411’s WWE RAW Report 11.19.18

Hi, my name is Tony Acero. You may remember me from such columns as, “I’ll Show Up When Brock Does.”

Who gave us Californians NXT, Survivor Series, RAW, and Trump all in the same week?



Raw starts with Corbin. Great.

He says stuff then introduces Stephanie. Steph is incredibly elated at the results from last nights and says tonight is one of celebration. Corbin agrees and says there should be some housekeeping to do, first, specifically things that Steph promised.

Braun’s music hits and he comes out to tell Steph that he held up his end of the bargain. Strowman wants a match with Corbin. Steph says her word is her bond, so at TLC, it will be Corbin v Braun. If Corbin can defeat Braun at TLC, he will become the permanent GM of RAW, but if he loses, he will lose all authority. Braun can choose the stip, though, sooooo….

One more stip, and it’s that Braun can get his title shot against Brock at Royal Rumble…but only if he can beat Corbin. She wants Braun to agree to these terms. Braun welcomes Corbin to Monday Night Braun, and tells Corbin to enjoy his time as GM because at TLC, they’ll have the TLC match. Corbin will get these hands, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. Oh my.

Corbin calls this a terrible idea; this match favors Corbin. He’s going to leave Braun in a pile of twisted steel and rubble, assuming he can even make it to TLC because he’s going to face Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a handicap match. Steph calls this excellence, but we need to one up it. We need to make it a six man tag – Lashley, McIntyre, and Corbin vs Braun, Elias, and Finn Balor.

Oh, and it’s next.

After everyone, save Elias, comes to the ring, he plays a little diddy for Cali.

We are informed that this is an Elimination Match, and Cole informs us of the rules. You know, in case we didn’t watch the fucking event less than 24 hours ago…

Ugh….



Match 1: Braun Strowman, Elias, and Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin

Braun and Corbin to start. They jaw jack for a while then Corbin tags in Drew. Drew goes nose to chin with Braun then backs up into the corner. They lock up and Braun shoves Drew. Braun screams. It’s not effective. Side headlock from Drew. Braun with a shoulder tackle, but Drew stays standing. Whip reversed and Drew kicks Braun. Chop to the chest. Braun sends Drew into the corner. Kick from Drew. He gets some rights to Braun then hits the ropes and gets a tackle, this one actually knocking him on his ass. Finn wants in. Crowd wants it. Braun gives it to them. Braun grabs Finn and body slams him onto Drew. Finn then gets body slammed by Drew a the crowd starts a Too Sweet chant. Drew rushes the corner, Finn hops over the ropes, Drew kicks him in the face, and Finn falls down to the apron mat. Drew kicks him out to the mat then follows and sends Finn into the barricade!!!

Back to the match, and Corbin and Finn are in the ring. Corbin gives him a right then stomps him a bit in the corner before tagging in Lashley. Lashley hits the ropes then a hard shoudler in the corner to Finn. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cravat from behind. Lashley grabs him form behind then slams him down hard. Tag to Corbin. Corbin lifts Finn, and Finn uses the power of the gays to break free and hit some right hands! He is about totag but Corbin is holding onto him hard. Finn with an elbow, oneto Lashley, one to Drew. Finn goes for a tag, Corbin in the way. Sends him to the corner. Finn flies out, DEEP SIX! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Lashley in now. He grabs Finn and sends him into the corner face first, then whips him into the opposite corner hard. Lashley with a whip, Finn with a surprise roll up. 1…2….NO!!! Tag to Elias. Whip to the corner, Elias escapes, holds the ropes as Corbin tries for a surprise attack, and Lashley attacks! Whip to the ropes. Elias holds on, Lashley with a boot, but Elias escapes. Finn in. He and Elais team up to take Lashley out of the ring. Finn hits the ropes. Front flip to Corbin and Lashley. FInn sends Lashley into the ring. Corbin distracts the ref. Finn on the apron. Drew shoves him off! Drew with a tag onto Lashley. Finn is slow to rise. Claymore Kick! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Finn Balor has been eliminated!

