, then rolls back out. Andrade sends Ali back in then locks in an arm bar, hanging over the edge of the ring.

Andrade stomps Ali in the middle of the ring. Ali with a hard right. Chop to the chest. Knee from Andrade. Whip to the corner. Andrade with a running knee. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Andrade works the arm of Ali. Ali with an uppercut. Another. A third. Knee from Andrade. He tosses Ali, Ali lands on his feet. Andrade to the apron. Another arm bar across the ropes. Ref gets to 4. Ali sends Andrade to the outside, and he lands on his knee. Ali hits the ropes. Zelin hops n the apron! Ali hits the ropes anyways, and flies over the top rope with a front flip OVER Zelina! Ali sends Andrade to the inside. Zelina hops off the apron with a head scissors to Ali!

Andrade brings him insude. He hits the Hammerlock DDT. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Andrade

They’re both good.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***1/2

Steph back to say

RAW gets The Kabuki Warriors, Rusev, and Aleister Black

Smackdown gets Daniel Bryan and Bayley



Match 3: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Erik starts off hot, bring Roode in then sending him out. Ibar with a suicide dive to Roode. Erik lifts Dolph, hits a gutwrench. IBar with a huge splash. Pin for 1..2..NO!! ROODE pulls Ibar out of the ring!! Roode gets in the ring, Ibar follows. Dropkick from Dolph. IBar trucks Dolph down hard with a tackle. Tag to Erik. He hits Roode with a eight, another, ducks under and goes for a suplex, but Ziggler clips the back of the knee. Stomps from Dolph. Right hand from Erik. Tag to Roode. Roood enters while Ziggler has a hold on Eric.Roode with a chop in the corner. Erik rushes Ziggler, Ziggler side steps, Eric falls outside. Roode sends him into the ringpost. Ziggler runs outside and attacks Erik, sending him into the timekeeper’s area.

We come back to Ziggler dropping an elbow and covering for 1..2..NO!!!! Sleeper and a leg scissors from behind. Erik escapes the leg lock and tries to turn into the headlock. He’s able to stand, reaches for a tag, but ziggler won’t let it. Ziggler tags in Roode. Roode with a kick to the chest. Chop in the corner. Right hand and kick from Roode. Stomps in the corner. Boot to the chest for the four count. Hard chop from Erik to Roode. Right hand to the face. Roode dropkicks the knee. Erik goes down. Roode gets tagged by Ziggler. Ziggler drops an elbow to the chest of Erik. He shoves Eriks face a bit, telling him to do something. Erik hulks up. Hard right hand to the face. Both men down.

HOT TAG and here they come! Back ody drop to Roode. Plant to Ziggler, followed by a crossbody. Splash attempt in the corner is missed, but he drops some knees onto Roode. Cartwheel and a clothesline to Ziggler. Tag to Erik. Erik lifts Roode. Ibar hits the ropes for a springboard, but Ziggler kicks him!!! Roode sends Erik into the post. Rollup for 1..2…NO!!! Erik flips Roode over, Roode lands. Zig Zag/Spinebuster combo. Pin for 1….2…NO!!!!! Ziggler up, goes for a superkick, Erik catches him, thumb to the eye from Ziggler. Fameasser. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Whip to Erik from Roode and Ziggler. Whip to Zigler into Erik, but he moves. Superkick to Erik. Glorious DDT. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! IBAR IS HERE TO STOP THE PIN!!! Ibar rolls over to the apron.Tag to Ziggler. Roode grabs Erik. They double team him, but he lands on his feet nad backs into a ta. Ibar with a tackle to Roode and Ziggler. SPtingboard back elbow to both men!

Tag to Eric. Ibar sends Ziggler up. Viking Experience! Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Well, at least a team has the titles now…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Backstage, Viking Raiders get some promo time. This is where they belong. Tonight, they captured the titles. It’s one thing to win the titles, it’s another to defend them. They are the first undefeated team to win the IWGP, ROH, NXT, and RAW tag team championships. WWE Universe, the Raid is here.

Steph is back

RAW gets Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, and Erick Rowan

Smackdown gets Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali

Aleister Black is here with his spikey jacket to squash some no name, I’m sure.



Match 4: Aleister Black vs Eric Young

Lockup. Young with a knee and a few clubs to the back. He hits the ropes. Leg sweep from Black, running kick to the head, kip up, he hits the ropes, Springboard moonsault to Young. He goes for a hard kick to the head, but Young rolls under the ropes to the outside. Black sits criss-cross applesauce as Young hesitates to get back into the ring. Black is up, grabs Young on the apron. Kick to the chest. Young hangs him up, he enters the ring, and gets hit with a running knee. Whip to Young, Young rolls over he corner onto the apron. Sholder.

