411’s WWE RAW Report 12.16.19

Remember last week when Seth swiveled into heeldom in the back of a van? Well if you don’t, RAW starts off with a friendly reminder.

King claims tonight we will see the real Seth Rollins. He comes out to introduce his new buddies, AOP. They come down, and Rollins wants to get down to business. He brings up debuting in NXT and being called The Future. When he showed up on RAW, he was addressed as The Future as well. All the way up until this year, when he beat Brock Lesnar, he was called The Future. Everyone was saying it. Then, all of a sudden, the mood changed, and people started to question his leadership. AS if he did something wrong. Being a leader is not about being cool or making the popular decisions. It’s about making said decisions for the sake of progress. That’s not easy for everyone to understand, and Kevin Owens is a perfect example of that. Kevin did this to himself. He resisted and became an example. Seth says he is honest with us, he tells us the truth, and he will lay a little truth on us. He is a visionary. He will lead this brand and industry into the next decade and beyond. Whether we like it or not, we are coming with him. He will drag us kicking and screaming. He will impose his will, and if we resist, the AOP will enforce his will.

Now, there is something he needs to address. It’s one of those unfavorable decisions, but it’s the right one. He must settle a score, and by the end of the night, it will be settled, and we won’t like it. He will say it in advance; for what they have to do tonight, he’s sorry.

The OC get some promo time to say words that end in “ski.”

Anderson brings up the victory they have over Los Raiders. Anderson says last night, The VRs sacrificed themselves to make sure they didn’t lose two times in a row to THE OC. Gallows calls them ugly and says they may be champs, but The OC are the best in the world.



Match 1: The Viking Raiders vs The OC

Gallows with a kick and a side headlock. Rope work and a tackle from both men. Kick from Gallows then an uppercut. Gallows tags in Anderson. Ibar lifts him u pand sends him into the corner. Tag to Erik who tosses Anderson into a knee, who does the same into Ibar’s knee. Knee from Erik. Crossface from Erik. He pulls back on the face of Anderson then sends him into the corner. Tag to Ibar who hits a body slam. Erik then bodyslams Ibar onto Anderson. Tag to Erik who comes in and hits a right hand to the face of Anderson. Delayed vertical suplex and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Anderson is able to escape and get a quick tag. Whip from Gallows but Erik hops over, rolls away, hits the ropes, ducks a clothesline, lays under a hop, and hits a forearm, sending Gallows to the outside. Erik hits the ropes and dives through the ropes, but an uppercut stop him hard. Fallaway slam on the outside.

We return to the show in time to see Anderson hit a sick Spinebuster.Pin for 1..2..NO!! He claws at the face then tags in Gallows. Gallows attacks the back and hits his uppercuts in the corner. Gallows hits the ropes. Big Boot sends Erik down and Luke pins for 1..2..NO! Luke drops elbows onto the shoulders. Cravat from behind. Tag to Anderson. Kicks to Erik. He lfits Erik. Right hand to the face. Anderson kicks him down. Erik up and hits another forearm. Anderson gets one. Uppercut from Anderson. He locks from the side and goes for a back suplex, but Erik lands on his knees and tags in Ibar, who comes in, hits a side slam, then the ropes, then a splash. He knocks Gallows off the apron. Andrerson floats over a hold, cartwheel from Ibar then a clothesline. Ibar rushes the corner with a bronco buster. Cover for 1..2..NO! Gallows is in to stop the pin. Ibar turns around and stares him down. He grabs Anderson and sends him into the corner hard, then rushes it and misses a splash. Neckbreaker from Anderson. Another neckbreaker, this time with help from Gallows. Pin for 1.2…NO!!! Whip to Ibar and a double team is stopped. Ibar with a flip into a double elbow to the chests of Gallows and Anderson. Erik is in . They hit the ropes and suicide dive onto The OC on the outside.