We return from a break with the heels taking turns stomping Elias then tagging each other in. Drew tosses Elias into the middle of the ring, and works his face a bit. ELias is able to fight out, gets shoved to the ropes, Elias kicks, but Drew with a huge right to the mouth. Cover for 1…NO!!! Elias is up, and Drew belly to belly tosses him then tags in Lashley. Lashley with abelly to bely of his own. Lashley drops for a pin. 1…2..NO! Corbin in to send Elias into the corner. Elias blocks some right hands but Corbin whips him into the corner hard. Lashley on the outside. Braun goes to attack. Drew flies off the steps onto Braun. In the ring, Elias is turning into the hold, but he has no one to tag. Right from Elias. Corbin with a sloppy uppercut. Elias with a surprise knee. ELias heads to the top rope. He flies off with an elbow. Cover for 1..2…Lashley breaks the pin up! Lashley sends ELias ot the outside. Lio is chuckling at Elias. Elias goes to attack him. Lio hops on the apron, back flips, and ELias still catches him. Here comes Lashley to hit a spear. The ref has started the count. He eventually gets to 10, and Lashley still doesn’t stand.

Elias has been eliminated!

Braun is the only one left. We come back from a break with Drew as Cole pontificates that this damage will last four weeks to “soften up” Braun. Anyways, tag to Lashley and he comes in to choke up Braun on the ropes. Tag to Corbin who comes in with a bunch of stomps. He hits some right hands to the face of Braun. Braun grabs Braun by the beard and locks in a Tazmission like hold. Braun sends Corbin over his shoulder then hits the ropes and hits a sick tackle. He sends Lashley and Drew off th corner. Splash to Corin in the corner. He then gives a huge chop to the chest, sending Corbin down had. Braun leaves te ring. He trucks it. Tackle to Lashley! Braun back up on the aporn. He enters the ring, gets hit by a boot, grabs Corbin off the top, hits a powerslam. Pin for 1…2……DREW WITH A CHAIR!!! He smacks Braun a good one on the back.

Drew McIntyre has been eliminated!

Winner:

What an uninspired and relatively boring match…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Drew continues to the onslaught with the chair. He hits Braun a few times then smacks Braun across the back hard, sending him to the outside. Lashley runs, hits a spear on Braun, then stands proud. Drew mounts and hits a few right hands. Drew and Lashley double team and send Braun into the baricade. They then send him into the steps. Lashley with some right hands to Braun, who is now laid out on the steps. Corbin is all smiles. He saunters over to Braun Braun grabs him by the neck. Lashley saves Baron and Drew hits a Claymore Kick. Lashley and Drew send Braun into the ring steps again. Corbin has a chair. He smacks Braun across the back. The one ref continues to try and stop Corbin, but sucks at it. Corbin hits Braun another time in the gut. Drew grabs Braun. Lashley sets the steps aside. Corbin takes his belt off. Lashley ties it around the wrist of Braun and pulls his arm onto the steps. Corbin has the chair. He’s about to smack Brain with it, but grabs the top section of the steps instead. He then slams the steps onto Braun’s hand. Only not really, cuz it didn’t even look close. Braun’s arm is covered in blood for some reason, so that’s cool…

In the ring, Drew, Lashley, and Corbin stand proudly.

Braun tries to get up on his feet, does so, then falls right back down. The blood is coming from his elbow.

The heels head to the top of the ramp and roar in elation. Back to Braun, as he tells the medical team that he can’t feel his fingers.

We go back to last week where Dean stood in front of a red car for no reason and gave a quasi reason for turning on Seth.

Seth is here to say what’s up to LA and congratulate all of the events this past weekend. He then brings up that today marks the day 6 years ago that The Shield debuted. For six years, mostly, they arn this place. After Seth’s match last night, he took some time to reflect. He’s gotta admit that this reflection has made this situation with Dean that much harder to stomach. IT has felt like an eternity, though, because Dean has yet to face him like a man, but Dean won’t have a choice come TLC.

Seth brings up Dean’s promo last week, saying he’s been the same person the entire time. Seth says, ya think ya know a guy – but Seth learned more while watching the Dean special on the Network. He didn’t know Dean was in the hospital, because Dean never answered his calls or called back. Ambrose says he loves the WWE. Seth says this is the first time he’s ever heard Dean say the word “love.” Seth didn’t know he was capable of love. Seth says that all Dean has been doing is hiding an talking, but that changes come TLC. Seth says he is feeling aggressive right now, though, and he is looking for a fight. He invites Dean down to the ring.

Dean is at a Dunkin Donuts on the screen and says Seth is looking a little desparate. He says Seth doesn’t get it; things have changed. For the past six years, The Shield did more harm than good. No one knows how they were when the cameras stopped rolling, the things they did. They were rotten to the core. Time has caught up. Everyone will pay in different ways. He says that what goes around comes back around, and we are all going to get what we deserve. Just look at Roman…

Eeek.

Dean says Roman has to answer to the man upstairs, but Seth has to answer…to Seth. He then tells Seth to come find him, and he’ll show him what happens next.

