411’s WWE RAW Report 10.7.19

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

What a week of wrestling!

It appears the WWE wants you to forget about last night, because they recap last week instead of last night. It’s a shame that what they recap is no more entertaining than The Fiend losing. We go to Rusev being cuckolded, then bleed into the live program where Orton and Corbin are double teaming Rusev. Apparnetly, there was a scheduled Orton v Rusev match, but the beat down is interrupted by Lashley on the screen. He’s in Rusev’s bedroom, and somehow I don’t believe this for a second. Lana eventually comes into frame, gets into bed, and we here that she has split their accounts up and perhaps the motive behind the break up is that Rusev sent money to his family in Bulgaria.

Anyway, Lana removes her bra and cuddles in with the swollen Rock.

Rusev attacks Orton and Corbin immediately, full of rage. He makes quick work of them, then tosses some steps aside to ascertain that we understand his anger.

We return to more uninteresting stuff. This must be the REFRESH button Corey Graves was talking about..

Lacey is outside of the ring with a trashcan that says NATALYA. She says they are at the end of the road, and trash is at the end of the road. There’s one place for this conflict to go, and that’s this match where a legit lady will be last standing, and that nasty Natalya will be taken out like the trash she is.



Match 1: LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH

Nattie is quick to attack with some ass kicking. She sends Lacey to the outside and tosses her into the barricade a few times. Kicks follow. She sends lacey back in the ring, rolls out of the ring as Lacey does, and waits. Lacey runs, and we get a back body drop. Nattie kicks Lacey then grabs her by the hair and slaps the shit out of her. Nattie locks up for a suplex and hits it. She sends Lacey in the ring and locks in a Sharpshooter. Lacey turns into it. Nattie with an elbow. She smashes Lacey’s face into the mat a few times. Nattie gets kicked. Ref starts a count. Ref hits 5. Lacey is holding onto the ropes. Nattie gets up at 8. Lacey with a kick. Nattie grabs the foot and swings Lacey down face first. Nattie with another suplex.

On the outside, Lacey sends Nattie into the barricade hard Ref starts the count as Lacey stands against the ring. Ref hits 5 and Nattie stirs. Lacey flexes, then tunrs and kicks Nattie back down just as she stands up.Lacey looks to go under the ring, then seemingly changes her mind? She waits for Nattie to stand up. Ref is counting. And it looks like the second lead into a commercial. Someone mistimed there.

We come back from corporate shilling to see lacey with a kendo stick. She smacks Nattie across the back. The ref restarts a count. Lacey smacks her across the back as the ref starts the count all over again. Well, at least they got the rules for this match intact. Lacey takes a seat on a chair as the ref continues to count. Ref hits 9 and Nattie stands. Lacey tosses the kendo stick and sends Nattie into the ringpost. Nattie is up at 9. Lacey sits her down on the office chair, and traps her with a kendo stick. The ref starts to count. Nattie is seemingly unable to escape, but gets to 9 and rolls over. Lacey smacks her across the back with the kendo stick. She goes for another, but Nattie kicks, then monkey flips Lacey. Lacey is able to grab the stick and get another hit in. Ref starts the count, gets to 9, Nattie stands, Lacey sends her face first into the apron corner. Lacey grabs two sticks fron under the ring and…attacks with one. She drops the stick and heads to the outside. Lacey with a neckbreaker. Ref is at 7 just as Lacey grabs the trashcan with Nattie’s name on it. Lacey smacks Nattie with the trash can then tosses some of the junk that’s in it into Nattie’s face. Standing moonsault off the barricade. Lacey waits while the ref counts. They’re both on the ramp now, and Lacey hits a suplex. Up near the stage, Lacey sends Nattie into the sloping curve. She then sends Nattie into the announce table, but King didn’t see her coming. Lacey smacks his crown. King grabs his paperwork and backs up. Ref is at 8. King is standing far too close. Lacey gets Nattie on top of the table. Lacey with a suplex onto the table. It doesn’t break. Ref gets to 9 but Nattie is up again, and Lacey sends her into the stage. Nattie slides upside down towards the floor. Lacey goes for a suplex. Nattie with a surprise snap suplex. Nattie sets up for a powerbobm, and she hits it!!! She power bombs

Lacey off the stage onto some sheet-covered table. Nattie struggles to stay standing. Ref gets to 10, and Nattie wins.