Young slides under Black, but Black locks in the submission from last week, and Young taps.



Winner: Aleister Black

The Dark Ritual is a cool name

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **

RAW gets Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, and R-Truth

Smackdown gets Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Carmella

The Street Profits are backstage doing backstage stuff. Their shirts look like funeral fliers from the South. They’ve been drafted to RAW.

AJ and The OC come by to celebrate with them. AJ tells them that they have IT. But, if AJ can be honest, he’s not sure why USA drafted them. He has no beef, he just doesn’t get why they were drafted when The OC was already here. AJ tells them to enjoy the niche they carved out, but RAW belongs to The OC. Welcome to the fam.

Gallows and Anderson attack and are sure to drops some pipes for maximum clanging pleasure.



Match 5: Ricochet vs Shelton Benjamin

Shelton shoots the legs, Ricochet flips out, hits the ropes, rolls over the back, tilt a whirl into a head scisssors to Shelton. Ricochet hits the roeps, rolls underneath, back flips, Shelton catche him, side suplex to Ricochet! Ricochet to the outside. Shelton follows. He sends Ricochet into the ring. Shelton whips, he pushes Ricochet up in the air, and watches as he falls. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Shelton with a hold from above. Riccohet knees out of the hold and hits the gut. Elbow to the mid section. Right hand. Ricochet blocks a kick, swings Shelton, ducks under a swinging kick, but Shelton hits another kick Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Shelton with the leg scissors and a cravat. Ricochetfights out with some elbows. Shelton hits a right. He hits the ropes, Richoet walks up Shelton, flips, kicks, Shelton catches, and Ric hits an enziguri. Ricochet rolls to the corner. He hops on the apron. Hits a shoulder. Sends Shelton into the post, kicks the buckle into his face. Shelton drops. Ricochet springboard clothesline. Standing shooting star. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Riccohet drags Shelton towards the corner. He heads to the top rope. Ric waits, hits a shoulder to the Shelton standing. Shelton with a knee to Ricochet. Ric hits a swinging kick, dropping Shelton back down to the mat. Ric sets up, but Shelton is up!

He goes to flip Ricochet off the top, but he lands on his feet! RECOIL! Pin for 1..2…3!!!!!

Winner: Ricochet

Would love to see them in a program of sorts.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Lana has a spa segment.

It’s stupid.

King is in the middle of the ring, getting ready for the contract signing.

Apparently there was a promise for peace.

Braun says he knows a lot more about Tyson than he may think. He’s undefeated, a hell of an athlete, but also has a huge ego. Tyson was at the premiere to steal some of the WWE’s spotlight – some of Braun’s, and he’ll be damned if he’s going to be used as a stepping stone. In Saudi, Tyson is stepping into Braun’s world. He’s going to give Tyson his first loss ever. On 10/31, Tyson’s going to get these hands.

Braun signs the contract.

Tyson signs. He says he’s a fan of Braun’s, and that’s why they were at Smackdown – to see him. Tyson wants to clear something up; he’s not out of his element in any ring. He’s going to prove it at Crown Jewel when he steps into Braun’s ring, and knocks him out.

Braun stands up. So does Tyson. King runs out. Braun breaks the table with two slammed fists. RAWR. Tyson is turned on. They kiss.

Tyson decides to break a pen instead of a table, then laughs and walks away.

RAW gets Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa, and Shelton Benjamin

Smackdown gets The Miz and Baron Corbin



Match 6: Buddy Murphy vs Cedric Alexander

Some wrist work amongst the two until Murphy controls Cedric down. Leg scissors and a kip up, but Cedric trips the legs, then Murphy does the same, both kip up, and we get a stalemate. Cedric extends his hand, but Murphy shoos his hair oil at him instead. Back elbow, and Murphy sends Cedric into the turnbuckle. Chop from Murphy. Cedric hits one of his own. Kick from Murphy. Sends Cedric to the apron. Shoulder to Murphy. Springboard, but Murphy clips the leg and Cedric tumbles all the way down to the outside.

