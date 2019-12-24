411’s WWE RAW Report 12.23.19

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s a pre-recorded Christmas edition of RAW tonight, so if you thought they’ve half-assed a show this year so far, you ain’t seen nothin, yet!

RAW starts with Kevin Owens! Yay! It continues with Mojo Rawley. Boo. Tonight, it will be Mojo vs Owens in a no dq. Mojo predicts the Christmas that Kevi. Owens is going to have, and Kevin just wants to fight.



Match 1: Kevin Owens vs Mojo Rawley

Owens with a duck and some forearms. Knee from Rawley, who hits the ropes and gets trucked down by Owens. Owens on the apron as Mojo heads out. Owens front flips onto Mojo, who seemingly moves to the side a bit. Owens sends him into a barricade backfirst. Owens lifts the apron and grabs a table. He sends it into the ring. He also sends some chairs. Mojo rolls in and grbs one, then smacks Owens on the back hard. He drops it to the mid section then pushes the table that Kevin took his time in opening out of the ring. Rude. Mojo with a tackle but he runs into an elbow then gets guerilla pressed onto some chairs. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Mojo is very verbal in all of this as he sets up some chairs facing each other. He sets up top in the corner, looking for a superplex, but Owens punches the side. Right hands from Mojo. Mojo locks the head, shoots for the suplex, Owens with some body shots. Owens headbutts. Again. Eye rake and Mojo drops to the mat on his feet. He grabs Owens and body slams his ass onto the chairs. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Mojo talks some more shi in the corner, hits the ropes. SUPERKICK! Owens to the top rope. SWANTON! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Owens grabs a table. He sends it inside. Mojo lifts him on the shoulders. Owens drops.

STUNNER. Pop Up Powerbomb to Mojo. Pin with the knee to the side of the face for a 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Kevin Owens



Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Owens isn’t done fighting. He wants summore. He calls out AOP and Rollins. He spreads some strawberry jam onto his face and tells them to come out and fight in front of these good people. He knows calling them out is a bad decision, but it’s a big part of his gimmick, so get over it.

Backstage, Rollins and AOP are…

WALKING!

Smell the intrigue.

After a break, Rollins comes out with AOP on either side of him. All Black Rollins asks them to wait at the ebottom of the stage an enters the ring solo. He says they’re different. Seth goes no-mic on Owens saying this is over and not to listen to the crowd. He tells Owens that he wants him to do the right thing, and extends his hand for a shake. Seth says this is done, squashed, we good fam.

Owens hits a Superkick to Seth then runs to the chair, but AOP is quick. They head in and attack, stomping and beating Owens down in the corner. I should note the stomps are kinda soft. Rollins is up. He stomps Owens in the crowd as well, then removes his jacket to the most obvious canned boos ever. Owens shoots, attacks, but AOP is there to stop him. Seth wants to know what Kevin’s problem is. He hits a curb stomp. He and AOP leave the ring.

King claims this is not the time of the year for this action. Joe cuts a promo about people taking things seriously. He’s upset. Wow, Joe.

Truth is nearby Rockefeller Center, trying to invite people to light The Rock’s tree.

Lashley and Lana are here, so it’s going to be a great time.



Match 2: Lashley vs Cedric Alexander

Lockup and Lashley works the arm. Side headlock but Lashley just lifts Cedric and drops him down hard. Lashley sends Cedric to the corner, Cedric blocks, reverses, Lashley with a right hand. Lifts Cedric. Whip to the corner. Cedric ducks a right, hits one of his own, Lashley is pissed, eats an elbow, but no sells it. Cedric hops over, under, head scissors. Dropkick to Lashley to the outside. Cedric hops over a right on the apron, kicks to the face. Lashley lands on his hands and knees. Lana has a mic. Fuck.

