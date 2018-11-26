411’s WWE RAW Report 11.26.18

Hi, my name is Tony Acero. You may remember me from such columns as, “Ragsy Over Watry I and II.”

Who gave us Californians NXT, Survivor Series, RAW, and Trump all in the same week?



Starting off RAW is a ring full of horribleness, and Drew McIntyre. Corbin and Lashley and Lio join them. Corbin tells us what we stuffed our faces with, namely carbs, but unlike us, they don’t ewat that garbage. They treat their bodies like temples to maintain peak performance – which is why all of us are sitting, and they are there.

Lashley calls us beta-males who waste our lives while he wakes up every morning and takes what he wants.

Drew is thankful for the brutal, savage, well-deserved beating they gave to Braun last week. If you don’t recall what happened, we have video proof.

We return to RAW with some boos. Corbin says that after an attack like that, one would assume we wouldn’t see Braun for a long (x5) time, but Corbin has some pull and that’s not the case. Corbin sent a camera crew to Alabama where Braun is getting prepped for surgery.

We head to Birmingham, where Braun is seated in a hospital bed. He shows his bruised up elbow to the camera and says he’d much rather be in Wisconsin, because the three in the ring have some payback coming to them. His surgeon says he’s never had to work on an arm this size. Lol. Braun ain’t scared, and he knows one thing – he will be back soon, and when he is, the attack last week will be like papercuts compared to what he does to Corbin, Lashley, and McIntyre. He hopes they enjoy the next couple of weeks, because when he gets back, all three are going to get these hands.

Corbin says braun most likely won’t be able to compete at TLC, which makes him the new permanent manager of RAW. He also wants to be called General Manager Elect, and he will remember which superstars stood by him, and which stood against him…

The lights go out. Corbin screams for them to be turned back on.

The guitar strums.

Elias is at the top of the ramp.

He wants to inform the dudes in the ring that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. He says that there is nothing worse than Corbin being permanent. Lio Rush would be better than him, and he’s gotta believe that violates some sort of child labor laws. Drake Maverick pissed himself, and he would do better. Tonight ain’t about Corbin, though. Tonight, he’s got a song for Bobby Trashley.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley (w/ Corbin, Rush and McIntyre) vs Elias

Lockup, and Bobby gets Eli into the corner. Ref stops it and Lashley poses. Elias chops him a few times then gets hit by a knee to the thigh. Lashley sends Eli to the corner then hits a few shoulders. Cover from Lashley for 1..2..NO! Lashley with a cravat while Young calls Elias “an emotional man.” Lashley drops Elias then sits on his shoulder blades. Cravat again in the middle of the ring. Ropework results in a kick from Elias, then he sends Lashley to the outside. Elias hits the ropes and dives through with a swinging dropkick to Lashley’s face! Drew yells at Bobby to head in the ring and beat his ass. Eli grabs the head while Lashley tries to enter, but Lashley lifts and drops Elias onto the ropes. Lashley with a stomp to the chest. Right hands on the ropes from Lashley. Boot to the chin of Elias. Kick from Lashley then a cover for 1.2…NO!!!! Cravat again from behind. Whip to Eli into the corner. He hits a high elbow to Lashley then a sick ass dropkick, driving Lashley into the corner. Chops send Lashley to the ropes, but Lashley sends Elias to the outside. Eli lands on his feet, but Drew is there to stare him down. Corbin is on his right. The ref yells as Drew lets Eli back on the apron. Lashley grabs him by the hips and sends Eli into the ringpost.

Back from the break, and my Twitter feed is more entertaining than Lashley. Elias flies off the top rope with a sick elbow and gets a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lio Rush’s dumb ass pulls the ref out of the ring. The ref calls for the bell.

Of course, Corbin says this match is a NO DQ and the match must start.

Lashley corners Elias, hits a huge shoulder, then Elias drops Lashley, but Corbin pulls him out. Rights to Corbin. Drew runs, and Elias sends him into the post. Elias grabs his guitar. He enters the ring. Lashley is getting up in the corner. Elias is about to hit him, but Corbin is in the ring and knocks Elias down from behind. Lashley trashes the guitar with his boot, and Corbin has a steel chair. He attacks Elias while Lashley and Drew watch on. Elias leaves the ring and Drew follows to send him into the barricade a few times. Lashley heads over to do the same. Corbin then sends him in one more time and shoots him into the apron. Corbin grabs Elias and sends him directly into a CLAYMORE KICK!!! Drew mounts Elias and beats down on his head. They send Elias into the barricade one more time.