Winner: Natalya via Ref Stoppage

No one asked for this, and no one was happy to receive it afterwards…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

Nattie is, seemingly, unscathed the minute her music hits, because she runs to the announce table, hops up on it gingerly, and celebrates.

Tyson Fury is backstage with a bunch of white kids.

We return to RAW, and Aleister Black is here to softly speak into our ears. He is as unforgiving as fire and as cold and permanent as death.

Backstage, we get to The Street Profits. It’s minute 45 and Raw hasn’t had a single moment I’ve enjoyed yet. This is not good… We get these fools talking about The Draft. They have a scouting report of jobbers.

We get a recap of Braun getting in the face of Fury. We then get to Charley, lookin all kinds of hot. Look at that mouth.

Fury, and his accent, speak about being escorted out last week. Tonight, he’s been invited, and he wants an apology. If he doesn’t get one, Braun will get his hands.



Match 2: The Viking Raiders vs Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler and Erik to start. Ziggler shoots for the legs to no avail. He tries again, switch to the go behind. Erik turns into it and takes Dolph down. He cinches the waist. Ziggler turns into it and underhooks, but Erik gets him against the ropes. Ref breaks it. Dolph kicks, then locks up from behind with a chinklock. Head scissors. Erik turns into the hold again, shoots the leg, deadlifts by the waists and slams Dolph down. Tag to Ibar, who hits a body slam. Erik then body slams his partner onto Dolph. Tag to Roode. Roode with the go behind. Ibar locks with the leg. He swings Roode over his hip and hits a body slam t—Nevermind. Roode floats down and lcips the leg then attacks the knee. He hits a right. Kick to the gut, to the thigh. King ages himself with a dinosaur joke. Tag to Erik. Splash in the corner. Knee from Erik into Roode. He lifts Ibar and just drops him onto Roode ass-first. Erik sends Roode into the ring after a tussle on the outside. He works the left arm a bit. Roode tries to shove Erik away, gives him a knee, then drops an elbow to the back of the head. Hip toss from Erik and a scream. Roode and Dolph roll into the ring. Erik with a t-bone. Roode is clotheslined over the top rope.

We are back, and Roode hits a back elbow to the face of Erik, who is standing on the apron. Roode runs outside and sends him into th barricade. Dolph with a DDT. He sends Erik into the ring. Roode is waiting. He rolls Erik over. Cover. 1…2..NO!!! Roode and Dolph pull the legs of Erik apart like a wishbone. Ziggler underhooks the head and pulls the arm behind Erik. Ziggler with a cover. 1…2..NO!!! Ziggler stomps the hand then tags in Roode. He comes in with a stomp. Roode with a suplex. Cover by Roode. Roode with a cravat from behind. Erik turns into it. He tags Ziggler. Whip to Erik. Whip to Roode into Erik, Ziggler goes for a splash. Erik moves. Ziggler eats buckle. Both men down. IBar wants the tag. Roode tries to stop him. Tag to Ibar who. Back body drops ZIggler. Inverted Atomic Drop to Roode. He crushes Ziggler in the corner. Cartwheel dodges a right, then hits a clothesline to Roode. Ibar has the crow behind him. Ziggler goes for a DDT, Ibar tosses him, Fameasser to Ibar! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

The Raiders go for their finisher, but Roode stops it. Ziggler side steps a buckle bomb type thing, rolls up for a pin, gets a 1…2..NO!!! Roode in as the legal man and goes for a pin, too. Gets a 2. Roode waits for Erik to stand. He’s looking for a DDT. Kick to Erik. Goes for it, but Erik lands on his feet. Strong right hand. Ziggler with a tag. He goes for. Zig Zag, Erik ohlds the ropes. Tag from Ibar. Ziggler attacks the leg, Erik lifts.

Ibar drops Ziggler with The Viking Experience, and a pin for 1..2….3!!

