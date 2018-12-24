wrestling
411’s WWE RAW Report 12.24.18
Twas the Night Before Christmas, and you’re stuck with me.
RAW has just started, and I already gotta pee.
I start off this story with a Happy Holidays to Kip and J Double
And I wonder if Ragsdale is staying out of trouble
Hey guys, remember that big ol Sasha fan?
I have a secret…it was me….she was a man.
Let’s keep this going, just add your four lines of fun
We’ll have something better than RAW when we’re done…
The McMahons have returned, so we all can rejoice
But skydiving with no chute is a more logical choice.
As I was watching a commercial for the film Glass,
all I could think of was Naomi’s Phat ass,
Why does my mind wonder so easily
It is most likely because Monday Night Raw spews crap so freely
We all know these lines are no substitute for rap,
So let’s name the women who might make us fap.
On Mandy, On Becky, On Asuka, On Liv……I’ll be back in a few minutes.
Upon return of our fapping, and clapping for butt cheeks
We clean up our wrapping and nasty nut leaks.
Oh, here’s Baron Corbin, that walking dumpster fire
To be honest, I’d prefer a Tiffany beaten Drew McIntyre…
Oh the agony, Raw is just a mess
I’d rather jack off on pics of Lauren van ness
While a solid RAW tag division is what should really matter
We’ve been treated to urination’s pitter patter
It’s the fifth shot of Fireball for J Double Double
His vision is blurry, his liver’s in trouble trouble
Will1225 is on a long trip to Mordor
While we wonder what we watch RAW IS WAR for…