Drew turns Eli around and slaps his beard really hard then lifts him up by the legs and hits an Alabama Slamma onto the steps. Damn. Lol. Lashley hits a spear then sends Elias into the ring. He poses then pins for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Bobby Lashley

It’s a shame this wasn’t just Drew, because no one wants to see Corbin or Lashley as their current characters. They’re boring.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Backstage, Corbin fires some dude with a headset who presumably handles the lighting in the arena. In comes Alexa, says that was impressive, and the dude was deadweight. She thinks Corbin is doing an amazing job, and if she could help, don’t hesitate to ask. Corbin says that he has a ton on his plate, and considering how well she did at Survivor Series, he could really use her help. If she could run the entire Women’s Division, that would be great. Alexa says thank you. Corbin says he looks good, she looks good – it’s that simple.

We head to commentary, and Young has some outcry to overact.

Earlier today, Ambrose is in a medical facility to tell us that he isn’t going to be there at RAW because the city sucks and Seth sucks. He says it’s flu season, and he doesn’t want to catch something from “You people.” He claims the stench of the breath is revolting. He shows us some shots on his arm, which are for diseases that we all apparently have. He then gets a rabies shot for Houston next week. The next shop is for his ass, and it’s a biggun. Dean drops his pants and the doctor seems all too happy to shoot him up. He says that there is no shower that can wash away Seth’s sins, no medicine for him. Seth is a lost cause. At TLC, because Dean is so great, he will do the merciful thing and put Seth out of his misery for good.

Of course, we go to ask Renee and she says he is complicated. She lives with him but doesn’t know what he is thinking about.

Haha…just DON’T ASK RENEE!!!

Before the following match, The Revival come out to complain about the luchas disrespecting tradition. They say there is an etiquette in tag team wrestling. People should be respectful and quiet. Maybe a golf clap if they are impressed, but never should the crowd be chanting loudly LUCHA over and over. Tonight, they demanded a rematch. If they can’t respect tradition, they don’t belong in their division.

Immediately after this, the announcer says that this will be under Lucha rules. So…..what was the point of the promo?



Match 2: The Revival vs Lucha House Party

Dash and Metalik start. We get some rope work. Arm drag from Grand then a dropkick and a tag to Lince, then a tag toKalisto. Kalisto gets an assist beore a splash. Lince does one as well. Metalik with a dropkick. Cover from Kalisto for 1..2..NO!! Tag to Dawson who gets a torture rack then a drop onto Kalisto. Leg drop then an elbow drop. Another and Dawson looks for a cover 1…NO!!! Tag and Dash comes in with the Gory special! Kalisto with an arm drag. Tag to Dawson. Scott stops the pin. Kalisto tries to escape both, fglips over them, rolls under the rope. Crossbody from Lince then Dorado and they double team. Kalisto with a Salido del Sol.

Metalik with a senton off the ropes. Lince with a five star and a cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Lucha House Party

A promo is cut demanding a regular tag match, then we get a lucha rules, then no one explains what those are, then we see this…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Up next is Nia Jax and Tamina. So they’re basically begging the world to turn the channel.

Nia claims we have so much to be thankful for. She knows the RAW roster is thankful for her, the lady who lead Team Raw to victory, but what she is most thankful for is breaking Becky Lynch’s face. Not only that, but she put her on the shelf with a concussion. Nia guesses The Man was no match for the Facebreaker. Ronda wanted to face Becky so badly, but Nia took that away, and Ronda should get used to that, because come TLC, she’s taking Ronda’s title. Ronda came to the WWE on top of the world, but ever since then, her career has kind of taken a downhill run. Ever since she stepped into the ring with Nia…..

We head to June where Nia faced Ronda. We see only Nia offense, of course, then we see footage of Ronda getting beat by Charlotte. Nia tries to mock Ronda, and comes off boring. She says Ronda hasn’t faced her worst day yet, but she will, come TLC. Ronda hasn’t been the same since June, but Nia has been on a roll. She won the battle royal, she broke Becky’s face, and she was the sole survivor at SS. She says the top of the mountain belongs to her.

