411’s WWE RAW Report 11.4.18

Hi, my name is Tony Acero. You may remember me from such columns as, “Heartbreak Kid Adulting”

I drank for five days straight for my birthday and needed two full weeks to recover! But I’m back and better than Bischoff. Let’s gooooo.

We are LIVE but not really cuz England and stuff.

The entire roster is at the top of the stage and some no name security team is circling the ring. Cole wonders if the security has anything to do with what Baron did to Braun during Crown Jewel.

Idiot…

Corbin welcomes us to RAW to boos. He tells us not to be alarmed and says it’s solely because he’s such a high profile GM. This is an exciting time of the year, says he, and he is talking about Survivor Series. He brings up Brock taking on AJ and Ronda taking on Becky, then says Alexa will captain a team of women, but won’t wrestle. He then says RAW will be dominant come Survivor Series, cementing him as permanent GM. He wants to assure the dominance, and that means they need a great leader. He chose himself to captain the team. He won’t be competing though. He then announces the first two members:

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

He also chose to add Braun Strowman. He understands Braun may be upset with Baron, but he thinks in the end, he’ll understand that what Corbin did was a teaching lesson. He needs to learn what everyone else already knows – to respect authority. He announces Alexa as the captain of the women’s team, and out she comes.

She thanks Corbin as Sasha, Bayley, and Nattie talk over this decision. She tells the ladies that they all can learn a lot from her. She is a natural born leader. She will lead the women to victory. She tells them that she will be watching their matches closely and they will not be losing to the B show. All ladies are shocked. Shocked I say. This all starts tonight, with an Evolution rematch. Riot Squad are facing Sasha, Bayley, and Nattie. Alexa is about to start the match, but out comes Kurt Angle!!

Angle says that competing in the WOrld Cup lit a fire in him. Last here, RAW won at SS, and he wants to compete again. Corbin says that was last year. He decides that Kurt takes a permanent vacation. Angle says when he was in charge, they settled things in the ring and he would step up and compete. Angle says they should have a match tonight, and if Angle wins, Angle is captain and on the team.

Angle is about to leave, his music plays, Corbin cuts it off, and the crowd continues the YOU SUCK chant to Corbin. He then allows Alexa to continue her announcement.

Alexa is about to, but BRAUNNNNNNN cuts her off. Braun heads straight down the ramp and kicks the chest in of one of the security guards. Holy hell, bro, that waS SICK. Braun enters the ring, and chases Corbin back up the rmap. Jinder tries to stop him, so he uppercuts Jinder. Then EVERYONE attacks Braun. Ugh….

Braun just truks through all of them as wrestlers randomly attack one another. Braun heads to the back, and asks a stage hand to tell Corbin that he is going to get these hands.

Backstage, Charley interviews Sasha, Bayley, and Nattie. SBN says that tonight will be no different because tonight Nattie is going to wear her dad’s sunglasses to the ring to bring her luck, and tonight’s for her dad.



Match 1: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya vs The Riott Squad

.

The heels start with a surprise attack. Nattie fights back against everyone, but Ruby tries for the Riot Kick. Nattie reverses and Nattie locks in the Sharpshooter! Liv tries to enter the ring, but the ref suddenly cares and physically sends her to the outside, allowing Sarah to break the submission hold. Ruby sends Nattie to the outside. Logan grabs Nattie after a tag and attacks her with some hits and kicks then sends her into the barricade. She sends Nattie back into the ring and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Nattie crawls for a pin but Sarah stops her and tags in Lin. Snapmare from Logan, and Liv kicks Nattie in the back. Cover for 1..2…NO! Liv sends Nattie to the outside.