Winners: The Viking Raiders via ref stoppage

Welp…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

We return to Aleister Black, who has removed his clothes. He has now decided to come to the ring to see who wants to fight him.

It’s officially the second hour of RAW, and I am still not interested. The Bollywood Boys will certainly not alter that.

And yet…here they are. They are here to give us an award winning statement – they are going to prove why they should be the top draft picks. They call out Aleister Black.



Match 3: Aleister Black vs Bollywood Boys

Black kicks one of the dudes, then kicks the other one a few times. Knee to Singh while his brother enters the ring to attack from behind. Black turns to him and kicks him right in the face with Black Mass.

Black locks in a submission to get the tap out.

Winner: Aleister Black via ref stoppage

…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Braun has some words for Fury, but I was unable to transcribe because my nephew threw his shoe at my dog, and my dog tried to attack him. This, too, was stopped by a referee before its conclusion…

Backstage, Charley asks Rey Mysterio how Dominic is doing. Rey thanks some superstars, says his son was brutalized. In a way, he’s never been more proud. Dom took a beating like a man, and for that, his scars will heal soon. His emotional ones will take longer. He’s resting at home. That was some rough sentence structure there, Rey. He had to watch Brock maul his son, and he felt helpless. So he called upon Dom’s godfather, Cain Velasquez. Rey goes full Mexican and hypes up Cain.

The OC is out, and although I love AJ and the fun it looks like he’s having, I am not interested.

AOP gets a video package. I dunno who is handling the graphics tonight, but everything is looking VERY Microsoft Word 95 WORD ART this episode…

The AOP speaks of the tag teams in the WWE lacking the killer instinct necessary. They have the will and will take food, money, and careers away.



Match 4: The OC vs Cain’s Cousins

AJ and Kalisto to start. AJ chokes him in the corner. Ref stops it, and AJ kicks high, but gets tripped down by Kalisto. He kicks AJ rolling into his corner. Arm drag to AJ, and antoher, dropkick and Anderson gets a tag. Karl eats an arm drag also. Tagto Lince who flies off with an axe handle to the arm. Chop. Whip and Lince hops over Anderson, then hits an arm drag, working the left arm. Anderson kicks Lince in the face. Whip and we get a springboard head scissors. Tag from Metalik who walks onto the shoulders of Lince and falls with a splash onto Anderson. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Anderson turns into the hold. He backs Metalik into the corner. Tag to Gallows. He hits a few punches tthen tags in Anderson. Cover for 1…NO! Whip and Metalik flips, lands on his feet, locks the fingers, kicks AJ, walsk the ropes, head scissors to AJ, hits the ropes, another to Anderson. Gallows in. Dropkick from the Mexicans to Gallows! All three Luchas get to the top. Rope, and they ALL moonsault onto their own respective opponents! Ohhhh, they’re in Bakersfield!!! No wonder….

Back from the break, and Anderson hits a spinebuster. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Lince is in the ring as well, fyi. Anderson grabs the mask,hits an uppercut in the corner. Anderson with another uppercut. He sits Lince onto the top rope. Lince fights back with some right hands, sending Anderson off the corner. He flies with a crossbody. Tag to Kalisto. Tag to AJ. Kalisto goes buck wild. Springboard enziguri, hurricanrana, pin, 1..2..NO!!! Anderson in, Lince flies in with a dropkick. Gallows in, He sends Metalik out, Kalisto sends him out,

Kalisto goes for Del Sol, but AJ hits a pele kick!!! He’s on the apron. PHENOMENAL FOREARM! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winners: The OC via ref stoppage

-yawn-

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

The Oc attack Lucha House Party after the match. Andreson and Gallows lift up Lince as AJ climbs the top rope. They set up Lince onto the shoulders of AJ, and he looks to hit Styles Clash. He hits it.

The Miz is here for Miz TV. He introduces Becky Lynch, the wrestler of the evening.

Charlotte is out after, and demands The MIZ holds open the ropes for her/him.

Miz brings up Becky Lynch’s meteoric rise, including last night’s amazing match. Becky loves the love, but says Sasha took her all the way through hell. If she was right here in front of her, she’d remind Sasha that last night she got her ass kicked by The Man.

