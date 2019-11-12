411’s WWE RAW Report 11.11.19

Oh, hai, Marks!

RAW is LIVE but not really, cuz it was already filmed, and those in the know probably aren’t even watching right now. Since we here at 411 are masochists, however, join us and Becky Lynch as she makes her way down the ramp to the ring.

Crowd is lovin her. She goes all Paul Rudd on us and says to look at us, who would have thought. Not us.

She brings up training at 15 here in the UK, and now she’s bout to challenge for the tag team titles. She wants all opposition to be brought to her. It’s not lost to her that while she’s bein doin her thing, the savages looking for her scalp have been training and getting better, and to that, she says: Bring it on. She brings up Bayley, Baszler, The Kabuki Warriors, and says that getting retribution amongst them and others is what makes her The Man. She will never stop running her mouth or stop making them better because the only thing she really fears in life is not being the greatest.

Becky calls herself Becky Two-Belts yet again and the title opportunity she has later, which brings out her tag team partner for that match, Charlotte Flair.

After she comes out, The Kabuki Warriors battle it out in song before heading down to the ring.



Match 1: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs The Kabuki Warriors

The titles are on the line, and The Kabuki Warriors are a ting like it. Sane takes Becky into the corner and slams her head in, then does it again at the opposite corner. The third one is stopped with aboot, and Sane gets a taste of her own medicine. Arm drag, another, and Becky locks the arm behind Sane. She wips, Becky misses a right in the corner. Sane with some stomps. Becky locks the head. Suplex! Cover for 1….NO!!! Tag to Charlotte, and she comes in a Woo-in. Chop to Sane. Another chop. She misses a third, and Sane goes for a bunch of chops to the fake titties of Charlotte. Charlotte no sells, Sane hits the ropes and comes back, but Chrlotte chops her down hard, then struts like a Flair. Firemans, but Sane turns it into a sleeper! Charlotte backs her into the corner. Kick out of the corner. Shoulder tackle by Flair. Charlotte locks the head with her legs and bangs Kairi into the mat a few times. Kipup and Flair wants Asuka. Sane runs to tag her in, ASuka side steps a kick and gets a bunch in to the thigh, then a side headlock. Asuka with a hip toss into a side headlock. She blocks a leg scissors twice, and the third one gets her down, Asuka kicks out of it, stands, and locks the side headlock immediately. Rope work and Charlotte hits her with a shoulder. She rolls over Asuka, rope work again, Asuka hops under, locks up from behind, but Charlotte hits an elbow.

On the outside, Shayna is standing with her title on her shoulder while King says that this is not good and we go to commercial.

We are back, and Asuka is kicking Charlotte away into the corner. She knees the back of the head, then tosses Charlotte ot the outside. Sane cheap shots her, hops on the apron, gets a tag, Charlotte sent back in. Asuka and Kairi double team. Sane covers with 1..2…NO!!! Cravat from behind. Cover from Sane, but only gets a 1 . She sends Charlote into the heel corner and tags in Asuka. Double suplex to Charlotte. Asuka covers for 1….2…NO!!! ASuka with the octopus submission, but Charlotte overpowers after some time, and hits a —no, Asuka with a crucifix bomb! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka kicks the chest once, again, one is blocked, but Asuka spins and hits another. Charlotte attacks the chest, elbows Sane off th apron, hits a right, but ASuka with a surprise attempt at the Asuka Lock! Charlotte goes for a pin, but no! Charlotte doesn’t want to drop the shoulders. She turns into the hold. Pin to Asuka for 1..2..NO!!! Submission still locked in. Flair lifts Asuka all the way up to her shoulders. Powerbomb and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Sane is there to stop it! Kicks to Charlotte over and over. She drags Asuka to the corner. Tag. Kick to the head of Flair. Chop from Sane. She goes in in the corner. Charlotte lifts up and over, Sane hits a shoulder from the apron. He heads to th top rope. Charlotte rushes, Sane rolls through, Charlotte catches her, drops her on the knee, then sends her face first into the middle buckle. Charlotte reaches for th hot tag.

GOT IT!