Lana enters the ring and wonders who the hell Cedric thinks he is. She asks him if he understands that next week, it will be the most important day of her life and her beautiful, hot husband as well. Have some respect. Lashley cant come out next week bruised and messed up. They have to focus on their vowels.

We come back to the match, and Cedric hits a high kick off the apron. So, what the fuck was the point of the damned promo? Cedric runs with a kick to the chest from the apron, much to the shock of Lana. Cedric lifts and sends Lashley into the apron, and hits a right elbow. Cedric back in the ring, grabs Lashley and lfits him up. Kick from Lashley. Cedric hits a dropkick. Lashley sends him to the apron and gets kicked again. Cedric flies in, gets caught, sent into the ropes, and a clothesline turns Cedric inside out. Neckbreaker by Lashley. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Side headlock. Lashley takes over and body slams Cedric near the corner. Lashley to the top rope. He blows kisses to the crowd. Dropkick from Cedric to the back of Lashley. Cedric dodges a squash in the back,kicks. Springboard clothesline. Lashley rolls to the outside. Cedric hits the ropes. Suicide dive. He wants another one. He flies over the top rope onto Lashley. He sends Lashley back in, hits the ropes, springboard with a high kick to the face. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!Cedric up first. Kick to the arm. Another kick to the chest. Cedric hits the ropes, goes for a tilt a whirl but Lashley catches him and drops him down hard. Lashley waits. Cedric is up. He runs. LOW KICK TO THE LEG OF LASHLEY. Dropkick to the face from Cedric.

Surprise spinebuster from Lashley. Hits the ropes. Spear to Cedric. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Man, Lashley is boring

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

Backstage, Charley asks Seth and AOP what they hope to achieve with their constant acts of brutality. Seth takes offense, says he extended an olive branch, and got kicked in the face. Ask Owens what he is trying to accomplish by picking a fight with them evry single week.



Match 3: Drew McIntyre vs Zack Ryder

Drew kills Zack Ryder. Ryder leaves behind zero children, no wife, loving parents, and 1,000 action figures.



Winner: Drew McIntyre



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Drew isn’t done. He grabs Ryder and hits a Future Shock DDT then Claymores Hawkins.

Becky Lynch is here. She has had some things on her mind lately. Since the birth of The Man, she has learned that she does so much better when she takes things into her own hands, and that’s what she is out here to do. She has become of the face of this company, and this company is trying to save and protect her. She has stayed quiet for too long. Becky v Asuka needs to happen next. She is not taking no for an answer. She knows who she is, but does Asuka know who she is? She is the one woman to ever beat Becky fair and square, so The Man is here to collect on one last debt.

Asuka and Kairi come out to remind Becky of TLC. They are the champions. Asuka says she wants the title on the line. Becky says she is down, then spits some Japanese to assure Asuka understands.



Match 4: Aleister Black vs Howie from The Backstreet Boys

Black kills the Jobber. The jobber leaves behind zero children, no wife, loving parents, and 1 action figure of Zack Ryder.

Winner: Aleister Black



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

After the match, Budy Murphy heads out and meets Black on at the top of the stage. Murphy walks by him, jaw jackin, and heads to the ring. He’s in action next.



Match 5: Buddy Murphy vs JC Chasez from N’Sync

Murphy kills the Jobber. The jobber leaves behind zero children, no wife, loving parents, and 1 framed Watry column.

Winner: Buddy Murphy



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Black walks down the ramp, enters the ring, gets in the face of Murphy. Murphy walks away, thinks twice, turns, and gets kicked in the face. Murphy sits down criss-cross-apple-sauce and awaits story time.

Rey gets some promo time explaining that tonight will have an asterisk so long as AOP is ringside, but he is going to prove that he will still be champ after the match.



Match 6: Ricochet vs Tony Nese

Ricochet doesn’t quite kill Nese, but does win relatively quickly.

Winner: Ricochet

Threeee in a roowwwww

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: ½*

More R-Truth shenanigans.

