411’s WWE RAW Report 2.17.20

We start RAW with Orton, who points to a screen to show us a RAW that started with Orton. Orton brings up tonight, and how he is supposed to face Matt Hardy Version 24.3 in a No Holds Barred Match, but after what happened last week, it’s not going to happen. Orton says Matt is trying to get cleared, but it ain’t going to happen. The Hardyz are known for climbing to the highest of highs, and falling to the lowest of lows and surviving, but if Matt faces him tonight—

Matt is here with a neck brace to ask Orton why he did what he did, again. He can now relate to Edge. He still wants to know what in the hell is wrong with Orton. Orton wanted to take all of this; the passion, his fans, away from him. But no one can. He’s not ready, and Matt came here tonight to fight Orton.

Matt says he will not die. He doesn’t know what the future holds for Matt, but it won’t be determined on Orton’s terms, it will be determined on matt’s terms. Orton tells him that he should have said goodbye last week while he still could on his own two feet.

Matt walks up the steps and enters the ring. Orton calls Matt a sitting duck, and what would he do if Orton decided to RKO him right now. Matt turns away a bit, never unlocking his eyes.

ORTON’S GONNA KILL YOU chant.

Orton says no one will ever understand why he did what he did. From the bottom of his heart, Orton respects Matt, but Edge? He respects him, but he also loves him like a brother. Orton is sorry, truly, says he, then he drops the mic and leaves the ring.

Matt stares at him. He and his Whoville nose.

At the top of the ramp, Orton slowly removes his vest and turns towards Matt, who is already out of the ring grabbing a chair. He calls for Orton to enter the ring. Orton slithers his way down the ramp. “Finish me, Randy” says Matt.

Orton slinks up the apron, dodges a chair shot from Matt, then hangs Matt up on the ropes. Orton slides into the ring and sits as matt writhes in pain. RKO to Matt!

Orton grabs the chair! He smacks Matt across the back a few times. The crowd is lovin it. Matt slams the chair into the abdomen of Matt a bunch of times. One more smack across the back of Mat.

Orton goes to grab a chair, and sets up the Conchairto. Refs run down to stop him, but only look on as Orton removes the neck brace off of Hardy. Orton is in no hurry to crush Matt’s head, pausing long enough to stare at the crowd and think about his actions. He leaves the ring, then rethinks it and circles the ring. He pulls Matt to the outside. Orton takes the top step off. Conchairto on the stairs!

Matt Hardy is ded.

Orton is about to leave, but decides against it and runs to hit another Conchairto, this time screaming that he is sorry.

After the break, we get the presence of Rowan and his cage, and yes, confirmation that he will be facing Black eventually is revealed.

And, that eventuality is an actuality, as the match is happening…now.



Match 1: Erick Rowan vs Aleister Black

Black starts with a running high knee. Rowan no sells it and sends Blaack to the apron. Black stays standing, Rowan trues to pull him out of the ring, Black dodges, tries to hit him, Rowan dodges again, and hits a acrossbody. We get a PIP, and Ihate these immensely. Rowan works in a head cinch, then drives his fists into the side of the head. Black turns into the hold, breaks it, and Rowan drops his ass down once more. Rowan tries to grab Black, mounts and hits some hard rights. Rowan lifts Black, sets up the Pumphandle, then hits aback breaker. Big bear hug to Black! Black escapes. He lays in on some kicks, but Rowan blocks one. Black with rights and lefts, high kick is missed, Rowan shoves him, then catches Black and slams him down. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Multiple elbow drops. He sends Black into the corner. Rowan grabs the legs on the outside and looks to swing him into the barricade. He does, then grabs Black and drops him on his ass onto the barricade. Rowan breaks the count. Rowan lifts up Black, but Black hurricanranas him into the post. Ref is at 6. Black rolls into the ring, and goes back out at 8! Black to the apron. He dives off the 2nd rope with a moonsault! Black grabs Rowan and sends him into the ring. Black kicks Rowan from the apron. In the ring, he hits some high kiks, then elbows the back of the head. Running high knee to the face of Rowan. Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Black waits for Rowan to stand. Black goes for a Black Mass, but Rowan spins him, clutches the head, Black with aback elbow. Rowan with a right. Black with elbows. Whip to the ropes. Big Boot from Rowan! Powerbomb to Black! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!Rowan yells for Black to get up. Iron Claw attempt, but Black lands on his feet.

