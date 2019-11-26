411’s WWE RAW Report 11.25.19

Oh, hai, Marks!

Did ya miss me?! Are we hungover off the drink of wrasslin, or do we got one more round in us?! Let’s find out!

The entire RAW roster is circling the ring with Seth in the middle of it. The crowd chants for Punk, and Seth acknowledges it, saying he tried to get CM Punk to come out here but Punk doesn’t want to be a part of the change that he is begging for. Seth then says it’s not about Punk, but is about the entire roster. NXT chant starts, and Seth admits that they kicked RAW’s ass last night.

Seth claims to love RAW, and to see what it has become, it breaks his heart. This show is better than that. He says this will be harsh, but it needs to be said: last night, the entire roster sucked. “You all sucked.” Yeah, he’s trying to do the right thing; they all dropped the ball. They went from the A show to the C show. They need to take their flag and plant it back in the ground and make RAWMERICA great again. He believes in RAW, and this is why he called everyone out here. He offers the mic to anyone that wants to speak up. He calls Orton out by name. He says that Orton was the weak link last night.

Orton leaves.

We get the same from Charlotte after Seth berates her for losing.

He then calls out AOP and tells them to leave. So they do. He then calls Rey out and says he let everyone down. He beat Brock two times, and he couldn’t even get the job done with a lead pipe and his stupid kid helping him out. Maybe he’s not the Rey we grew up lovin.

This makes the entire roster leave. Seth says this is their show and the need to stand up for it. These are the things they are all thinking.

He turns, and Kevin Owens is on the apron. He stares down Seth. Seth says his new name is Mr. NXT. Since this is an open forum, how bout Owens come in an say what he’s gotta say. Actually, Seth knows. He’s going to say this is about Seth, not RAW. This is coming from his heart. He loves this place, and all he does is think about how it can be better. He sleeps, eats, breathes WWE RAW. He wants this ot be the best show on the planet. It’s not about him. What does Owens do? He just shows up. He’s a lazy piece of crap. He doesn’t do anything. Owens wants Seth’s spot. He will never be Seth Rollins.

STUNNER to Seth Rollins!

Backstage, Seth removes his jacket and scrunchie angrily. Charley says clearly this didn’t go over well. Seth says ok, Owens can learn the hard way. He and Owens in the ring. That’s a challenge.

Oh, yay. Lashley.

So, Lana got a restraining order against Rusev.

My feed freezes, and honestly, is that a bad thing?

Lashley is taking on Titus. Oh, Hi, Titus.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Titus O’Neil

Lockup to start. Hard right from Titus.

The match is cut short as Rusev runs through the crowd into the ring and beats down on Lashley.

Winner: No one



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Lana screams as Rusev attacks Lashley, then sends him into the steps, followed by sending him into the barricade. He screams, “Come on, BOB!” haha. Lashley fights back, trying to beat Rusev up on the ramp, but Rusev hits a short clothesline and sends Lashley into the big RAW screen. They near the announce table, and Rusev sends Lashley into the announce table. He removes the top, tosses a chair cuz why not, then clears the table. Rusev with a hard right. Lashley lays on the table. Rusev points to Lana vigorously. Out comes “POLICE” to handcuff Rusev.

Lana yells “YOU BROKE THE LAW” as they cuff Rusev. Rusev rushes Lashley with a shoulder tackle. Cops grab him so he kicks some scaffolding down. He screams “I’m BACK” while cops take him to the back.

Admittedly, the crowd fucking loves it.

We come back to Lana doing her best to show concern.

AOP is out shirtless to take on Ryder and Hawkins.



Match 2: AOP vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Hawkins on the attack, but Razar beats dat ass before tagging in his partner. Last Chapter is hit, a big boot to Ryder’s face, then a knee. Another knee. We get a beatdown of Ryder, then a tag, and both Akam and Razar hit a death valley driver into the turnbuckle, followed by a colliding powerbomb.

Tag to Razar, who helps with a neckbreaker/powerbomb combo. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: AOP

SQUISH

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: ½*



Match 3: Andrade vs Akira Tozawa

Tozawa shoves Andrade, hops up and on his shoulders, then gets powerbombed. Stomps from Andrade. Chop in the corner from Andrade. Knee to the gut. Stomp from Andrade. He works the left arm from behind Akira hits the ropes after, high kick, swings, misses, switch, GERMAN!!! Tozawa to the top rope. Andrade is up! He clips the feet and Tozawa flips forward and down into the corner. Stomps. Running knees by Andrade.