We are back from yet another commercial to see Anderson help Gallows with Ibar on his shoulders. He hits the ropes and kicks Ibar down and covers for 1..2….NO! Anderson is up first. He waits for IBar to stand in the heel corner, then runs right into a kick. Ibar drops onto Anderson, rolls forward, tag to Erik. Gallows gets a tag. Erik in ith a right, a kick, forearm to the face, gutwrench suplex to Gallows. A front toss into a hard knee to the face of Anderson, all from Erik! Damn. Tag to Ibar. He squashes Gallows in the corner then sends him into some knees from Erik. Erick lifts Ibar and drops him ass first into Gallows in the corner. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Erik. He goes for a possible powerbomb, but Gallows rolls through, uppercut to Ibar, runs over for a tag to Anderson, who drops him with a snake eyes type move, then runs in and hits an uppercut. Anderson with a high knee, but Erik catches him. Tag from Ibar. Spinebuster. Ibar on the top rope. Right to Gallows. Ibar on the 2nd rope. He heads to the top rope. Moonsault, but Anderson moves!!!

Tag to Gallows. Kick to Erik. Magic Killer to Ibar. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Was Gallows even in their corner? Do they still use tag ropes? It wasn’t a bad match, I’m just not interested in any of the players.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **3/4

Commentary asking the questions no one cares about; What is in Erick Rowan’s cage.

Last Monday, he compared his cagemate to family with the blonde chick before telling her to mind her business.

Today, he continues to walk the hallways in the dark. So, good for him.

Backstage, AJ Styles tells his friends how proud he is of them and how he is going to beat Randy Orton tonight and join them in the Winner’s Circle.

Next, we get Rowan in another squash match that I refuse to cover in detail. Because, yes, an aspiring wrestler who is looking to make a name for himself has no interest other than to remove the burlap sack over a cage…

I will readily admit that the crossbody on the outside looked pretty cool.

Backstage, Charley has some questions for Andrade, who is lookin at Zelina like she deserves a spanking. Charley brings up Humberto. Andrade said he has just been lucky, but tonight he’s going to beat dat ass. Zelina tries to correct Charley’s Spanish, all while Charley looks at her with the BEST “This bitch” face. Zelina says they will make this right, and she’ll wear high heels to make sure he can hear her footsteps, giving him time to repent. Andrade comes back like he forgot something, and tells Charley that tonight is his night.

Vignette of Liv Morgan taking a bath. Not at all like Trish did. Or Mandy Rose did. No, this is a completely original idea.

Lana and Lashley are here. She knows that we were busy scrolling through her Instagram. She then drops her @. She also wants us to relive history and show the only match I skipped last night. She claims that Lashley crushed and destroyed and devoured his opponent. She announces Lashley. Lashley poses in the corner and Lashley says none of us will ever compare to him. She calls Lashley wonderful and beautiful. RUSEV DAY chant makes Lana ask for us to shut up. They would just like to move on. Rusev Day is dead. She wants the world to know how much he loves her. Bobby Sucks chant. Lana says we suck. She wants to ask Lashley to ask her to marry her.

She has a ring.

Lashley says he doesn’t like anyone telling him what to do except Lana. She is the most gorgeous woman in the entire world, and the most amazing female wrestler in the entire WWE history. They are the most amazing powerful couple that we have ever seen.

He proposes.

She says Yes, thereby destroying Daniel Bryan’s catchphrase for life, and….

That’s it. That’s the segment.

Truth cuts a promo before the Gauntlet match to show us the improper usage of an apostrophe. He also becomes the first person to point at the sign that has yet to be hung.



Match 3: Gauntlet Match

Matt Hardy vs R-Truth vs Ricochet vs Akira Tozawa vs Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo

Akira and Truth to start.

Lockup and Akira with a sie headlock. Rope work and Akira holds on. Another lockup and Truth gets the side headlock. Shove to Akira. Shoulder tackle to Akira. Another, and a kick to the chest. Whip to the ropes is reversed. Truth holds the ropes this time. Back elbow to Akira. Truth rushes the corner and runs right into the post as Akira side-steps. Akira on the apron. He runs, and front flips into Truth! He rolls Truth into the ring and flies off the top rope with a dropkick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Akira hits the ropes, Truth ducks a kick, hits a kcik of his own. Axe kick is missed, and Akira rolls Truth up for a surprise 1..2….3!!!

R-Truth has been eliminated

The goon squad come down to chase Truth through the crowd.

Akira awaits as Ricochet makes his entrance.