Plot twist, he’s not at a Dunkin Donuts, he’s backstage! GASP!!!

Cole goes to Renee again to ak what she knows about this. Young says she doesn’t agree, but she understands it. She adds nothing to this. Neither does Cole. This is the plot hole they worry about…

Seth is backstage, looking for Deawn. He asks a random pony-tailed dude then some other indy guys who are prety bad at acting. One guy tells Seth to get out of his face, so Seth knocks both on their ass. Two more come up and Seth holds his fist up to scare them away.

Hahahaa, this is so laughable.

Lars is coming, y’all. Soon.

Alexa is on commentary along with the three little pigs.

Speaking of pigs…



Match 2: Nia Jax and Tamina vs Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha starts with fire attacking Nia, but Nia gets her in the conrer. Sasha kicks out fro mthe corner then dropkicks Nia a few times. Right hands into the corner. Tag to Bayley. Bayley drops down and Sasha does some poetry in motion. They double team until Sasha leaves the ring. Tag to Sasha and she enters for some kicks. Tag to Bayley. Nia shoves her down hard. Tag to Tamina who headbutts Bayley. Whip to Bayley into the corner. Tamina sends Byley into the corner again then runs into an elbow. Kicks form Bayley then she sends amina into the corner. Tag to Sasha. Sasha floats over Tamina then dropkicks the leg. Tag to Bayley and Bayley drives a knee to the side of Tamina’s head. Bayley with a back elbow in the corner .Tag from Sasha. Bayley with another elbow and Tamina hops off the top onto Tamina. Taina rolls to the outside. Nia enters, Sasha sends her to the outside. Tamina on the apron, and they send her off. Tamina and Nia regroup on the outside.

We return to Nia holding Bayley in the middle of the ring. Bayley is able to escape with a jawbreaker then goes to tag in Sasha. She gets it and Sasha comes in with a crossbody attempt. Nia catches her and lifts, but Sasha floats down and clips the knee then hits a modified bulldog. Shining Wizard and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Nia shoves her away hard. On the outside, Sasha turns right into a clothelsine from Tamnia. Tag to Tamimna. Tamina drops down t ograb Sasha. She rolls her into the ring and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Tamina sends Sasha into the corner. Tag to Nia. Nia with some stomps to Sasha. Tamina is the legal woman. She hits a butt splash then covers for 1..2..NO!!! Tamina with a cravat fro mbehind. Sasha escapes and hits a high knee in the corner then two more knees to Tamina. Tag to Bayley. She enters and knocks Nia off the apron. SUPERKICK from TAmina!!! Tamina grabs Bayley’s head then pulls her up by the ponytail. Bayley with a rollup!!! 1…2…NO!!! Bayley with a stunner between the ropes! A gain! She hits a lot of right hands then the ropes then a Thesz Press!!!! Right hands over and over! She hits the ropes. KNEE TO TAMINA!! Bayley to the top rope! She ives. Crossbody! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Bayley on the shoulders. Bayley hits the ropes. NIa is there to punch her in the face. Oh great….it’s a finisher now… Tag to Nia. She is in the ring and lifts Bayley then sends her into the corner, then out. Splashi n the middle of the ring. Cover for 1..2….NO!! Banks breaks it up. Nia hits her and Bayley hops on Nia’s back. Nia flips her forward. Splas—Kicks from the corner from Bayley!

Tamina distracts, Nia grabs Bayley by the throat. She shoves Bayley, lift up. SAMOAN DROP! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Moral of RAW so far….long doesn’t ALWAYS mean good…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Ambrose interrupts Charley via tv. He tells her to find Rollins and tell him that Ambrose is right here waiting for him. He knows this spot. The place The Shield used to call home. Ambrose enters the nearby Hooters.

Back from a break, and Seth is seething. No, realy, he is. He walks into the spot where Ambrose was, and there’s a door that is spray painted with the words, “Burn it Down.”

We go from this to the peeing of Drake Maverick.

Backstage, Drake is in line at catering and Rhyno asks him if he tried the peas.

Get it?

They offer to get him some adult diapers. Drake turns around and asks Gable if there is something funny here. Gable tells him not to get pissed. In comes Roode who says there is no beef. They’re just happy to see that he is in Bladder shape than last night. He means better. Drake says that these two are in trouble now because…

Ha.

Ha.

Ha.

Drake said URINE….

This is the funniest thing they’ve ever written ever. Only, it’s not.