Tag to Becky. Tag to Asuka! Becky with a clothesline. Another. A few eights. Kick. Battering ram off the ropes. Elbow to the face. Kicks in the corner. She sends Sane ino the corner, then bounces up with ak ick to both girls. Becksploder to Sane. She kicks Asuka off the apron, then a high kick to the face. Becky up top. Dropkick to both Warriors. Sane rolls out of the ring. Shayna on the apron.

But Bayley is here! She pulls Shayna down off the apron. Shayna with a clothesline.

In the ring, Asuka rolls up Becky. 1….2….3!!!



Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane

Man, this was pretty damned solid the whole way through.

Match Quality: ***3/4

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

Becky stares Shayna down. She is pissed. Becky leave the ring and talks some shit to Shayna, walking up to the barricade.

BUT BAYLEY ATTACKS BECKY!!! She tosses Becky into the barricade.

Backstage, Orton is talking with Ricochet. Stage left, and The OC is trying to bully Humberto.

AJ calls Ricochet Mr. Superhero. AJ would love to challenge them with a 3-on-2 match, but no one would allow that. Besides, his hands are full with MR RKO. We all can’t be vipers. HE says The OC is much worse than that. He tells both of them to start stepping. Then he wonders why they look a little mad. They throw up the TOO SWEET

But Orton comes into frame. He offers a six man tonight.

What an odd way to film this…



Match 2: Sin Cara vs Drew McIntyre

Drew gets Sin in the corner then chops him down and lifts him up just to suplex/toss his ass across the ring. He lifts up and hits a right hand, sending Sin Cara to the ropes. Sin hodls the ropes, sending Drew to the outside. Suicide dive, and he heads back to the top rope. Moonsault but it barely hits Drew. Cover from Sin for 1..2..NO! Kick to Drews ar, Chio ti the chest. Springboard, but Drew is up with a headbutt!!! He grabs the neck of Sin Cara and sends him into the corner. Right hands and stomps to Sin Car in the corner. Cravat from Drew. Sin Cara is up to turn into the hold. Drew punches the mid section then kicks him around a bit. Drew grabs the head and whips Sin into a—no, Sin Cara spins around the arm, kicks to the thigh, dropkick to the face, a kick off the ropes, and Sin ends it with a hurricanrana tossing Drew to the outside. Sin Cara grabs the ropes, flies over them, lands on the shoulders of Drew, and Drew just drops his ass with a powerbomb.

Drew sends Sin Cara back in the ring, waits for him to stand up, then hits the Claymore Kick and pins for 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Drew McIntyre

Squishy Squish squish

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Rowan is speaking into a cage. We are in said cage.



Match 3: WWE 24/7 Title Match

R-Truth vs Singh 1 and Singh 2

Truth with a forearm to Singh 2. He goes after 1, sends him up and over, but 2 grabs the leg, and then we get a double team beatdown of Truth. Kicks to Truth in the corner from both brother. Boot choke in the corner by Singh 1. Kicks from Singh 2. Whip to Truth in th corner, hard. Truth side steps, and sends 1 into the corner. Heel kick to Singh 2. Hip toss. Truth does the splits, hits the corner, and hits a splash in the corner. Spinning elbow. He goes to cover, but Singh 1 pulls him out of the ring then goes to grab his title. They decide to run…

Truth follows both of them as they circle the ring. Truth heads into the ring and cuts the circle in half. They slide out of the ring. Truth is on the outside as well, and they circle the ring again. They finally all three run to the back.

We go backstage and Truth is still chasing them. They enter the women’s locker room. Truth decides against it, the nbangs on the door. Out come The Singh brothers who shove Truth then run into a dark room. They turn the light on, and turn, and there’s Rowan. He kicks one then slams the champ into the wall. He then tosses Singh 2 into the wall. Rowa grabs a couch and hits them both with it in the head.

Winner: I have no Fucking Clue…

:/

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Seth Rollins claims that he digs the energy, but it isn’t all that great. Some boos and indifference. Seth brings up losing his title and how he didn’t know what was next, then HHH comes down and tries to inspire Rollins. By the end of the night, he showed his true colors. If HHH wanted to light a fire under Rollins, then he did it. RAW is his home, his show, Monday Night Rollins. He says NXT started it, but he and his gang are going to finish it.