BLACK MASS!!! Rowan is on the ropes! Rowan tries to stand. He falls to a knee. Black with another Black Mass to the side of the head! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Aleister Black

Good job, guys.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/4

Charlotte Flair is out next, and we see that she attacked Ripley last night, then made her statement: “I’ll see you at Wrestlemania!”

NXT chant, and Charlotte wants to know why they chant that? Then doesn’t explain why at all.

Charlotte says that she went to NXT to see where Rhea got the confidence to challenge Charlotte. Then she got a nostalgia kick. She thought about training in a warehouse, and her class that built the foundation of what is now a third brand. So, this is what’s bothering her – the entitlement. It’s because of women like Rhea, who didn’t scratch or claw to gain and earn the respect that NXT has now. Rhea’s got the balls to hold her title up on Charlotte’s show – the title that Charlotte put on the map? Rhea is good, very good, but pride comes before the fall, and Charlotte is going to humble Rhea at Mania. Everyone is the next big thing until they’re not.

Wooooo.

Oh, look, another arbitrary trophy with no weight or meaning behind it…



Match 2: R-Truth vs Mojo Rawley vs Riddick Moss

Bell rings as soon as w come back from break. Mojo gets sent out early and Moss makes light work of Truth, pinning him after a slam. He gets the 2, but Mojo is there to pull him out of the ring. Mojo enters the ring and he and Truth get some rope work. Shoulder tackles from Truth and a protobomb ala Cena is hit. Truth with a Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Truth sets up for the AA, but Mojo reverses, presses Truth then slams him back down. Mojo covers but in comes Moss who rolls up Mojo and gets the 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Riddick Moss

Well, at least it’s giving someone new a chance.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

After the match, Mojo yells at Truth, and gets an axe kick for his troubles.

It is announced that Asuka, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Shayna Baszler will be in the Elimination Chamber match. What a buildup…

We are introduced to Drew McIntyre.

He gets some mic time. He says there’s only 48 days till Mania, and wants to make pointing at the sign more interesting. He wonders if the crowd would like to point at the sign with Drew. Sick. Everyone points at the sign on the count of three. Drew loves it. He wants to give us a geography lesson. Suplex City is located in Claymore Country. Come Mania, they’re invading Suplex City, demolishing that bitch to the ground, and he is leaving WWE Champion.

Ohhhh but wait just a damned minute….

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN….

Heyman comes out in full au contraire mon McIntyre, and introduces himself to a hot crowd. Heyman offers a bigger evening, as he invites Brock Lesnar out with a point.

But, of course, Brock is not here, and Heyman claims he just wanted us to know what it sounds like come Mania when Brock beats Ricochet and Drew.

Drew wants Heyman to wait a second. He can say Brock’s name over and over, anywhere, and say it when he’s crying because Drew kicked his head off, beat him at Mania, and took the championship.

Heyman claims he has profound respect for McIntyre. He didn’t come here to debate him, though. He is a huge admirer of Drew’s talents, but there is a man that he knows that is not an admirer, and that’s MVP. He has a legit grievance that will be settled. So, to Drew, and to the crowd, Heyman presents…MVP.

Porter comes out with a mic, says Mr. Heyman may not have an issue with Drew, but he does. A big one. As an old friend, he invited Drew to the VIP Lounge, and treated him with the respect of an elite level VIP. He thought they were old friends, but how did Drew repay him?

Drew says he kicked MVP’s head off. MVP says no, he hit him with a cheap shot. MVP says this ass whoopin won’t be a cheap shot. Then he gives Drew a cheap shot. Hahaa.

HUGE ASS Kick to Drew in the corner!

Ah shit, Drew big mad.



Match 3: MVP vs Drew McIntyre

Drew stands tall, lifts his leg, and kicks MVP in the face. Drew rips off the nose guard then tosses him into the corner and beats down on MVP hard and repeatedly. Whip to MVP into the corner. Back elbow out of the corner. Drew ducks and double underhooks.

Future Shock! Drew kips up. It’s Claymore time! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: **

Video package of Becky and Shayna, complete with biting noises along with the music. Lol. Great.

Becky is here afterwards, and has a paper bag with her. She has been thinking a lot over the past week. She says she came to this country for fame and fortune. She claims that she doesn’t much care for the fame, and she’s brought the fortune right here.

She has money in a bag and drops some money on the floor. She says to consider this a down payment on violence. Take more if you want, because she is telling the WWE now that bad things are going to happen when she finds her. Only animals go for the neck, and when they do, it’s to weaken their prey before they end them. She tells Shayna to take a long look at the longest reigning women’s champion in history. Does Becky look like prey to Shayna? She has ran through a murder’s row, and name drops some chicks. She cut them all down because she felt she had to. She is coming after Shayna because she wants to.