A video package for Chelsea Green puts her above the previous two jobbers in terms of importance, but just a notch beneath Tony Nese.



Match 7: Charlotte vs Chelsea Green

Lockup and Charlotte backs Green into the corner. Ref breaks it. Charlotte tosses Chelsea across the ring and kips up. Green is all smiles. She holds her hands up, wanting another lockup. Go behind and Charlotte works the arm. Green reaches for the roeps, and breaks the hold. Chelsea shoves hard so Charlotte slaps her hard. Stomps in the corner. Kick to the knee. Rollup into the buckle and Green sends Charlotte face first into the 2nd buckle. She pulls, pins for 1…NO! Dropkick from Green. Green with another cover for 1. NO! Cravat from behind, as King goes full pervert. Charlotte with some chops .Back elbow from Green. She hits the ropes and eats a big boot.

Figure Eight. Green taps.

Winner: Charlotte

-yawn-

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Another Liv video package, this time talking about being young and impressionable.



Match 8: Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders vs The O.C.

We come to the match already going down. Andersno and big boy start it off. Side headlock from Anderson. He hops over the top and gets a go behind, gets shucked off, then Ibar hits a shoulder tackle. Tag to Erik. Shoots the legs of Anderson, turns him around, lifts him and slams him back. Erik stares at AJ then turns back to Anderson who gets sent into the corner. Tag to Ibar. Cover from Ibar for 1..2..NO!!! Kick out of the corner, but Ibar hits a right hand ,dropping Anderson. Elbow to the crown. Kick out of the corner. Chop to Ibar. kick from Ibar. Body slam after a tag from Erik. Erik with a body slam to Anderson. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Erik works the arm, but Anderson kiks, reaches fo ra tag, doesn’t get it, throat thrust. Tag to Gallows. Right hand from Gallows. Neckbreaker from Anderson. Kick from Gallows. AJ kicks Erik on the outside as the ref is distracted. Tag to AJ and he chokes up Erik. Distraction again, and Anderson kicks the face of Erik. AJ with a chop in the corner. Snapmare and AJ hits the ropes. Drops a knee. Cover for 1……2….NO! Tago to Anderson.

Anderson with a snapmare into a side headlock. Spinebuster from Anderson! Tag to AJ. Erik is up, sends Anderson to the outside. AJ gets a right. Both men down. Tag to Gallows. Tag to orton. Orton with a clothesline. Right to Anderson. Gallows on the apron. Orton ith a thumb to the eye. He holds the head. Gallows sends Orton over the top rope and he lands on the knee.

We are back from a break, and Gallows has Orton hurting in the corner. He kicks at the knee, then side headlocks and drags Orton over to AJ and tags him in. AJ with a kick to the back of the knee. Elbow drop to the knee. AJ kicks the back of the knee. AJ kicks him in the face. AJ grabs the face, lifts Orton up, goes for a suplex. Orton blocks. Orton hits a suplex of his own! Tag to Erik. Tag to Anderson. He sends Anderson down hard then tags in Ibar. Ibar tackles Gallows into the ropes then hits a side slam and a cross body. Tag to Erik. AJ runs in, gets caught and sent into the corner. Erik lifts Ibar and sends him ass first into Aj. Ibar grabs Anderson, gets lifted, Viking Eperience. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Cartwheel dodge and Ibar hits a clothesline. He eats a pele kick. Erik sends AJ over, but he gets a kick, too. Orton with a blind tag. AJ with a kick to Erik, but he doesn’t realize it. He’s all smiles. Orton with an RK-NO!!! AJ shoves, Orton sends him to the apron. Goes for the DDT, but Anderson twirls him. RKO to Anderson!!! Knee buckles.

Gallows leaves the ring. Phenomenal Forearm. Pin for 1…2…3!!

Winner: The OC



Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

We return to RAW in time to see a horse-drawn carriage race.