He wants to talk to us about tonight. Tonight, he has an open challenge. He wants to face the UKs best.

Out comes….

IMPERIUM!

WALTER says that Seth wanted the best, and here they are. His name is WALTER and he is the WWE UK Champion. They are Imperium, and they are here to restore the honor of their sport, because the mat Seth is standing on with his dirty feet is sacred to them. Just because Seth’s not in the US doesn’t mean he’s safe from NXT Takeover.

Seth tells WALTER that he knows who they are and saw what they did no Smackdown. He appreciates the challenge, and the title makes him the best, so let’s find out.



Match 3: WALTER vs Seth Rollins

Rollins gets sent to the mat with ease. Another drag sends Seth down for the second time. Lockup and Seth with the go behind. WALTER grabs the ropes and sends Seth down hard then hits a shoulder tackle. WALTER with rope work, goes for a clothesline, but Seth kicks the arm away. Chop. Kick, Slingblade. WALTER rolls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide di—-nope, WALTER walks out of the target area Seth follows outside, WALTER walks in the ring, Seth follows, flies for a clothesline, but WALTER steps behind and hits a GERMAN!!! WALTER with a body slam. He drops an elbow onto Seth. Cover for 1..NO!!!! Walter with a side headlock down on the mat. Seth with a jawbreaker, but WALTER hits a huge chop to Seth’s chest! WALTER grabs the legs and looks for a Boston Crab. He gets a single legged one, sitting on the back of Rollins. Rollins turns into the hold, escapes, then gets kicked to the back for his troubles. WALTER locks Seth up on the ropes, then pulls him back like Sheamus. He hits a hard blow to the chest of Seth. Another hard blowto the chest. Rollins catches the arm of the third attck, escapes a kick, then ets a kick to the side of the head. Rollins flies off te top rope with a kne,e goes for a Superkick, but WALTER hits a german, only for Seth to land on his feet! SUPERKICK! ANOTHER SUPERKICK!! Rollins looks to stomp, but the rest of IMPERIUM enter the ring and attack Seth Rollins!!

Winner: Seth Rollins via DQ

Good shit, WALTER

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

Rollins is getting his ass handed to him until STREET PROFITS COME DOWN TO THE RING!!! They can’t hack it, though, as there are far too many people. KEVIN OWENS is here!!! He rushes down the ramp and attacks WALTER immediately!!! ISSA BRAWL!!!! Imperium is sent out of the ring by team RAW.



Match 4: Seth Rollins, The Street Profits, and Kevin Owens vs Imperium

Looks like we’re getting an 8-man! We come back and Rollins is being sent into the steps by Barthel. All 8 go face to fce until WALTER grabs Seth and drops his back onto the edge of the apron. Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Walter tags in Wolfe who steps on the face of Seth Chinlock from behind by Wolfe. Rollins with a right hand. Looks for a tag. Hits another right, GERMAN from Wolfe, into a pin! 1…2.NOOO!!! Wolfe drags Seth to the corner. Blind tag from Marcel, who stomps Seth down in the corner over and over. Boot to the face of Seth. Seth with a right hand to the face of Marcel. Tag from Aichner who comes in with a huge Spinebuster. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Aichner covers again. No go. Aichner sends Seth into the corner. Tag to Walter. Kick to the chest of Set.h Snapmare and a hard punch to the chest. Another. Chop to WALTER. WALTER with a surprise Sleeper from behind. Seth backs him into the corner. Back elbow then he knocks Imperium off the apron. WALTER with a HUGE fucking DROPKICK! Powerbomb to Seth! 1..2..NO!!! OWENS IN TO BREAK IT UP! Imperium come in to send Owens out. Street Profits in. Ref holds them back till WALTER chops them to hell and kicks. Owens off the corner. WALTER to the top rope. Seth iis up. SUPERPLEX from SETH!! Wolfe gets tagged in. Back elbow from Seth. He sends AIchner out of the ring. Tag to Owens, who cannonballs Oichner on the outside. Superkick to Marcel. One to Wolfe. One to Aichner. Owens to the otp rope. Swanton! Cover for 1..2…NO!! WALTER in to stop it. In come Street Profits to double team WALTER. Thety send him right into a superkick. Seth with a suicide dive onto Rolins! Montez flies!!! Oh shit! Dawkins hits a sick move of his own,

Owens with a stunner! Rollins hits the stomp to Wolfe and covers for 1..2….3!!!!