Shayna is on the tron. She mocks Becky for lugging cash around for something she’ll never get to do. She brings up Elimination Chamber and how the winner gets to face Becky at Mania. The Chamber match is held in a cage; Shayna is a cage fighter. Everything about this is laid out perfectly for her to be the one to take the title at Mania. So, she’ll chew through all the other chicks, and if it makes Becky feel any better, she didn’t plan last week – she just did it. But imagine the things she DOES have planned. Becky, she’s going to tear the living shit out of her.

Oop.

Becky says she’ll be watching closely, and rooting for her.

Backstage, Charley runs up on Zelina and Lana, and wonders how this tag team came up. Lana says they are the two hottest couples and should team up against the respective enemies. It’s a Monday Night double date! Zelina congrats them on the wedding. She says that her and Garza are the hottest couple of people. They are business people. About money. Garza tells her calm down, Zelina is beautiful, but he is here for business and her acumen, and there is no woman that can tie down this lady’s man. Humberto is this close to finding out that no man can measure up.

Sure.

RUSEV!



Match 4: Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

Carrillo and Lashley to start. Lashley overpowers Humberto into the corner, but isn’t fast enough to stop him from escaping and dropkicking him in the back. Humberto mounts, hits some punches, springbaords into a catch, so he back elbows Lashley. Rope work results in a shoulder tackle from Lashley. Lashley grabs Humberto and sends him into the corner face first. Tag to Garza, who comes in and works the left arm. Humberto to the top rope, corner, falls back on Garza. Garza flips Humberto onto the apron. Chop to the chest, then a toss. Rusev stops Lashley from interrupting and Humberto hits a deep arm drag. Kick to Garza. Whip to Humberto, who hops over, back flips, but gets dropkicked! Garza removes his pants. It’s super effective. He tosses them at Rusev.

Garza rolls to the outside. He calls a chick from the crowd, she comes up and kisses his cheek, and takes a selfie.

We are back from a break, and Lashley gets tagged in to drop Humberto. Lashley with a modified torture rack. Humberto escapes, hits th ropes, dives on the shoulders, falls a bit, then tries to roll up Lashley. He can’t. Tag to Rusev. Tag to Angel. Rusev with a clothesline, again, Samoan Drop. He sends Lashley off the apron. Splash in the corner. Belly to belly! Another one! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley goes to break it up, but Rusev moves and Lashley drops onto Garza. Rusev attacks Lashley in the corner. Rollup from Garza for .1.2…NO!!!! Superkick from Garza! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Humberto in to break up the pin. Garza rolls under the ropes. Humberto with a flip over th top rope onto Garza, but Lashley is there to spear the SHIT out of Lashley! Rusev is there to check Rusev, and the crowd loves it. Rusev grabs Garza and sends him into the ring. Rusev to the top rope. Lashley grabs the leg, kick form Garza to Rusev. Garza grabs the head of Rusev. Rusev flips him down to the mat. Rusev with a headbutt! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Rusev goes for The Accolade, but Garza escapes. Lashley on the apron. Huhe kick to Lashley. Rollup from Garza. 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley

Nice little sprint

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **3/4

Rusev attacks the celebrating Garza and sends him falling down to the outside.



Match 5: Kairi Sane vs Natalya

Bell rings, and Nattie with the go behind. She gets a takedown, but Sane stands up and hits aback elbow. Sane with a hard chop in the corner. Sane rushes the corner, gets sent up and over. Sane on the apron, heads to the top, flies off, and Sane stands off the jump. She shoves Nattie in the face, so Nattie slaps the shit out of her, then hits a stalled suplex. Cover for 1.2…NO!!!! Nattie goes for the sharpshooter but Sane rolls toward the ropes and holds on. Sane with a back fist as the ref holds Nattie back. Kick to the back. Sane covers for 1..2..NO!!! Sane with a rest hold from behind. Elbows from Nattie. Sane drops her and covers for 1. NO! Sane tries for the rest hold again. Sane hops on the back of Nattie, so Nattie drops on her ass, breaking the hold. Elbow to Sane. Kick from Nattie. She whips, reversed, and Nattie is sent into the corner back first, and hard. Sane rushes the corner and runs right into a spinning clothesline. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Nattie tries for an Alabama Slam, but Kairi rolls her up for 1..2..NO!!! Sane tries for a dropkick, Nattie grabs the legs, goes for the sharpshooter, but Asuka distracts! Nattie on the apron, Sane shoots her off. The ref holds her back. Asuka with a kick to Nattie!