Ricochet hops out of Akira’s hands and gets kicked for it. Whip is reversed. Akira hops over, hits the ropes, Richoet hops over, Akira shoves him, Ricochet rolls over his back, flips into a head scissors, Akira eats a dropkick and goes through the ropes. Ricochet hits the ropes on the inside, goes for a clothesline, misses, and Akira kicks his head. He hits the ropes. Suicide dive, gets back in, hits the ropes again and flies with another dive, looking better than anything Seth Rollins has ever done. Ricochet gets sent into the ring. High kick on the apron from Akira. He heads to the top, dives off, and Ricochet hits a dropkick mid-air! Ricochet in the corner. Chop. Ricochet goes for a submission of sorts. He turns it into a pin, covers for 1..2..NO!!! Headlock from Ricochet with a blow to the back. Ricochet works the left arm. Kick to the chest. He then bends Akira across his back. He drops Akira. Ricochet with a cohp. Whip to Akira, he blocks, then gets a Black Widow locked in! I MISSS AJ!!Ricochet goes for a back suplex, Akira hops down, kicks, misses, German, Ric lands on his feet, high kick is missed, Akira locks up behind. GERMAN!!! PIN for 1..2…NO!!!

Akira locks the hips. He wants another German, possibly. Ricochet back elbows then chops Akira away. Ricochet to the apron. Shoulder thrust. He sends Akira into the corner and kicks the bucke into his face. Springboard clothesline. Standing Shooting Sta—-NO!!! Akira with the knees!! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Superkick to the face! Akira to the top rope. Ricochet is up. Akira rolls through, SUPERKICK from Ricochet! Recoil! 1…2….3!!!

Akira Tozawa has been eliminated

Matt starts off hard with a Side Effect out of nowhere! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Matt is all smiles. Forearms to Ricochet in the face over and over. He grabs the head and whips to the corner. Ricochet hits it back first. Matt bounces Ric’s head on the bottom buckle. Matt grabs the head of Ricohet and chokes him up on the roeps.

Matt Hardy is next! He’s here to be WONDERFUL! Matt covers for 1.2…NO!!! matt clubs the back of Ricohet. He locks up for a suplex, hits it. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Back body drop off the ropes and a pni for Matt 1..2….NO!!! Matt works the head, Ricochet fades a little, but tries to fight out of it with some rights. Elbow to the face. Ricocht to the top rope, but Matt hits the back then goes for a Razor’s Edge. He hits it! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Enziguri followed by a dropkick to Matt. They both get up, right hand form Ricochet. Matt eats another. Hurricanrana sends Matt away. Ricochet is up. He rushes the corner with a headbutt, sends Matt into the corner, kick to Matt’s face. Ricochet springboards. Matt catches him. SIDE EFFECT! 1….2….NO!!!! matt to the top rope. Moonsault misses! Riccohet with a standing shooting star! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Ricchoet to the top. Rolls through, gets kicked, almost gets a Twist of Fate, counter, roll up for 1…2…3!!!!

Matt Hardy has been eliminated

Crowd is not happy. Commentary is confused. We get a replay. It’s confirmed, and out comes Humberto.

Humberto shakes the hand of Ricochet, who then tries to roll hium up imemdaitely for 1..2..NO!!! Again for 1..2..NO!!! Dropkick form Humberto and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Chop from Ricochet. Right hand to the face. Whip to the ropes. Reversed, roll through, hop over, flip over, Ricchoet, rolsl through nmisses a kick, Humberto misses one of his own, then swings and gets another. Arm drag sends Ricochet to the outside. Humberto hits the ropes. He dives over the top rope and lands onto Ricochet, then his feet. GAWDDAMN! Humberto grabs Ricochet and sends him back into the ring. Humberto with a kick to Ricochet. He works the arm. Shoulder first into the corner. Humberto coers for 1…NO! Humberto drags Ricochet to the center, then drops a knee onto the shoulder. Humberto with Divorce Court. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Humberto works the arm again, dropping Ricohet to the mat and keeping him there. Ricochet with a chop. Again. Another. Whip reversed Springboard, but Humberto kicks Ricochet’s arm! Nice! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Ricochet with an arm drag, but Humberto gets one of his own. He holds onto the arm. Ricochet tries to fight back but Humberto gets a knee. Stomp to Ricochet. He grabs the left arm, yet again, and whips. Reverse. He gets sent over onto th apron. Shouler and a dive ovr and a rollup for 1..2..N!O!! Kick but it’s caught. Humberto gets a kick. Ricochet with a modified Falcon Arrow.