Winners: Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Street Profits

WALTER just be hittin different…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/2



Match 5: Andrade vs Cedric ALexander

Andrade backs Cedric into the ropes, Cedric shoves out of it, they do some fancy work till Andrade just forearms the face. Whip to Cedric and he gets sent int othe corner, hops over, back flips with a leg scissors, flips Andarade, then hits a dropkick. Andrade rolls to the outside. Cedric hits the ropes. Andrade back in, misses a clothesline, Cedric springboards, but Andrade dropkicks him in the middle of the air! He beats down on Cedric a few times. Andrade works the arm. Andrade punches the kidney, Alexander tries for the Lmbar check, Andrade with a speeler, Cedric flips him over and hits a chop. Rollup an Cedric cartwheels away then hits a dropkick to the face! Cedric with a clothesline. Another. Back elbow to the face of Andrade. Cedric hits the ropes. He dives. SUICIDE DIVE INTO ANDRADE!!! He rolls Andrade back in, waits for Andrade, dives through and hits a Flatliner! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cedric with a side waist lock. Elbo to the head break the hold. Ceric pulls the tights. Andrade nearly hits the ref. He’s distracted.

Zelina holds the legs. Andrade pulls him. He hits the Hammerlock DDT. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Andrade

I like this guy…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***1/2

Aleister Black wants someone to pick a fight ith him.

Backstage, Bobby Lashley and one of the girls from White Chicks are arguing…

Lana is here to confess her sins. She says Lashley is the love of her life, and he didn’t want her to come talk about it. The reality is that the truth is all that she has, and she is the most ravishing woman in the world, but she has some flaws, but telling the truth is not one of them, because she would rather be hated for who she is, than loved for something she is no, so the truth is she cheated on Rusev.

If that wasn’t the longest run-on sentence ever…

She claims Rusev cheated first. Tit for tat. Seven weeks ago, she had sex with Bobby Lashley for the first time.

Jerry Lawler: “TMI”

It’s their Sexiversary, says Lana, and the sex was beautiful. She claims she was monogamous with Rusev, then with Lashley, then Ricochet hit Lashley, who then hit her, which caused her to fall, and memes were made, and have we ever been as embarrassed as she was last week?

She went to the doctors, everything is fine, then she found out that she was pregnant.

She clears up the math for us. 7 weeks ago, she did Lashley. She’s 9 weeks pregnant. So, her soon to be sex-addict Rusev put a little monster brat inside of her. That Bulgarian son of a bitch. She could feel herself getting fat and bloated. He put that little 15 lb baby inside of her. She knew something wasn’t right…

Rusev is here, “The lovely freakin father of my unborn child.”

DADDY’s HOME chant.

Lana names all of the places Rusev wanted to have sex. Rusev says not to forget about the tank. Hahaha.

He’s trying to understand this whole thing. First, he’s a sex addict, then hes a cheater, now she’s pregnant. Lana says she feels it growing. Rusev didn’t call her a liar. He’s just trying to understand what’s going on her.

Lana goes in with a bunch of slaps, beating Rusev down over and over until…

Bobby Lashley’s music hits. Lana hops on the back of. Rusev. She claws at the eyes of Rusev. Lashley runs down the ramp and attacks Rusev. He hits a Flatliner as Lana smiles from the corner. Lashley lifts Rusev and chokeslams him. Sort of.

“I cannot believe that he believed I was pregnant.” – Lana at the top of the ramp.

She then makes out with Lashley.