We return to Liv hitting a enziguri then sending Nattie into the corner. Kicks from Liv then a scream. Kicks to Nattie. She goes for a right, misses, and stops a tag from nattie. Natalya ushes the corner, tags in Sasaha. She comes in, knocks down Liv, sends Ruby nand Sarah off the apron. Kick to Liv. Sasha gets ent over onto the apron, high knee, then a double knee to Ruby on the outside! Sasha to the top rope. She dives. KNEES to Liv!!!! Backstabber, Bank Statement!!!! Ruby in to kick and break it up. Bayley tries to send Ruby out but Ruby ends up sending her out instead then drags Liv for a tag. Backslide from Sasha, but roll through. Knee to Ruby. Tag to Bayley. She runs in. High knee to the ace. She whips Sasha into the corner. Knees from Sasha. Knee from Bayley. Right hands in the corner. She goes for a splash, but Ruby moves. Bayley hangs Ruby up then suuicide dive crossbodies all the girls except Ruby, who side steps. STO from Ruby! In the ring, Ruby gets a cradle for 1..2..NO!!! Ruby then drops Bayley and covers for 1..2…NO! Cravat from behind. Bayley sstands out and hits a stunner like move but Ruby sends her into the heel corner. Logan with a kick. A stomp to Bayley. Tag to Logan who comes in and eats some knees then whips Bayley into the middle rope hard. Logan sdrags BAyley into the center of the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Tag to Liv. Logan whips Bayley into Liv’s knees. She hops off the 2nd rope then covers for 1..2..NO!!!

Back after another break, and Logan hits a dropkick to Bayley. Cover again for 1..2..NO!!! Logan goes for a stomp, but Bayley grabs the boot and swings Logan down. Logan is up first and sends Sasha down. She goes for a suplex to Bayley, Bayley floats out and Nattie gets a tag. Spinning clothesline to Logan. German to Logan. Release. Right hand to Logan. Whip to the ropes. Back elbow from Logan. Wheelbarrow slam to Logan. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ruby stops it. Sasha in ot send her out. Liv with an enziguri. Nattie sends her down and out. Logan up. Shoots the legs. Sharpshooter from Nattie!!! Ruby is outside. She has the glasses. Didn’t SEE that one coming….Nattie releases the hold. Ruby breaks the glasses in half. Nattie is pissed. Nattie starts crying. The Riot Squad walks up the ramp, all evil like. Nattie is crying her ass off as the ref and the crowd count.

Winners: None

The amount of eye roll I am currently partaking is not even funny.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **3/4

Nattie is super sad, holding the pieces of her father’s glasses. We zoom in to see spit coming out of her mouth, but no tears coming out…

Backstage, Braun is still looking for Corbin. He enters a restroom, kicks a stall door down, some little bald dude is doing something in the corner.

Apparently, tonight is the night Apollo steps up. We get a mini promo where he grabs the camera to cut a promo about potential.



Match 2: Apollo Crews vs Jinder Mahal

I miss a bulk of this match due to having a conversation about Janice Griffith and her feminist ways in the comment section. It was infinitely more entertaining than this. She gives me the saddest boners, man…

ANyway, APollo whips Jinder int hothe ropes, goes for a clothesline, but Jinder side steps and rolls Apollo up for 1..2..N!O!!

Apollo with an enziguri then presses JInder and drops him down behind, then hits a standing moonsault. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Apollo Crews

K .

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Seth is walking with three titles.

Seth is in the ring with the titles. He says that he ddint win the Best in the World tournament. On top of that, Baron helped Brock win the title. Of all people. Seth says that for everything Reigns fought for, and for all that he’s fighting for now, that is a slap in the face! Seth says he would tell this to Brock’s face, but he’s not here tonight. Shocker. You know who is here though? Dean Ambrose. Hard to believe The Shield was on top of the world just a few weeks ago. Last week, Seth called Dean out. He didn’t come out. He could do it again this week, but he doesn’t want to waste our time. Dean Ambrose doesn’t have the balls. He wants to talk about the titles right now. He says its probably impossible for him to defend two titles at one time.

Seth is backstage, security is barricading the door with empty kegs. Idiot…

Corbin tells Seth that he will actually have to defend the titles right now…against AOP. Cole calls this a setup.



Match 3: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

AOP vs Seth Rollins and The Ghost of Buddy Rogers

.

Akam and Seth to start. Lockup and Seth escapes. Akam shoots the mid and sends him into the heel corner. Tag to Razar. Seth fights off both men and sends Razar into the corner. He locks the head of Akam, but Razar hits a huge fucking clothesline! He sends Seth into the corner hard.