Andrade locks the head, hits the hammerlock DDT. Pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Andrade

Squash x’s 2

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Aleister Black cuts a promo about fights with him, specifically Buddy Murphy.

We then go back into time as the music of The Hardy Boyz hits and out comes Matt Hardy. He’s going one-on-one with….someone.



Match 4: Matt Hardy vs Buddy Murphy

Murphy corners Matt. Matt fights out, gets Buddy into a corner, mounts, and gets a few before Murhpy escapes, places his head in between crotch and buckle, and kicks his head in. Murphy sends Matt into the corner hard, and Matt falls to the outside. Murphy beats down Matt on the back, then sends him into the barricade. He tosses Matt into the other barricade, back first. Murphy sends Matt back into the ring. Buddy ot the top rope. He flies and Matt runs under him. Murphy rolls through, but walks right into a Side Effect. Rights from Matt. Splash in the corner. Matt with a clothesline, followed by a bulldog attempt, but Murhpy sends Matt into the corner. Kick out of the corner from Matt. 2nd rope elbow drop to the back of the head. Kick. TWIST OF FAT—no!! Murphy sends Matt into the ropes. HIGH KNEE!!! Matt bounces off the ropes, and collapses.

Running knee to Matt’s face! Murhpy drags Matt into the middle of the ring. ANOTHER KNEE! EEEK! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Buddy Murphy

Nice of Matt to come give Murphy a win

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

Murphy is on the mic. He says that it is he, Buddy Murphy, and he has come to pick a fight with…

Black’s music hits to interrupt Buddy.

Black runs down the ramp, slides in the ring, stands angrily, and murphy is on the attack! Black stops him dead in his tracks with a hard back elbow. Kick to Murphy, sending him into the ropes, and he comes bouncing right back into a hard fucking knee. Murphy falls to the outside as Black stands in the middle of the ring, waiting for some more. Murphy tumbles towards the ramp, looking down at his bloodied hand, then rushes the ring, hops on the apron, and thinks better of it, backing off immediately after.

Backstage, Charley expresses Black always being ready for a fight for really no reason, then brings up Charlotte.

Charlotte tells Charley that she was the only one qualified to lead Team RAW, and obviously Asuka is just mad at how many times Asuka has lost against Charlotte, including ending her undefeated streak. Now she wants to use mist? Ok. Tonight, she will remind Asuka that she is the 10 time champion, and the queen. She Woooos, and her lips get stuck in a permanent duck face.

We go back to the top of the hour where Seth made his friends walk out on him followed by the Stunner.

Before the following match can even start, The OC attack him from behind. Humberto tries to get the better of them, but gets a chokeslam on the apron, then tossed into the steps. Anderson and Gallows grab Humberto and hit a Magic Killer onto the steps.

AJ and The OC stand proud in the middle of the ring. Out comes Ricochet to check on Humberto.

AJ mockingly asks if Humberto is ok. He says it doesn’t sound like Humberto is medically cleared for tonight’s match, so there ya have it. It’s unfortunate. Speaking of unfortunate, he thought Ricochet was a superhero, yet he didn’t make it in time to save his homie.

Ricochet takes offense, and says that to him, this isn’t what a champion is made of. Tonight, he challenges AJ for the title.

AJ says no, he signed a title match against Humberto, and Humberto alone. He just got carried to the back. So, it’s not going to happen. Sorry lil Ricky.

RADALL KEITH ORTON is here! He says that Humberto might not be able to compete, but he can. Besides, he figure the people of Chicago would love nothing more than to see Randy RKO AJ right through the canvas. So, AJ, why doesn’t he put the title up against Orton tonight.

AJ says the last time they were competing, it was in a bigger and better city, and he beat him. So he has nothing to prove to two guys he’s already beaten. So it ain’t gonna happen, fellas.

This brings out Drew McIntyre. He knows someone that has never got a chance at the title. He pinned the NXT UK champ Walter, is sexy, and has an accent, and although Chicago doesn’t deserve this match, he thinks – for the first time ever – Drew vs AJ happens tonight for the title.

AJ says he’s a little sore after stealing the show last night.

Rey Mysterio wants to talk about being sore and banged up. Last night, he survived Brock, but you don’t hear him complaining – except for this very moment. Rey says he isn’t going to let AJ cheat these people out of a title match – so him vs AJ tonight for the match.

AJ calls all these people entitled. Out of principle alone, he declines.

Ricochet has an idea. The four of them have a match, and the winner gets to wrestle AJ tonight for the title.

AJ says this is ridiculous. Gallows says it sounds kind of compelling. Anderson says it seems pretty cool. AJ says go ahead, then, and makes the match…now.