Rowan comes out with a cage covered with some burlap material. He walks this covered cage over to the announcer’s table and gets in the ring for what I presume to be a squash match, thereby not deserving my full respects.



Match 7: The Viking Raiders vs Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

Morgan and Erik to start. Low dropkick to Ibar sends him off the apron. Running knee to Erik. Tag from Andrews, while Morgan suicide dives and is caught. Andrews flies onto the two, then Ibar comes in and both men send him to the outside. We get stereo front flips over the top rope to the outside onto The Viking Raiders. Erik in the ring wih Andrews. Erik looks for a suplex, but we get a stunner reversal! Tag to Morgan who flies off the top rope with a senton and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Andrews. Hard right from Erik. Knee to the gut of Andrews. Erik grabs the head of both men, then suplexes them hard!! Damn. Tag to Ibar who hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE!!!! Yeeeeesh. Ibar sends the boys into the ring, tags in Erik, smashes both guys in the corner, then tosses Morgan into some double knees. Erik lifts Ibar and tosses him onto Morgan. Erik tags in Ibar.

Andrews on the attack to no avail. Erik and Ibar go to grab, but Andrew with a pele to both men, he hits the ropes, lifted up. Viking Experience. Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner: The Viking Raiders

Meant more than any of their previous few matches.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2



Match 8: Randy Orton, Humberto Carrillo, and Ricochet vs The OC

Orton starts and gets a tag in from Humberto, making sure to make a point not to tag Ricohet in. Humberto flips out of the arm hold by AJ and reverses. Locks the fingets and kicks high. Humberto flies in the air with an arm drag. AJ runs into an arm drag into an arm bar. Tag to Ricochet. He drops an elbow on the arm. Works the arm of AJ. Ricochet hits the ropes. Sends AJ int othe ropes and Orton is there. Ricochet bounce off with a springboard crossbody.

Back from a break and Humberto arm drags AJ again. Kick out of the corner rom AJ. Whip to the corner, but Humberto flies off with a deadman splash haha. Nice. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Humberto tries for another arm drag but AJ slams him down. Tag to Gallows. Headbutt. Gallows with punches in the corner. Humberto goes for a takedown, but Anderson in to grab him, go for a back suplex, tag to Riccohet, who comes in with a right. Another right to the head. A head sicsosrs kip up, headbutt in the conrer. Hop over Gallows, kick to the face, superkick to Styles! Springboard, roll through, doesn’t tag, gets SPINEBUSTER for his trouble!! Ricochet on the outside of the ring in the heel corner. Anderson rolls him back in and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Cravt from behind. Anderson rips the nose off the face after a tag from AJ. Aj sends Ricochet into the corner .Tag to Gallows. Gallows with a right in the corner. Leg drop. Gallows with a cravat from behind. Ricochet with a standing enzifuri. Tag to AJ. AJ grabs the leg, Enziguri attempt from Ricohet, but no. He gets a heel kick instead. Tag to Humberto. He comes in. Attack to AJ, back elbow, duck under, springboard kick to AJ. Standing moonsault. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! He drags AJ over to the corner. Humberto to the top rope. He loks to fly, MOONSAULT! But he misses! AJ MOVES!!Tag to Orton. Orton is in, slowly, and hrabs AJ, ducks a clothesline. POWERSLAM! He grabs AJ and sets him up on the apron. Rope assisted DDT. Orton is about to RKO< but Anderson in to stop it. Recoil to Anderson. Gallows clotheslines him down. Flying dropkick from Humberto. Moonsault onto Anderson and Gallows. Orton in the ring, looking at AJ and Ricochet. Both men are down. Randy is standing tall. He looks over to Ricochet. Orton turns to Ricochet, he watches his back. Ricochet stands, turns Ricochet, AJ is up.

RKO to AJ!! Tag to Humberto! Moonsault to AJ. Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Randy Orton, Humberto, and Ricochet

Humberto is preeeeeetttyyyy….

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Orton looks to RKO Ricochet again, but stops short and stares him down with a smile. He then sneaks in and tells Ricochet that he does what he wants when he wants wherever he wants. Remember that. Orton turns and walks out of the ring.

End Show