After a break, Akam has a chinlock on Seth. Whip is reversed and Seth is sent into the corner hard. Cover for 1..2…NO! Tag to Razar. He attacks the mid section with some rights. Razar cinches the head of Seth. Tag to Akam. Side Russian Leg s—nooooo Seth dropkicks Raazar, flips out of the hold, sends Razar to the outside, and goes at it with Akam. Whip is reversed but Seth ducks a right an hits a suicide dive to Razar!! Back in the ring, he ssends Akam to the outside and hits another dive, this time to both men!!!! Springboard clothesline to Akam, Slingblade to Razar. Kick out the corner. Blockbuster from Seth. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Seth stomps. Hes calling for the end. Kick to the gut Macerick on the apron. Distraction and Razar clips the leg. Akam grabs Seth. Tag to Razar. Double tema, but Rollins with a head scissors then a kick to Akam! Kick to Razar!!! Seth to the top rope! FROG SPLASH!!! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Hit to Akam, goes for a stomp to Razar, but Razar lifts. POWER BOMB! Tag to Akam! Double team set up. The Last Chapter. Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners and NEW Tag Team Champions: The Authors of Pain

They did a lot with a little time and it was wall to wall action, so I can’t complain…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

After the match, Ambrose comes through the crowd and into the ring. He drops to his knees. He has a mic. He has an explanation. He looks to explain, but instead just hits Dirty Deeds and stands over Seth’s body. Dean heads to the top of the ramp, stops, turns, then turns back again and leaves to the back. Cole asks Renee whats going on, and she says there is no reasoning with him right now and she has no info at all.

Clip of Becky calling out Ronda on Tuesday.

Braun finds Baron and attacks. I was in the restroom and heard it through a door. Kegs fell.

Ziggler heads to the ring to talk about Shane not being the best in the world. He says this was all a conspiracy. Drew was ejected before the match even starts. Miz attacks from behind. The SD ref allows it. Shane bullies his way into the finals of a tournament he wasn’t even in.

A strum of a guitar shuts Dolph up, and it’s Elias at the top of the ramp.

The crowd starts nice little Seven Nation Army chant so Elias plays a bit of it and the crowd goes wild. He then tells Dolph that he wants to sum it all up: Dolph is a loser. We get this. More importantly, he just got off the phone with the Gallaghers, and he played them a song. He says if he plays this song tonight, he promises that Oasis will reuinite. Hahahahaa. Elias says he has worked miracles before, but right now—

Dolph says it’ll be a miracle if anyone is awake after Elias’ dumb song.

Elias says “ that was almost funny,” hahahaha. YES!! He then tells Dolph what he should have done three minutes ago was shut his mouth.

Elias sings a song, calling Dolph a fool, says he’s a tool. It’s a beautiful song.

Dolph is tired of it all. He tells Elais to walk down the ramp and show him face to face. Elias says all Dolph had to do was ask. Elias walks. The crowd walks with him.

Anyway, here’s

The Revival cut a promo on the Loser House Party. He says they’re going to send them back to Mexico…

Ok, they didn’t say Mexico.

Before the match, Renee and Corey make sure to mention the owners of all copywritten music just copied.



Match 4: Dolph Ziggler vs Elias

After some tangling, Dolph hits a dropkick. He scrapes Elias forehead across the ropes. Ziggler whips and Elias reberses and hits an elbow. Elias lifts and hits a body slam. Cover for 1..2..NO! Elias with a cravat. Ziggler turns in so as to not cause a pin. Zigglerstands and escapes the hold. Elias locks it back up. Ziggler pushes against the ropes, breaks the hold, and hits a hard right to the face. Another right and a neckbreaker. Cover for 1..2..NO! Ziggler locks up from behind. Scissors and a double pull back of the arms. Ziggler turns it into a headlock. He switches from side to front face. Elias grabs the arm and Ziggler kicks. Right hand to elias. Elias in the corner. He locks the head. Mule kick! Elias to the top rope. He flies. Elbow drop but Ziggler moves!!!!