Miz brings up Charlotte kicking someone else’s ass last night and took the blue belt. This is her 10th WWE Women’s Championship. It’s good to be the queen, apparently. Miz brings up their titles, saying they’re at the peak of their careers. The Draft can change careers and direction of everything. They can end up on either brand or the same. They are dominant women. Charlotte says he could have just said dominant. Miz says they will be facing The Kabuki Warriors tonight. Everyone is bringing their best and has something to prove, evne champs like Asuka and Kairi.

Becky says she has something to prove tonight. The last time their paths crossed, Becky lost, and she wants to correct that wrong.

Charlotte calls herself the consummate professional. Becky sees her all happy with the title that Becky made famous. Charlotte says she made Becky famous. Charlotte stands up, Becky does, too. Charlotte says she has been The WOMAN ten times. Becky says their reigns may be plentiful, but hers are meaningful. Charlotte says 10 times is 10 times.

Asuka and Kairi come out with their titles. Asuka goes in on the girls in Japanese. She laughs at Becky and Charlotte. Kairi then cuts a promo in Japanese as well.

I believe, if my Japanese is solid, that she said:

As your leader, I encourage you from time to time, and always in a respectful manner, to question my logic. If you’re unconvinced that a particular plan of action I’ve decided is the wisest, tell me so, but allow me to convince you and I promise you right here and now, no subject will ever be taboo. Except, of course, the subject that was just under discussion. The price you pay for bringing up either my Chinese or American heritage as a negative is… I collect your f***ing head. Just like this f***er here. Now, if any of you sons of bitches got anything else to say, now’s the f***ing time!

Becky says shes been waiting for Asuka, so let’s do it here and now.

Kairi and Asuka rush the ring. They enter and attack. Becky and Kairi go at it, even though she asked for Asuka. Charlotte sends some shoulders into Asuka in the corner. Asuka locks the head. Becky mounts Kairi. Charlotte on top of Asuka with some punches. Finally, The Japanese retreat. Charlotte and Becky with a stereo baseball slide.



Match 5: The Kabuki Warriors vs Charlotte and Becky Lynch

We come back to the bell ringing. Becky and Asuka start off. Side headlock from Asuka. Becky sends her into the ropes and eats a shoulder tackle. Lockup. Becky gets shoved to the corner. Asuka breaks the hold and slaps Becky in the face. Becky fires back with some punches to the head. Hard forearm in the corner. Stomps form Becky. Becky talks some shit to Asuka, only for the girl to shove Becky away. Becky kicks, she gets tossed over the to rope, lands on the apron, gets distracted by Kairi, and Asuka booty bumps her off the apron.

Kairi is tagged in. She stomps Becky hard then rolls her over for a cocky pin. 1..2..NO!!! Kairi punches Becky in the gut a few times then whips her, but it’s reversed. Kairi kicks out of the corner. She hops to th 2nd rope, dives, rolls through, leg lariat from Becky. Tag to Asuka. Tag to Charlotte. Chops from Charlotte into the corner. Asuka is whipped, hits the corner hard, and walks into another chop. Charlotte with a back suplex. That looked rough. Charlotte kips up, and it doesn’t matter to me, but some of the crowd loves it. She drops Asuka on the knee, then hits Natural Selection, and commentary doesn’t even mention it. Charlotte gets to the top rope and hits a moonsault that grazes Asuka and Kairi. She rolls them inside and grabs the legs. Setting up for the Figure Four. Kairi enters the ring, so she t-bones her out of the ring. Asuka rolls to the outside. Chalrote flies over the top rope and Asuka kicks her.

We are back, and Kairi is beting down a white woman. She goes to the top rope and flies off with a crossbody, but Charlotte catches her and hits a fallaway slam. Tag to becky. She hits a clothesline. Another. Uppercuts, and a kick. Ropes and a battering ram into Kairi. Asuka in, kicks. Becky catches the kick. Becksploder. Becky to the top rope. She flies, but Kairi is there to hit a back fist. Kairi drops an elbow. Kairi waves to everyone. She goes to the top rope. Becky stops her. Kairi fights back. Becky sends her off with a slam. Becky with a leg drop. Cover for 1…..ASUKA IS THERE TO STOP IT! Charlotte in to send Asuka off the apron. Kairi trips up Charlotte then rols u pBecky. Becky with the disarmer.