Match 3: The Revival vs Tres Cabajeros

Kalisto to start I guess. Dawson with a cohp. He foes for a powerbomb but gets arm dragged int othe corner. Tag from Wilder, ut Kalisto hits him with a tag. Tag to Lince, then Metalik tags himself in. They triple team Wilder. ROllup from Kalisto for 1..2..NO!!! Wilder with a right hand. Tag to Dawson. He goes for a leg twist of Kalisto. He pulls him aay rom a pin then wraps the leg around his leg. Kalisto tries to fight out with some kicks. Dawson lifts, Kalisto turns it into a press and a pin for 1..2.NO!! Wilder tags in . Stomp to Kalist. He knocks Metalik down and tosses a pinata at him. Tag from Kalisto. Lince up top. Cross body. Dropkick to Wilder. Springboard moonsault to Wilder. Dawson in and gets pulled right out of the ring. Hurricanrana from Lince. He rushes the corner, gets sent over the ropes. Chop form Dorada. Wilder with a right just as he is climbing up. Metalik walks the ropes, lands on his feet, tosses a pinata away, and Wilder gets kicked.

Dorado on the top rope. Shooting Star Press. Pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: Lucha House Party

I mean, they’re fun to watch, but without reason, there is no interest.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Cole and Co take a break to bring some light to the fires happening here in Cali. We see some footage of the WWE visiting the fire department in Camarillo, including handing over a title ot the fire fighters. Should have given us rakes.

Charley finds Seth and asks him how he feels. Seth says h’s going to find Ambrose and hurt him. He can say whatever he wants about Seth, but what he said about ROman is too far…

Behind Seth, Ambrose walks by, stares at the cam, then keeps walking. Haha

Seth says that when he finds Dean, he’ll be asking himself why he turned his back. Titus is walking by and tells on Dean. Damn, Titus. Snitches get stitches bro…

Ronda is here to smile. Then stop. Then smile again. Then not.

She thing brings up Nia come TLC and says just look at what she did to Becky’s face. But at TLC, Ronda will tap out Nia Jax. When she is done with NIa, the next chapter of Ronda vs Charlotte will be written. Someway, somehow, she will find Charlotte and they are going to finish hat they started last night. She didn’t come here to just talk about fighting, though. She wanted to show us what a true champion is. It’s someone who will toss someone off a mountain, apparently. Champions don’t choose the most opportune time to fight. A true champ stands tall atop the mountain at all times, on your worst day, and you can’t defend your position, you step aside. She talkin to Brock?

This is her on her worst day. She will refuse to step aside. So hit someone’s music and send anyone out here to fight, because if she can’t defend the title tonight, she doesn’t deserve to be champ.

And the diva to answer her is….Baron Corbin!!! He is all smiles. He tells Ronda that her request to defend the title has been denied. As GM, he can’t do it. Ronda yells at him that he needs to now, unless he wants a shot at the champ.

Corbin then wishes her luck. He tried to warn her. He is going to find an opponent now, and she will be the next RAW Women’s Champiion.

Mickie James music hits and no one cares or is surprised…



Match 4: WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey vs Mickie James

ROnda starts with a monkey flip then a barrage of fists in the corner. Ref pulls her back and Mickie gives her a huge kick to the face then to the arms and shoulders. Ronda goes down and Mickie keeps going with the kicks. Ref backs her up then Mickie drives a knee into Ronda. ANother kick to the chest. Mickie with a soft kick to the head. Another weak kick. Slap from Mickie. Another. Chop to the chest. Wo, Mickie is really lookin bad right now…right from her, then a hold from behind. Ronda escapes.

Piper’s Pit. ANother. One more Piper’s Pit. Arm bar. Mickie taps!

Winner:

Piper’s Pit? More like….PIPER’S PITS!

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Ronda makes her way up the ramp, looks back at the ring. Nia and Tamina come out behind her. Niaa wlks up to Ronda, holds up her fist, and blows on it.

Next, it’s Chad and Robert vs AOP and that little pissant….



Match 5: AOP vs Roode and Gable

Gable and Akam to start. Akam drops Gable down hard and drops some elbows. He tosses Gable across the ring. Tag to Razar. They double team with a knee to the face of Gable. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Razar stops some rights with a knee then lifts Gable up and works the back across his shoulder. Gable turns it into a sleeper, but Razar flips him forward then spinebuster to the mat!!! Right hands from Razar. Razar lets Drake talk some shit then slams his face into the mat. Razar sits Gable on the top rope, but Gable grabs the arm and locks in an arm bar until the count of 4. Gable sends Razar into the corner. Tag to Roode. Crowd chants A – O – PEE – PEE,. Whip to Rodoe . Roode with akick. DRopkick to Akam on the outside. Shoulder in the corner. ROode up top. He hops over, hits the ropes, right hand to the forehead. Cover for 1..NO!!! Roode grabs the head, gets sent into the corner. Tag to Akam. Whip to Roode and a double team, but Roode escapes with an elbow and sends Razar into the post. Roode with a blockbuster to Akam. Tag ot Gable. Roode holds Akam. Gable wants a moonsault, but Akam shoves Roode to the outside.