Match 5: Number One Contendership for US Title Shot Tonight

Randy Orton vs Ricochet vs Rey Mysterio vs Drew McIntyre

Rey goes to kick Orton, as Drew is sent outside. Ric and Rey in the ring go at it, but Drew is in, only for Mysterio to take him out. Ric flies off the apron with a splash on Orton. He slides back in the ring, and we got Ric vs Rey for a bit. They shake hands. Orton is in to stop the stupid sportsmanship, only for both little dudes to dropkick Orton out of the ring. Whip to Ric, who kicks Drew. Rey sends Ric over the top rope. Shoudler. High kick to Rey. Ric runs and goes to fly, but Drew catches him and hits a body slam on the outside of the ring. Orton grabs Rey in the ring and slides him to outside, who falls right ont top of Ricochet. Drew grabs Ric, sends him into the ring, and foolows. Orton stomps the hand of Ricochet. Orton with another stomp. He locks up from behind. Drew is here for the BBG threesome scene. Drew tosses Ricochet across the ring. Orton grabs Ric by the head and holds him, then boot scrapes the face. Rey is back in the ring. Rey is seated in the corner. Drew and Orton grab Ric in the corner and kick his thigh. Orton with an uppercut. Drew with a chop. Ric tries to fight out as Rey walks the apron and enters the ring. Orton hits an uppercut. Drew chops Ricochet in the corner. Orton and Drew whip Ric into the corner. He kicks out of the corner, front flips and dropkicks Drew. Kip up. Headbutt to the midsection, Ric flies with a springboard and runs right into a powerslam. Rey with a springboard, and he hits a seated senton, then a springboard crossbody onto Drew. Rey trushes the corner, Ric moves, right hands to Rey. Rey fires back, high kick. Rey on the apron. Ricochet on the apron. Rey climbs up, pulling Ric with him. They fight a bit at the top of the ropes, Rey holds the head, Ricochet looks to shove Rey, does, and here comes Drew to stomp Rey and give Ricochet a right hand. Drew shoves Rey, then Ric clips t he feet. Drew is hanging upside down in the Tree of Woe. Rey fights Ricochet off the corner a bit, but both guys are going at it at the top of the corner. Rey locks up for a suplex, but in comes Orton who helps to send Ridcochet to the outside. Rey to the top. Orton is up, too, looking for the SUperplex,while Drew still hangs. Drew wakes up, swings himself up and locks the hips of Orton for a GERMAN!!! But Orton has Rey and hits a SUperplex at the same time!

We are back, and Drew has Ricochet slappin the shit outta him. Drew misses a right, Ric misses an Enziguri, but hits a reverse. He bounces off Orton. Enziguri to Orton’s shoulder. Ric hits the ropes. Orton side steps, grabs the head, and hits the rope-assisted DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

I should mention that AJ and The OC came down before the commercial to watch the match at the bottom of the apron.

Drew and orton share some words in the ring. Drew hits a hard ass chop to Orton. Orton tries one of his own. It’s not nearly as affective. Drew with another hard chop straight to Orton’s chest, causing his ear to ring. Orton with a thumb to the eye!! Haha. Nice little moment. Uppercuts in the corner. Drew with a headbutt!!! Orton collapses! Ricochet with a springboard! Standing shooting star press! Springboard but he sees Rey! Dropkick to him! Ricochet hops up on the shoulders of Drew, he flies back for an inverted rana but Drew holds on, looking for the Alabama, but Ric rolls forward into a pin!!! 1..2..N!O!!!! Huge blow to Ric followed by a powerbomb to Ricochet!!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Drew wants the Claymore! He runs! RKO!!!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! The OC grab Orton by the leg and send him into the barricade!!!

Ricochet shakes off his pain, Rey is on the apron. Springboard! Ricochet catches him! Fireman’s. Rey dorops off, lands on his feet. Springboard, INSIDE CRADLE! 1…2…3!!!!!

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Solid match, although Rey winning doesn’t sit right with me.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

Oh shit, the Rey vs AJ match is happening now!