Back from the break, and Ziggler has a chin lock on from behind. Turns it into. Cravat while seated on Elias back. Elias turns into the hold then gets a backslide for 1..2..NO!!! Ziggler with an uppercut! Ziggler rolls him up for 1…NO! Ziggler tries to hold onto the head, but Elias hits some rights. Ziggler kicks Elias away. The crowd is really into this match, and its all Elias, in my opinion. Zigler tells the mto shut up. He scrapes ELias head against the ropes againRight hand to the side of Elias then he sends Eli’s head into the corner. Elias nlocks a right and hits one of his own. Again. Again. Ziggler kicks. Neckbreaker by Dolph. Ziggler gyrates then hits an elbow drop. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cravat from behind and on top. Whip is reversed then again and Elias hits a shoulder tackle. The crowd shows major love again. Elias with a flurry of offense in the corner. Dolph hangs over the apron. ELias grabs him by the pants then hits a right tho rhead. He lifts Ziggler onto his shoulers. Elect—no Ziggler lands on his feet, kicks, Elias goes for a knee, Dolph dodges, rollup for 1..2..NO!!!! High knee from ELias! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!! ELias lifts Ziggler. Ziggler goes for the fameasser. Elias moves, lifts Ziggler up. Powerbomb! Pin for 1..2…NOO!!!!! Both men up. Right from Elias. Chop. Another. Kick from Ziggler. Right hand. Headbutt. Rollup for 1.2..NO!!! Ziggler oes for the Zig Zag, but Eli holds the ropes. Kick t o—noo, Ziggler denies him the move. Zig Zag!!!! Pin!!!! 1….2……NO!!!!

Elias gets his foot on the rope!!! Elias stands. Pushes Ziggler. THE DRIFT AWAY! SICK! Pin for 1..2……3!!!!

Winner: Elias

Small miscommunications and/or fluid movements prevented this from being super awesome, but I had a good time and I’m proud of Elias…

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

Ronda is here and the crowd loves it. Ronda laughs at Becky saying she is going to rip her arm off. She calls this adorable. It’s easy to see why everyone loves her. The crowd chants for Becky. Ronda says there is no doubt that she has worked hard to become the champ. She is The Man. Figuratively. At Evolution, she put on the performance of a lifetime. It was amazing. Becky has her respect. But do not mistake respect for weakness. Ronda is the last woman on earth that Becky wants to provoke. While Becky was waking up every morning, her mother was waking her up trying to break her arm. While Becky was a stewardess, Ronda was dominating UFC. K….

She says she loves the whole new Becky, but it’s going to take a lot more than a new attitude to beat Ronda. She is a natural born killer. Beaten to a fine edge after years and years of waking up wanting to be the greatest of all time. Two weeks. Two weeks until SS and she wants becky to bring all of the rage and angst and resentment because Ronda wants a challenge. Becky may be The Man, but Ronda is THE BADDEST BITCH ON THE PLANET.

Who writes this?

Ronda is about to bounce, but because I said bounce, the round Nia Jax comes out all smiles.

Nia tells Ronda that she is fighting or the most dominant brand. She tells her that after Survivor Series and after she makes Becky tap out, Nia will be waiting for her…champ.

Ember Moon comes out next then a video package airs.

Afterwards, we see Ember staring at Nia, who, I assume, has been staring back for as long as that video aired…



Match 5: Nia Jax vs Ember Moon

We come back to RAW with Ember giving a kick to Nia. She front flips into a right to Nia then gets tossed to the ropes. Ember ducks a hit, tries for a crossbody, but Nia just shoves her down hard. Nia rushes the corner and splashes. She tosses Ember across the room. Another splash in the corner. Another toss by the hair. Nia covers for 1..2..NO! Nia with a hold from behind. Ember elbows out of it, goes for a rollup, but Nia grabs her and lifts her up. Ember with a kick to the gut then the back. Headbutt from Nia. Nia sends Ember to the corner face first then just trucks her down. Nia with a leg drop. Ember moves. Nia lands on her ass. Ember with right hands. Springboard crossbody into a pin for 1..2.NO! Ember with a spinning punch directly to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Nia powers out. Ember heads to the top rope and locks up the head. Nia tosses her aside.

Ember lands on her feet. Enzigrui. Nia doesn’t go down. Ember hits the ropes. Nia lifts. Samoan Drop! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

yawn

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *¾

Nia celebrates her win for a second before Tamina’s music hits and she comes down the ramp. Tamina enters the ring. She stares at Nia. Ember is laid out between them. Tamina looks down at Ember then Nia then down at Ember again. She grabs Ember, lifts, and hits a Samoan Drop. Nia looks worried and confused. Nia seems concerned. Tamina grabs Ember, lifts he legs, then locks in a Boston Crab. Ember then drops an elbow onto the back of her head. Another. She hits the ropes. A final it. Nia hugs Tamina and they celebrate. Nia screams that she won. Her.