Back to RAW and Murphy hits a jumping knee to Cedric. Murphy hits the ropes and just dives the fuck over the top rope onto Cedric. Wow. Murphy grabs Cedric and sends him back into the ring. Murphy goes to the top rope. Wiats. Flies with some knees to the chest of Cedric. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cedric goes for the superkick. Murphy holds on. Cedric with a back elbow! Murphy rolls to the outside. Cedric kicks him in the face, hits the ropes, swinging dropkick to Murphy, then Cedric hits the ropes again and hits a suicide dive. He rolls murphy back in. Springboard Flatliner. Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Cerdic sets up for the lumbar Check, but Murphy dorps his weight and cinches the headlock. Cedric flips him over, kick form Murphy. Cedric with a high kick to the seated Murphy on the top rope. Cedricl oks the head, Murphy slips through, kicks Cedri in the face. Powerbomb. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!

MURPHY’S LAW! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Bobby Murphy

This is good shit, pal…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

The Street Profits cut a semi-promo backstage, saying they need a partner. They gonna keep it a mystery, though.

RAW gets Rey Mysterio, Titus O’Neil, and Liv Morgan

Smackdown gets Gable and Elias



Match 7: Natalya and Lacey Evans vs The Kabuki Warriors

Lacey and Kairi to start. We come back from commercial, and Kairi is slapping Lacey. Lacey arm drags her, again, then locks the head front and shoots, the ncovers for 1..2..NO!!! Lacey hits the ropes. Kairi tries to leap frog, but lacey just kicks her dead in the chest. On the outside, Kairi hits a back fist. Kairi runs with a snapmare, I think. Kairi distracts the ref so Asuka can toss Lacey into the barricade. Kairi hits a right hand to Lacey on the outside. She sends Lacey into the ring and gets a front face headlock. Leg sccisors added. Lacey escapes, hits a right hand. Tag from Asuka. Asuka to the top rope. She dives off with an axe handle. ASuka grabs Lacey’s arm, kicks it, kicks to the face of oLacey over and over. Asuka works the arm. Arm drag from Lacdy. Drop toe hold. Tag to Nattie. In comes Nattie with a clothesline. A spinning clothesline. Whip to the corner. Reversed, Nattie side steps. GERMAN! She knocks kairi off. Nattie wants the Sharpshooter. ASuka reverses. She locks the lg with a heel hook. Nattie is able to power out of it and goes for a German, Asuka rolls through, Nattie reverses for 1..2..NO!!! Shoots the legs, goes for the Sharpshooter. She gets it! Asuka is in the middle of the ring. Asuka does a push up and crawls towards the rope. Nattie sits on the hold. Kairi in with a running bulldog. Asuka with a booty bump, sending Nattie off the apron.

We’re back to RAW, and Asuka has a submission on Nattie, but not for long, as she gets Asuka on her shoulders and looks to slam her, only for Asuka to roll through, but Nattie hits a dropkick. Both women are down. Asuka hops onto Natti;es back and locks her head up from behind. Asuka pulls the left arm back from ehind. Nattie looks to be fading. She reaches out, and Asuka tries to get an arm bar in. Nattie won’t let her, locking her hands together. She turns it into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Nattie reaches for a pni but doesn’t quite get it. Asuka stomps Nattie over and over from behind then drags her to the center. She works the arm from behind.Asuka kicks, lifts Nattie, then eats a right hand. Nattie falls immediately. Asuka still standing, tags in her partner. Asuka and Kairi double team with a suplex. Kairi covers for 1..2..NO!!! Nattie shoots the legs, but Kairi gets abody scissors. Kairi gets a leg scissors and headlock, but Nattie turns it into a suplex. Tag to Lacey. Clothesline, she sends Asuka off the apron, another clothesline. Swinging neckbreaker. Lacey covers for 1..2.NO!!! Lacey sends kairi into the corner head first. She rushes with a pendulum double kick. Lacey hops over the ropes and swings with another kick. Elbow. Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Lacey to the top rope. Asuka distracts, Lacey is locked in tree of woe. Kairi hits her with a kick then gets to the top rope and stomps Lacey down. Pin but Nattie is there to stop it.Kairi sends her outside and runs with a shoulder to the face of the seated Lacey. Kairi to the top rope. Asuka tags. Kairia elb-no!

Lacey with The Women’s Right. Asuka from behind. Rollup for 1…2..3!!!!

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

meh

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

We bleed directly into the Firefly Funhouse. Bray says he saw Seth, and laughs intensely. People said really mean things bout Seth, but Bray thinks he’s trong and brave and definitely smart, but please He never forgets.

Rabbit says Seth is coming right now, and he looks really mad. Bray promises everything will be ok. Go play.

Bray yells that “He keeps us safe” but in comes Seth to beat Bray Wyatt down, complete with audio enhanced punches. He grabs the pohot of himself andBray with it. Bray is asking why is he doing this to him. Seth starts a fire. Bunch of laughs happen and the funhouse goes into flames.

Wtf….

End Show