Zelina Vega comes out to smile.

We return and Zelina is at the top of the ramp. Ricochet hits a shoulder, chop in the corner. Humberto reverses and hits one of her own. Another. Humberto rushes the corner, misses, gets chopped. Ricocht hits the corner, gets sent to the apron, right hand off the apron. Springboard clothesline to Humberto. Standing Shooting Star Press for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet locks up. Right hand to the face. He drops over Humberto. Humberto hits an elbow. Kick is missed and Ricochet gets locked up on the ropes. Kick to the back. Top rope. DROPKICK TO THE BACK! Pin for 1…2..NO!!! Humberto sees Zelina. He goes back to Ricochet. He drags him into the splash zone. Humberto to the top rope. Moonsault, alnds on his feet, rolls through, Ricochet walks up the chest, hits an enziguri, pump kick by Humberto, high kick to the face by Ricochet, forearm to the face. Ricochet runs, sends himself and Humberto to the outside with a crossbody. Ref is counting fast. He gets to 7. By the time he gets to 9, they both barely make it into the ring. Riccohet rushes the corner and eats a dropkick. Humberto to the top rope again. Ricochet uis up! Palm thrust to Humberto!!! Ricochet with a chop. Humberto hits one. Right hand from Ricochet. Right fom Humberto. They go back and forth at the top rope. Ricochet locks the head. He hits a SUPERPPLEX!!! Both men up eventually. They trade blows. Rights back and forth. Humberto misses one, Ricochet kicks one away. Northern Lights Suplex. Rollthrough, into another suplex and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Humberto is laid out on the mat. Ricochet to the top rope. Carrillo with a high kick to the face. Forarm to Ricochet. He hops to the top rope. Ricochet with a back elbow. Humberto hops on the back of Ricochet. Ricochet has him on his shoulders. Humberto with the reverse rana but Ricochet lands on his feet. PUMPKICK! He gets a firemans. Humberto slides off. Beautiful Disaster off the ropes!!! Humberot with a Destroyer, Ricochet is dead. Humberto to the top rope. BEAUTIFUL MOONSAULT! Pin for 1….2….3!!!!

Andrade’s music hits, Humberto is ready. Andrade from behind!!!! He tosses his jacket onto Humberto’s face in the corner and runs with the double knees to the face. Another double knees into the corner. Andrade tosses Carrillo to the outside. Andrade removes the mat to expose the concrete. Slap from Andrade. Andrade whips Humberto into the barricade. Andrade grabs the head of Humberto, and it seems the ref is a lot slower with the double count out this time around. Andrade hits the double underhook DDT on the outside. Rey Mysterio comes down, worried about Humberto, it seems.

Andrade, instead of trying to get a pin, leaves through the crowd, leaving us with an hour long match with no winner…



Winner: Not a single soul



Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

So, we return to Seth and AOP coming down with the pipe Rey gave to Owens. Rey tries to fight back, but AOP beats dat ass. Seth grabs the mic and said they just wanted to give the pipe back. He drops it for Rey, Rey tries to grab it, Seth steps on it, and AOP drop Rey on a knee. They drag him to the center of the ring. Seth tells him that it didn’t have to be this way, but this is Rey’s pipe – he gave it to Owens to use. You know what they say, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. That’s not Seth, though. He’s a merciful leader. So, tonight is Rey’s lucky night. He tells Rey to remember this, because he now owes Seth one.

Seth is about to leave, but re-enters and curb stomps Rey.

We return after the break, and Seth is questioned by Charley, who asks why. He says he is the leader, and he leads by example. He had a score to settle, and he settled said score. The more interesting question is why did he NOT put Rey in the hospital. He wants to challenge Rey. He wants to have a match with Rey “Next Week” for his title.

So…that Guantlet match was for no reason.

Quick Orton promo before Asuka and Kairi come out. Kairi just chills on the stage while Asuka makes her entrance.

Purrazzo gets a small video package before coming out to face Asuka.



Match 4: Asuka vs Deonna Purrazzo

Purrazzo with a pump kick to start the match, pissing Asuka off like a mufucka.