Ronda heads out, gets into the ring, says that it wasn’t luck that Nia won the battle royal. She then gives the crowd a chance to chant her name. Ronda says that she IS lucky, however, that the person on the receiving end of the punch she threw changed the history, the whole world, and created a hashtag. But that’s where the luck runs out, because she stands guard atop this mountain. At TLC, she is going to rip Nia’s arm off and slap Charlotte Flair across the face with it. Since Nia is so eager to fight tonight (Don’t know when that was presented), and you know Ronda is ready.

Ronda calls Tamina the Monolithic Mute.

Drake is backstage, says 99% of us have never experienced real fear like he did. Fear makes cowards out of all of us. Roode and Gable will experience this feeling tonight.



Match 3: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs AOP

Maverick grabs Roode’s robe that is suddenly so important that it may very well annoy Roode enough to lose this match. Roode and Akam to start. Roode gets a surprise tag. Gable hops off the top rope with a missile dropkick. Razar in after a tag. He hits a huge clothesline to Gable then sits ihm on the top rope. Gable with an arm bar. Roode is in and gets knocked on his ass. Maverick has the robe and stands at the top of the ramp. He does the GLORIOUS pose then runs to the back. Roode watches on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break, and Gable is in the ring with Akam. He tags in Razar who heads to the outside to grab Gable and send him inside. I miss a few seconds but come back in time to see Maverick pissing on Roode’s robe in the back then flushing – which will almost assuredly cause plumbing problems.

Roode is distracted and the AOP end him and pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: AOP

-eye roll-

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Bayley and Sasha are talking about how happy they were to be a part of something. I’ll allow my mind to wander.

In come Alexa who tries to be nice. Sasha says she knows all she needs to know so Alexa can bounce. Be gone. Alexa then says she is giving them an open forum to the ring and answer questions from the WWE Universe. Bayley isn’t down.

Great….

Balor gets to do a cell phone promo! Cool! He’s holding a RAW shirt and brings up Corbin, especially his changing of the match midway earlier in the day. He gets the message. If you don’t stand with Corbin, there will be consequences. He gets it. Some will say he’s messin up his career, but he is going to stand up for what he believes is the right side of history.

Hawkins is Ember Moon’s new partner, so I guess we know who is winning this one…



Match 4: Ember Moon vs Alicia Fox

Huge boot to start the match sends Ember to the corner. Pin for 1..2.NO! Swinging neckbreaker and a [pin for 1…2..NO!!! Alicia with a cravat. She releases.

Ember gets to the top rope. She flies off, hits a standing suplex, then heads to the top rope again. She dives with the Eclipse. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ember Moon



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR



Match 5: Jinder Mahal vs No Way Jose

Welp…um…No Way gets a rollup for 1..2..NO! Jinder with a kick to the face. Jinder stomps. He then pulls back on the face of Jose. The ref holds Jinder back. Jinder hits a right crossface from behind. Jinder with a cravat from behind. Jose turns and hits aright then eats an elbow. Jinder drops a knee. Again. Jinder with a suplex. Cover for 1..2.NO! Cravat from behind again, and Jose can’t escape it. He finally does but

Jinder hangs him up on the ropes then comes back with his finisher immediately after and covers for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jinder Mahal



Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Cole brings up Ambrose and his “bizarre” interview.

Of course ,we are informed of the upcoming IC Title match at TLC “unless” he loses the very match he will be competing in…

Seth says that no amount of bogus vaccinations will make Dean immune to Rollins. He heard Ambrose won’t be here tonight, but Ambrose is a liar and a coward so he’s probably lurking round here somewhere, but he doesn’t give a damn.

Of all the people…..here comes Dolph. Ugh….



Match 6: Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins

Lockup and a switch. Seth gets Dolph to the ropes. Ref breaks it up. Ziggler shoots the legs but Seth grabs the head and gets a full nelson nearly locked in until Dolph trurns into the hold. Seth reverses and gets an arm lock from behind. Side headlock from Dolph. Seth sends Dolph into the ropes then hits an arm drag. Seth with a clothesline to Dolph, sending him to the outside.