Match 9: Erick Rowan vs Justin Credulent

Rowan kills the Jobber. The jobber leaves behind zero children, no wife, loving parents, and an unused Disqus account.

Winner: Erick Rowan

…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Rusev is here to show bewilderment caused by the snow at the top of the ramp. He wants to talk about TLC, and wonders if he was screwed over. Well, yes he was. Is he upset? Yes he is. Will he do anything about it? We can rest assured that he will. Is he mad about the marriage next week? Of course not; it’ll be the greatest day of his life. The biggest punishment he can give to Bob is allowing the wedding to move forward. Lana’s wedding day happens to land on…Rusev Day.

Oh, look, another squash!



Match 10: Rusev vs No Way Jose

Rusev kills the Jose. The Jose leaves behind zero children, no wife, a conga line of future No Way Joses, and a FUCKJERRY Instagram handle.

Winner: Rusev

They’re not even trying…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Rusev lifts No Way Jose up to show him some dance moves, including a Spinaroonie. Rusev coerces the conga line to dance with him.



Match 11: United States Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Rey with the quick attack in the corner. Rolins reverses and stomps Rey in the conrer. Rey kicks out of the corner. Rey hits the ropes, slingblade by rollins! Cover for 1. Snapmare and Rollins crucifix pins for 1..NO! Seth holds the head as AOP watches at the bottom of the ramp. Seth with a block and turns with a back elbow. Rollins shoves Rey into the ropes. Rey kicks, gets lifted over the top, but Rey comes back and slings Seth onto the mid ropes! Goes for a 619, but Rollins dodges, and sends Rey into the corner shoulder first! Seth grabs Rey an sends him to the outside, right at the feet of AOP.

Back, and Seth is droppin an axe on Rey. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Seth locks up from behind. Stomp from Rey to the foot .Again. Back elbow. Blow to the back by Seth. He sends Rey into the corner, Rey hops up, locks the head with his legs and sends Seth to the outside. Rey hits the roeps, slides through the bottom and does a sunset flip into the barricade!! Rey sends Seth back into the ring and hops up on the apron. Springboard senton, he hits the ropes and flips right into the arms of Seth, but is able to spin into a DDT and a cover for 1..2….NO!!!Whip is reversed, and Rey springboards for a crossbody, only to get caught and dropped in the corner back first. Superkick from Seth. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Rope break! Seth hits the ropes, goes for the stomp, Rey dodges, slides under Seth, hops up and hurricanrana for the 619. He hits it!!! Rey to the top rope! AOP Is there to stop him! They knock him off the corner and toss him into the barricade.

Winner:



Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

Joe is hating on commentary, leading me to believe he’ll eventually help out, and I’m all for it. Anyway, they lift Rey and send him into the hard ring apron. They send Rey into the edge of the barricade face first now. Seth hobbles over to Rey and AOP drag him up the ramp as someone in the crowd yells, “IT’s CHRISTMAS!” haha.

AOP drag Rey over to the announce table. King and Vic leave. Joe sits in his seat, unwavered. He says he sits here and he commentates. That’s his job. Joe says if he gets up, it won’t be to move. If he gets up, it’s both their asses.

JOE GETS UP!!!!

He removes the headset an asks for it.

Seth stands in between AOP and Joe. Joe gets ready, fists up. He removes his jacket. Seth is standing there, hands up. Seth ays the beef is with Rey, not with Joe. Seth pretends to walk away, holding his heart, then says “Finish Him” to AOP, and they attack Joe. Knees to Joe from both men as they beat down on him. Another knee to the chest as Seth yells that Joe asked for this. They wear him down as Seth commands. Seth stomps Rey Mysterio then tell AOP to finish Joe off. They lift him and slam him into the announce table as RAW ends.

Solid ending to an incredibly shitty, shitty RAW. If they don’t bother to write something worth watching, then forgive me but I can’t take recapping their show seriously.

ON a lighter note, I love you all!

End Show