We back to the match after the break, and Deonna has an arm bar on Asuka in the middle of the ring. Asuka rolls through, escapes with a roll up for 1..2.NO!!! Doenna gets tossed down and Asuka has an arm bar! Deonna links the fingers, so Asuka transitions to the knee bar. Deonna turns on her stomach, and this makes it worse. Asuka adds a chinlock to the knee lock. Asuka speaks in Japanese, strengthening the hold. Asuka eats an elbow, looks for a back fist, misses, Deonna hits a Pay Dirt type move. Pin for 1…2..NO!!! Deonna is yelling, she eats a bunch of fists, then a knee, and Asuka pulls her hair and kicks her in the face a few times. Swinging kick to the side of the face.

Asuka pulls the head from behind, then locks the arm, pulls the chin, ASUKA LOCK! Deonna taps.

Winner: Asuka

Not a bad little back and forth and an intro to someone new.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Becky Interview is next.

She talks about her not being herself the last few months. At first, she thought they were trying to bury her, but it’s worse. The WWE is trying to protect her. She is the golden goose now. They’re trying to protect her against Asuka because they don’t think she can win. Maybe after last night, they’re right, but she didn’t come this far to be protected. Last night proved that Asuka is the best. The Rumble, TLC last year, they both proved it. Becky says to those that people who claim that Asuka needs to be champ. Becky says this time, she needs Asuka. She’s the one person she can’t beat. Up until now, she has had her number. Becky wants this to change, not for the title, but for her – to prove something to herself.

Rey gets some promo time. He says Andrade is an incredible wrestler and he’d give him a title shot any time, but tonight he tried to end Humberto, so fuck that foo.

Then, there’s Seth. All he did was start a fight. Seth has showed why we don’t respect him as a professional, an athlete, and as a man. He’s never had a one-on-one with Rollins, but next week it’ll be the first time, because he accepts.



Main Event: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

Bell rings and Orton gets Aj in the corner with a fist to the forehead. Aj whips Orton into the corner. Orton goes for the RKO, but Aj escapes and rolls out of the ring. Orton waits, leaves the ring, and AJ rolls back into the ring. Aj with a kick as Orton enters the ring. He goes back out, and AJ follows. Orton drops him back first onto the HARDEST PART OF THE RING!!! Orton grabs AJ and sends him into the steps. Orton rolls AJ into the ring. Orton grabs the boot and stomps. Aj to the apron. Orton grabs AJ and looks for the DDT. He drapes AJ, but AJ shoves him, rols AJ up with the Calf Crusher attempt, but Orton blocks it. He pulls forward, and AJ nearly gets the hold! He’s got it! Orton crawls towards the ropes. Orton tries to stay on a knee, blocking it, but Aj pulls back again. AJ puls hard again, and Orton reaches the ropes! Orton on the outside. AJ follows. He runs and clips the back of the leg hard.

Back to the match, and AJ kicks Orton to the knee and Orton falls. Orton with a thumb to the eye! AJ complains. AJ rushes Orton. Orton with the snake eyes. AJ hits the ropes. POWERSLAM! Orton cant cover. He’s favoring his knee. Orton back to his feet. He waits for AJ. Aj pulls the leg, Orton tries to create separation. Headbutt to AJ. Inverted backbreaker to AJ! Orton stands, faoring his knee, as the crowd chants for an RKO. AJ rolls away towards the corner. AJ is pulled up. Orton sits him on the top rope. He spreads the leg of AJ. AJ is hanging off the corner a little, till orton stands up and grabs his head. AJ slides under and puls the leg, dropping Orton on his face int othe corner. AJ hits the ropes, and clips the leg again! Styles with a Springboard Moonsault! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Orton tries to send AJ up and over, but AJ lands on his feet. Orton grabs him. DDT from Orton! Orton calls for the RKO. AJ is slow to stand, using the roes. He turns, escapes, goes for a Calf Crusher, nearly gets it, but Orton is close to the ropes. AJ pulls the leg back, Orton kicks AJ away, He lifts AJ up and over again.

Springboard, R….NO!!!! AJ doesn’t fly! He goes for it again, but this time Orton HITS THE RKO! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Randy Orton



Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **3/4

The OC run down immediately and attack Orton with stomps over and over until The Viking Raiders come down to help. They fight in the middle of the ring, two on two, until AJ clips the leg of Ibar and Gallows takes advantage. They send Ibar ot the outside then Luke goes after Erik. Anderson drops an elbow on his head until Gallows takes over, then they hit The Magic Killer.

End Show