Gable flies off the top rope. Rollup!! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner:

Why….

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: ½*

Backstage, Dean is hiding by a forklift. He says he is not playing games, but it is fun watching Seth run around…like a lunatic. Seth is so whiney. He and his people. Grow up. This sin’t about Roman. It’s about the bond between brothers broken, and if Seth does find him, that’s exactly what will happen to Seth. He will break him, crush him, shatter him, and after…

Apparently, there is a stench. Ambrose covers his mouth with a napkin, says it’s a horrible stench. Is it the smell of Seth’s fear? The smell of LA? No….Oh, it’s from us people.

After a break, it appears Seth is over the hunt. He has his hat on backwards, so he is totally ready. He also has his stuff. He’s stopped and says that he’s got a Red Eye to catch and walks away.



Match 6: Ruby Riot vs Natalya

Nattie shoots the legs and attacks with punches. Ruby rolls to the ropes and the ref holds her back. Ruby with a kick thn sends Nattie down hard. She gets some right hands of her own, but Nattie slaps her hard. Whip to the corner by Ruby. Nttie side steps and drops Ruby on her ass. She runs across her back then hits a dropkick to the face. Nattie attacks with rights in the corner. The ref backs her up again. Ruby rushes, Nattie grabs, attacks the back, shoots the legs, and goes for the Sharpshooter immediately. Ruby makes it to the ropes to escape the hold and the ring. Nattie leaves the ring an chases Ruby into the ring. Ruby into the corner. Logan distracts. Ruby grabs Nattie and plants her on her face. Ruby kicks Nattie to the outside.

We are back and Ruby has control. She has a chokehold and some leg scissors. Nattie is still standing, but fading. Nattie lifts Ruby and turns it into a body slam. Cover fro mNattie. 1…2..NO!!! Ruby in the corner. Nattie with a hard splash. A few rights. Nattie backs up and runs into an elbow. Chop is missed and Ruby hits an STO. Ruby hops to the 2nd rope and just falls backwards onto Nattie. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Ruby to the top rope. Nattie us up. She tosses Riot off the top rope into the ring. Nattie with a spinning clothesline. Logan on the apron. Shoulder tackle to her. Liv on the aprob. Ruby tries to attack, so Nattie side steps. SHARPSHOOTER!! Liv MOrgan grabs Ruby and drags her outside.

Nattie sends Liv off the apron hard. Ruby with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Nattie reverses and gets her pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Natalya

Love Cole saying that’s not gonna make Natite feel good while Nattie is all smiles, waving at Ruby…

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *½

Cole informs us that his elbow has been shattered…

Backstage, Ambrose is walking like a boss. He’s still wearing dog tags, so I guess there’s a little something there, right, Dean?

Anyways, he’s headed to the ring.

He comes out with a bandanna in his hand, covering his mouth every now and again, claiming of a stench. He says this is too easy, we all wanna see Seth come down and beat him up because he turned on all of us and our dirty little children. Let’s be real – he knows that every single one of us would have done the same thing. We’d stab our friends for money or a free meal. At least his reasons were justified. He’s been around people like us his whole life. He doesn’t feel sorry for himself. We are so emotional. The way we cheer for Seth makes him sick, and what is that smell? What is that stench? He can smell us all the way from back there. It’s a pile of phony LA garbage.

We head backstage, and Seth is here .he’s running towards the ring, hitting gorilla, then heading straight to the ring. Dean looks bothered, concerned, then ready. ROllins attcks. Dean hits the ropes, Seth sends him outside. Seth with a suicide dive. Dean sells it like mad. Rollins with punches over and over again. Dean escapes through the crowd. Seth follows. He grabs the head, hits a eight, sends Dean over the barricade. Seth dives off the barricade into Dean. Right hands over and over .Dean rolls into the ring. Ambrose misses a clothesline. Superkick from Seth. Seth hits the corner. STOMP attempt, but Dean hits a low blow, and Seth is down.

Dean says he was trying to talk to his people. He tells Seth not to ever interrupt him again then gives him an opportunity to talk…right before hitting Dirty Deeds.

Dean leaves the ring then runs back in to hit it again.

End Show .