The ref starts the count. Nattie holds her head, unable to stand. The ref hits 10, and Natalya is officially counted out. Odd.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Ok….we just saw Nattie fight in much more physically intense matchups two weeks in a row, and now this…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

We return to Seth Rollins ready to cut his sermon. The crowd doesn’t want to hear it, though, so Seth does a lot of stalling. He calls the crowd brothers and sisters, and says we are here to celebrate progress and the future, and moving forward in his vision, in our collective vision. Phase 1 of this movement was completed last week, by beating Owens, Joe, and the Viking Raiders. They proved that through sacrifice and belief, we can achieve whatever we set out minds to.

Phase Two will not be easy. But it is for the greater good. It’s time to seek out the weak, the lesser than, the flaws in the system, and rehabilitate them if we can, and eradicate them if we must. This is not a promise, a threat, or a warning. This comes from Seth’s heart. This is the gospel. If there are any WWE Superstars who remain non-compliant, then they will suffer the same fate as the weak. If someone stands in the way of progress —

The Viking Raiders interrupt. They rush the ring an attack AOP as Seth and Buddy leave the ring. Seth sends Murphy into the ring. He watches on at the top of the ramp while Viking Raiders destroy Murphy and Co. Seth yells from the top of the ramp. Owens shows up, kicks him, STUNNER!

AJ Styles is back! He and THE OC are in the ring. They call him the new Mr. WrestleMania. AJ says he is the greatest on any roster, of any era. He has critics, believe it or not, that say he’s not as phenomenal as he says he is. But when he wins the Guantlet match at Super Showdown, no one can say anything except for him, and you know what he’ll say? Who’s Next? It can be Brock, Roman, Taker, Michaels, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Sting, Hogan, he doesn’t care. He would take on the whole NOW. When he proves his dominance at Super Showdown –

Well, Ricochet has heard enough.

And the crowd goes mild.

AJ calls him Little Ricky and says he was just being nice in mentioning his name. No one believes Ricochet will ever be WWE Champion, and what has he done to deserve the title match in the first place.

Ric says he ain’t even mad, that’s fine, but the fact is – he earned it. Ricochet challenges AJ to a match right now.

They all share saying “whoa” and Anderson says there’s no way AJ’s return on RAW will be against Ricochet. Anderson says he is the toughest man in the business, and says he’s got this.



Match 6: Ricochet vs Karl Anderson

Kick from Anderson, and a right to the face. Whip to the ropes, Ricochet flies over then head scissors and takes down Anderson, followed by a dropkick. Ricochet hits the ropes and dives over, landing on the back of Anderson.

I don’t realize they’re doing the picture in picture thing again and fucking come back to a Universal Studios commercial at the same time Anderson drives a knee to the back of Ricochet and covers for 1…2…NO!! Anderson stomps Ricochet in the corner then snapmares him. Anderson drives his elbow into the eye socket, then kicks the bck of the head. Ricochet with a roll up for 1..2.NO!!! Right hand, but Anderson hits a neckbreaker. Cover again for 1…2…NO!!! So I missed AJ clotheslining Ricochet, and the ref kicking them out.

Anderson with a side headlock on the mat. Ricochet torusn into it. Uppercut from Anderson. Whip to the ropes, he hodls on, back elbow from Ricochet, Anderson runs into a double kick, then a dropkick. Whip to the roeps, and Ricohet comes back with a fist. He gets a firemans, Anderson floats off, sens him into the corner, Ricochet hops oer the top rope and kicks the buckle into the face of Anderson. Springboard crossbody! Standing Shooting Star Press and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet to the top rope! Goes for the 630, lands on his feet, kicks Anderson, SPINEBUSTER from Anderson! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Anderson goes for a suplex, but Ricochet lands on his feet.

Superkick, then he hits a modified GTS with a kick to the head instead. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ricochet



Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

6-Man tag tonight with Owens and Viking Raiders versus Buddy Murphy and AOP.

Backstage, Charley is with Liv Morgan. She brings up Ruby and the credit she takes for essentially creating Liv. Liv tells Charley that she was excited to see Ruby, and tht moment was such a rush. It was one of the best moments of her career, then the bitch betrayed her and tossed their friendship aside like it meant nothing. It was enough to hate anyone. Not long ago, it would have. But she is not that puppy on a leash, she found a home in her own skin, with the power of looking to the future with an open eye. She’s going to win Elimination Chamber and go to Mania.