Match 6: Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles

AJ takes advantage of Rey’s exhaustion and stomps him a few times while gloating. AJ locks the head of Rey, then hits a suplex in the middle of the ring. Rey leaves the ring. Aj follows and sends him into the barricade hard. AJ sends Rey into the apron, then back in the ring. AJ gets an elbow. Rey turns. Rights. Climbs the corner, AJ attacks the back, AJ hangs Rey up in th Tree of Woe. AJ walks away, runs, slides with a dropkick to the face of Rey. AJ attacks the back of the head of Rey. AJ grabs Rey by the mask and looks for another supelx, but Rey blocks it. He knees out of the hold, attckds the right, whip, kick to the face, Rey goes for a springboard, but his knee gives out on Rey. Kick from Rey, Springboard moonsault, but AJ catches him!!! Rey shoves AJ into the corner, shoulder first!! AJ up first. Rey kicks. AJ catches. Kick to the chin!!! Rey wants the 619, but Anderson is there to pull the leg out from under Rey. The ref ain’t havin it. He’s kicking Gallows and Anderson to the back.

Back from the break, and AJ is workin REY in the corner. He sits Rey on the corner. Rey fights back, sending AJ to the mat. Styles attacks the back. Rey looks to hang again, and AJ kicks the mid section. Again. Sliding dropkick again, but this time Rey pulls imself up and AJ crotches himself!!! Rey to the top rope .He turns, flies with a seated senton. Hits the ropes, ducks under a right, hurricanrana, AJ in the corner. Rey mounts. Punches till the 10 count! Crowd is alive. Rey whips, reversed, rey hits the corner, kick to Aj, wheelbarrow into a bulldog! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rey up in the corner. AJ locks up. Rey bites the hand of AJ! He pushes AJ off the top, then stands, but AJ with the Firemans! He drops his head on the knee! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! AJ wants Styles clash, but Rey escapes, Destroyer! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Rey on the apron. Springboard, hurricanrana. 619!!!! Rey to the top rope! Oh no, Ref is out! Rey covers like a dummy, and tries to shake the ref up. Crowd counts. THE OC run down th ramp and attack Rey. The ref is dead. AJ on the apron. The OC look for Magic Killer, but Orton is here! He kicks Gallows! He sends Anderson into the barricade.

In the ring, AJ hits a forearm to Orton,goes for the Phenomenal One, Orton ducks, 619 to Rey!!! Orton with an RKO!!!

Frogsplash by Rey! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner and NEW Champion: Rey Mysterio

If commentary didn’t shut the hell up about this being a miracle, I would have enjoyed it a lot more.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Rey says this is for the Latinos. Thanks for winning the US Title for all us Mexicans, Rey.

Backstage, Owens has some words. He asks for the mic from Charley, and wants to talk directly to Seth. He understands what Seth was saying, but the diference between them two is that Owens has known eho he is since the moment he laced up his boots 20 years ago. He has never ever trie to be something he’s not, even when he was ordered to change. He dug his heels and said no. He knows who he is. He is Kevin Owens, and will always be this, and he is fine. But Rollins? He has done everything he could to be what the company wants him to be, abut all he has accomplished is to become a whiney miserable prick. He tells Mr. Crossfit that his first stunner earlier was nothing, because there’s another coming his way, and it will turn Monday Night Rollins into the Kevin Owens Show.

Well, shit.



Match 2342: Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

Charlotte with a punch to the jaw. Charlotte mounts with some hard elbows until Asuka rolls to the outside. Charlotte follows and sends her int othe barricade. Charlotte points at Sane. It’s super effective. Charlotte sends Asuka in the ring, then big boots Sane off the apron, giving Asuka the chance to attack from behin,d but Charlotte tosses her by the hair. Charlotte kicks in the conrer. ASuka sends Charlotte into the turnbuckle a few times, but Charlotte hits a forerarm. Charltote sends Asuka int othe buckle this time. Asuka seated in the corner. Charlotte grabs Asuka for a body slam, but Asuka lands on her feet and pulls the hair of Charlotte, slamming her into the mat hard. Asuka with a right. Both girls trade blows until they’re standing. Asuka locks up from behind. Elbow from Charlotte. Another one. A third knocks Asuka down. She goes for a right, but Asuka locks the arm and tries for the submission. Charlotte rolls out, goes for a Figure Four, but Asuka kicks Charlotte away. Asuka rushes the corner. Elbow from Charlotte. Sane outside and Charlotte looks to attack so Asuka shoves her ass to the back of Charlotte. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Riht from Charlotte as Asuka tries to lock up the left arm. Kick from Asuka. Another to the face. Charlotte rolls away, Asuka with a right. Forearms to the face of Charlotte. Kicks from Asuka straight to the fake titties. Asuka swings with a kick, but charlotte grabs it. Backfist from Asuka. She hits the ropes. BIG BOOT from Charlotte. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka rolls to the outside. Sane is out there. Asuka is favoring the face. Sane runs through the crowd! Charlotte chases after her for some reason! My feed drops and I come to a commercial for pizza. Let’s just pretend Charlotte murdered Sane.