Back from a break, and Dolph hits a neckbreaker on Seth. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Seth kicks out easily. Dolph locks up a cravat from behind, tries for a leg scissors, too, but Seth turns on his side. Seth switches position to elevate then stands. Seth turns into the hold so Seth drags him down to the mat. Seth again turns into it and hits a jawbreaker to break the hold. Seth hits the ropes. Dropkick from Dolph and a cover for 1..2..NO!! Dolph with a cradle for 1..2..NO!!! Dolph scrapes the face from behind. Dolph chokes up Seth on the bottom rope til the ref stops him then sends him face first into the turnbuckle. Cravat from behind and a leg scissors. Ziggler keeps the scissors but releases the cravat to drag his forearm on the face of Seth. He locks it back up but Seth turns and breaks the scissors. He stands, turns and attacks the abs, then whips Dolph to the ropes. Reversed. Dolph with an elbow. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Rollins escapes, looks for some momentum, but Dolph sends him over the top rope and we go to commercial one more time.

Back again, and Rollins is chopping Dolph over and over. Whip to the ropes by Dolph but Rollins hits a slingblade. Kick out of the corner. Rollins goes to the 2nd rope, hops off, lands on his feet, Enziguri to Dolph! Seth is up. He rushes the corner. Dolph flips him over on the apron. ERight hand to Dolph . Seth with a springboard clothesline to Dolph! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth heads to the top rope. Ziggler is up and clips the legs, causing Seth to drop right on his crotch. Ziggler with a right hand. He heads up to the top and locks the head. Seth stands. Dolph readies himself, but Seth won’t let it happen. He shoves Dolph down to the mat. Seth wants to dive. Dolph climbs up. Seth shoves him off. Frog Splash, but Dolph moves! Fameasser! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Dolph wants a DDT, but Seth blocks, looks to suplex, but Dolph rolls him up for 1..2..NO!!! SLEEPER HOLD from Dolph!! Rollins to his feet. Kick to the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth with a kick! Goes for the stomps. Ziggler moves. Another Stomp attempt! Ziggler moves!! ZIG ZAG!!! Pin or 1…..2…..NO!!!! Seth tries to stand, but he can’t. Ziggler goes up to him to talk some shit, slapping him around. Seth with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!!

DDT from Ziggler! Ziggler to the top rope! Seth runs up! SUPERPLEX. Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

Didn’t see him winning with that, but cool.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Alexa Bliss is headed to the ring. She is here to introduce Sasha and Bayley. She scans the audience and points out a female in the front row, who is totally not a plant. She asks: “If either of you could change the RAW Women’s Divison, what would you do?”

Bayley says nothing, although she wants to continue to be given opportunities. Sasha says she would change one thing: She would ship Alexa back to Smackdown.

Alexa wonders if this is a good way to talk to someone in charge. Is she talking about Alexa or Bayley though, because Sasha has really brought her down since becoming a tag team.

Alexa wonders if Sasha ever lets Bayley talk. Bayley says she disagrees with Sasha. She wouldn’t ship her to Smackdown. She’d ship her back to hell. Corey calls this a 3rd grade burn at best. Alicia Fox, ickie James, and Dana Brooke attack from behind. Cole wonders if this was a set up. Mickie goes to attack, but Sasha blocks, kicks Mickie, dropkicks Alicia, then turns Dana and eats a right hand. Bayley with a sie suplex to Dana and Sasha and Bayley stand tall.



Match 7: Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor

Corbin beats down Finn a bit then locks on a rest hold in record time. Corbin with a kick. Finn flies off the ropes with a kick of his own. Corbin gets him in the corner for some chops. Whip is reversed and Finn hops over Baron then kicks him in the chest. Stomps on the ropes and the ref stops him at 4. Cornin rolls to the outside. Balor on the apron. Kick to Corbin!

Unfortunately for all of us, my feed goes out and doesn’t come back on until Balor is outside to grab a mic and makes the match a 2-on-1 handicap match. He adds Drew to the match, and out comes the big guy. Finn knocks Corbin off the apron, then hits the ropes and flips over onto Drew! He runs the ring and hits s dropkick to Baron into the timekeeper’s area. From behind, though, Drew attacks! He lifts Finn up and drops him right on the barricade. Drew lifts Finn up like a child then rolls him into the ring. He enters, waits for Finn to stand. Claymore Kick to Finn! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Claymore Kick to Finn! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre

Yay…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Lashley’s music hits, and he comes rushing down to take off his vest then grab Finn and hit his finisher as Cole calls him “The Almighty Lashley.” Lashley sends Finn into Corbin and he hits End of Days. Drew calls him a boy in a man’s world and orders Lashley and Corbin to lift up Finn. Drew hits another Claymore Kick to Finn.