Ref is checking on Charlotte. Asuka in. She miss Becky…barely. Rollup by Kairi. 1…2….3!!!!

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors via ref stoppage

Charlotte is sloppy some times. This was one of those times.

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/4

Charlotte attacks after the bell! She mounts kairi and beats her down. Asuka behind. Charlotte takes her down. The Warriors double team charlotte and attack the back! Asuka grabs Charlotte, but here come Alexa and Nikki!!! They attack The Warriors. Kick from Asuka to Nikki. Nikki side steps an ass splash and punches her out of th ring. NEckbraker to Kairi, followed by a DDT from Alexa.

Backstage, The Viking Raiders are behind the same red lights The Fiend used. They warn Ziggler and Roode that theyre taking the titles then breathe heavily into the screen.

Apollo Crews cut a promo about his love for Ricochet about 20 seconds ago.

Ricochet is here to says he loves Apollo, too.



Match 6: Apollo Crews vs Ricochet

I miss five seconds, so I miss about twenty moves. Riochet hits the ropes and ets a titlt a whirl, but Apollo kips up and lands on his feet. They get a stalemate, shake some hands, and Ricochet goes underneath. Side headlock. Apollo lifts. Rope work, Ricochet rolls over the back, they both hit the rope, and Apollo gets shoulder checked to the outside. Apollo on the apron. Moonsault, lands on his feet. Ricochet hits one, lands on his feet. Apollo runs in, Riccohet hops over, Apollo hops over, up, under, DROPKICK from Apollo! Cover for 1….2…NO!!! Ricochet with some elbows. Right hand to Apollo. Whip to the ropes. Apollo gets Ric on the shoulders. Ric lands on his feet. Kicks the buckle into the face, springboard clothesline! Standing shooting star press. Ricochet on the top rope. Waits. Goes for the finish, but rolls through as Apollo gets out of the way. Kicks and an Enziguri. Standing moonsault from Apollo. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Ricochet with the Recoil! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ricochet via ref stoppage

Cute

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

We go to Hell in a Cell and recap what happened in the Main Event.

Afterwards, Mke Tyson Nick Fury walks the hallways.

After a commercial break, Tyson is introduced by The King. Security, including YA BOY WATTS, are around the ring!

Fury wants an apology. Braun’s music hits. Braun says he was messing around last Friday, until he saw the way Fury looked at Braun, and that’s why he threw Dolph at him. When Security was dragging his ass out of the building, Braun was saying let him go. The last thing Fury wants is to get in BRAUN’s ring. He will LITERALLY eat Nick for lunch.

Fury says it’s a good job that security stopped him, cuz he would have knocked Braun out.

Braun says no, it would be Fury laying on his back, and not for some slow ass 10 count – like when he fought Wilder.

Fury asks how many Heavyweight titles Braun has won.

He shoves Braun. Braun lifts Fury and sends him into the corner. Security enter the ring to separate the two. They get them on opposite ends. Fury breaks through. He attacks Braun. Braun tries to fight back. Braun shoves security awy. Braun sneaks out from under the ropes, tries to crawl back in, but security continues to hold him back. Fury starts in with some hard right hands to the face of everyone. Watts takes one to the face and sells. Braun does the same on the outside. Braun enters th erring. Fury gets him in the corner.

And of course, the roster of jobbers come out to break the two apart, because all of these people – most of whom Braun has squashed in jobber matches – come out to prevent a “fight” they have nothing to do with or should care about…

Things are calm for about 30 seconds then Brun breaks through again and attacks. Fury wants to fight. He stands up top and shouts his own name. Braun stares him down. He breaks through and attacks again.

Backstage, Braun says Tyson is a tough son of a bitch, but he’s going to get these hands.

Fury stands in the middle of the ring with the jobbers to stare at the screen.

Braun will not apologize. He comes back out to the ring and goes to attack as RAW goes off the air.

End Show