Match 7: Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs Buddy Murphy and The AOP

The bell rings and Owens kicks some ass. Tag to Erik and he whips Murphy into a body check. Erik stares down The AOP, then grabs buddy and sends him into the corner. Tag to Owens. Chop to Buddy. Owns with another chop. Owens with a tackle, then he tosses Buddy into the corner and tags Erik back in. Right hand to Murphy. Tag to Ibar. Ibar with a shoulder tackle. Snapmare then a fist drop to the head. Ibar scrubs the face with his forearm then hits a crossface. Ibar lifts Murhpy, hits a body slam off a tag, then Erik body slams him into Murphy. Cover for 1..2..NO! Erik and Akam go back and forth with the fisticuffs! Tag to Ibar who hits a knee, then sends Akam face first into the knee of Erik. Owens cheers for his teammates. Akam sends Erik into the ropes and hits a powerslam. Tag to Rezar. He hits a knee on the falling Erik! Damn. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Rezar with the face scrub. Rezar grabs Erik and sends him into the heel corner .Tag to Akam, and they trade driving knees into the gut of Erik. Tag to Murphy, who comes in for a resthold after a hard kick to the face. Erik is up with an elbow. Another elbow. He reaches for a tag. A third elbow and a fourth breaks the hold. Elbow drop to the head from Murphy. Kick to the gut. Rezar in off the tag, and he gets a few puches in. Tag to Akam. They double team Erik, Erik tosses Rezar t othe outside. Knee to Akam’s face! Tag to Owens. Tag to Murphy. Owens in with a clothesline. A chop to the chest. Whip to Buddy, he gets kicked, but hits a clothesline anyay. Owens with a senton! Kick from Murphy. Tilt a whirl backbreaker! Cannonball to Murphy! Owens with a bounce off the corner and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Murphy with kicks to the chest, foot stomp, Enziguri from Owens! He bounces off the ropes. DDT! Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Owens heads to the top rope. Rezar tries to stop him and gets punched. Same for Akam. Murphy crotches owens, and he falls off the corner, grabbin the Owens. Tag to Rezar, who grabs Owens and sends him into the barricade. Rezar sends Owens into the barricade again! He sends owens back into the ring. Rezar lifts Owens and tries to kill him by breaking his neck. Rezar with the punches to the head of Owens, beating him red. Tag to Akam. Akam runs with a kick to the chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! AKam drops some fists. Headlock to the corner and a tag to Murphy. He comes in with the stomps to Owens. Owens slaps Murphy out of the corner! Then hits a Superkick. Another Superkick! Owens reaches for a tag. Buddy pulls him by the leg. Blind tag from Rezar. He beats down Owens some more.

Murphy pulls Owens up, and owens hits a right hand. Another. They trade blows. Buddy hits a knee then an elbow to the back of the head. Owens hits a right off the ropes! He reaches for a tag. Tag to Rezar! Tag to Ibar! High kick! Akam in. Ibar drops him with asidewalk slam. Crossbody to Akam! Leg lariat to Murphy! Whip to Rezar is reversed, but he just sits on his ass, hits cartwheel and a clothesline to Akam! Ibar tags in Erik. They rush the corner, double knees from Erik. Erik lifts Ibar and drops him ass first onto Rezar. Tag to Owens. SENTON! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Tag to Buddy. Buddy to the top. He flies, rolsl through, Owens grabs him. Pop Up Powerbomb! Pin for 1..2..N!O! Akam there to break it up. Erik sends him to the outside. Erik and Ibar hits the ropes Suicide dives to The AOP! Murhy misses a right hand. STUNNER from Kevin Owens! Pin for 1..2…NOO!!!

Seth Rollins is in to stop the pin and beats down Owens for the DQ.

Winners: Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders via DQ

Nothing new here

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

The AOP and Rollins attack Owens in the ring. Murphy is there to help. Seth grabs a mic. He told us that this would happen if someone stood in the way. Seth claims he is going to crucify Owens, but The Street Profits are here to make the save. They rush the ring and do they thing, then corner Seth. Seth escapes, so they do some work with The Vking Raiders. Stunner to Rezar. Ford is on the top rope. IBar is, too. Two splashes from opposite sides! Ford got major height.

End Show