Some freckle-faced chick interviews Balor backstage and brings up Lio and Lashley. Finn says that Bobby is the most powerful and explosive man he’s ever been with. I mean in the ring with…

Finn says that usually, Manchester is red or blue, but tonight they will unite for Balor Club, cuz everyone can be a part of Balor Club. Really Finn! ONE NIGHT BEFORE I AM SUPPOSED TO VOTE?!?!

Backstage, Corbin is about to leave. Charley asks him about Braun. Corbin says she’s like a bad penny. He says that he has an emergency appointment and he won’t be facing Angle tonight. Instead, Drew will face Angle. He’s gotta go. He hops in the car and it leaves just as Braun runs out to chase the car down a driveway until it leaves him.

Lio has Bobby pose in the middle of the ring. Bobby ends over…showing his ass to the crowd. Lio says that he is just showing the well developed ass that Bobby possesses. Nobody looks like this man, says Lio. He says that we are offended, we have to get over it. Lio says that Boby claims to love Manchester. Lio says we have made Bobby upset. Now he’s going to beat up Finn Balor, just like last week.

Technical difficulties prevent me from seeing this match up until the end. Lashley wins.

Lashley celebrates, but it’s short lived because Drew McIntyre’s music hits and he comes out, uncaring of the fact that Lashley is in the middle of the ring. Lio holds his chin in confusion. Drew enters the ring and stares down Lashley. Lashley stares back. Finn looks on from below. Drew gets in the face of Lashley, asking him what does he got.

Drew helps Finn up then hits the Claymore on him.

Before the match starts, Angle tries to get the upperhand by attacking immediately!!



Match 6: Kurt Angle vs Drew McIntyre

The bell rings and Angle continues his attack until Drew hits a sick ass headbutt to Angle’s face! Drew beats angle down. He rips Angle’s shirt off and chops him a good one. Drew with another chop. Drew works the arm from behind. Angle turns into the hold and Drew wrestles him back down to the mat. Angle fights out, hits a right, goes for the ropes, but Drew hits an elbow and knocks Angle down .Cover for 1…NO!!! Neckbreaker from Drew. Drew grabs the head of Angle. He works the arm again. Hard chop in the corner. Drew goes for a splash in the corner. Angle side steps. ANGLE SLAM!!! Ah, Drew rolls to the outside!

Back, and we get to see Drew deadlift Angle into a suplex. Drew talks some shit and angle fights him away. Drew gets him in the corner and beats his ass a bit. Snapmare into a resthold.Angle escapes. GERMAN!! ANother GERMAN!!! A third GERMAN!!! Angle drops the straps! Drew is slow to stand. Angle goes for another slam. Drew lands on his feet. Angle hits the ropes. CLAYMORE KICK FROM DREW!!!!! Drew doesn’t pin! Angle gets up, slowly. He’s on his knees. Drew tells him this is Angle’s legacy. Drew stares down at Angle. He puts his hands behind his back. Angle shoots forward for the legs. Drew fights back. Stomp to Angle! Drew lays on the mat and stares at Angle. Angle stares back at him. Angle to his knees. Drew with one step forward, giving Angle a chance to shoot it. Angle is pumping himself up. He screams and shoots the mid. Drew fights him down, clubbing the back, dropping fists after fists on his back. Drew holds Angle up and tells him he is an embarrassment. He makes Angle look at him, says this is the future of Angle. Angle is pissed. He shoots forward, grabs the ankle. ANKLE LOCK!!!! Drew is looking to break his ankle! Drew turns. He kicks Angle away. Drew slaps his ankle some. Drew stands first. Angle turns slowly. Drew hits an Angle Slam! DREW HITS IT!!!

Drew locks in the Ankle Lock! Angle screams. Drew locks it in. He falls to the mat, still holding it in. Angle can’t handle it! He taps!!! Drew wins via submission!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Interesting…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Drew holds it in a bit after the bell. When he releases, he stares down at Angle with a hell of a grin as commentary wonders if Drew has ended Angle’s career.

End Show