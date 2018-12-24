411’s WWE RAW Report 12.24.18

Twas the Night Before Christmas, and you’re stuck with me.

RAW has just started, and I already gotta pee.

I start off this story with a Happy Holidays to Kip and J Double

And I wonder if Ragsdale is staying out of trouble

Hey guys, remember that big ol Sasha fan?

I have a secret…it was me….she was a man.

Let’s keep this going, just add your four lines of fun

We’ll have something better than RAW when we’re done…

The McMahons have returned, so we all can rejoice

But skydiving with no chute is a more logical choice.

As I was watching a commercial for the film Glass,

all I could think of was Naomi’s Phat ass,

Why does my mind wonder so easily

It is most likely because Monday Night Raw spews crap so freely

We all know these lines are no substitute for rap,

So let’s name the women who might make us fap.

On Mandy, On Becky, On Asuka, On Liv……I’ll be back in a few minutes.

Upon return of our fapping, and clapping for butt cheeks

We clean up our wrapping and nasty nut leaks.

Oh, here’s Baron Corbin, that walking dumpster fire

To be honest, I’d prefer a Tiffany beaten Drew McIntyre…

Oh the agony, Raw is just a mess

I’d rather jack off on pics of Lauren van ness

While a solid RAW tag division is what should really matter

We’ve been treated to urination’s pitter patter

It’s the fifth shot of Fireball for J Double Double

His vision is blurry, his liver’s in trouble trouble

Will1225 is on a long trip to Mordor

While we wonder what we watch RAW IS WAR for…