We return to the show with Asuka getting hit with a Fallaway slam. Charlotte goes for a moonsault, but Asuka rolls away, so Charlotte front flips onto her. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka with a sleeper! Charlotte esacpes. Asuka in the corner. Goes for a kick, but Charlotte holds the legs, She springboard, drops, ASuka with knees to the face of the running Charlotte. Asuka flies off the top rope, Charlotte dodges, goes for Natural Selection, but Asuka grabs the arm and locks in a triangle!!! Charlotte turns it into a Boston Crab! Asuka crawls towards the ropes. She nearly gets it. ASuka grabs them! Charlotte grabs the legs. Asuka kicks her away. Charlotte back elbows Asuka in the conrer. She drops a boot onto the knee hard. High kick from Asuk! Charlotte off the roeps. SPEAR! 1..2……NO!!!

Sane wasn’t murdered. She returns to distract Charlotte, and Charlotte’s dumb ass goes after her and tosses her into the post. Charlotte sends ASuka back into the ring. Sane hops on the apron to distract the ref.

GREEN MIST!!!! She stacks Charlotte up. 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Asuka

Nicely done, ladies…nicely done.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Erick Rowan is here with his pet rock.

The dude he is about to squash tries to peek under the cover of the cage, and Rowan goes mad. He destroys the kid then pins him for the win.

Lana cuts a promo about Rusev going to jail.



Match 1:

Owens goes for a stunner immediately but doesn’t get it. He chops Rollins on the outside instead, then sends him back into the ring. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Owens is ready for him, and hits a right. Owens chops Seth in the corner. Another. Wihp to the corner is reversed and Owesns backs into it then kicks out of the corner. Dropkick from the top rope to Seth. Running senton to Seth. Cover for 1..2..NO! Rollins seated in the croenr. Owens runs for a cannoball, but Seth catches him and sends him face first into the corner. Rollins sends Owens down hard, and Set stands tall. He ggrabs the leg of Owens and goes for a crab. Owens kicks out of it. He ducks aunder a right. Hard chop to Seth. Firemans and Seth lands on his feet. He kicks out of the corner. Seth flies off, lands on his feet, slingblad to Owens. He knees Owens in the back, sending him to the outside. Rollins hits the ropes. Suicide dive! He re-enters and goes for another one, gets it. Rollins to the apron. Springboard, Owens floats under, Superkick! Seth grabs a chair. Owens wants it. He begs Seth to get into the ring.

Back from a break, and Owens drops Rollins off the top rope. He goes for a swanton, but Seth has the knees up. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Seth with a stomp to the face. Knee to the head. He mounts. Punches. Seth grabs the head and hits a right. Owens gets stomped by Rollins a bit before crawling to the corner. Hard chop to Seth. Seth grabs Owens and hits a few cohps of his own in the corner. Headbutt to Owens. He whips. Owens grabs the head. DDT to Seth! Owens sends seth into the corner. Cannonball to Seth!!! Owens to the top rope! Rollins rolls to the outside. Owens doesn’t care. SWANTON OFF THE APRON!!! Owens rolls Seth into the ring. Goes to the top rope yet again. FROG SPLASH! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Owens mocks Seth, calls for a stomp, looks for the pop-up, but Seth kicks, goes for a Pedigree. Back body drop, but Seth lands on his feet. 2nd rope. Blockbuster. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2..NO!! Seth calls for the Stomp, misses, Owens foes for a Stunner, but Seth rolls him up for 1..2.nO!!! Hits the ropes. POP UP POWERBOMB! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Goes for a Stunner again, but Rollins escapes, goes for a Superkick, hits it, Owens hits a Superkick! High kick from Rollins! SUPERKICK TO THE CHIN!! Seth hits the ropes. STUNNER!!!!

AOP are here! They stare down both Seth and Owens. One for each. Owens slaps the shit out of Akam, so they both go on the attack!!!

Winner: Kevin Owens via DQ

Welp…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Knees to Owens. They grab Owens and send him into the post as the crowd chants BULLSHIT. They send Owens into the corner again, then hit a running kick to the head, smashing it into the ringpost. They then drop Owens right onto a knee, driving said knee into the jaw.

With that complete, AOP turn their attention towards Seth. They remove their jackets as Seth pulls himself up in the corner. Seth calls for the fight, but AOP just leave the ring.

Seth with a stomp to Kevin Owens!

Seth hits the ropes. ANOTHER STOMP!!!

End Show